Cavani Quartet - Merry Peckham

The Winter Chamber Music Festival features all students enrolled in string and piano chamber music participating in Marathon Concert Performance; master classes and a concert by a guest artist string quartet; an Intensive Quartet Seminar Gala Concert; concerts featuring wind and brass ensembles and concerts by CIM faculty including Ensemble-in-Residence, The Cavani String Quartet.

This performance will be broadcast on WCLV Wednesday, December 12, 2014 at 8:00 p.m. (streaming on wclv.org) with support from Audio-Technica.

Friday, December 5 at 8:00 p.m.

Cavani String Quartet

Annie Fullard, violin

Mari Sato, violin

Kirsten Docter, viola

Merry Peckham, cello

Joel Krosnick, cello, guest artist.

SCHUBERT String Quartet No. 10 in E-flat Major, D. 87

BARTÓK String Quartet No. 6, Sz. 114

SCHUBERT String Quintet in C Major, D. 956

2014 CIM WINTER CHAMBER MUSIC FESTIVAL

Monday, December 1, 7:00-10:00 p.m., Mixon Hall, Kulas Hall, Studios 113 and 225. MASTER CLASSES by the JUILLIARD QUARTET*

Tuesday, December 2, 7:30 p.m., Plymouth Congregational Church. 2860 Coventry Rd., Shaker Hts., 44120

CONCERT: JUILLIARD QUARTET* Program: Webern Five Movements, Op. 5; Haydn Quartet in G major, Op. 33 No. 5; Beethoven Quartet in F major, Op. 135 (Admission free for CIM students; transportation will be provided, if needed.)

Tuesday, December 2, 8 p.m., Kulas Hall. PERCUSSION CHAMBER MUSIC CONCERT

Wednesday, December 3, 8:00 p.m., Mixon Hall. ADVANCED PIANO TRIO PROGRAM GALA CONCERT

Thursday, December 4, 10 a.m., Kulas Hall. CELLO/CHAMBER MUSIC MASTER CLASS by guest cellist, JOEL KROSNICK

Thursday, December 4, 6:30 p.m., Kulas Hall, Mixon Hall, Studio 113. CHAMBER MUSIC FESTIVAL MARATHON

CONCERT (Participation required. All groups will perform; performances occur in all venues simultaneously, allowing

audience members to “select their own program” for the evening.)

Friday, December 5, 8:00 p.m., Mixon Hall. CAVANI QUARTET 30th ANNIVERSARY CONCERT with guest cellist, JOEL KROSNICK

Sunday, December 7, 6:00 p.m., Mixon Hall. INTENSIVE QUARTET SEMINAR GALA CONCERT

Monday, December 8, 8 p.m., Kulas Hall. BRASS CHAMBER MUSIC CONCERT

Tuesday, December 9, 7:30 p.m., Mixon Hall. WOODWIND CHAMBER MUSIC CONCERT