Program Guide 12-14-2014

LA PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen: Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Lang Lang, piano

00:04:00 00:17:59 Maurice Ravel Valses nobles et sentimentales

00:27:00 00:28:44 Sergei Prokofiev Piano Concerto No. 3 in C major Op 26

01:05:00 00:19:00 Paul Desenne Sinfonía Burocràtica ed' Amazzònica

01:33:00 00:13:11 Maurice Ravel La valse

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

02:02:00 00:28:45 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Violin Concerto No. 5 in A

English Concert Andrew Manze Andrew Manze, violin Harm Mundi 907385

02:33:00 00:29:20 Christopher Rouse Karolju

BBC Symphony Orchestra David Zinman Philharmonia Chorus RCA 11561

03:08:00 00:47:07 Johannes Brahms Piano Concerto No. 2 in B flat Op 83

Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Garrick Ohlsson, piano MAA 1032

03:57:00 00:02:00 Aaron Copland Midsummer Nocturne

Leo Smit, piano Sony 82849

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Chris Auerbach-Brown: Dolphin’ (2006)

Laura Sabo, bass clarinet (private CD) 4:16

Chris Auerbach-Brown: Will the Pharaohs Dance? (1995)

Laura Sabo, bass clarinet (private CD) 4:00

Andrew Rindfleisch: Dixit Dominus (1987)

Isthmus Vocal Ensemble/Scott MacPherson, cond. (Clarion 927) 9:36

Andrew Rindfleisch: Psalm (1996)

Isthmus Vocal Ensemble/Scott MacPherson, cond. (Clarion 927) 4:48

Jack Gallagher: Berceuse

Polish Radio & TV Orchestra of Krakow/Szymon Kawalla, cond. (VMM 3030) 5:12

William Rayer: Night Moods

Takako Masame, Sae Shiragami, violins; Lisa Boyko, viola; Linda Atherton, cello; Mary Kay Fink, flute; Nicholas Underhill, piano (CCG 12-07-14) 8:40)

Rudolph Bubalo: Symmetricality for Piano and Orchestra (1982)

Mark George, piano; Cleveland Chamber Symphony/Edwin London, cond. (TNC/Cambria 1510) 15:32

04:57:00 00:01:18 Jean-Baptiste Lully Marche Royale

Stuttgart Brass Quartet Hänssler 98623

05:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Hi Fives: the Art of the Quintet – 2

Franz Schubert: Trout Quintet Op114: Finale – Allegro giusto

Alfred Brendel, piano; members of the Cleveland Quartet; James van Denmark, double bass (Philips 4757574 CD) 6:09

Johannes Brahms: Clarinet Quintet: Andantino

Pascal Moragués, clarinet; Talich String Quartet (Pyramid 13489 CD) 4:36

William Gilbert & Arthur Sullivan: The Mikado: Glee -“See how the fates their gifts allot”

Soloists & orchestra of D’Oyly Carte Opera/John Pryce-Jones (Sony 58889 CD) 1:38

Elliott Carter: Woodwind Quintet (1948): Allegro giocoso

Berlin Philharmonic Wind Quintet (BIS 952 CD) 3:45

Julio Madaglia: Suite “Belle Epoque in Sud-America”

Berlin Philharmonic Wind Quintet (BIS 952 CD) 9:02

Antonin Dvořák: String Quintet Op.97: Allegro vivo

Vlach Quartet (Naxos 553376 CD) 6:09

Johannes Brahms: Piano Quintet in F Minor: Scherzo – Allegro

Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano; Cleveland Orchestra String Quartet (Decca 425839 CD) 7:15

Ludwig van Beethoven: Quintet for Piano and Winds, op.16: Rondo Finale

Rudolf Serkin, piano; Rudolf Vrbsky, oboe; Richard Stoltzman, clarinet; Alexander Heller, bassoon; Robert Routch, French horn (Columbia 33527 LP) 6:25

05:56:00 00:02:16 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book 3: Solitary Traveler Op 43

Per Tengstrand, piano Azica 71207

06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Sacrum Mysterium: A Celtic Christmas Vespers - Apollo’s Fire and the Canadian ensemble La Nef combine the ancient medieval Scottish tradition with carols, dances and even fiddle tunes

MUSICA SACRA

07:04:00 00:08:50 Johann Sebastian Bach Motet "Komm, Jesu, komm"

Chamber Ensemble Sir John Eliot Gardiner Monteverdi Choir Soli Deo 716

07:15:00 00:08:31 Johann Sebastian Bach Motet "Fürchte dich nicht"

Chamber Ensemble Sir John Eliot Gardiner Monteverdi Choir Soli Deo 716

07:26:00 00:28:01 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 147 "Herz und Mund und Tat und Leben"

English Baroque Soloists Sir John Eliot Gardiner Ruth Holton, soprano; Michael Chance, countertenor; Anthony Rolfe Johnson, tenor; Stephen Varcoe, baritone; Monteverdi Choir Archiv 431809

