Program Guide 12-05-2014
00:02:00 00:27:02 Sergei Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 4 in G minor Op 40
Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vasily Petrenko Simon Trpceski, piano Avie 2191
00:31:00 00:54:30 Hector Berlioz Symphonie fantastique Op 14
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 430201
01:27:00 00:23:10 Béla Bartók Piano Concerto No. 1
Chicago Symphony Orchestra Pierre Boulez Krystian Zimerman, piano DeutGram 3885
01:52:00 00:51:17 Johannes Brahms Piano Concerto No. 1 in D minor Op 15
Berlin Philharmonic Sir Simon Rattle Krystian Zimerman, piano DeutGram 6203
02:45:00 00:27:06 Ludwig van Beethoven Quintet for Piano & Winds in E flat major Op 16
Radu Lupu, piano; Han de Vries, oboe; George Pieterson, clarinet; Vicente Zarzo, horn; Brian Pollard, bassoon Decca 414291
03:14:00 00:35:12 Osvaldo Golijov The Dreams and Prayers of Isaac the
Franklin Cohen, clarinet; Diana Cohen, violin; Isabel Trautwein, violin; Kirsten Docter, viola; Tanya Ell, cello F&D Cohen 2010
03:51:00 00:29:02 Maurice Ravel String Quartet in F
Daedalus Quartet Bridge 9202
04:22:00 00:35:07 Carl Nielsen Symphony No. 2 in B minor Op 16
Alan Gilbert New York Philharmonic DaCapo 220623
04:59:00 00:25:05 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Flute Concerto in G major
CPE Bach Chamber Orchestra Peter Schreier Patrick Gallois, flute DeutGram 439895
05:26:00 00:11:08 Francesco Geminiani Concerto Grosso No. 12 in D minor
Catherine Mackintosh Orch of Age of Enlightenment BBC 201
05:39:00 00:06:10 Percy Grainger Colonial Song
Jerry Junkin Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 117
05:52:00 00:05:28 Horatio Parker Nocturne from Four Sketches Op 19
Peter Kairoff, piano Albany 315
06:08:00 00:08:55 Leos Janácek Moravian Dances
Antoni Wit Warsaw Philharmonic Naxos 572695
06:19:00 00:11:41 Maurice Ravel La valse
Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 50605
06:32:00 00:06:06 Maurice Ravel Scherzo from String Quartet in F major
Daedalus Quartet Bridge 9202
06:40:00 00:09:33 Giuseppe Verdi Aïda: Grand March "Gloria all' Egitto!"
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80152
06:53:00 00:02:16 Traditional The Virgin Mary had a Baby Boy
John Hugh Thomas BBC National Chorus of Wales Nimbus 5310
06:57:00 00:02:39 Joseph J. Richards March "Shield of Liberty"
Col. Lowell Graham USAF Heritage of America Band Klavier 11139
07:04:00 00:04:09 Ernest Bucalossi The Grasshopper's Dance
Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion 66968
07:10:00 00:09:37 Franz Joseph Haydn Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 100
Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Naïve 5176
07:20:00 00:02:57 Aram Khachaturian Masquerade: Galop
Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8542
07:25:00 00:02:52 Traditional I Saw Three Ships
Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2005
07:29:00 00:06:18 Frédéric Chopin Finale from Piano Trio Op 8
Pamela Frank, violin; Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Emanuel Ax, piano Sony 53112
07:40:00 00:09:46 Francesco Geminiani Concerto Grosso No. 4 in F major
Andrew Manze Academy of Ancient Music Harm Mundi 907261
07:53:00 00:02:48 Alberto Ginastera Estancia: The Farm Workers
Gustavo Dudamel Simón Bolívar Symphony DeutGram 4777457
07:57:00 00:01:20 Traditional Fum, fum, fum
Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2011
08:07:00 00:06:10 Peter Tchaikovsky Suite No. 2: Waltz Op 53
Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9454
08:17:00 00:11:02 George Enescu Roumanian Rhapsody No. 2 in D major Op 11
Lawrence Foster Monte Carlo Philharmonic Erato 75179
08:30:00 00:07:08 Sir William Walton Coronation March "Orb and Sceptre"
André Previn Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Telarc 80125
08:40:00 00:02:56 David Guion Turkey in the Straw
Michael Lewin, piano Dorian 92103
08:45:00 00:06:11 Étienne Méhul Finale from Symphony No. 3
Michel Swierczewski Gulbenkian Orchestra Nimbus 5185
08:55:00 00:06:16 Frederick Loewe My Fair Lady: Suite
Richard Glazier, piano Centaur 3347
09:05:00 00:19:09 Aaron Copland Rodeo: Four Dance Episodes
Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony RCA 63511
09:45:00 00:04:50 Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No. 3: Air
Academy St. Martin in Fields Joshua Bell Joshua Bell, violin Sony 308779
09:51:00 00:04:00 Emmanuel Chabrier Suite pastorale: Idyll
Neeme Järvi Orch de la Suisse Romande Chandos 5122
10:00:00 00:03:22 Johann Sebastian Bach Chorale Prelude "I Call to Thee"
José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 572050
10:03:00 00:02:24 Johann Sebastian Bach Chorale Prelude "Rejoice Greatly"
Simone Dinnerstein, piano Sony 81742
10:07:00 00:07:00 Ludwig van Beethoven Coriolan Overture Op 62
Bruno Weil Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Tafelmusik 1032
10:15:00 00:04:46 Franz Schubert Impromptu No. 2 in E flat major
Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9327
10:23:00 00:04:48 Johannes Brahms Intermezzo in E flat major Op 117
Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Azica 71214
10:28:00 00:12:26 Franz Schreker Ein Tanzspiel
Kazuki Yamada Orch de la Suisse Romande PentaTone 518
10:44:00 00:03:02 André Grétry Céphale et Procris: Gigue
Stefan Sanderling Orchestre de Bretagne ASV 1095
10:44:00 00:06:09 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondeau from Violin Concerto No. 3
English Chamber Orchestra Shlomo Mintz Shlomo Mintz, violin Avie 2058
10:51:00 00:22:03 Maurice Ravel Piano Concerto in G major
Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Krystian Zimerman, piano DeutGram 449213
11:15:00 00:08:44 Franz Schubert Fierrabras: Overture
Christian Benda Prague Sinfonia Naxos 570329
A CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA CHRISTMAS
11:25:00 00:02:42 John Williams Home Alone 2: Merry Christmas, Merry
Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2014
11:27:00 00:03:27 C. E. F. Weyse O Green and Shimmering Tree, Good Day
Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2014
11:31:00 00:02:11 Traditional Gloucestershire Wassail
Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Members of MAA 2014
11:33:00 00:02:57 Traditional Il est né le divin enfant
Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2014
11:39:00 00:02:38 George Wyle The Most Wonderful Time of the Year
Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2014
11:41:00 00:02:40 Michael Praetorius Es ist ein Ros' entsprungen
Cleveland Orchestra Members of MAA 2014
11:44:00 00:03:17 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 147: Jesu, Joy of Man's
Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2014
11:47:00 00:03:30 John Rutter Angels' Carol
Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleve Orch Children's Chorus MAA 2014
11:51:00 00:04:29 Hugh Martin Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2014
12:11:00 00:04:54 Ruperto Chapì La Revoltosa: Prelude
