Program Guide 12-19-2014

WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier

00:02:00 00:39:32 Peter Tchaikovsky Suite No. 3 in G major Op 55

Vladimir Jurowski Russian National Orchestra PentaTone 5186061

00:44:00 00:25:27 Maurice Ravel Piano Trio in A minor

Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano; Joshua Bell, violin; Steven Isserlis, cello Decca 425860

01:11:00 00:34:37 George Frederick Bristow Symphony in F sharp minor Op 26

Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9169

01:48:00 00:45:04 Ludwig van Beethoven String Quartet No. 13 in B flat major Op 130

Cypress String Quartet Cypress 2012

02:35:00 00:41:57 Wilhelm Stenhammar Symphony No. 2 in G minor Op 34

Neeme Järvi Gothenburg Symphony DeutGram 445857

03:19:00 00:39:21 Franz Schubert Piano Sonata No. 18 in G

Arcadi Volodos, piano Sony 89647

04:00:00 00:16:00 Sir Arnold Bax Northern Ballad No. 2

Vernon Handley Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Chandos 8464

04:18:00 00:36:38 Aram Khachaturian Violin Concerto in D minor

Russian National Orchestra Yakov Kreizberg Julia Fischer, violin PentaTone 5186059

04:57:00 00:23:05 Marc-Antoine Charpentier Te Deum

William Christie Les Arts Florissants Harm Mundi 2908304

05:22:00 00:16:00 Carl Maria von Weber Konzertstück in F minor Op 79

Bavarian Radio Symphony Sir Colin Davis Gerhard Oppitz, piano RCA 68219

05:40:00 00:06:41 Heitor Villa-Lobos Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5: Aria

Greg Anderson, piano; Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Steinway 30006

05:51:00 00:04:55 Hugh Martin Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas

Jerry Junkin Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 126

05:57:00 00:02:00 Traditional Jolly Old St. Nicholas

Canadian Brass Eric Robertson, organ OpeningDay 7345

BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:00 00:10:12 Claude Debussy Danses sacrée et profane

Oberlin 21 Bridget Reischl Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Telarc 80694

06:20:00 00:08:54 Frédéric Chopin Three Waltzes Op 70

Garrick Ohlsson, piano Arabesque 6669

06:34:00 00:05:39 Joachim Raff Finale from Octet for Strings Op 176

Academy Chamber Ensemble Chandos 8790

06:41:00 00:03:55 Maurice Ravel Pantoum from Piano Trio

Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano; Joshua Bell, violin; Steven Isserlis, cello Decca 425860

06:47:00 00:08:22 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 32 in G major

Jane Glover London Mozart Players ASV 762

06:51:00 00:02:42 George Frideric Handel Messiah: Lift up your heads

William Christie Les Arts Florissants Harm Mundi 2908304

07:05:00 00:03:50 Traditional O Come, O Come, Emmanuel

Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1993

07:13:00 00:07:57 Ferdinand Hérold Zampa: Overture

Yan Pascal Tortelier BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9765

07:20:00 00:04:06 George Frideric Handel Aria from Concerto Grosso Op 6

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 447733

07:29:00 00:01:21 Mikola Leontovich Carol of the Bells

Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2005

07:32:00 00:06:19 Gabriel Fauré Pavane Op 50

Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony SF Sym 60

07:53:00 00:07:04 John Lunn Downton Abbey: Suite

Alastair King Chamber Orchestra of London Decca 16260

07:56:00 00:02:38 Sergei Rachmaninoff 18th Variation from Paganini Rhapsody Op 43

Philadelphia Orchestra Eugene Ormandy Philippe Entremont, piano Sony 48260

08:07:00 00:05:58 Bruce Healey Medley "Caroling Fun"

Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel SCPA Children's Choir Telarc 80538

08:15:00 00:08:36 César Cui Two Pieces Op 36

Chamber Orchestra of Europe Sir John Eliot Gardiner Steven Isserlis, cello VirginClas 91134

