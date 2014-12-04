Meditation—Elina Garanca, mezzo-soprano; Latvian Radio Choir; German Radio Philharmonic/Karel Mark Chicon (DeutGram 21327)

Elina Garanca presents a program of spiritual music connected to the eternal—and given the current headlines, especially timely—search for inner peace. This seems to be her most personal album yet, an expression of Elina’s Latvian roots. Her parents were involved with choral music; she grew up listening to this music and sang in choirs as a young musician. So this album celebrates the origins of her own singing career. The works of three Latvian composers are included – Ugis Praulins with Dievaines, Peteris Vasks with two of his Silent Songs, and Eriks Esenvalds with an a cappella arrangement of the Allegri Miserere created especially for this recording. A Latvian choir adds its own unique flavor.

