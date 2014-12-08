The Wonder of Christmas—Elora Festival Singers/Noel Edison; Michael Bloss, organ (Naxos 573421)

This is a great time of year for fans of choral music, and this third choral Choice CD for December features a Canadian ensemble. The Elora Festival Singers are based on the other side of Lake Erie and form the core of both the Toronto Mendelssohn Choir and Mendelssohn Singers. The 18 selections begin with Once in royal David’s city (usually heard with boys voice, but Elora is an adult mixed choir) and end with Paul Halley’s arrangement of The First Nowell. In between you’ll find one of the most varied and expertly sung holiday programs among this year’s Christmas releases!

