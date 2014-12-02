Candlelight Carols: Music for Chorus and Harp—Seraphic Fire/Patrick Dupré Quigley; Jacqueline Kerrod, harp (Seraphic Fire Media 14)

This third installment of A Seraphic Fire Christmas evokes an angelic, wintry atmosphere within an intimate, candle-lit chapel. Seraphic Fire is regarded as one of the preeminent chamber ensembles in the United States. Four selections from Benjamin Britten’s A Ceremony of Carols are at the heart of the program, along with traditional songs in unique arrangements and carols by John Rutter, Morten Lauridsen and Kirke Mechem. In 2012, two of the Florida-based ensemble’s recordings, Brahms: A German Requiem and A Seraphic Fire Christmas, were nominated for Grammy® awards.

Featured Wed 12/3, Fri 12/12, Tue 12/23