Mariss Jansons Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 56576
12:18:00 00:07:18 Louis Moreau Gottschalk Grand Tarantelle Op 67
Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel William Tritt, piano Telarc 80112
12:27:00 00:09:50 Franz Waxman Prince Valiant: Suite
Charles Gerhardt National Philharmonic RCA 81265
12:39:00 00:08:48 Josef Strauss Waltz "Delirious" Op 212
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra IMG 75962
12:51:00 00:09:31 Billy May Holiday Cheer
John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Philips 416287
13:03:00 00:47:13 Wilhelm Stenhammar Piano Concerto No. 1 in B flat minor
Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Gennady Rozhdestvensky Mats Widlund, piano Chandos 9074
13:52:00 00:08:13 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari La dama boba: Overture
Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10511
14:02:00 00:02:20 Percy Grainger Duke of Marlborough Fanfare
Jerry Junkin Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 117
14:05:00 00:01:59 Francis Chagrin Parade of the Wooden Soldiers
Robert J. Ambrose Atlanta Chamber Winds Albany 1127
14:09:00 00:10:23 Niels Gade Scottish Overture "In the Highlands" Op 7
Christopher Hogwood Danish National Radio Sym Chandos 9862
14:21:00 00:06:58 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No. 4 in F major Op 46
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 430171
14:45:00 00:13:07 Richard Wagner Tristan und Isolde: Act 1 Prelude
Yakov Kreizberg Netherlands Philharmonic PentaTone 5186041
15:01:00 00:06:05 Charles Ives A Concord Symphony: The Alcotts
Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony SF Sym 60
15:10:00 00:05:31 Charles Gounod St. Cecilia Mass: Sanctus
German Radio Philharmonic Karel Mark Chichon Elina Garanca, mezzo; Latvian Radio Choir DeutGram 21327
15:16:00 00:05:34 Vladimir Vavilov Ave Maria
German Radio Philharmonic Karel Mark Chichon Elina Garanca, mezzo DeutGram 21327
15:24:00 00:05:00 Jean de Brébeuf The Huron Carol
Patrick Dupré Quigley Seraphic Fire SFM 14
15:30:00 00:04:13 John Rutter Candlelight Carol
Patrick Dupré Quigley Seraphic Fire; Jacqueline Kerrod, harp SFM 14
15:36:00 00:05:53 Alan Silvestri The Polar Express: Suite
Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2014
15:44:00 00:05:41 Antonín Dvorák Legend No. 6 in C sharp minor Op 59
Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony SF Sym 60
15:51:00 00:05:06 Sir Edward Elgar The Crown of India: March Op 66
BBC Philharmonic Sir Andrew Davis Sheffield Philharmonic Chorus Chandos 10570
15:58:00 00:03:48 Georges Bizet Agnus Dei
German Radio Philharmonic Karel Mark Chichon Elina Garanca, mezzo DeutGram 21327
16:06:00 00:03:24 Traditional Quelle est cette odeur agréable?
City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 121
16:13:00 00:10:24 Francesco Geminiani Concerto Grosso No. 9 in A major
Andrew Manze Academy of Ancient Music Harm Mundi 907261
16:27:00 00:04:28 Michael Chertock Hark! The Herald Angels Sing / Il est ne
Michael Chertock, piano Telarc 80485
16:35:00 00:03:39 Julie Giroux Christmas and Sousa Forever
Jerry Junkin Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 126
16:41:00 00:08:09 Gregorio Allegri Miserere
Karel Mark Chichon Elina Garanca, mezzo; Latvian Radio Choir DeutGram 21327
16:52:00 00:02:41 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari The Secret of Susanna: Overture
Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10511
16:56:00 00:01:48 Richard Dering Quem vidistis, pastores?
