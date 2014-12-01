Program Guide 12-01-2014
00:00 WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier
00:02:00 00:18:04 Leonard Bernstein Candide: Suite
Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 87
00:22:00 00:45:18 Ralph Vaughan Williams Five Tudor Portraits
New Philharmonia Orchestra David Willcocks Elizabeth Bainbridge, alto; John Carol Case, baritone; Bach Choir EMI 64722
01:09:00 00:38:49 Béla Bartók Concerto for Orchestra
Riccardo Chailly Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Decca 458841
01:50:00 00:45:12 Enrique Granados Goyescas
Jorge Luis Prats, piano Decca 4782732
02:37:00 00:35:07 Felix Draeseke Symphony No. 1 in G major Op 12
Jörg-Peter Weigle North German Radio Symphony CPO 999746
03:14:00 00:29:05 Jean Sibelius String Quartet in D minor Op 56
Daedalus Quartet Bridge 9202
03:45:00 00:22:13 Jan Dismas Zelenka Capriccio No. 4 in A major
Daniel Abraham Bach Sinfonia Sono Lumin 92163
04:09:00 00:35:50 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 1 in C major Op 15
Vienna Philharmonic Rudolf Buchbinder Rudolf Buchbinder, piano Sony 374521
04:47:00 00:31:19 Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No. 1 in F minor Op 10
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra MAA 1032
05:20:00 00:17:19 Manuel Infante Andalusian Dances
Sandra Shapiro, piano; Thomas Hecht, piano Azica 1201
05:39:00 00:06:00 Jean-Philippe Rameau Les Boréades: Entrée de Polymnie
Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Archiv 4478
05:47:00 00:06:01 Gioacchino Rossini Tancredi: Overture
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 415363
05:53:00 00:05:50 Antonín Dvorák Polonaise in E flat major
Václav Neumann Czech Philharmonic Orchestra Orfeo 180891
06:00 BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber - Music and information to get your morning going, including the Sousalarm at 6:55am, Composers Datebook at 9:05 and the Movie Quiz at 9:25
06:10:00 00:07:22 Frederick Delius On Hearing the First Cuckoo in Spring
Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony SF Sym 60
06:17:00 00:07:19 Claude Debussy Images: Gigues
Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 435766
06:27:00 00:10:18 Franz Joseph Haydn Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 102
Martin Pearlman Boston Baroque Linn 426
06:41:00 00:07:30 Thomas Frost Little Suite from "The Notebook for Anna Magdalena"
Eugene Ormandy Philadelphia Orchestra CBS 39431
06:53:00 00:01:08 Felix Mendelssohn Song without Words No. 28 in G major Op 62
Daniel Gortler, piano Jerusalem 2006
06:55:00 00:03:51 Victor Herbert Babes in Toyland: March of the Toys
Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2011
07:05:00 00:04:49 John Ireland A Downland Suite: Minuet
William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 7020
07:12:00 00:08:31 Frédéric Chopin Three Waltzes Op 64
Ingrid Fliter, piano EMI 14899
07:23:00 00:02:31 Claude Debussy Children's Corner: The Snow is Dancing
Yoav Talmi Quebec Symphony Orchestra Atma 2377
07:28:00 00:06:44 Felix Mendelssohn Finale from String Symphony No. 7
Concerto Cologne Teldec 98435
07:40:00 00:06:17 Georges Bizet The Fair Maid of Perth: March & Gypsy
Daniel Barenboim Orchestra of Paris EMI 64869
07:48:00 00:02:52 Claude Debussy Petite Suite: Menuet
Jun Märkl National Orchestra of Lyon Naxos 572583
07:53:00 00:04:09 George Frideric Handel Messiah: All we like sheep
Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Singers Avie 2208
08:07:00 00:06:52 Franz Schubert Rosamunde: Entr'acte No. 3 in B flat major
Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony SF Sym 60
08:17:00 00:03:32 John Rutter Donkey Carol City of London Sinfonia John Rutter
Cambridge Singers Collegium 121
08:20:00 00:03:28 John Rutter Mary's Lullaby City of London Sinfonia John Rutter
Cambridge Singers Collegium 121
08:27:00 00:11:43 George Gershwin Adagio from Piano Concerto in F major
Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Marin Alsop Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 14091
08:45:00 00:07:35 Ernö Dohnányi Suite in f-Sharp: Rondo Op 19
JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 572303
08:51:00 00:02:45 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book 7: Homeward Op 62
Leif Ove Andsnes, piano EMI 57296
08:59:00 00:02:27 Ron Goodwin Frenzy: Prelude
Paul Bateman City of Prague Philharmonic Silva 1094
09:05:00 00:15:08 Ralph Vaughan Williams Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis
Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Decca 414595
09:25:00 00:04:59 Franz Schubert Ave Maria
Orch del Teatro Comunale Michele Mariotti Juan Diego Flórez, tenor Decca 14875
09:40:00 00:03:47 Robert Schumann Scherzo from String Quartet No. 1 Op 41
Cavani String Quartet Azica 71203
09:59:00 00:02:46 Jean Sibelius Pelléas et Mélisande: Entr'acte
Osmo Vänskä Lahti Symphony Orchestra Bis 918
