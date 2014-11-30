Program Guide 11-30-2014

LA PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen: John Adams, conductor; Cameron Carpenter, organ

00:06:00 00:10:00 Michael Gordon Sunshine of Your Love

00:25:00 00:37:00 Terry Riley At the Royal Majestic

01:10:00 00:45:00 John Adams Naive and Sentimental Music

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

02:02:00 00:33:14 Carl Nielsen Symphony No. 5 Op 50

New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Stanley Drucker, clarinet CBS 44708

02:37:00 00:29:19 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 24 in C minor

Southbank Sinfonia Simon Over Alessio Bax, piano Signum 321

03:08:00 00:46:56 Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 1 in C minor

Sir Georg Solti Chicago Symphony Orchestra Decca 448898

03:55:00 00:03:15 Sir Edward Elgar Salut d'amour Op 12

John Wilson Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Avie 2194

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Jeffrey Mumford: revisiting variazioni elegiac… once more

Martha Baldwin, cello (CCG 04-27-14) 10:05

Jeffrey Mumford: three short duos for violin and harp

Emma Shook, violin; Shelly Du, harp (CCG 04-27-14) 4:50

Chris Auerbach-Brown: Piano Quartet (2012)

No Exit Ensemble: Cara Tweed, violin; Tom Bowling, viola; Nick Diodore, cello; Nicholas Underhill, piano (private CD) 18:00

Daniel McCarthy: Chamber Symphony No. 2 for bassoon and winds

Barrick Stees, bassoon; Michigan State University Wind Ensemble/John Whitwell, cond. (private CD) 16:16

04:53:00 00:06:23 Amy Beach Dreaming Op 15

Alan Feinberg, piano Argo 430330

05:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Music of exotic places and people

Sergei Prokofiev: Scythian Suite: The Adoration of Veless and Ala

Vienna Symphony Orchestra/Hermann Scherchen (Westminster471265 CD) 7:22

Charles Tomlinson Griffes: The Pleasure Dome of Kubla Khan

Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra/JoAnn Falletta (Naxos 559164 CD) 12:29

Bernard Herrmann: Journey to the Center of the Earth: – Mountain top and sunrise; Prelude; The grotto

National Philharmonic Orchestra/Bernard Herrmann (London 443899 CD) 5:21

Peter Sculthorpe: Kakadu

Sydney Symphony Orchestra/Stuart Challender (ABC Classics 426481 CD) 14:50

05:57:00 00:01:59 Vincenzo Galilei Saltarello

Kristo Käo, guitar Kitarrikoo 2008

06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Conceptio tua - The Schola Antiqua of Chicago has a new release for Advent, including the world-premiere recording of Pierre de la Rue’s mass (perhaps the first ever) for the newly-declared Dec. 8 Feast of the Immaculate Conception.

MUSICA SACRA

07:04:00 00:06:34 Giovanni Palestrina Agnus Dei from Pope Marcellus Mass

Simon Preston Westminster Abbey Choir Archiv 415517

07:13:00 00:22:13 Clément Janequin Messe "La Bataille"

Dominique Visse Ensemble Clément Janequin Harm Mundi 2908304

07:37:00 00:21:23 Heinrich Ignaz Franz von Biber

Vesperae à 32 Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Els Bongers, soprano; Anne Grimm, soprano; Kai Wessel, countertenor; Simon Davies, tenor; Amsterdam Baroque Choir Erato 91725

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Advent 1 - The themes of anticipation of the coming of the Messiah permeate the time of preparation known as Advent. Choral and organ music of longing and expectation will be featured as we begin the Advent journey.

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded April 8, 2014 - From Miami Beach, Florida, this week’s From the Top features an expressive 13-year-old violinist performing one of Pablo de Sarasate’s Spanish Dances, a From the Top alumnus who has gone on to become Principal Flute for Miami Beach’s New World Symphony, and a brilliant teenage soprano from Florida who is carrying on the tradition of opera for her family—her mother had a fantastic career performing at New York’s Metropolitan Opera and beyond.