08:28:00 00:12:00 John Field Piano Sonata No. 1 in E flat major Op 1

John O'Conor, piano Telarc 80290

08:44:00 00:05:39 Léo Delibes Sylvia: Cortège de Bacchus

Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony SF Sym 60

08:49:00 00:05:05 Kermit Poling Two Puerto Rican Carols

West Edge String Quartet Centaur 3087

08:57:00 00:03:22 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry An English Suite: Frolic

William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5366

09:06:00 00:05:57 Sir Arnold Bax Russian Suite: Gopak

Bryden Thomson London Philharmonic Orchestra Chandos 8669

09:13:00 00:03:48 Sir Arnold Bax Russian Suite: In a Vodka Shop

Bryden Thomson London Philharmonic Orchestra Chandos 8669

09:18:00 00:05:15 John Foster While shepherds watched their flocks

Taverner Players Andrew Parrott Taverner Choir EMI 54529

09:26:00 00:06:18 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No. 10 in E minor Op 72

Katia Labèque, piano; Marielle Labèque, piano Philips 426264

09:35:00 00:10:20 Morton Gould American Symphonette No. 2

David Alan Miller Albany Symphony Orchestra Albany 1174

09:48:00 00:05:54 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Three German Dances

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 429783

09:55:00 00:02:53 Raymond Scott The Toy Trumpet

Quartet San Francisco ViolinJazz 105

WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola

10:02:00 00:01:45 Traditional My Dancing Day

Noel Edison Elora Festival Singers Naxos 573421

10:05:00 00:01:47 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Dance of the Sugar Plum

Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2002

10:08:00 00:07:18 Johannes Brahms Scherzo from Piano Quintet Op 34

Cleveland Orch String Quartet Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 425839

10:17:00 00:05:25 Franz Schubert Impromptu No. 11 in C major

Maria João Pires, piano DeutGram 457550

10:26:00 00:03:34 William Byrd O magnum mysterium

Sir John Eliot Gardiner Monteverdi Choir Philips 462050

10:31:00 00:12:07 Ralph Vaughan Williams Fantasia on Christmas Carols

City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Roderick Williams, baritone; Joseph Cullen, organ; Joyful Company of Singers Chandos 10385

10:44:00 00:03:59 Johann Sebastian Bach Cello Suite No. 6: Gavotte

Andrés Díaz, cello Azica 71252

10:51:00 00:19:49 Richard Strauss Duet Concertino

Chicago Symphony Orchestra Daniel Barenboim Larry Combs, clarinet; David McGill, bassoon Teldec 23913

11:12:00 00:06:30 Emmanuel Chabrier Bourrée fantasque

Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67515

A CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA CHRISTMAS

11:25:00 00:02:42 John Williams Home Alone 2: Merry Christmas, Merry

Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2014

11:27:00 00:02:06 Edmund Walters As Joseph was a walking

Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell Cleve Orch Children's Chorus MAA 1993

11:29:00 00:08:03 Robert Russell Bennett "The Many Moods of Christmas" Medley

Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2002

11:30:00 00:03:34 George Frideric Handel Allegro from Concerto No. 2 in F

Jeanne Lamon Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Sony 63073

11:41:00 00:03:12 Gloria Shayne Baker Do You Hear What I Hear?

Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2005

11:44:00 00:02:15 John Frederick Coots Santa Claus is Coming to Town

Cleveland Orchestra Robert Page Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1999

11:46:00 00:04:10 John Rutter Nativity Carol

Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2011

11:50:00 00:03:36 Franz Gruber Silent Night

Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell Felix Kraus, English horn; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus; Audience MAA 1996

BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN

12:11:00 00:06:52 Sir Arthur Sullivan The Gondoliers: Overture

Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 434916

12:19:00 00:06:51 Joseph Lanner Styrian Dances Op 165

Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Sony 544071

12:29:00 00:08:06 Charles Wildman Gypsy Fury: Swedish Rhapsody

Fairfax Symphony Orchestra William Hudson Santiago Rodriguez, piano Elan 82268

12:40:00 00:06:51 Anthony DiLorenzo 'Twas the Night Before Christmas

Burning River Brass Dr. John Lentz, narrator BurnRiver 2008

12:49:00 00:08:13 Franz von Suppé The Queen of Spades: Overture

Zubin Mehta Vienna Philharmonic CBS 44932

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:01:00 00:26:12 Engelbert Humperdinck Hansel and Gretel: Suite