10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola
10:04:00 00:02:31 Josef Strauss Polka "The Soubrette" Op 109
Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Sony 544071
10:06:00 00:03:00 Fritz Kreisler La Gitana
Caroline Goulding, violin; Christopher O'Riley, piano Telarc 80744
10:11:00 00:07:43 Emmanuel Chabrier Lamento Orch de la Suisse Romande
Neeme Järvi Alexandre Emard, English horn Chandos 5122
10:21:00 00:04:40 Jules Massenet Suite No. 7: At the Tavern
Jean-Yves Ossonce New Zealand Symphony Naxos 553125
10:27:00 00:04:12 Antonio Salieri Falstaff: Overture
Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9877
10:35:00 00:12:11 Carl Czerny Variations on a Theme by Rode Op 33
Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 3280
10:50:00 00:26:43 Muzio Clementi Symphony No. 1 in C
Francesco La Vecchia Rome Symphony Orchestra Naxos 573071
11:20:00 00:04:08 Domenico Scarlatti Sonata in D minor
Ivo Pogorelich, piano DeutGram 435855
11:25 A CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA CHRISTMAS
11:26:00 00:02:28 Alan Silvestri The Polar Express: Spirit of the Season
Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2011
11:27:00 00:02:37 Gustav Holst In the Bleak Midwinter
Gareth Morrell Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1996
11:30:00 00:06:51 Leroy Anderson A Christmas Festival
Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2005
11:36:00 00:01:53 Mack Wilberg One December, Bright and Clear
Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2008
11:41:00 00:07:16 Ralph Vaughan Williams Fantasia on Christmas Carols
Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Todd Boyce, baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2005
11:47:00 00:07:51 Ernest Bloch Abodah
Brian Thornton, cello; Spencer Myer, piano Thornton 2013
11:48:00 00:02:21 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Dance of the Reed Pipes
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80068
11:50:00 00:03:34 Mel Tormé The Christmas Song
Cleveland Orchestra Robert Page Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1999
12:00pm BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN - Lighter fare for your midday break
12:09:00 00:05:39 Léo Delibes Sylvia: Cortège de Bacchus
Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony SF Sym 60
12:16:00 00:07:07 Franz Lehár The Merry Widow: Sirens of the Ball
Sir John Eliot Gardiner Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 463185
12:27:00 00:07:32 Artie Shaw Clarinet Concerto
London Symphony Orchestra Gregor Bühl Sharon Kam, clarinet Teldec 88482
12:36:00 00:06:58 Sir William Walton Prelude & Fugue "The Spitfire"
James Judd Florida Philharmonic Harm Mundi 907070
12:45:00 00:09:32 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz "Artist's Life" Op 316
Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 10406
12:56:00 00:01:50 Dmitri Shostakovich Ballet Suite No. 1: Polka
Constantine Orbelian Moscow Chamber Orchestra Delos 3257
13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE
13:00:00 00:50:20 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 9 in C major
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra EMI 69364
13:53:00 00:06:33 Richard Wagner Das Rheingold: Entry of the Gods into Valhalla
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS 46286
14:00 WCLV MIDDAY
14:01:00 00:02:41 Reynaldo Hahn Danse from Piano Concerto
BBC Scottish Symphony Jean-Yves Ossonce Stephen Coombs, piano Hyperion 66897
14:05:00 00:04:45 Wilhelm Stenhammar Scherzo from Piano Concerto No. 1
Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Gennady Rozhdestvensky Mats Widlund, piano Chandos 9074
14:11:00 00:10:04 Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto No. 2 in F major
Matthias Maute Ensemble Caprice Analekta 9996
14:25:00 00:15:43 Franz Liszt Hungarian Fantasy
Budapest Symphony Orchestra Karl Anton Rickenbacher Leslie Howard, piano Hyperion 67403
14:42:00 00:14:03 Michael Haydn Symphony No. 11 in B flat
Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9352
14:57:00 00:02:15 Dmitri Shostakovich The Golden Age: Polka
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80625
15:00 MONDAY MOZART
15:02:00 00:12:44 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Fantasia in C minor
Robert Cassidy, piano Albany 1348
15:17:00 00:10:39 Carl Friedrich Abel Symphony in B flat Op 17
Anthony Halstead Hanover Band CPO 999214
15:31:00 00:20:36 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Flute Concerto No. 2 in D major
English Chamber Orchestra Spiros Argiris Renée Krimsier, flute Channel 10297
15:53:00 00:05:16 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart The Abduction from the Seraglio
Rinaldo Alessandrini Norwegian Nat'l Opera Orch Naïve 30479
16:00 WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell - Music and information for the afternoon commute, including Composers Datebook at 4:00pm and the Movie Quiz at 4:25.
