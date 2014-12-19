Program Guide 12-19-2014
WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier
00:02:00 00:39:32 Peter Tchaikovsky Suite No. 3 in G major Op 55
Vladimir Jurowski Russian National Orchestra PentaTone 5186061
00:44:00 00:25:27 Maurice Ravel Piano Trio in A minor
Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano; Joshua Bell, violin; Steven Isserlis, cello Decca 425860
01:11:00 00:34:37 George Frederick Bristow Symphony in F sharp minor Op 26
Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9169
01:48:00 00:45:04 Ludwig van Beethoven String Quartet No. 13 in B flat major Op 130
Cypress String Quartet Cypress 2012
02:35:00 00:41:57 Wilhelm Stenhammar Symphony No. 2 in G minor Op 34
Neeme Järvi Gothenburg Symphony DeutGram 445857
03:19:00 00:39:21 Franz Schubert Piano Sonata No. 18 in G
Arcadi Volodos, piano Sony 89647
04:00:00 00:16:00 Sir Arnold Bax Northern Ballad No. 2
Vernon Handley Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Chandos 8464
04:18:00 00:36:38 Aram Khachaturian Violin Concerto in D minor
Russian National Orchestra Yakov Kreizberg Julia Fischer, violin PentaTone 5186059
04:57:00 00:23:05 Marc-Antoine Charpentier Te Deum
William Christie Les Arts Florissants Harm Mundi 2908304
05:22:00 00:16:00 Carl Maria von Weber Konzertstück in F minor Op 79
Bavarian Radio Symphony Sir Colin Davis Gerhard Oppitz, piano RCA 68219
05:40:00 00:06:41 Heitor Villa-Lobos Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5: Aria
Greg Anderson, piano; Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Steinway 30006
05:51:00 00:04:55 Hugh Martin Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
Jerry Junkin Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 126
05:57:00 00:02:00 Traditional Jolly Old St. Nicholas
Canadian Brass Eric Robertson, organ OpeningDay 7345
BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber
06:07:00 00:10:12 Claude Debussy Danses sacrée et profane
Oberlin 21 Bridget Reischl Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Telarc 80694
06:20:00 00:08:54 Frédéric Chopin Three Waltzes Op 70
Garrick Ohlsson, piano Arabesque 6669
06:34:00 00:05:39 Joachim Raff Finale from Octet for Strings Op 176
Academy Chamber Ensemble Chandos 8790
06:41:00 00:03:55 Maurice Ravel Pantoum from Piano Trio
Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano; Joshua Bell, violin; Steven Isserlis, cello Decca 425860
06:47:00 00:08:22 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 32 in G major
Jane Glover London Mozart Players ASV 762
06:51:00 00:02:42 George Frideric Handel Messiah: Lift up your heads
William Christie Les Arts Florissants Harm Mundi 2908304
07:05:00 00:03:50 Traditional O Come, O Come, Emmanuel
Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1993
07:13:00 00:07:57 Ferdinand Hérold Zampa: Overture
Yan Pascal Tortelier BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9765
07:20:00 00:04:06 George Frideric Handel Aria from Concerto Grosso Op 6
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 447733
07:29:00 00:01:21 Mikola Leontovich Carol of the Bells
Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2005
07:32:00 00:06:19 Gabriel Fauré Pavane Op 50
Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony SF Sym 60
07:53:00 00:07:04 John Lunn Downton Abbey: Suite
Alastair King Chamber Orchestra of London Decca 16260
07:56:00 00:02:38 Sergei Rachmaninoff 18th Variation from Paganini Rhapsody Op 43
Philadelphia Orchestra Eugene Ormandy Philippe Entremont, piano Sony 48260
