Baldwin Wallace Men's Chorus Holiday Concert - Frank Bianchi

Saturday, December 6th at 5:00 & 8:00 p.m.

BW Men's Chorus Holiday Concert

Conducted by Frank Bianchi

Accompanied by William Shaffer

Featuring Mr. Sun's Echo

Gamble Auditorium, Kulas Musical Arts Building

96 Front Street, Berea

The BW Men's Chorus is an offering of the BW Conservatory Outreach Department and is open to men (college-age and up) from throughout the Greater Cleveland community including BW faculty, staff and students. This collaborative effort seeks to bring outstanding male chorus singing to Northeast Ohio. The group has performed to "standing room only" audiences, has collaborated in concert with several outstanding music organizations and has received rave reviews from throughout the Greater-Cleveland Community.

The Chorus performs a wide variety of chorale literature written especially for the male voice. This includes classical literature, as well as some pop and Broadway. Members should have some background in music (instrumental or vocal) and a basic knowledge of music reading and pitch matching.

The mission of the BW Men's Chorus is to educate, entertain, uplift and foster human connection through a commitment to high standards of choral excellence. We believe that music is a universal language transcending human differences - the Chorus is a shared expression of the unique talents and individual experiences of its members creating an artistic connection that includes the integrity of the music, the director, the audience and one another.

Director Frank Bianchi completed seven seasons as the director of the Cleveland Orchestra Youth Chorus. In addition to his work with Severance Hall, Mr. Bianchi served two years as assistant director of the Cleveland Orchestra Youth Chorus. He is an adjunct professor of music at the Baldwin Wallace University Conservatory of Music and the founder / director of the Baldwin Wallace Men's Chorus.

Mr. Bianchi retired from public school teaching after a very successful career. High School choral groups under his direction have sung at numerous district, regional, state, and national conventions of OMEA, MENC, and ACDA.

Mr. Bianchi is very active as a choral clinician, choral conductor, lecturer and adjudicator of both concert and show choirs. He has conducted well over 150 honors, district, regional, and all-state choirs throughout Ohio, Kentucky, Michigan and Pennsylvania and has lectured and presented workshops at several colleges and universities on a variety of vocal, choral and motivational topics for both music education students and teachers. Mr. Bianchi has served as Assistant Conductor of the Cleveland Orchestra Chorus under Robert Porco and has also taught as an adjunct faculty member at the Oberlin Conservatory of Music. Throughout his career, Mr. Bianchi has held several church choir and accompanist positions throughout the Cleveland area.

Mr. Bianchi currently serves on the Board of the Ohio Choral Directors Association as the Community Choir Chairperson. He has held several offices in both the Ohio Choral Directors Association and the Ohio Music Education Association and is a past recipient of the Outstanding Music Educator of the Year Award given annually by the Ohio Music Education Association. He is an active member of ACDA, OMEA and MENC.