Rudolph Kempe Royal Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 68736

13:28:00 00:27:52 Ralph Vaughan Williams Masque "On Christmas Night"

City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Joyful Company of Singers Chandos 10385

13:59:00 00:03:30 Mel Tormé The Christmas Song

Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2004

WCLV MIDDAY

14:03:00 00:01:33 Jule Styne Let it Snow

Pittsburgh Symphony Brass Four Winds 3029

14:08:00 00:11:42 André Jolivet Pastorales de Noël

Manuela Wiesler, flute; Christian Davidsson, bassoon; Erica Goodman, harp Bis 739

14:21:00 00:17:24 Franz Schubert Fantasy in F minor

NDR Radio Philharmonic Alun Francis Michael Korstick, piano CPO 777658

14:42:00 00:09:54 Lorenzo Zavateri Concerto Grosso in D major Op 1

Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Gottfried von der Goltz Gottfried von der Goltz, vn; Brigitte Täubl, violin DHM 77352

14:53:00 00:05:00 Jean de Brébeuf The Huron Carol

Patrick Dupré Quigley Seraphic Fire SFM 14

DECEMBER CHOICE CD’S

15:00:00 00:07:22 Frederick Delius On Hearing the First Cuckoo in Spring

Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony SF Sym 60

15:10:00 00:03:46 Henry J. Gauntlett Once in Royal David's City

Noel Edison Elora Festival Singers Naxos 573421

15:14:00 00:03:24 Michael Praetorius Lo, how a rose e'er blooming

Noel Edison Elora Festival Singers Naxos 573421

15:18:00 00:03:13 Stuart Thompson The Holly and the Ivy

Noel Edison Elora Festival Singers Naxos 573421

15:23:00 00:08:31 Ludwig van Beethoven Allegro vivace from Symphony No. 8 Op 93

Sir John Eliot Gardiner Révolutionaire et Romantique Soli Deo 721

15:34:00 00:13:54 Frédéric Chopin Concert Rondo "Krakowiak" Op 14

Northwest Sinfonietta Christophe Chagnard Joel Fan, piano Reference 134

15:50:00 00:05:57 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Waltz of the Flowers

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80068

15:58:00 00:05:34 Charles Tomlinson Griffes The White Peacock Op 7

JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 559164

WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell

16:07:00 00:01:59 Charles Tomlinson Griffes The Night Winds Op 5

Jenny Lin, piano Hänssler 98037

16:13:00 00:10:47 Various "Songs of Angels" Pt. 3

Robert Shaw Robert Shaw Chamber Singers Telarc 80377

16:28:00 00:05:26 Michael Chertock It Came Upon a Midnight Clear / What

Michael Chertock, piano Telarc 80485

16:36:00 00:03:22 Albert Hague You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch

Canadian Brass Steinway 30027

16:41:00 00:07:01 Franz Biebl Ave Maria

Cantus Cantus 1211

16:52:00 00:03:17 George Frideric Handel Messiah: Hallelujah

William Christie Les Arts Florissants Harm Mundi 2908304

16:56:00 00:03:13 Johann Sebastian Bach Christmas Oratorio: Final Chorale

Bay Brass A. David Krehbiel John Fenstermaker, organ Gothic 49120

17:05:00 00:05:24 Jean Sibelius Kuolema: Valse triste Op 44

Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony SF Sym 60

17:13:00 00:08:53 Sir Malcolm Arnold Fantasy on Christmas Carols

Rumon Gamba BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9851

17:24:00 00:11:25 Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 in G major

Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire Avie 2207

17:40:00 00:05:25 Sergei Rachmaninoff Vocalise Op 34

Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony SF Sym 60

17:47:00 00:03:13 Maurice Ravel Vocalise en forme d'Habañera

Sinfonica Nazionale della RAI Karel Mark Chichon Elina Garanca, mezzo DeutGram 14777

