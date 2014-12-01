Carols for Quire, Vol.3

Carols for Quire from the Old and New Worlds, Vol.3—Quire Cleveland/Ross Duffin (Quire Cleveland 105)

New for Christmas 2014, it’s the 3rd volume in Quire Cleveland’s series of Carols for Quire, recorded during last year’s concerts. British and American Christmas music from the past 100 years are here plus settings from earlier centuries in wonderful arrangements by Quire’s artistic director Ross W. Duffin. You’ll be inspired and delighted by the works of such composers as Benjamin Britten, Eric Whitacre, Thomas Tallis, Ralph Vaughan Williams, John Tavener and Tom Lehrer, whose “(I’m Spending) Hanukkah in Santa Monica” is the disc’s grand finale! (Note: the link sends you to Quire Cleveland's website.)

Featured Tue 12/2, Thu 12/11, Mon 12/22