08:07:00 00:05:58 Bruce Healey Medley "Caroling Fun"
Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel SCPA Children's Choir Telarc 80538
08:15:00 00:08:36 César Cui Two Pieces Op 36
Chamber Orchestra of Europe Sir John Eliot Gardiner Steven Isserlis, cello VirginClas 91134
08:28:00 00:12:00 John Field Piano Sonata No. 1 in E flat major Op 1
John O'Conor, piano Telarc 80290
08:44:00 00:05:39 Léo Delibes Sylvia: Cortège de Bacchus
Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony SF Sym 60
08:49:00 00:05:05 Kermit Poling Two Puerto Rican Carols
West Edge String Quartet Centaur 3087
08:57:00 00:03:22 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry An English Suite: Frolic
William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5366
09:06:00 00:05:57 Sir Arnold Bax Russian Suite: Gopak
Bryden Thomson London Philharmonic Orchestra Chandos 8669
09:13:00 00:03:48 Sir Arnold Bax Russian Suite: In a Vodka Shop
Bryden Thomson London Philharmonic Orchestra Chandos 8669
09:18:00 00:05:15 John Foster While shepherds watched their flocks
Taverner Players Andrew Parrott Taverner Choir EMI 54529
09:26:00 00:06:18 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No. 10 in E minor Op 72
Katia Labèque, piano; Marielle Labèque, piano Philips 426264
09:35:00 00:10:20 Morton Gould American Symphonette No. 2
David Alan Miller Albany Symphony Orchestra Albany 1174
09:48:00 00:05:54 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Three German Dances
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 429783
09:55:00 00:02:53 Raymond Scott The Toy Trumpet
Quartet San Francisco ViolinJazz 105
WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola
10:02:00 00:01:45 Traditional My Dancing Day
Noel Edison Elora Festival Singers Naxos 573421
10:05:00 00:01:47 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Dance of the Sugar Plum
Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2002
10:08:00 00:07:18 Johannes Brahms Scherzo from Piano Quintet Op 34
Cleveland Orch String Quartet Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 425839
10:17:00 00:05:25 Franz Schubert Impromptu No. 11 in C major
Maria João Pires, piano DeutGram 457550
10:26:00 00:03:34 William Byrd O magnum mysterium
Sir John Eliot Gardiner Monteverdi Choir Philips 462050
10:31:00 00:12:07 Ralph Vaughan Williams Fantasia on Christmas Carols
City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Roderick Williams, baritone; Joseph Cullen, organ; Joyful Company of Singers Chandos 10385
10:44:00 00:03:59 Johann Sebastian Bach Cello Suite No. 6: Gavotte
Andrés Díaz, cello Azica 71252
10:51:00 00:19:49 Richard Strauss Duet Concertino
Chicago Symphony Orchestra Daniel Barenboim Larry Combs, clarinet; David McGill, bassoon Teldec 23913
11:12:00 00:06:30 Emmanuel Chabrier Bourrée fantasque
Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67515
A CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA CHRISTMAS
11:25:00 00:02:42 John Williams Home Alone 2: Merry Christmas, Merry
Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2014
11:27:00 00:02:06 Edmund Walters As Joseph was a walking
Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell Cleve Orch Children's Chorus MAA 1993
11:29:00 00:08:03 Robert Russell Bennett "The Many Moods of Christmas" Medley
Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2002
11:30:00 00:03:34 George Frideric Handel Allegro from Concerto No. 2 in F
Jeanne Lamon Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Sony 63073
11:41:00 00:03:12 Gloria Shayne Baker Do You Hear What I Hear?
Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2005
11:44:00 00:02:15 John Frederick Coots Santa Claus is Coming to Town
Cleveland Orchestra Robert Page Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1999
11:46:00 00:04:10 John Rutter Nativity Carol
Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2011
11:50:00 00:03:36 Franz Gruber Silent Night
Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell Felix Kraus, English horn; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus; Audience MAA 1996
BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN
12:11:00 00:06:52 Sir Arthur Sullivan The Gondoliers: Overture
Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 434916
12:19:00 00:06:51 Joseph Lanner Styrian Dances Op 165
Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Sony 544071
12:29:00 00:08:06 Charles Wildman Gypsy Fury: Swedish Rhapsody
Fairfax Symphony Orchestra William Hudson Santiago Rodriguez, piano Elan 82268
12:40:00 00:06:51 Anthony DiLorenzo 'Twas the Night Before Christmas
Burning River Brass Dr. John Lentz, narrator BurnRiver 2008
12:49:00 00:08:13 Franz von Suppé The Queen of Spades: Overture
Zubin Mehta Vienna Philharmonic CBS 44932
THE BIG WORK AT ONE
13:01:00 00:26:12 Engelbert Humperdinck Hansel and Gretel: Suite
Rudolph Kempe Royal Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 68736
13:28:00 00:27:52 Ralph Vaughan Williams Masque "On Christmas Night"
City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Joyful Company of Singers Chandos 10385
13:59:00 00:03:30 Mel Tormé The Christmas Song
Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2004
WCLV MIDDAY
14:03:00 00:01:33 Jule Styne Let it Snow
Pittsburgh Symphony Brass Four Winds 3029
14:08:00 00:11:42 André Jolivet Pastorales de Noël
Manuela Wiesler, flute; Christian Davidsson, bassoon; Erica Goodman, harp Bis 739
14:21:00 00:17:24 Franz Schubert Fantasy in F minor
NDR Radio Philharmonic Alun Francis Michael Korstick, piano CPO 777658
14:42:00 00:09:54 Lorenzo Zavateri Concerto Grosso in D major Op 1
Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Gottfried von der Goltz Gottfried von der Goltz, vn; Brigitte Täubl, violin DHM 77352
14:53:00 00:05:00 Jean de Brébeuf The Huron Carol
Patrick Dupré Quigley Seraphic Fire SFM 14
DECEMBER CHOICE CD’S
15:00:00 00:07:22 Frederick Delius On Hearing the First Cuckoo in Spring
Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony SF Sym 60
15:10:00 00:03:46 Henry J. Gauntlett Once in Royal David's City
Noel Edison Elora Festival Singers Naxos 573421
15:14:00 00:03:24 Michael Praetorius Lo, how a rose e'er blooming
Noel Edison Elora Festival Singers Naxos 573421
15:18:00 00:03:13 Stuart Thompson The Holly and the Ivy
Noel Edison Elora Festival Singers Naxos 573421
15:23:00 00:08:31 Ludwig van Beethoven Allegro vivace from Symphony No. 8 Op 93
Sir John Eliot Gardiner Révolutionaire et Romantique Soli Deo 721
15:34:00 00:13:54 Frédéric Chopin Concert Rondo "Krakowiak" Op 14
Northwest Sinfonietta Christophe Chagnard Joel Fan, piano Reference 134
15:50:00 00:05:57 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Waltz of the Flowers
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80068
15:58:00 00:05:34 Charles Tomlinson Griffes The White Peacock Op 7
JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 559164
WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell
16:07:00 00:01:59 Charles Tomlinson Griffes The Night Winds Op 5
Jenny Lin, piano Hänssler 98037
16:13:00 00:10:47 Various "Songs of Angels" Pt. 3
Robert Shaw Robert Shaw Chamber Singers Telarc 80377
16:28:00 00:05:26 Michael Chertock It Came Upon a Midnight Clear / What
Michael Chertock, piano Telarc 80485
16:36:00 00:03:22 Albert Hague You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch
Canadian Brass Steinway 30027
16:41:00 00:07:01 Franz Biebl Ave Maria
Cantus Cantus 1211
16:52:00 00:03:17 George Frideric Handel Messiah: Hallelujah
William Christie Les Arts Florissants Harm Mundi 2908304
16:56:00 00:03:13 Johann Sebastian Bach Christmas Oratorio: Final Chorale
Bay Brass A. David Krehbiel John Fenstermaker, organ Gothic 49120
17:05:00 00:05:24 Jean Sibelius Kuolema: Valse triste Op 44
Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony SF Sym 60
17:13:00 00:08:53 Sir Malcolm Arnold Fantasy on Christmas Carols
Rumon Gamba BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9851
