Program Guide 12-05-2014

00:02:00 00:27:02 Sergei Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 4 in G minor Op 40

Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vasily Petrenko Simon Trpceski, piano Avie 2191

00:31:00 00:54:30 Hector Berlioz Symphonie fantastique Op 14

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 430201

01:27:00 00:23:10 Béla Bartók Piano Concerto No. 1

Chicago Symphony Orchestra Pierre Boulez Krystian Zimerman, piano DeutGram 3885

01:52:00 00:51:17 Johannes Brahms Piano Concerto No. 1 in D minor Op 15

Berlin Philharmonic Sir Simon Rattle Krystian Zimerman, piano DeutGram 6203

02:45:00 00:27:06 Ludwig van Beethoven Quintet for Piano & Winds in E flat major Op 16

Radu Lupu, piano; Han de Vries, oboe; George Pieterson, clarinet; Vicente Zarzo, horn; Brian Pollard, bassoon Decca 414291

03:14:00 00:35:12 Osvaldo Golijov The Dreams and Prayers of Isaac the

Franklin Cohen, clarinet; Diana Cohen, violin; Isabel Trautwein, violin; Kirsten Docter, viola; Tanya Ell, cello F&D Cohen 2010

03:51:00 00:29:02 Maurice Ravel String Quartet in F

Daedalus Quartet Bridge 9202

04:22:00 00:35:07 Carl Nielsen Symphony No. 2 in B minor Op 16

Alan Gilbert New York Philharmonic DaCapo 220623

04:59:00 00:25:05 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Flute Concerto in G major

CPE Bach Chamber Orchestra Peter Schreier Patrick Gallois, flute DeutGram 439895

05:26:00 00:11:08 Francesco Geminiani Concerto Grosso No. 12 in D minor

Catherine Mackintosh Orch of Age of Enlightenment BBC 201

05:39:00 00:06:10 Percy Grainger Colonial Song

Jerry Junkin Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 117

05:52:00 00:05:28 Horatio Parker Nocturne from Four Sketches Op 19

Peter Kairoff, piano Albany 315

06:08:00 00:08:55 Leos Janácek Moravian Dances

Antoni Wit Warsaw Philharmonic Naxos 572695

06:19:00 00:11:41 Maurice Ravel La valse

Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 50605

06:32:00 00:06:06 Maurice Ravel Scherzo from String Quartet in F major

Daedalus Quartet Bridge 9202

06:40:00 00:09:33 Giuseppe Verdi Aïda: Grand March "Gloria all' Egitto!"

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80152

06:53:00 00:02:16 Traditional The Virgin Mary had a Baby Boy

John Hugh Thomas BBC National Chorus of Wales Nimbus 5310

06:57:00 00:02:39 Joseph J. Richards March "Shield of Liberty"

Col. Lowell Graham USAF Heritage of America Band Klavier 11139

07:04:00 00:04:09 Ernest Bucalossi The Grasshopper's Dance

Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion 66968

07:10:00 00:09:37 Franz Joseph Haydn Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 100

Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Naïve 5176

07:20:00 00:02:57 Aram Khachaturian Masquerade: Galop

Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8542

07:25:00 00:02:52 Traditional I Saw Three Ships

Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2005

07:29:00 00:06:18 Frédéric Chopin Finale from Piano Trio Op 8

Pamela Frank, violin; Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Emanuel Ax, piano Sony 53112

07:40:00 00:09:46 Francesco Geminiani Concerto Grosso No. 4 in F major

Andrew Manze Academy of Ancient Music Harm Mundi 907261

07:53:00 00:02:48 Alberto Ginastera Estancia: The Farm Workers

Gustavo Dudamel Simón Bolívar Symphony DeutGram 4777457

07:57:00 00:01:20 Traditional Fum, fum, fum

Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2011

08:07:00 00:06:10 Peter Tchaikovsky Suite No. 2: Waltz Op 53

Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9454

08:17:00 00:11:02 George Enescu Roumanian Rhapsody No. 2 in D major Op 11

Lawrence Foster Monte Carlo Philharmonic Erato 75179

08:30:00 00:07:08 Sir William Walton Coronation March "Orb and Sceptre"

