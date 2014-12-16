Program Guide 12-16-2014

00:00 WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier

00:02:00 00:21:58 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Oboe Concerto in E flat major

English Concert Trevor Pinnock Paul Goodwin, oboe Archiv 431821

00:26:00 00:28:56 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 2 in B flat major Op 19

Symphony of the Air Josef Krips Arthur Rubinstein, piano RCA 300350

00:57:00 00:08:33 Rodion Shchedrin Concerto No. 1 for Orchestra "Naughty Limericks"

Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 553038

01:07:00 01:06:29 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 9 in D minor Op 125

Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Adele Addison, soprano; Jane Hobson, mezzo-soprano; Richard Lewis, tenor; Donald Bell, baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Sony 46533

02:15:00 00:28:17 Giovanni Battista Viotti Violin Concerto No. 22 in A minor

Brandenburg Orchestra Roy Goodman Elizabeth Wallfisch, violin Hyperion 66840

02:45:00 00:25:00 Claude Debussy String Quartet in G minor Op 10

Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80111

03:12:00 00:27:36 Zoltán Kodály Peacock Variations

Franz Welser-Möst London Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 54858

03:41:00 00:54:22 Ludwig van Beethoven Variations on a Waltz by Diabelli Op 120

Daniel Shapiro, piano Azica 71234

04:37:00 00:40:39 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 9 in E minor Op 95

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 414421

05:20:00 00:19:01 Franz Schubert Piano Sonata No. 1 in E major

Arcadi Volodos, piano Sony 89647

05:41:00 00:03:47 Anonymous Riu, riu, chiu

West Edge String Quartet Centaur 3087

05:54:00 00:04:40 Dag Wirén March from Serenade for Strings Op 11

William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 7020

06:00 BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber

9:25

06:07:00 00:04:08 Ludwig van Beethoven Finale from String Quartet No. 4 Op 18

Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80414

06:15:00 00:08:28 Johann Friedrich Fasch Allegro from Concerto in D major

Tempesta di Mare Chandos 783

06:25:00 00:08:18 Sir William Walton Scapino Comedy Overture

John Wilson Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Avie 2194

06:35:00 00:04:15 Ralph Vaughan Williams Fantasia on "Greensleeves"

Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Decca 414595

06:37:00 00:02:01 Jean-Marie Leclair Recréation de Musique No. 2: Badinage

Florilegium Channel 7595

06:40:00 00:11:01 Ludwig van Beethoven Allegro con brio from Symphony No. 2 Op 36

Sir John Eliot Gardiner Révolutionaire et Romantique Soli Deo 721

06:54:00 00:02:01 Franz Schubert Moment Musical No. 3 in F minor

Gil Shaham, violin; Göran Söllscher, guitar DeutGram 471568

06:55:00 00:02:25 John Philip Sousa March "U.S. Field Artillery"

Keith Brion New Sousa Band Delos 3102

07:05:00 00:04:36 Coldplay Viva la Vida

Greg Anderson, piano; Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Steinway 30006

07:06:00 00:02:25 Sir Arthur Bliss Checkmate: Dance of the Red Pawns

David Lloyd-Jones Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos 557641

07:10:00 00:10:31 Ludwig van Beethoven Allegro from Symphony No. 6 Op 68

Daniel Barenboim West-Eastern Divan Orchestra Decca 16871

07:25:00 00:02:18 Jack Rollins & Steve Nelson Frosty the Snowman

Canadian Brass Steinway 30027

07:30:00 00:04:37 Ralph Vaughan Williams The Running Set

George Hurst Bournemouth Sinfonietta Chandos 2419

07:31:00 00:02:01 Kermit Poling A Holly and Ivy Calypso

West Edge String Quartet Centaur 3087

07:33:00 00:03:35 Sergei Prokofiev The Stone Flower: Waltz Op 118

Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 10481

07:40:00 00:11:47 Antonín Dvorák Largo from Symphony No. 9 Op 95

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 414421

07:55:00 00:04:33 Zoltán Kodály Háry János: Intermezzo

Iván Fischer Budapest Festival Orchestra Philips 462824

07:55:00 00:03:35 Paul Schoenfield Four Souvenirs: Tango

Caroline Goulding, violin; Christopher O'Riley, piano Telarc 80744

08:07:00 00:06:35 Ludwig van Beethoven Overture "Name Day" Op 115

Claudio Abbado Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 429762

08:15:00 00:08:40 Ludwig van Beethoven Allegretto from Symphony No. 7 Op 92

Gustavo Dudamel Simón Bolívar Symphony DeutGram 13458

08:30:00 00:07:55 Joseph Lanner Waltz "Evening Stars" Op 180

Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 4763793

08:40:00 00:04:29 Henry Purcell Trumpet Tune & Bell Symphony

Empire Brass Michael Murray, organ Telarc 80218

08:40:00 00:04:21 Sergei Prokofiev Lieutenant Kijé Suite: Romance Op 60

Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80683

08:45:00 00:04:50 Benjamin Britten Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 4

Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80660

08:52:00 00:07:30 Newell H. Long 'Twas the Night Before Christmas

Fennell Symphonic Winds Frederick Fennell Robert Conrad, narrator ELF 991018

09:05:00 00:14:34 Johann Nepomuk Hummel Piano Trio No. 3 in G Op 35

Beaux Arts Trio Philips 446077

09:25:00 00:03:42 Irving Berlin White Christmas

Petri Juutilainen Northern Lights Orch WSchatz 5

09:30:00 00:03:39 Jule Styne Let it Snow

Petri Juutilainen Northern Lights Orch WSchatz 5

09:33:00 00:03:30 Mel Tormé The Christmas Song

Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2004

09:35:00 00:07:33 William Grant Still Folk Suite No. 1

New Zealand String Quartet Alexa Still, flute; Susan DeWitt Smith, piano Koch Intl 7192

09:45:00 00:08:28 Claude Debussy Preludes Book 1: La cathédral engloutie

Wolfgang Sawallisch Philadelphia Orchestra EMI 55592

09:55:00 00:03:09 John Rutter Wild Wood Carol

City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Gerald Finley, baritone; Cambridge Singers Collegium 121

10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola

10:01:00 00:03:49 Ludwig van Beethoven Scherzo from Symphony No. 8 Op 93

Sir John Eliot Gardiner Révolutionaire et Romantique Soli Deo 721

10:06:00 00:01:12 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Contradance in E flat major

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 429783

10:09:00 00:08:07 Ludwig van Beethoven Andante favori in F major

Peter Takács, piano Cambria 1175

10:19:00 00:03:09 Ludwig van Beethoven Minuet from Septet Op 20

Chamber Music Soc Linc Center Delos 3177

10:25:00 00:04:13 Peter Tchaikovsky Mazeppa: Gopak

Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 554845

10:31:00 00:11:29 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Overture on Russian Themes Op 28

Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572788

10:43:00 00:05:16 Maurice Ravel Le tombeau de Couperin: Menuet

Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 2121

10:50:00 00:20:26 Ludwig van Beethoven Choral Fantasy in C minor Op 80

Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Decca 421718

11:13:00 00:07:58 Frederick Delius Dance Rhapsody No. 2

Sir Charles Mackerras Welsh National Opera Orchestra Argo 433704

11:25 A CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA CHRISTMAS

11:25:00 00:02:06 Traditional We Wish You a Merry Christmas

Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2014

11:27:00 00:02:40 Michael Praetorius Lo, how a rose e'er blooming

Cleveland Orchestra Members of MAA 2014

11:29:00 00:03:30 John Rutter Angels' Carol

Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleve Orch Children's Chorus MAA 2014

11:33:00 00:03:27 C. E. F. Weyse O Green and Shimmering Tree, Good Day

Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2014

11:36:00 00:02:38 George Wyle The Most Wonderful Time of the Year

Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2014

11:42:00 00:02:42 Traditional Bring a Torch, Jeanette, Isabella

Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2014

11:44:00 00:01:08 John Williams Home Alone: Holiday Flight

Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2014

11:45:00 00:02:57 Traditional Il est né le divin enfant

Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2014

11:48:00 00:02:11 Traditional Gloucestershire Wassail

Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Members of MAA 2014

11:50:00 00:02:49 Felix Mendelssohn Hark! The Herald Angels Sing

Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2014

12:00pm BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN

12:11:00 00:05:29 Hugo Alfvén Festival Overture Op 25

Niklas Willén Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos 553962

12:18:00 00:06:05 Vittorio Monti Csárdás Virtuosi

Maxim Vengerov, violin; Vag Papian, piano EMI 57164

12:25:00 00:05:50 Alfredo Catalani Loreley: Dance of the Water Nymphs

Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10634

12:34:00 00:10:38 Leroy Anderson Suite of Carols for Winds

BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Members of Naxos 559382

12:47:00 00:08:43 Carl Michael Ziehrer Waltz "Citizens of Vienna" Op 419

Sir John Eliot Gardiner Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 463185

12:56:00 00:02:12 Edward V. Cupero March "Honey Boys on Parade"

Loras John Schissel Virginia Grand Military Band WalkFrog 430

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:02:00 01:06:05 Ludwig van Beethoven The Creatures of Prometheus Ballet Op 43

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 419608

14:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola

14:09:00 00:03:14 Ludwig van Beethoven Für Elise

Valentina Lisitsa, piano Decca 17091

14:12:00 00:01:35 Ludwig van Beethoven Turkish March from "The Ruins of Athens" Op 113

Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony RCA 7716

14:17:00 00:08:34 Claude Debussy Première rapsodie

Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Franklin Cohen, clarinet DeutGram 439896

14:29:00 00:16:50 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 26 in E flat major Op 81