17:24:00 00:11:25 Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 in G major
Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire Avie 2207
17:40:00 00:05:25 Sergei Rachmaninoff Vocalise Op 34
Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony SF Sym 60
17:47:00 00:03:13 Maurice Ravel Vocalise en forme d'Habañera
Sinfonica Nazionale della RAI Karel Mark Chichon Elina Garanca, mezzo DeutGram 14777
17:53:00 00:02:19 Charles Ives A Christmas Carol
Chanticleer Teldec 94563
17:55:00 00:04:00 Peter Tchaikovsky The Seasons: December Op 37
Wu Han, piano ArtistLed 10701
BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS
18:09:00 00:21:40 Ernest Bloch Schelomo
London Symphony Orchestra Richard Hickox Steven Isserlis, cello VirginClas 61490
18:33:00 00:05:44 George Frederick Bristow Scherzo "The Butterfly's Frolic" from
Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9169
18:41:00 00:02:05 Sergei Prokofiev Scherzo from Piano Sonata No. 2 Op 14
Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2013
18:46:00 00:06:41 Gustav Holst Choral Fantasy on Old Carols "Christmas
Bay Brass A. David Krehbiel John Fenstermaker, organ Gothic 49120
18:53:00 00:05:03 Giovanni Gabrieli Jubilate Deo
La Nuova Musica John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 134
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:08:19 Gustav Mahler Blumine from Symphony No. 1 in D major
Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony SF Sym 60
19:12:00 00:42:20 Peter Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 6 in B minor Op 74
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra CBS 37834
19:57:00 00:01:48 Richard Dering Quem vidistis, pastores?
Brass Ensemble Sir John Eliot Gardiner Monteverdi Choir Philips 462050
WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS
20:02:00 00:04:29 Leonard Bernstein Candide: Overture
Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 87
20:08:00 00:47:00 Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No. 5 in D minor Op 47
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80067
21:00 MAD ABOUT MUSIC with Gilbert Kaplan and Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on a chance meeting with Maria Callas in an elevator: “I stepped into the elevator and there was Callas in white mink with her poodle with the same color as her coat. She looked every inch the diva that she was and I mumbled something about how much joy she had given me through her recordings and then I felt as if I had been touched by magic.”
Porter: Tale of the Oyster - Live from the United States Supreme Court, May 26, 1994, and aired on NPR “Performance Today” --Samuel Ramey, bass
Tchaikovsky: String Quartet No. 2 in F Op 22 - First Movement --Vermeer Quartet Cedille 017
Menotti: The Medium: Monica’s Waltz --Chicago Opera Theater; Patrice Michaels Bedi Lawrence Rapchak Cedille 034
Puccini: Tosca [excerpt] --Orchestra e Coro del Teatro alla Scala; Maria Callas, Giuseppe di Stefano; Victor de Sabata Musical Heritage Society 524973
Ravel: Violin Sonata [Second Movement] Live from the United States Supreme Court, May 11, 1999, and aired on NPR “Performance Today” Cho-Liang Lin, violin; Ken Noda, piano
22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded today at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, The Voice of the Vatican: Covering Global Catholicism in American News with John L. Allen, Associate Editor, of the Boston Globe
LATE PROGRAM
23:00:00 00:07:00 Woldemar Bargiel Adagio in G major Op 38
German Chamber Philharmonic Christoph Eschenbach Steven Isserlis, cello RCA 63665
23:07:00 00:06:52 Franz Schubert Rosamunde: Entr'acte No. 3 in B flat major
Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony SF Sym 60
23:13:00 00:08:44 George Frederick Bristow Nocturne from Symphony in F sharp minor Op 26
Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9169
23:22:00 00:12:17 Jean Roger-Ducasse Interlude from "Au jardin de Marguerite"
Leif Segerstam Rheinland-Pfalz Philharmonic MarcoPolo 223641
23:34:00 00:06:59 Camille Saint-Saëns Romance Op 67
North German Radio Symphony Christoph Eschenbach Steven Isserlis, cello RCA 63518
23:41:00 00:06:20 Claude Debussy La plus que lente
Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony SF Sym 60
23:48:00 00:02:54 George Frideric Handel Messiah: Pastoral Symphony William Christie Les Arts Florissants Harm Mundi 2908304