André Previn Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Telarc 80125

08:40:00 00:02:56 David Guion Turkey in the Straw

Michael Lewin, piano Dorian 92103

08:45:00 00:06:11 Étienne Méhul Finale from Symphony No. 3

Michel Swierczewski Gulbenkian Orchestra Nimbus 5185

08:55:00 00:06:16 Frederick Loewe My Fair Lady: Suite

Richard Glazier, piano Centaur 3347

09:05:00 00:19:09 Aaron Copland Rodeo: Four Dance Episodes

Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony RCA 63511

09:45:00 00:04:50 Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No. 3: Air

Academy St. Martin in Fields Joshua Bell Joshua Bell, violin Sony 308779

09:51:00 00:04:00 Emmanuel Chabrier Suite pastorale: Idyll

Neeme Järvi Orch de la Suisse Romande Chandos 5122

10:00:00 00:03:22 Johann Sebastian Bach Chorale Prelude "I Call to Thee"

José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 572050

10:03:00 00:02:24 Johann Sebastian Bach Chorale Prelude "Rejoice Greatly"

Simone Dinnerstein, piano Sony 81742

10:07:00 00:07:00 Ludwig van Beethoven Coriolan Overture Op 62

Bruno Weil Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Tafelmusik 1032

10:15:00 00:04:46 Franz Schubert Impromptu No. 2 in E flat major

Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9327

10:23:00 00:04:48 Johannes Brahms Intermezzo in E flat major Op 117

Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Azica 71214

10:28:00 00:12:26 Franz Schreker Ein Tanzspiel

Kazuki Yamada Orch de la Suisse Romande PentaTone 518

10:44:00 00:03:02 André Grétry Céphale et Procris: Gigue

Stefan Sanderling Orchestre de Bretagne ASV 1095

10:44:00 00:06:09 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondeau from Violin Concerto No. 3

English Chamber Orchestra Shlomo Mintz Shlomo Mintz, violin Avie 2058

10:51:00 00:22:03 Maurice Ravel Piano Concerto in G major

Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Krystian Zimerman, piano DeutGram 449213

11:15:00 00:08:44 Franz Schubert Fierrabras: Overture

Christian Benda Prague Sinfonia Naxos 570329

11:25:00 00:02:42 John Williams Home Alone 2: Merry Christmas, Merry

Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2014

11:27:00 00:03:27 C. E. F. Weyse O Green and Shimmering Tree, Good Day

Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2014

11:31:00 00:02:11 Traditional Gloucestershire Wassail

Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Members of MAA 2014

11:33:00 00:02:57 Traditional Il est né le divin enfant

Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2014

11:39:00 00:02:38 George Wyle The Most Wonderful Time of the Year

Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2014

11:41:00 00:02:40 Michael Praetorius Es ist ein Ros' entsprungen

Cleveland Orchestra Members of MAA 2014

11:44:00 00:03:17 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 147: Jesu, Joy of Man's

Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2014

11:47:00 00:03:30 John Rutter Angels' Carol

Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleve Orch Children's Chorus MAA 2014

11:51:00 00:04:29 Hugh Martin Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas

Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2014

12:11:00 00:04:54 Ruperto Chapì La Revoltosa: Prelude

Mariss Jansons Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 56576

12:18:00 00:07:18 Louis Moreau Gottschalk Grand Tarantelle Op 67

Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel William Tritt, piano Telarc 80112

12:27:00 00:09:50 Franz Waxman Prince Valiant: Suite

Charles Gerhardt National Philharmonic RCA 81265

12:39:00 00:08:48 Josef Strauss Waltz "Delirious" Op 212

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra IMG 75962

12:51:00 00:09:31 Billy May Holiday Cheer

John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Philips 416287

13:03:00 00:47:13 Wilhelm Stenhammar Piano Concerto No. 1 in B flat minor

Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Gennady Rozhdestvensky Mats Widlund, piano Chandos 9074