17:53:00 00:02:19 Charles Ives A Christmas Carol

Chanticleer Teldec 94563

17:55:00 00:04:00 Peter Tchaikovsky The Seasons: December Op 37

Wu Han, piano ArtistLed 10701

BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00 00:21:40 Ernest Bloch Schelomo

London Symphony Orchestra Richard Hickox Steven Isserlis, cello VirginClas 61490

18:33:00 00:05:44 George Frederick Bristow Scherzo "The Butterfly's Frolic" from

Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9169

18:41:00 00:02:05 Sergei Prokofiev Scherzo from Piano Sonata No. 2 Op 14

Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2013

18:46:00 00:06:41 Gustav Holst Choral Fantasy on Old Carols "Christmas

Bay Brass A. David Krehbiel John Fenstermaker, organ Gothic 49120

18:53:00 00:05:03 Giovanni Gabrieli Jubilate Deo

La Nuova Musica John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 134

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:08:19 Gustav Mahler Blumine from Symphony No. 1 in D major

Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony SF Sym 60

19:12:00 00:42:20 Peter Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 6 in B minor Op 74

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra CBS 37834

19:57:00 00:01:48 Richard Dering Quem vidistis, pastores?

Brass Ensemble Sir John Eliot Gardiner Monteverdi Choir Philips 462050

WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

20:02:00 00:04:29 Leonard Bernstein Candide: Overture

Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 87

20:08:00 00:47:00 Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No. 5 in D minor Op 47

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80067

21:00 MAD ABOUT MUSIC with Gilbert Kaplan and Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on a chance meeting with Maria Callas in an elevator: “I stepped into the elevator and there was Callas in white mink with her poodle with the same color as her coat. She looked every inch the diva that she was and I mumbled something about how much joy she had given me through her recordings and then I felt as if I had been touched by magic.”

Porter: Tale of the Oyster - Live from the United States Supreme Court, May 26, 1994, and aired on NPR “Performance Today” --Samuel Ramey, bass

Tchaikovsky: String Quartet No. 2 in F Op 22 - First Movement --Vermeer Quartet Cedille 017

Menotti: The Medium: Monica’s Waltz --Chicago Opera Theater; Patrice Michaels Bedi Lawrence Rapchak Cedille 034

Puccini: Tosca [excerpt] --Orchestra e Coro del Teatro alla Scala; Maria Callas, Giuseppe di Stefano; Victor de Sabata Musical Heritage Society 524973

Ravel: Violin Sonata [Second Movement] Live from the United States Supreme Court, May 11, 1999, and aired on NPR “Performance Today” Cho-Liang Lin, violin; Ken Noda, piano

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded today at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, The Voice of the Vatican: Covering Global Catholicism in American News with John L. Allen, Associate Editor, of the Boston Globe

LATE PROGRAM

23:00:00 00:07:00 Woldemar Bargiel Adagio in G major Op 38

German Chamber Philharmonic Christoph Eschenbach Steven Isserlis, cello RCA 63665

23:07:00 00:06:52 Franz Schubert Rosamunde: Entr'acte No. 3 in B flat major

Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony SF Sym 60

23:13:00 00:08:44 George Frederick Bristow Nocturne from Symphony in F sharp minor Op 26

Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9169

23:22:00 00:12:17 Jean Roger-Ducasse Interlude from "Au jardin de Marguerite"

Leif Segerstam Rheinland-Pfalz Philharmonic MarcoPolo 223641

23:34:00 00:06:59 Camille Saint-Saëns Romance Op 67

North German Radio Symphony Christoph Eschenbach Steven Isserlis, cello RCA 63518

23:41:00 00:06:20 Claude Debussy La plus que lente

Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony SF Sym 60

23:48:00 00:02:54 George Frideric Handel Messiah: Pastoral Symphony William Christie Les Arts Florissants Harm Mundi 2908304

