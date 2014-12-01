Program Guide 12-01-2014

00:00 WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier

00:02:00 00:18:04 Leonard Bernstein Candide: Suite

Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 87

00:22:00 00:45:18 Ralph Vaughan Williams Five Tudor Portraits

New Philharmonia Orchestra David Willcocks Elizabeth Bainbridge, alto; John Carol Case, baritone; Bach Choir EMI 64722

01:09:00 00:38:49 Béla Bartók Concerto for Orchestra

Riccardo Chailly Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Decca 458841

01:50:00 00:45:12 Enrique Granados Goyescas

Jorge Luis Prats, piano Decca 4782732

02:37:00 00:35:07 Felix Draeseke Symphony No. 1 in G major Op 12

Jörg-Peter Weigle North German Radio Symphony CPO 999746

03:14:00 00:29:05 Jean Sibelius String Quartet in D minor Op 56

Daedalus Quartet Bridge 9202

03:45:00 00:22:13 Jan Dismas Zelenka Capriccio No. 4 in A major

Daniel Abraham Bach Sinfonia Sono Lumin 92163

04:09:00 00:35:50 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 1 in C major Op 15

Vienna Philharmonic Rudolf Buchbinder Rudolf Buchbinder, piano Sony 374521

04:47:00 00:31:19 Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No. 1 in F minor Op 10

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra MAA 1032

05:20:00 00:17:19 Manuel Infante Andalusian Dances

Sandra Shapiro, piano; Thomas Hecht, piano Azica 1201

05:39:00 00:06:00 Jean-Philippe Rameau Les Boréades: Entrée de Polymnie

Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Archiv 4478

05:47:00 00:06:01 Gioacchino Rossini Tancredi: Overture

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 415363

05:53:00 00:05:50 Antonín Dvorák Polonaise in E flat major

Václav Neumann Czech Philharmonic Orchestra Orfeo 180891

06:00 BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber - Music and information to get your morning going, including the Sousalarm at 6:55am, Composers Datebook at 9:05 and the Movie Quiz at 9:25

06:10:00 00:07:22 Frederick Delius On Hearing the First Cuckoo in Spring

Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony SF Sym 60

06:17:00 00:07:19 Claude Debussy Images: Gigues

Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 435766

06:27:00 00:10:18 Franz Joseph Haydn Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 102

Martin Pearlman Boston Baroque Linn 426

06:41:00 00:07:30 Thomas Frost Little Suite from "The Notebook for Anna Magdalena"

Eugene Ormandy Philadelphia Orchestra CBS 39431

06:53:00 00:01:08 Felix Mendelssohn Song without Words No. 28 in G major Op 62

Daniel Gortler, piano Jerusalem 2006

06:55:00 00:03:51 Victor Herbert Babes in Toyland: March of the Toys

Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2011

07:05:00 00:04:49 John Ireland A Downland Suite: Minuet

William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 7020

07:12:00 00:08:31 Frédéric Chopin Three Waltzes Op 64

Ingrid Fliter, piano EMI 14899

07:23:00 00:02:31 Claude Debussy Children's Corner: The Snow is Dancing

Yoav Talmi Quebec Symphony Orchestra Atma 2377

07:28:00 00:06:44 Felix Mendelssohn Finale from String Symphony No. 7

Concerto Cologne Teldec 98435

07:40:00 00:06:17 Georges Bizet The Fair Maid of Perth: March & Gypsy

Daniel Barenboim Orchestra of Paris EMI 64869

07:48:00 00:02:52 Claude Debussy Petite Suite: Menuet

Jun Märkl National Orchestra of Lyon Naxos 572583

07:53:00 00:04:09 George Frideric Handel Messiah: All we like sheep

Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Singers Avie 2208

08:07:00 00:06:52 Franz Schubert Rosamunde: Entr'acte No. 3 in B flat major

Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony SF Sym 60

08:17:00 00:03:32 John Rutter Donkey Carol City of London Sinfonia John Rutter

Cambridge Singers Collegium 121

08:20:00 00:03:28 John Rutter Mary's Lullaby City of London Sinfonia John Rutter

Cambridge Singers Collegium 121

08:27:00 00:11:43 George Gershwin Adagio from Piano Concerto in F major

Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Marin Alsop Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 14091

08:45:00 00:07:35 Ernö Dohnányi Suite in f-Sharp: Rondo Op 19

JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 572303

08:51:00 00:02:45 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book 7: Homeward Op 62

Leif Ove Andsnes, piano EMI 57296

08:59:00 00:02:27 Ron Goodwin Frenzy: Prelude

Paul Bateman City of Prague Philharmonic Silva 1094

09:05:00 00:15:08 Ralph Vaughan Williams Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis

Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Decca 414595

09:25:00 00:04:59 Franz Schubert Ave Maria

Orch del Teatro Comunale Michele Mariotti Juan Diego Flórez, tenor Decca 14875

09:40:00 00:03:47 Robert Schumann Scherzo from String Quartet No. 1 Op 41

Cavani String Quartet Azica 71203

09:59:00 00:02:46 Jean Sibelius Pelléas et Mélisande: Entr'acte

Osmo Vänskä Lahti Symphony Orchestra Bis 918

10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola

10:04:00 00:02:31 Josef Strauss Polka "The Soubrette" Op 109

Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Sony 544071

10:06:00 00:03:00 Fritz Kreisler La Gitana

Caroline Goulding, violin; Christopher O'Riley, piano Telarc 80744

10:11:00 00:07:43 Emmanuel Chabrier Lamento Orch de la Suisse Romande

Neeme Järvi Alexandre Emard, English horn Chandos 5122

10:21:00 00:04:40 Jules Massenet Suite No. 7: At the Tavern

Jean-Yves Ossonce New Zealand Symphony Naxos 553125

10:27:00 00:04:12 Antonio Salieri Falstaff: Overture

Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9877

10:35:00 00:12:11 Carl Czerny Variations on a Theme by Rode Op 33

Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 3280

10:50:00 00:26:43 Muzio Clementi Symphony No. 1 in C

Francesco La Vecchia Rome Symphony Orchestra Naxos 573071

11:20:00 00:04:08 Domenico Scarlatti Sonata in D minor

Ivo Pogorelich, piano DeutGram 435855

11:25 A CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA CHRISTMAS

11:26:00 00:02:28 Alan Silvestri The Polar Express: Spirit of the Season

Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2011

11:27:00 00:02:37 Gustav Holst In the Bleak Midwinter

Gareth Morrell Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1996

11:30:00 00:06:51 Leroy Anderson A Christmas Festival

Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2005

11:36:00 00:01:53 Mack Wilberg One December, Bright and Clear

Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2008

11:41:00 00:07:16 Ralph Vaughan Williams Fantasia on Christmas Carols

Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Todd Boyce, baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2005

11:47:00 00:07:51 Ernest Bloch Abodah

Brian Thornton, cello; Spencer Myer, piano Thornton 2013

11:48:00 00:02:21 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Dance of the Reed Pipes

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80068

11:50:00 00:03:34 Mel Tormé The Christmas Song

Cleveland Orchestra Robert Page Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1999

12:00pm BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN - Lighter fare for your midday break

12:09:00 00:05:39 Léo Delibes Sylvia: Cortège de Bacchus

Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony SF Sym 60

12:16:00 00:07:07 Franz Lehár The Merry Widow: Sirens of the Ball

Sir John Eliot Gardiner Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 463185

12:27:00 00:07:32 Artie Shaw Clarinet Concerto

London Symphony Orchestra Gregor Bühl Sharon Kam, clarinet Teldec 88482

12:36:00 00:06:58 Sir William Walton Prelude & Fugue "The Spitfire"

James Judd Florida Philharmonic Harm Mundi 907070

12:45:00 00:09:32 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz "Artist's Life" Op 316

Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 10406

12:56:00 00:01:50 Dmitri Shostakovich Ballet Suite No. 1: Polka

Constantine Orbelian Moscow Chamber Orchestra Delos 3257

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:00:00 00:50:20 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 9 in C major

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra EMI 69364

13:53:00 00:06:33 Richard Wagner Das Rheingold: Entry of the Gods into Valhalla

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS 46286

14:00 WCLV MIDDAY

14:01:00 00:02:41 Reynaldo Hahn Danse from Piano Concerto

BBC Scottish Symphony Jean-Yves Ossonce Stephen Coombs, piano Hyperion 66897

14:05:00 00:04:45 Wilhelm Stenhammar Scherzo from Piano Concerto No. 1

Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Gennady Rozhdestvensky Mats Widlund, piano Chandos 9074

14:11:00 00:10:04 Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto No. 2 in F major

Matthias Maute Ensemble Caprice Analekta 9996

14:25:00 00:15:43 Franz Liszt Hungarian Fantasy

Budapest Symphony Orchestra Karl Anton Rickenbacher Leslie Howard, piano Hyperion 67403

14:42:00 00:14:03 Michael Haydn Symphony No. 11 in B flat

Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9352

14:57:00 00:02:15 Dmitri Shostakovich The Golden Age: Polka

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80625

15:00 MONDAY MOZART

15:02:00 00:12:44 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Fantasia in C minor

Robert Cassidy, piano Albany 1348

15:17:00 00:10:39 Carl Friedrich Abel Symphony in B flat Op 17

Anthony Halstead Hanover Band CPO 999214

15:31:00 00:20:36 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Flute Concerto No. 2 in D major

English Chamber Orchestra Spiros Argiris Renée Krimsier, flute Channel 10297

15:53:00 00:05:16 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart The Abduction from the Seraglio

Rinaldo Alessandrini Norwegian Nat'l Opera Orch Naïve 30479

16:00 WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell - Music and information for the afternoon commute, including Composers Datebook at 4:00pm and the Movie Quiz at 4:25.