Peter Takács, piano Cambria 1175

14:47:00 00:11:43 Alexander Glazunov The Seasons: Autumn Op 67

José Serebrier Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Warner 61434

15:00 WCLV ARTS PARTNERS

15:03:00 00:03:14 George Frideric Handel Messiah: Comfort Ye...Every valley shall be exalted

Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Kenneth Tarver, tenor MAA 2002

15:06:00 00:03:01 George Frideric Handel Messiah: And the glory of the Lord

Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2002

15:11:00 00:06:15 Gian Carlo Menotti Amahl and the Night Visitors: Suite

Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2002

15:21:00 00:08:40 Anthony DiLorenzo Christmas 'Toons

Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2008

15:32:00 00:06:59 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Waltz of the Flowers

Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2008

16:00 WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O'Connell

15:58:00 00:03:58 Ludwig van Beethoven Bundeslied Op 122

London Symphony Orchestra Michael Tilson Thomas Ambrosian Singers CBS 44798

16:06:00 00:03:32 Ludwig van Beethoven Scherzo from Piano Trio No. 2 Op 1

Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello Koch Intl 7724

16:12:00 00:10:55 Zoltán Kodály Hungarian Rondo

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 447109

16:27:00 00:05:49 Ludwig van Beethoven Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 19

Symphony of the Air Josef Krips Arthur Rubinstein, piano RCA 300350

16:37:00 00:02:18 Ludwig van Beethoven Tarpeja: Triumphal March

John Storgards Tapiola Sinfonietta Ondine 1001

16:41:00 00:10:04 George Frideric Handel Concerto in F HWV 331/316

Trevor Pinnock English Concert Archiv 453451

16:53:00 00:02:28 George Frideric Handel Siciliana from Oboe Concerto No. 1

English Concert Trevor Pinnock David Reichenberg, oboe Archiv 415291

16:57:00 00:02:24 Antonio Vivaldi Laudamus te from Gloria Academy of Ancient Music

Stephen Cleobury Sarah Fox, soprano; Deborah Norman, soprano EMI 57265

17:05:00 00:05:06 Simon Wills A Prelude & Fugue for Christmas

Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2004

17:13:00 00:09:57 Rodion Shchedrin Selections from "Carmen Suite"

Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 553038

17:26:00 00:09:16 Ludwig van Beethoven Rondo from Violin Concerto Op 61

Tapiola Sinfonietta Olli Mustonen Olli Mustonen, piano Ondine 1123

17:40:00 00:04:58 Joaquín Rodrigo Distant Sarabande

Manuel Barrueco, guitar EMI 56175

17:46:00 00:03:03 George Frideric Handel Sarabande from Keyboard Suite in D minor

Chamber Orchestra of Europe Daniel Hope, violin; Members of DeutGram 13993

17:52:00 00:03:26 Traditional Little Red Bird

Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Meredith Hall, soprano Avie 2269

17:56:00 00:02:16 John Henry Hopkins Jr We Three Kings

John Morris Russell Cincinnati Pops Orchestra FanfareCin 1

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00 00:22:51 Zoltán Kodály Háry János: Suite Op 35

Iván Fischer Budapest Festival Orchestra Philips 462824

18:34:00 00:02:37 Chris Coletti Bach's Bells

Canadian Brass Steinway 30027

18:39:00 00:02:00 Traditional Jolly Old St. Nicholas

Canadian Brass Eric Robertson, organ OpeningDay 7345

18:44:00 00:10:33 Ludwig van Beethoven Scherzo & Finale from Symphony No. 2 Op 36

Sir John Eliot Gardiner Révolutionaire et Romantique Soli Deo 721

18:54:00 00:03:38 Traditional The Coventry Carol

Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2004

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:27:32 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 2 in B flat major Op 19

Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Leon Fleisher, piano Sony 42445

19:32:00 00:24:56 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 8 in F major Op 93

Sir John Eliot Gardiner Révolutionaire et Romantique Soli Deo 721

20:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

20:02:00 00:11:32 Gioacchino Rossini William Tell: Overture

Christian Benda Prague Sinfonia Naxos 570934

20:16:00 00:40:39 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 9 in E minor Op 95

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 414421

21:00:00 00:59:00 A CHANUKAH CELEBRATION ACROSS THE GLOBE with Naomi Lewin

22:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Charles Dutoit, conductor; Mathieu Dufour, flute; Paul Jacobs, organ

22:04:00 00:19:33 Paul Dukas La Péri

22:27:00 00:23:00 Guillaume Connesson pour sortir au jour

22:54:00 00:35:02 Camille Saint-Saëns Symphony No. 3 in C minor Op 78

23:22:00 00:02:16 Ernesto Halffter Danza de la gitana

Christopher Parkening, guitar; David Brandon, guitar EMI 49406

23:31:00 00:24:40 Francis Poulenc Gloria City of London Sinfonia John Rutter

Jessica Rivera, soprano; Bernard Haitink, conductor