Brass Ensemble Sir John Eliot Gardiner Monteverdi Choir Philips 462050
17:05:00 00:04:39 Anonymous Greensleeves to a Ground
Chamber Orchestra of Europe Daniel Hope, violin; Members of DeutGram 13993
17:25:00 00:09:00 Antonio Vivaldi Violin Concerto in E flat Op 8
Chamber Orchestra of Europe Daniel Hope, violin DeutGram 4777463
17:40:00 00:06:16 Ugis Praulins The Time of the Spirits
German Radio Philharmonic Karel Mark Chichon Elina Garanca, mezzo; Latvian Radio Choir DeutGram 21327
17:47:00 00:02:42 Peteris Vasks Silent Songs: Thank you, the late sun
Sigvards Klava Latvian Radio Choir DeutGram 21327
17:52:00 00:02:29 Peter Tchaikovsky Swan Lake: Act 2 Introduction
Valéry Gergiev Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Decca 10104
17:56:00 00:02:22 Traditional O Tannenbaum (O Christmas Tree)
Richard Westenburg Musica Sacra DeutGram 429732
18:09:00 00:18:26 Franz Liszt Piano Concerto No. 1 in E flat major
Boston Symphony Orchestra Seiji Ozawa Krystian Zimerman, piano DeutGram 4779525
18:30:00 00:02:30 Franz Liszt Christmas Tree: In dulci jubilo
Leslie Howard, piano Hyperion 66388
18:35:00 00:02:58 Franz Liszt Christmas Tree: Adeste Fidelis
Leslie Howard, piano Hyperion 66388
18:41:00 00:12:03 Hector Berlioz Requiem: Dies Irae - Tuba mirum
Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Decca 4787779
18:55:00 00:03:07 Traditional Nowell, Nowell, Tydings Trew
Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Singers Avie 2269
19:02:00 00:21:51 Franz Liszt Piano Concerto No. 2 in A major
Boston Symphony Orchestra Seiji Ozawa Krystian Zimerman, piano DeutGram 4779525
19:26:00 00:30:59 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 38 in D
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 436421
20:04:00 00:52:23 Hector Berlioz Symphonie fantastique Op 14
Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 453432
21:00 MAD ABOUT MUSIC with Gilbert Kaplan and former President and Chairman of the Chicago Bears Michael McCaskey on how Beethoven helped his son to walk “My wife Nancy had been working very hard with my son John to get him to take his first steps and she was encouraging him, but he was not quite ready. And then one evening, Nancy went out and for some reason, it just occurred to me that the Eroica Symphony might be some good music to put on. So I put it on, cranked up the volume, and John not only took his first step, he walked across the room.”
Beethoven: Symphony No. 3, “Eroica” - First movement [excerpt] --Vienna Philharmonic/Sir Simon Rattle EMI 74452
Bernstein: Symphonic Dances from West Side Story: “Cool” Fugue --New York Philharmonic/Leonard Bernstein Sony 63085
Mozart: String Quartet No. 14: First movement --Guarneri Quartet (Arnold Steinhardt, John Dalley, violin; Michael Tree, viola; David Soyer, cello) RCA 60390
John Lennon and Paul McCartney: In My Life --Marian McPartland (from “In My Life”) CCD-4561
Cesar Camargo Mariano: Cristal --Yo-Yo Ma. Cesar Camargo Mariano (from “Obrigado Brazil”) Sony 89935
Bach: St. Matthew Passion: Conclusion --Chicago Symphony Orchestra & Chorus/Sir Georg Solti; Hans Peter Blochwitz, Anthony Rolfe Johnson, Kiri Te Kanawa, Tom Krause, Anne Sofie von Otter Decca 425691
22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded today at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, “Why Japan Still Matters” - Kazuyuki Katayama, Ph.D., Consul General for Japan in Detroit
22:57:00 00:04:35 Felix Bernard Winter Wonderland
Petri Juutilainen Northern Lights Orch WSchatz 5
23:02:00 00:07:39 Claude Debussy Andantino from String Quartet Op 10
Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80111
23:09:00 00:08:06 John Corigliano Voyage for Flute & Strings
I Fiamminghi Rudolf Werthen Paul Edmund-Davies, flute Telarc 80421
23:20:00 00:05:05 Henryk Wieniawski Romance from Violin Concerto No. 2 Op 22
London Symphony Orchestra Lawrence Foster Gil Shaham, violin DeutGram 431815
23:25:00 00:12:32 Frédéric Chopin Romance from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 11
Polish Festival Orchestra Krystian Zimerman Krystian Zimerman, piano DeutGram 459684
23:39:00 00:05:21 Camille Saint-Saëns Romance in D flat Op 37
Jeffrey Khaner, flute; Hugh Sung, piano Avie 2131
23:44:00 00:09:27 Peter Tchaikovsky Sérénade mélancolique in B minor Op 26
Russian National Orchestra Yakov Kreizberg Julia Fischer, violin PentaTone 5186095
23:55:00 00:02:43 Johann Sebastian Bach Lute Suite No. 1: Prelude & Presto
Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71273