16:00:00 00:04:22 Nicola Porpora Carlo il calvo: Overture

Pablo Heras-Casado Concerto Cologne Archiv 4792050

16:08:00 00:03:25 Juan Marcolini La dicha en la desgracia: Overture

Pablo Heras-Casado Concerto Cologne Archiv 4792050

16:14:00 00:13:22 Edvard Grieg Allegro from Piano Concerto Op 16

Ohio Philharmonic Domenico Boyagian Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 3311

16:29:00 00:05:24 Jean Sibelius Kuolema: Valse triste Op 44

Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony SF Sym 60

16:41:00 00:07:32 Giacomo Puccini Madama Butterfly: Act 2 Intermezzo

Kent Nagano Lyon Opera Orchestra Erato 17071

16:52:00 00:02:31 Traditional Past Three O'Clock

Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2004

16:53:00 00:02:29 Peter Tchaikovsky Swan Lake: Dance of the Swans

Valéry Gergiev Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Decca 10104

16:57:00 00:02:43 Jenö Hubay Hejre Kati Op 32

London Festival Orchestra Josef Sakonov Josef Sakonov, violin Decca 444786

17:05:00 00:05:25 Sergei Rachmaninoff Vocalise Op 34

Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony SF Sym 60

17:23:00 00:09:16 Various "Songs of Angels" Pt. 2

Robert Shaw Robert Shaw Chamber Singers Telarc 80377

17:40:00 00:03:32 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 29: Sinfonia

Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Jeanne Lamon Jeanne Lamon, violin Tafelmusik 1001

17:44:00 00:05:59 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 146: Duet "My Spirit Be Joyful"

Richard Kapp Philharmonia Virtuosi of NY CBS 44651

17:53:00 00:02:18 Jack Rollins & Steve Nelson Frosty the Snowman

Canadian Brass Steinway 30027

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00 00:21:02 Sergei Rachmaninoff Piano Sonata No. 2 in B flat minor Op 36

Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 3062

18:33:00 00:04:49 Pietro Mascagni L'amico Fritz: Intermezzo

Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10634

18:40:00 00:03:46 Léo Delibes Naïla: Intermezzo

Richard Bonynge London Symphony Orchestra Decca 433863

18:46:00 00:08:23 Peter Tchaikovsky The Sleeping Beauty: Finale & Apotheosis

Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 457634

18:53:00 00:05:23 Paul Lewis An English Overture

Gavin Sutherland Royal Ballet Sinfonia ASV 2126

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:18:24 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Divertimento No. 7 in D major

Ton Koopman Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Erato 45713

19:22:00 00:34:03 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 4 in G major Op 58

Vienna Philharmonic Rudolf Buchbinder Rudolf Buchbinder, piano Sony 374521

20:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

20:02:00 00:21:01 Ottorino Respighi The Pines of Rome

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

20:25:00 00:30:21 Edvard Grieg Piano Concerto in A minor Op 16

Ohio Philharmonic Domenico Boyagian Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 3311

20:57:00 00:02:05 Edward MacDowell Suite No. 1: Summer Idyll Op 42

Takuo Yuasa Ulster Orchestra Naxos 559075

21:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin - Leonard Slatkin, conductor; Robert Langevin, flute

21:04:00 00:12:00 Aaron Copland El Salón México

21:20:00 00:28:00 Christopher Rouse Flute Concerto

21:50:00 00:25:00 Maurice Ravel Gaspard de la nuit

22:20:00 00:15:58 Maurice Ravel Boléro

22:37:00 00:19:28 Claude Debussy Images: Ibéria

23:00 LATE PROGRAM

23:02:00 00:05:40 Edvard Grieg Two Elegiac Melodies: The Last Spring Op 34

Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony SF Sym 60

23:07:00 00:06:02 Leopold Stokowski Two Ancient Liturgical Melodies

José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 557883

23:13:00 00:05:17 Sir William Walton Two Pieces for Strings from "Henry V"

William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 7020

23:22:00 00:05:41 Antonín Dvorák Legend No. 6 in C sharp minor Op 59

Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony SF Sym 60

23:27:00 00:10:11 Jean Sibelius The Swan of Tuonela Op 22

Mikko Franck Swedish Radio Symphony Ondine 953

23:56:00 00:03:03 Sergei Rachmaninoff All-Night Vigil: Rejoice, O Virgin Op 37

Sigvards Klava Latvian Radio Choir Ondine 1206

