Program Guide 12-16-2014
00:00 WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier
00:02:00 00:21:58 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Oboe Concerto in E flat major
English Concert Trevor Pinnock Paul Goodwin, oboe Archiv 431821
00:26:00 00:28:56 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 2 in B flat major Op 19
Symphony of the Air Josef Krips Arthur Rubinstein, piano RCA 300350
00:57:00 00:08:33 Rodion Shchedrin Concerto No. 1 for Orchestra "Naughty Limericks"
Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 553038
01:07:00 01:06:29 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 9 in D minor Op 125
Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Adele Addison, soprano; Jane Hobson, mezzo-soprano; Richard Lewis, tenor; Donald Bell, baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Sony 46533
02:15:00 00:28:17 Giovanni Battista Viotti Violin Concerto No. 22 in A minor
Brandenburg Orchestra Roy Goodman Elizabeth Wallfisch, violin Hyperion 66840
02:45:00 00:25:00 Claude Debussy String Quartet in G minor Op 10
Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80111
03:12:00 00:27:36 Zoltán Kodály Peacock Variations
Franz Welser-Möst London Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 54858
03:41:00 00:54:22 Ludwig van Beethoven Variations on a Waltz by Diabelli Op 120
Daniel Shapiro, piano Azica 71234
04:37:00 00:40:39 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 9 in E minor Op 95
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 414421
05:20:00 00:19:01 Franz Schubert Piano Sonata No. 1 in E major
Arcadi Volodos, piano Sony 89647
05:41:00 00:03:47 Anonymous Riu, riu, chiu
West Edge String Quartet Centaur 3087
05:54:00 00:04:40 Dag Wirén March from Serenade for Strings Op 11
William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 7020
BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber
9:25
06:07:00 00:04:08 Ludwig van Beethoven Finale from String Quartet No. 4 Op 18
Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80414
06:15:00 00:08:28 Johann Friedrich Fasch Allegro from Concerto in D major
Tempesta di Mare Chandos 783
06:25:00 00:08:18 Sir William Walton Scapino Comedy Overture
John Wilson Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Avie 2194
06:35:00 00:04:15 Ralph Vaughan Williams Fantasia on "Greensleeves"
Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Decca 414595
06:37:00 00:02:01 Jean-Marie Leclair Recréation de Musique No. 2: Badinage
Florilegium Channel 7595
06:40:00 00:11:01 Ludwig van Beethoven Allegro con brio from Symphony No. 2 Op 36
Sir John Eliot Gardiner Révolutionaire et Romantique Soli Deo 721
06:54:00 00:02:01 Franz Schubert Moment Musical No. 3 in F minor
Gil Shaham, violin; Göran Söllscher, guitar DeutGram 471568
06:55:00 00:02:25 John Philip Sousa March "U.S. Field Artillery"
Keith Brion New Sousa Band Delos 3102
07:05:00 00:04:36 Coldplay Viva la Vida
Greg Anderson, piano; Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Steinway 30006
07:06:00 00:02:25 Sir Arthur Bliss Checkmate: Dance of the Red Pawns
David Lloyd-Jones Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos 557641
07:10:00 00:10:31 Ludwig van Beethoven Allegro from Symphony No. 6 Op 68
Daniel Barenboim West-Eastern Divan Orchestra Decca 16871
07:25:00 00:02:18 Jack Rollins & Steve Nelson Frosty the Snowman
Canadian Brass Steinway 30027
07:30:00 00:04:37 Ralph Vaughan Williams The Running Set
George Hurst Bournemouth Sinfonietta Chandos 2419
07:31:00 00:02:01 Kermit Poling A Holly and Ivy Calypso
West Edge String Quartet Centaur 3087
07:33:00 00:03:35 Sergei Prokofiev The Stone Flower: Waltz Op 118
Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 10481
07:40:00 00:11:47 Antonín Dvorák Largo from Symphony No. 9 Op 95
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 414421
07:55:00 00:04:33 Zoltán Kodály Háry János: Intermezzo
Iván Fischer Budapest Festival Orchestra Philips 462824
07:55:00 00:03:35 Paul Schoenfield Four Souvenirs: Tango
Caroline Goulding, violin; Christopher O'Riley, piano Telarc 80744
08:07:00 00:06:35 Ludwig van Beethoven Overture "Name Day" Op 115
Claudio Abbado Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 429762
08:15:00 00:08:40 Ludwig van Beethoven Allegretto from Symphony No. 7 Op 92
Gustavo Dudamel Simón Bolívar Symphony DeutGram 13458
08:30:00 00:07:55 Joseph Lanner Waltz "Evening Stars" Op 180
Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 4763793
08:40:00 00:04:29 Henry Purcell Trumpet Tune & Bell Symphony
Empire Brass Michael Murray, organ Telarc 80218
08:40:00 00:04:21 Sergei Prokofiev Lieutenant Kijé Suite: Romance Op 60
Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80683
08:45:00 00:04:50 Benjamin Britten Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 4
Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80660
08:52:00 00:07:30 Newell H. Long 'Twas the Night Before Christmas