13:52:00 00:08:13 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari La dama boba: Overture

Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10511

14:02:00 00:02:20 Percy Grainger Duke of Marlborough Fanfare

Jerry Junkin Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 117

14:05:00 00:01:59 Francis Chagrin Parade of the Wooden Soldiers

Robert J. Ambrose Atlanta Chamber Winds Albany 1127

14:09:00 00:10:23 Niels Gade Scottish Overture "In the Highlands" Op 7

Christopher Hogwood Danish National Radio Sym Chandos 9862

14:21:00 00:06:58 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No. 4 in F major Op 46

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 430171

14:45:00 00:13:07 Richard Wagner Tristan und Isolde: Act 1 Prelude

Yakov Kreizberg Netherlands Philharmonic PentaTone 5186041

15:01:00 00:06:05 Charles Ives A Concord Symphony: The Alcotts

Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony SF Sym 60

15:10:00 00:05:31 Charles Gounod St. Cecilia Mass: Sanctus

German Radio Philharmonic Karel Mark Chichon Elina Garanca, mezzo; Latvian Radio Choir DeutGram 21327

15:16:00 00:05:34 Vladimir Vavilov Ave Maria

German Radio Philharmonic Karel Mark Chichon Elina Garanca, mezzo DeutGram 21327

15:24:00 00:05:00 Jean de Brébeuf The Huron Carol

Patrick Dupré Quigley Seraphic Fire SFM 14

15:30:00 00:04:13 John Rutter Candlelight Carol

Patrick Dupré Quigley Seraphic Fire; Jacqueline Kerrod, harp SFM 14

15:36:00 00:05:53 Alan Silvestri The Polar Express: Suite

Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2014

15:44:00 00:05:41 Antonín Dvorák Legend No. 6 in C sharp minor Op 59

Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony SF Sym 60

15:51:00 00:05:06 Sir Edward Elgar The Crown of India: March Op 66

BBC Philharmonic Sir Andrew Davis Sheffield Philharmonic Chorus Chandos 10570

15:58:00 00:03:48 Georges Bizet Agnus Dei

German Radio Philharmonic Karel Mark Chichon Elina Garanca, mezzo DeutGram 21327

16:06:00 00:03:24 Traditional Quelle est cette odeur agréable?

City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 121

16:13:00 00:10:24 Francesco Geminiani Concerto Grosso No. 9 in A major

Andrew Manze Academy of Ancient Music Harm Mundi 907261

16:27:00 00:04:28 Michael Chertock Hark! The Herald Angels Sing / Il est ne

Michael Chertock, piano Telarc 80485

16:35:00 00:03:39 Julie Giroux Christmas and Sousa Forever

Jerry Junkin Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 126

16:41:00 00:08:09 Gregorio Allegri Miserere

Karel Mark Chichon Elina Garanca, mezzo; Latvian Radio Choir DeutGram 21327

16:52:00 00:02:41 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari The Secret of Susanna: Overture

Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10511

16:56:00 00:01:48 Richard Dering Quem vidistis, pastores?

Brass Ensemble Sir John Eliot Gardiner Monteverdi Choir Philips 462050

17:05:00 00:04:39 Anonymous Greensleeves to a Ground

Chamber Orchestra of Europe Daniel Hope, violin; Members of DeutGram 13993

17:25:00 00:09:00 Antonio Vivaldi Violin Concerto in E flat Op 8

Chamber Orchestra of Europe Daniel Hope, violin DeutGram 4777463

17:40:00 00:06:16 Ugis Praulins The Time of the Spirits

German Radio Philharmonic Karel Mark Chichon Elina Garanca, mezzo; Latvian Radio Choir DeutGram 21327

17:47:00 00:02:42 Peteris Vasks Silent Songs: Thank you, the late sun

Sigvards Klava Latvian Radio Choir DeutGram 21327

17:52:00 00:02:29 Peter Tchaikovsky Swan Lake: Act 2 Introduction

Valéry Gergiev Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Decca 10104

17:56:00 00:02:22 Traditional O Tannenbaum (O Christmas Tree)