07:54:00 00:04:30 Hector Berlioz L'Enfance du Christ: The Shepherds' Farewell

Cleveland Orchestra Robert Shaw Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1999

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Advent 3 - John the Baptist’s cry in the wilderness, “Prepare ye the way of the Lord” rings out as we hear music of preparation and anticipation

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; Highlight Show - This week’s From the Top Highlight Show centers around “The Big Story,” featuring not only superb musical performances by young people, but stories from each of these kids that are unusually compelling. A French horn player who has overcome the tragedy of teenage gang warfare to thrive in classical music ... a 14-year-old pianist with an amazing tale of American generosity ... and more

14-year-old pianist Dasha Bukhartseva (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Odessa, Ukraine

Autumn Leaves by Oleg Polevoy and Toccata by Vitaly Filipenko

16-year-old French horn player Eliodoro Vallecillo (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Santa Cruz, California

Morceau de concert by Camille Saint-Saëns (1835–1921)

15-year-old harpist and Sage Po (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Camptonville, California

Sarabande and Courante from Classical Suite for Harp Alone by Lynne Wainwright Palmer (1919–2010)

17-year-old guitarist Kimani Griffin from Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Valseana, from Aquarelle Suite by Sérgio Assad (b. 1952)

Trio Vita from Chicago, Illinois [15-year-old violinist Ryan Murphy; 16-year-old cellist Stanley Moore; 17-year-old pianist Brian Chang]

Finale: Presto, from Piano Trio in g Op 15 by Bedřich Smetana (1824–1884)

17-year-old cellist David Requiro from Natick, Massachusetts

Requiebros by Gaspar Cassadó (1897–1966)

PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham: Manfred Honeck, conductor; Hélène Grimaud, piano

10:04:00 00:09:34 Johann Sebastian Bach Toccata & Fugue in D minor

Bonus: Modest Mussorgsky (arr Leopold Stokowski): Catacombs from Pictures at an Exhibition Leonard Slatkin, conductor

10:29:00 00:34:20 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 4 in B flat Op 60

11:06:00 00:50:05 Johannes Brahms Piano Concerto No. 1 in D minor Op 15

BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

12:10:00 00:17:22 Joseph Jongen Concerto for Wind Quintet Op 124

Sylvan Wind Quintet Koch Intl 7081

12:30:00 00:18:59 Patric Standford A Christmas Carol Symphony

Gavin Sutherland City of Prague Philharmonic Naxos 557099

12:52:00 00:02:40 Giacomo Puccini Gianni Schicchi: O mio babbino caro

Mahler Chamber Orchestra Claudio Abbado Anna Netrebko, soprano DeutGram 2999

12:55:00 00:04:06 Franz Joseph Haydn The Creation: The Heavens Are Telling

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80119

13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, Part 2 of the life and music of Peter Tchaikovsky

Peter Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No.1 in b-Flat Op 23 (1874-75)--

Emil Gilels, piano; Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Fritz Reiner (Naxos 80068 CD)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Nutcracker Suite Op 71a (1892)

Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Sir Goerge Solti (Decca 1170105 CD)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Seasons Op 37a (1875)

Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano (Decca 898178 CD)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Morceaux Piano Piece No.2 Op 72 (1892-93)

Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano (Decca 898178 CD)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Violin Concerto in D (1878)

Jascha Heifetz, violin; Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Fritz Reiner (RCA 67896 CD)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Romeo and Juliet fantasy overture for orchestra in b (1870)

Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Claudio Abbado (Sony 47179 CD)

Peter Tchaikovsky: 1812 Overture Op 49 (1880)

Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra; Vienna State Opera Chorus/Lorin Maazel (CBS 37252 CD)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Scene from Swan Lake Op 20a (1874-75)

Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Sir Goerge Solti (Decca 1170105 CD)

Peter Tchaikovsky: String Quartet No.1 in d Op 11 (1871)

Emerson String Quartet (DeutGram 445551 CD)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Piano Sonata in c-Sharp Op 80 (1865)

Valery Boyev, piano (Etcetera Net 1164 CD)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No.4 in f Op 36 (1877-78)

Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Sir George Solti (Decca 414192 CD)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No.6 in b Op 74 (1893)

Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Sir George Solti (Decca 417 1708-2 CD)

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

15:03:00 00:17:13 John Rutter Gloria Philip Jones Brass Ensemble

John Rutter Cambridge Singers; John Scott, organ Collegium 100

15:23:00 00:12:01 Ron Nelson Courtly Airs and Dances

Jerry Junkin Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 76

15:38:00 00:11:46 Patrick Russ Suite in D from "Terpsichore"

Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI 55052

15:52:00 00:02:06 Miguel Llobet Catalan Folksong "El noi de la mare"

Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI 56730

15:54:00 00:02:53 Robert Schumann Album for the Young: Andante cantabile Op 68

Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI 54853

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Gil Shaham, violin – recorded live in Knight Concert Hall, Miami

16:04:00 00:29:02 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 2 in B flat

16:37:00 00:23:51 Erich Wolfgang Korngold Violin Concerto in D Op 35

17:05:00 00:12:45 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz "From the Mountains" Op 292

17:17:00 00:04:15 Johann Strauss Jr Ritter Pázmán: Csárdás Op 441

17:22:00 00:04:42 Josef Strauss Polka-Mazurka "The Dragonfly" Op 204

17:26:00 00:05:50 Johann Strauss Jr Kiss Waltz Op 400

17:32:00 00:08:11 Johann Strauss Jr Die Fledermaus: Overture

17:47:00 00:11:30 Claude Debussy Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun

Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Joshua Smith, flute MAA 1032

DINNER CLASSICS

18:02:00 00:20:34 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Suite Op 71

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80068

18:24:00 00:05:32 Michel-Richard Delalande Symphonies of Carols

Bernard Labadie Les Violons du Roy Dorian 90180

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:28:45 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Violin Concerto No. 5 in A

English Concert Andrew Manze Andrew Manze, violin Harm Mundi 907385

19:33:00 00:29:20 Christopher Rouse Karolju

BBC Symphony Orchestra David Zinman Philharmonia Chorus RCA 11561

20:08:00 00:47:07 Johannes Brahms Piano Concerto No. 2 in B flat Op 83

Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Garrick Ohlsson, piano MAA 1032

20:57:00 00:01:30 Percy Grainger Train Music

Sir Simon Rattle City of Birmingham Symphony EMI 56412

21:57:00 00:01:25 Lars-Erik Larsson A Winter's Tale: Intermezzo Op 18

Andrew Manze Helsingborg Symphony CPO 777671

22:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Approaching Christmas - in anticipation of the holiday season, a collection of music on Advent themes

Bernard Wayne Saunders: Advent Fanfare

Julian Bewig (2002 Fischer & Krämer/St. Mary’s Church, Emsdetten, Germany) Classicophon 2009-010

Nicolaus Bruhns: Fantasy “Nun komm der Heiden Heiland”

Jan Willem Jansen (1683 Delaunay/St. Pierre-des-Chartreux, France) Temperaments 316011

Gordon Young: Low, how a rose

Christian Elliott (Wurlitzer/Nethercutt Collection, San Fernando Valley, CA) CPE 107

Michael Praetorius: Two Advent Preludes (Alvus tumescit virginis; A Solis ortus cardine)

Jean-Charles Ablitzer (1624 Scherer/St. tephen’s Church, Tangermünde, Germany) Alpha 114

Georg Friedrich Kauffmann: Advent and Christmas Preludes (Nun komm der Heiden Heiland; Nun freut euch, lieben Christen gemein; Nun lob mein Seel den Herren)

Delbert Disselhorst (2000 Brombaugh/1st Presbyterian Church, Springfield, IL) Pro Organo

Kenneth Leighton: Hymn Fantasy “Veni Emmanuel” Op 72/5

Greg Morris (1969 Walker-2002 Wood/Blackburn Cathedral, England) Naxos 8.572601

Johann Sebastian Bach: Three Advent Chorale Preludes (Nun komm, der Heiden Heiland), BWV 659-661

James Kibbie (1755 Silbermann-Hildebrandt/Court Church-Cathedral, Dresden, Germany) Block M CD3

LATE PROGRAM

23:02:00 00:04:28 Astor Piazzolla Introducción al angel

Anne Akiko Meyers, violin; Akira Eguchi, piano Koch Intl 7762

23:06:00 00:04:54 Sir John Tavener Song of the Angel

Academy of Ancient Music Paul Goodwin Patricia Rozario, soprano; Andrew Manze, violin Harm Mundi 907231

23:11:00 00:03:34 Giacomo Puccini Suor Angelica: Intermezzo

Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10634

23:17:00 00:07:47 Edvard Grieg In Folk Style from "Nordic Melodies" Op 63

Neeme Järvi Gothenburg Symphony DeutGram 437520

23:24:00 00:07:05 Miguel Llobet Catalan Folksongs

Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI 49404

23:34:00 00:08:08 Alexander Glazunov Mélodie Op 20

St Cecilia Academy Orchestra Antonio Pappano Han-Na Chang, cello EMI 82390

23:42:00 00:11:42 André Jolivet Pastorales de Noël

Manuela Wiesler, flute; Christian Davidsson, bassoon; Erica Goodman, harp Bis 739

23:55:00 00:03:01 Leopold Stokowski Traditional Slavic Christmas Music

José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 557645

23:58:00 00:00:56 Johannes Brahms Waltz No. 6 in C sharp Op 39

Yaara Tal, piano; Andreas Groethuysen, piano Sony 53285