16:00:00 00:04:22 Nicola Porpora Carlo il calvo: Overture
Pablo Heras-Casado Concerto Cologne Archiv 4792050
16:08:00 00:03:25 Juan Marcolini La dicha en la desgracia: Overture
Pablo Heras-Casado Concerto Cologne Archiv 4792050
16:14:00 00:13:22 Edvard Grieg Allegro from Piano Concerto Op 16
Ohio Philharmonic Domenico Boyagian Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 3311
16:29:00 00:05:24 Jean Sibelius Kuolema: Valse triste Op 44
Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony SF Sym 60
16:41:00 00:07:32 Giacomo Puccini Madama Butterfly: Act 2 Intermezzo
Kent Nagano Lyon Opera Orchestra Erato 17071
16:52:00 00:02:31 Traditional Past Three O'Clock
Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2004
16:53:00 00:02:29 Peter Tchaikovsky Swan Lake: Dance of the Swans
Valéry Gergiev Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Decca 10104
16:57:00 00:02:43 Jenö Hubay Hejre Kati Op 32
London Festival Orchestra Josef Sakonov Josef Sakonov, violin Decca 444786
17:05:00 00:05:25 Sergei Rachmaninoff Vocalise Op 34
Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony SF Sym 60
17:23:00 00:09:16 Various "Songs of Angels" Pt. 2
Robert Shaw Robert Shaw Chamber Singers Telarc 80377
17:40:00 00:03:32 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 29: Sinfonia
Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Jeanne Lamon Jeanne Lamon, violin Tafelmusik 1001
17:44:00 00:05:59 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 146: Duet "My Spirit Be Joyful"
Richard Kapp Philharmonia Virtuosi of NY CBS 44651
17:53:00 00:02:18 Jack Rollins & Steve Nelson Frosty the Snowman
Canadian Brass Steinway 30027
18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS
18:09:00 00:21:02 Sergei Rachmaninoff Piano Sonata No. 2 in B flat minor Op 36
Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 3062
18:33:00 00:04:49 Pietro Mascagni L'amico Fritz: Intermezzo
Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10634
18:40:00 00:03:46 Léo Delibes Naïla: Intermezzo
Richard Bonynge London Symphony Orchestra Decca 433863
18:46:00 00:08:23 Peter Tchaikovsky The Sleeping Beauty: Finale & Apotheosis
Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 457634
18:53:00 00:05:23 Paul Lewis An English Overture
Gavin Sutherland Royal Ballet Sinfonia ASV 2126
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:18:24 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Divertimento No. 7 in D major
Ton Koopman Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Erato 45713
19:22:00 00:34:03 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 4 in G major Op 58
Vienna Philharmonic Rudolf Buchbinder Rudolf Buchbinder, piano Sony 374521
20:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS
20:02:00 00:21:01 Ottorino Respighi The Pines of Rome
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779
20:25:00 00:30:21 Edvard Grieg Piano Concerto in A minor Op 16
Ohio Philharmonic Domenico Boyagian Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 3311
20:57:00 00:02:05 Edward MacDowell Suite No. 1: Summer Idyll Op 42
Takuo Yuasa Ulster Orchestra Naxos 559075
21:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin - Leonard Slatkin, conductor; Robert Langevin, flute
21:04:00 00:12:00 Aaron Copland El Salón México
21:20:00 00:28:00 Christopher Rouse Flute Concerto
21:50:00 00:25:00 Maurice Ravel Gaspard de la nuit
22:20:00 00:15:58 Maurice Ravel Boléro
22:37:00 00:19:28 Claude Debussy Images: Ibéria
23:00 LATE PROGRAM
23:02:00 00:05:40 Edvard Grieg Two Elegiac Melodies: The Last Spring Op 34
Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony SF Sym 60
23:07:00 00:06:02 Leopold Stokowski Two Ancient Liturgical Melodies
José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 557883
23:13:00 00:05:17 Sir William Walton Two Pieces for Strings from "Henry V"
William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 7020
23:22:00 00:05:41 Antonín Dvorák Legend No. 6 in C sharp minor Op 59
Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony SF Sym 60
23:27:00 00:10:11 Jean Sibelius The Swan of Tuonela Op 22
Mikko Franck Swedish Radio Symphony Ondine 953
23:56:00 00:03:03 Sergei Rachmaninoff All-Night Vigil: Rejoice, O Virgin Op 37
Sigvards Klava Latvian Radio Choir Ondine 1206