Fennell Symphonic Winds Frederick Fennell Robert Conrad, narrator ELF 991018
09:05:00 00:14:34 Johann Nepomuk Hummel Piano Trio No. 3 in G Op 35
Beaux Arts Trio Philips 446077
09:25:00 00:03:42 Irving Berlin White Christmas
Petri Juutilainen Northern Lights Orch WSchatz 5
09:30:00 00:03:39 Jule Styne Let it Snow
Petri Juutilainen Northern Lights Orch WSchatz 5
09:33:00 00:03:30 Mel Tormé The Christmas Song
Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2004
09:35:00 00:07:33 William Grant Still Folk Suite No. 1
New Zealand String Quartet Alexa Still, flute; Susan DeWitt Smith, piano Koch Intl 7192
09:45:00 00:08:28 Claude Debussy Preludes Book 1: La cathédral engloutie
Wolfgang Sawallisch Philadelphia Orchestra EMI 55592
09:55:00 00:03:09 John Rutter Wild Wood Carol
City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Gerald Finley, baritone; Cambridge Singers Collegium 121
10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola
10:01:00 00:03:49 Ludwig van Beethoven Scherzo from Symphony No. 8 Op 93
Sir John Eliot Gardiner Révolutionaire et Romantique Soli Deo 721
10:06:00 00:01:12 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Contradance in E flat major
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 429783
10:09:00 00:08:07 Ludwig van Beethoven Andante favori in F major
Peter Takács, piano Cambria 1175
10:19:00 00:03:09 Ludwig van Beethoven Minuet from Septet Op 20
Chamber Music Soc Linc Center Delos 3177
10:25:00 00:04:13 Peter Tchaikovsky Mazeppa: Gopak
Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 554845
10:31:00 00:11:29 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Overture on Russian Themes Op 28
Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572788
10:43:00 00:05:16 Maurice Ravel Le tombeau de Couperin: Menuet
Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 2121
10:50:00 00:20:26 Ludwig van Beethoven Choral Fantasy in C minor Op 80
Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Decca 421718
11:13:00 00:07:58 Frederick Delius Dance Rhapsody No. 2
Sir Charles Mackerras Welsh National Opera Orchestra Argo 433704
11:25 A CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA CHRISTMAS
11:25:00 00:02:06 Traditional We Wish You a Merry Christmas
Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2014
11:27:00 00:02:40 Michael Praetorius Lo, how a rose e'er blooming
Cleveland Orchestra Members of MAA 2014
11:29:00 00:03:30 John Rutter Angels' Carol
Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleve Orch Children's Chorus MAA 2014
11:33:00 00:03:27 C. E. F. Weyse O Green and Shimmering Tree, Good Day
Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2014
11:36:00 00:02:38 George Wyle The Most Wonderful Time of the Year
Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2014
11:42:00 00:02:42 Traditional Bring a Torch, Jeanette, Isabella
Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2014
11:44:00 00:01:08 John Williams Home Alone: Holiday Flight
Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2014
11:45:00 00:02:57 Traditional Il est né le divin enfant
Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2014
11:48:00 00:02:11 Traditional Gloucestershire Wassail
Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Members of MAA 2014
11:50:00 00:02:49 Felix Mendelssohn Hark! The Herald Angels Sing
Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2014
BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN
12:11:00 00:05:29 Hugo Alfvén Festival Overture Op 25
Niklas Willén Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos 553962
12:18:00 00:06:05 Vittorio Monti Csárdás Virtuosi
Maxim Vengerov, violin; Vag Papian, piano EMI 57164
12:25:00 00:05:50 Alfredo Catalani Loreley: Dance of the Water Nymphs
Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10634
12:34:00 00:10:38 Leroy Anderson Suite of Carols for Winds
BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Members of Naxos 559382
12:47:00 00:08:43 Carl Michael Ziehrer Waltz "Citizens of Vienna" Op 419
Sir John Eliot Gardiner Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 463185
12:56:00 00:02:12 Edward V. Cupero March "Honey Boys on Parade"
Loras John Schissel Virginia Grand Military Band WalkFrog 430
13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE
13:02:00 01:06:05 Ludwig van Beethoven The Creatures of Prometheus Ballet Op 43
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 419608
14:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola
14:09:00 00:03:14 Ludwig van Beethoven Für Elise
Valentina Lisitsa, piano Decca 17091
14:12:00 00:01:35 Ludwig van Beethoven Turkish March from "The Ruins of Athens" Op 113
Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony RCA 7716
14:17:00 00:08:34 Claude Debussy Première rapsodie
Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Franklin Cohen, clarinet DeutGram 439896