Richard Westenburg Musica Sacra DeutGram 429732

18:09:00 00:18:26 Franz Liszt Piano Concerto No. 1 in E flat major

Boston Symphony Orchestra Seiji Ozawa Krystian Zimerman, piano DeutGram 4779525

18:30:00 00:02:30 Franz Liszt Christmas Tree: In dulci jubilo

Leslie Howard, piano Hyperion 66388

18:35:00 00:02:58 Franz Liszt Christmas Tree: Adeste Fidelis

Leslie Howard, piano Hyperion 66388

18:41:00 00:12:03 Hector Berlioz Requiem: Dies Irae - Tuba mirum

Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Decca 4787779

18:55:00 00:03:07 Traditional Nowell, Nowell, Tydings Trew

Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Singers Avie 2269

19:02:00 00:21:51 Franz Liszt Piano Concerto No. 2 in A major

Boston Symphony Orchestra Seiji Ozawa Krystian Zimerman, piano DeutGram 4779525

19:26:00 00:30:59 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 38 in D

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 436421

20:04:00 00:52:23 Hector Berlioz Symphonie fantastique Op 14

Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 453432

21:00 MAD ABOUT MUSIC with Gilbert Kaplan and former President and Chairman of the Chicago Bears Michael McCaskey on how Beethoven helped his son to walk “My wife Nancy had been working very hard with my son John to get him to take his first steps and she was encouraging him, but he was not quite ready. And then one evening, Nancy went out and for some reason, it just occurred to me that the Eroica Symphony might be some good music to put on. So I put it on, cranked up the volume, and John not only took his first step, he walked across the room.”

Beethoven: Symphony No. 3, “Eroica” - First movement [excerpt] --Vienna Philharmonic/Sir Simon Rattle EMI 74452

Bernstein: Symphonic Dances from West Side Story: “Cool” Fugue --New York Philharmonic/Leonard Bernstein Sony 63085

Mozart: String Quartet No. 14: First movement --Guarneri Quartet (Arnold Steinhardt, John Dalley, violin; Michael Tree, viola; David Soyer, cello) RCA 60390

John Lennon and Paul McCartney: In My Life --Marian McPartland (from “In My Life”) CCD-4561

Cesar Camargo Mariano: Cristal --Yo-Yo Ma. Cesar Camargo Mariano (from “Obrigado Brazil”) Sony 89935

Bach: St. Matthew Passion: Conclusion --Chicago Symphony Orchestra & Chorus/Sir Georg Solti; Hans Peter Blochwitz, Anthony Rolfe Johnson, Kiri Te Kanawa, Tom Krause, Anne Sofie von Otter Decca 425691

22:57:00 00:04:35 Felix Bernard Winter Wonderland

Petri Juutilainen Northern Lights Orch WSchatz 5

23:02:00 00:07:39 Claude Debussy Andantino from String Quartet Op 10

Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80111

23:09:00 00:08:06 John Corigliano Voyage for Flute & Strings

I Fiamminghi Rudolf Werthen Paul Edmund-Davies, flute Telarc 80421

23:20:00 00:05:05 Henryk Wieniawski Romance from Violin Concerto No. 2 Op 22

London Symphony Orchestra Lawrence Foster Gil Shaham, violin DeutGram 431815

23:25:00 00:12:32 Frédéric Chopin Romance from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 11

Polish Festival Orchestra Krystian Zimerman Krystian Zimerman, piano DeutGram 459684

23:39:00 00:05:21 Camille Saint-Saëns Romance in D flat Op 37

Jeffrey Khaner, flute; Hugh Sung, piano Avie 2131

23:44:00 00:09:27 Peter Tchaikovsky Sérénade mélancolique in B minor Op 26

Russian National Orchestra Yakov Kreizberg Julia Fischer, violin PentaTone 5186095

23:55:00 00:02:43 Johann Sebastian Bach Lute Suite No. 1: Prelude & Presto

Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71273