17-year-old soprano Virginia Mims from West Palm Beach, Florida

Il bacio by Luigi Arditi (1822–1903), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

18-year-old pianist Xinyi “Michelle” Zhao (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Guangdong, China

Ricercare & Toccata on a Theme from The Old Maid and the Thief by Gian Carlo Menotti (1911–2007)

13-year-old violinist Nicholas Abrahams from Pembroke Pines, Florida

Romanza Andaluza from Spanish Dances Op 22 by Pablo de Sarasate (1844–1908), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

Alumni feature: Flutist Matthew Roitstein

Flute Sonata in D Op 94, by Sergei Prokofiev (1891–1953), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

16-year-old violist Mira Williams (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Chicago, Illinois

Potpourri in g Op 94 “Fantasie” by Johann Nepomuk Hummel (1778–1837), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

Alumni feature: The New World Symphony Fellows/From the Top Alumni Piano Quintet [Cellist Rosanna Butterfield from Miami Beach, Florida; Violist Kallie Ciechomski from Miami Beach, Florida; Violinist Julia Noone from Miami Beach, Florida; Violinist Audrey Wright from Miami Beach, Florida & pianist Christopher O’Riley]

Scherzo: Presto from Piano Quintet in f Op 34 by Johannes Brahms (1833–1897

PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham: Manfred Honeck, conductor; Till Fellner, piano; Lorna McGee, flute

10:05:00 00:10:18 Franz von Suppé Poet and Peasant: Overture

10:15:00 00:32:32 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 4 in G Op 58

10:51:00 00:09:24 Johann Strauss Jr Waldmeister: Overture

11:05:00 00:04:24 Johann Strauss Jr Polka "City and Country" Op 322

11:09:00 00:02:31 Johann Strauss Jr Polka "At the Hunt" Op 373

11:11:00 00:08:42 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz "Roses from the South" Op 388

11:30:00 00:12:00 François Borne Fantasie Brillante on Bizet's 'Carmen'

11:45:00 00:03:00 Josef Strauss Sport Polka Op 170

11:48:00 00:02:35 Johann Strauss Jr Polka "Pleasure Train" Op 281

11:50:00 00:02:35 Josef Strauss Polka "Fireproof" Op 269

11:53:00 00:02:47 Johann Strauss Radetzky March Op 228

BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

12:07:00 00:24:44 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Quintet for Piano & Winds in E flat

Pollard, bassoon Decca 414291

12:34:00 00:12:13 Claude Arrieu Dixtuor for Winds & Brass

Robert J. Ambrose Atlanta Chamber Winds Albany 1127

12:49:00 00:06:14 Johannes Brahms Ballade No. 2 in D major Op 10

Alessio Bax, piano Signum 309

13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, pianist Julia Russ from CIM and the Kent State University Faculty sits in with Dennis

15:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 27 in B-Flat K 595 (1791)

Ludwig Thuille: Gavotte & Finale from Sextet for Piano & Winds Op 6 (1888)

Johannes Brahms: Capriccio in b Op 76/2 (1878)

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Fabio Luisi, conductor; Hélène Grimaud, piano; Maureen McKay, soprano – recorded live in Severance Hall

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 5 in E-Flat Op 73 "Emperor" (1809)

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 4 in G (1900)

18:00 DINNER CLASSICS

Antonín Dvorák: Overture "In Nature's Realm" Op 91 (1892)

Claude Arrieu: Wind Quintet in C (1955)

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Carl Nielsen: Symphony No. 5 Op 50 (1922)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 24 in c K 491 (1786)

Anton Bruckner: Symphony No. 1 in c (1868)

22:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: New in Nashville - concert performances and some engaging contemporary compositions from Tennessee’s Music City

Kurt Knecht: The Missouri Sonata (2013)

Wyatt Smith (1970 Aeolian-Skinner/St. Andrew Lutheran Church, Franklin, TN) Pipedreams Archive (r. 3/3/14)

Roberto Sierra: Organ Concerto (premiere)

Nashville Symphony Orchestra/Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Todd Wilson (2007 Schoenstein/Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN) Pipedreams Archive (7/6/12)

23:00 LATE PROGRAM

Morton Gould: American Ballads: Amber Waves (1976)

Johannes Brahms: Ballade No. 4 in B Op 10/4 (1854)

Thomas Weelkes: O vos omnes (c.1600)

Gérard Pesson: Kein deutscher Himmel (1997)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from String Quartet No. 15 Op 132 "Holy Song of Thanksgiving" (1825)