14:29:00 00:16:50 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 26 in E flat major Op 81
Peter Takács, piano Cambria 1175
14:47:00 00:11:43 Alexander Glazunov The Seasons: Autumn Op 67
José Serebrier Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Warner 61434
15:00 WCLV ARTS PARTNERS
15:03:00 00:03:14 George Frideric Handel Messiah: Comfort Ye...Every valley shall be exalted
Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Kenneth Tarver, tenor MAA 2002
15:06:00 00:03:01 George Frideric Handel Messiah: And the glory of the Lord
Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2002
15:11:00 00:06:15 Gian Carlo Menotti Amahl and the Night Visitors: Suite
Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2002
15:21:00 00:08:40 Anthony DiLorenzo Christmas 'Toons
Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2008
15:32:00 00:06:59 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Waltz of the Flowers
Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2008
WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O'Connell
15:58:00 00:03:58 Ludwig van Beethoven Bundeslied Op 122
London Symphony Orchestra Michael Tilson Thomas Ambrosian Singers CBS 44798
16:06:00 00:03:32 Ludwig van Beethoven Scherzo from Piano Trio No. 2 Op 1
Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello Koch Intl 7724
16:12:00 00:10:55 Zoltán Kodály Hungarian Rondo
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 447109
16:27:00 00:05:49 Ludwig van Beethoven Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 19
Symphony of the Air Josef Krips Arthur Rubinstein, piano RCA 300350
16:37:00 00:02:18 Ludwig van Beethoven Tarpeja: Triumphal March
John Storgards Tapiola Sinfonietta Ondine 1001
16:41:00 00:10:04 George Frideric Handel Concerto in F HWV 331/316
Trevor Pinnock English Concert Archiv 453451
16:53:00 00:02:28 George Frideric Handel Siciliana from Oboe Concerto No. 1
English Concert Trevor Pinnock David Reichenberg, oboe Archiv 415291
16:57:00 00:02:24 Antonio Vivaldi Laudamus te from Gloria Academy of Ancient Music
Stephen Cleobury Sarah Fox, soprano; Deborah Norman, soprano EMI 57265
17:05:00 00:05:06 Simon Wills A Prelude & Fugue for Christmas
Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2004
17:13:00 00:09:57 Rodion Shchedrin Selections from "Carmen Suite"
Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 553038
17:26:00 00:09:16 Ludwig van Beethoven Rondo from Violin Concerto Op 61
Tapiola Sinfonietta Olli Mustonen Olli Mustonen, piano Ondine 1123
17:40:00 00:04:58 Joaquín Rodrigo Distant Sarabande
Manuel Barrueco, guitar EMI 56175
17:46:00 00:03:03 George Frideric Handel Sarabande from Keyboard Suite in D minor
Chamber Orchestra of Europe Daniel Hope, violin; Members of DeutGram 13993
17:52:00 00:03:26 Traditional Little Red Bird
Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Meredith Hall, soprano Avie 2269
17:56:00 00:02:16 John Henry Hopkins Jr We Three Kings
John Morris Russell Cincinnati Pops Orchestra FanfareCin 1
BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS
18:09:00 00:22:51 Zoltán Kodály Háry János: Suite Op 35
Iván Fischer Budapest Festival Orchestra Philips 462824
18:34:00 00:02:37 Chris Coletti Bach's Bells
Canadian Brass Steinway 30027
18:39:00 00:02:00 Traditional Jolly Old St. Nicholas
Canadian Brass Eric Robertson, organ OpeningDay 7345
18:44:00 00:10:33 Ludwig van Beethoven Scherzo & Finale from Symphony No. 2 Op 36
Sir John Eliot Gardiner Révolutionaire et Romantique Soli Deo 721
18:54:00 00:03:38 Traditional The Coventry Carol
Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2004
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:27:32 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 2 in B flat major Op 19
Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Leon Fleisher, piano Sony 42445
19:32:00 00:24:56 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 8 in F major Op 93
Sir John Eliot Gardiner Révolutionaire et Romantique Soli Deo 721
20:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS
20:02:00 00:11:32 Gioacchino Rossini William Tell: Overture
Christian Benda Prague Sinfonia Naxos 570934
20:16:00 00:40:39 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 9 in E minor Op 95
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 414421
21:00:00 00:59:00 A CHANUKAH CELEBRATION ACROSS THE GLOBE with Naomi Lewin
22:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Charles Dutoit, conductor; Mathieu Dufour, flute; Paul Jacobs, organ
22:04:00 00:19:33 Paul Dukas La Péri
22:27:00 00:23:00 Guillaume Connesson pour sortir au jour
22:54:00 00:35:02 Camille Saint-Saëns Symphony No. 3 in C minor Op 78
23:22:00 00:02:16 Ernesto Halffter Danza de la gitana
Christopher Parkening, guitar; David Brandon, guitar EMI 49406
23:31:00 00:24:40 Francis Poulenc Gloria City of London Sinfonia John Rutter
Jessica Rivera, soprano; Bernard Haitink, conductor