Program Guide 11-30-2014
LA PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen: John Adams, conductor; Cameron Carpenter, organ
00:06:00 00:10:00 Michael Gordon Sunshine of Your Love
00:25:00 00:37:00 Terry Riley At the Royal Majestic
01:10:00 00:45:00 John Adams Naive and Sentimental Music
CLASSICAL WEEKEND
02:02:00 00:33:14 Carl Nielsen Symphony No. 5 Op 50
New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Stanley Drucker, clarinet CBS 44708
02:37:00 00:29:19 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 24 in C minor
Southbank Sinfonia Simon Over Alessio Bax, piano Signum 321
03:08:00 00:46:56 Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 1 in C minor
Sir Georg Solti Chicago Symphony Orchestra Decca 448898
03:55:00 00:03:15 Sir Edward Elgar Salut d'amour Op 12
John Wilson Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Avie 2194
04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild
Jeffrey Mumford: revisiting variazioni elegiac… once more
Martha Baldwin, cello (CCG 04-27-14) 10:05
Jeffrey Mumford: three short duos for violin and harp
Emma Shook, violin; Shelly Du, harp (CCG 04-27-14) 4:50
Chris Auerbach-Brown: Piano Quartet (2012)
No Exit Ensemble: Cara Tweed, violin; Tom Bowling, viola; Nick Diodore, cello; Nicholas Underhill, piano (private CD) 18:00
Daniel McCarthy: Chamber Symphony No. 2 for bassoon and winds
Barrick Stees, bassoon; Michigan State University Wind Ensemble/John Whitwell, cond. (private CD) 16:16
04:53:00 00:06:23 Amy Beach Dreaming Op 15
Alan Feinberg, piano Argo 430330
05:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Music of exotic places and people
Sergei Prokofiev: Scythian Suite: The Adoration of Veless and Ala
Vienna Symphony Orchestra/Hermann Scherchen (Westminster471265 CD) 7:22
Charles Tomlinson Griffes: The Pleasure Dome of Kubla Khan
Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra/JoAnn Falletta (Naxos 559164 CD) 12:29
Bernard Herrmann: Journey to the Center of the Earth: – Mountain top and sunrise; Prelude; The grotto
National Philharmonic Orchestra/Bernard Herrmann (London 443899 CD) 5:21
Peter Sculthorpe: Kakadu
Sydney Symphony Orchestra/Stuart Challender (ABC Classics 426481 CD) 14:50
05:57:00 00:01:59 Vincenzo Galilei Saltarello
Kristo Käo, guitar Kitarrikoo 2008
06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Conceptio tua - The Schola Antiqua of Chicago has a new release for Advent, including the world-premiere recording of Pierre de la Rue’s mass (perhaps the first ever) for the newly-declared Dec. 8 Feast of the Immaculate Conception.
MUSICA SACRA
07:04:00 00:06:34 Giovanni Palestrina Agnus Dei from Pope Marcellus Mass
Simon Preston Westminster Abbey Choir Archiv 415517
07:13:00 00:22:13 Clément Janequin Messe "La Bataille"
Dominique Visse Ensemble Clément Janequin Harm Mundi 2908304
07:37:00 00:21:23 Heinrich Ignaz Franz von Biber
Vesperae à 32 Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Els Bongers, soprano; Anne Grimm, soprano; Kai Wessel, countertenor; Simon Davies, tenor; Amsterdam Baroque Choir Erato 91725
08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Advent 1 - The themes of anticipation of the coming of the Messiah permeate the time of preparation known as Advent. Choral and organ music of longing and expectation will be featured as we begin the Advent journey.
09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded April 8, 2014 - From Miami Beach, Florida, this week’s From the Top features an expressive 13-year-old violinist performing one of Pablo de Sarasate’s Spanish Dances, a From the Top alumnus who has gone on to become Principal Flute for Miami Beach’s New World Symphony, and a brilliant teenage soprano from Florida who is carrying on the tradition of opera for her family—her mother had a fantastic career performing at New York’s Metropolitan Opera and beyond.
17-year-old soprano Virginia Mims from West Palm Beach, Florida
Il bacio by Luigi Arditi (1822–1903), with pianist Christopher O’Riley
18-year-old pianist Xinyi “Michelle” Zhao (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Guangdong, China
Ricercare & Toccata on a Theme from The Old Maid and the Thief by Gian Carlo Menotti (1911–2007)
13-year-old violinist Nicholas Abrahams from Pembroke Pines, Florida
Romanza Andaluza from Spanish Dances Op 22 by Pablo de Sarasate (1844–1908), with pianist Christopher O’Riley
Alumni feature: Flutist Matthew Roitstein
Flute Sonata in D Op 94, by Sergei Prokofiev (1891–1953), with pianist Christopher O’Riley
16-year-old violist Mira Williams (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Chicago, Illinois
Potpourri in g Op 94 “Fantasie” by Johann Nepomuk Hummel (1778–1837), with pianist Christopher O’Riley
Alumni feature: The New World Symphony Fellows/From the Top Alumni Piano Quintet [Cellist Rosanna Butterfield from Miami Beach, Florida; Violist Kallie Ciechomski from Miami Beach, Florida; Violinist Julia Noone from Miami Beach, Florida; Violinist Audrey Wright from Miami Beach, Florida & pianist Christopher O’Riley]
Scherzo: Presto from Piano Quintet in f Op 34 by Johannes Brahms (1833–1897
PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham: Manfred Honeck, conductor; Till Fellner, piano; Lorna McGee, flute
10:05:00 00:10:18 Franz von Suppé Poet and Peasant: Overture
10:15:00 00:32:32 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 4 in G Op 58
10:51:00 00:09:24 Johann Strauss Jr Waldmeister: Overture
11:05:00 00:04:24 Johann Strauss Jr Polka "City and Country" Op 322
11:09:00 00:02:31 Johann Strauss Jr Polka "At the Hunt" Op 373
11:11:00 00:08:42 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz "Roses from the South" Op 388
11:30:00 00:12:00 François Borne Fantasie Brillante on Bizet's 'Carmen'
11:45:00 00:03:00 Josef Strauss Sport Polka Op 170
11:48:00 00:02:35 Johann Strauss Jr Polka "Pleasure Train" Op 281
11:50:00 00:02:35 Josef Strauss Polka "Fireproof" Op 269
11:53:00 00:02:47 Johann Strauss Radetzky March Op 228
BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning
12:07:00 00:24:44 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Quintet for Piano & Winds in E flat
Pollard, bassoon Decca 414291
12:34:00 00:12:13 Claude Arrieu Dixtuor for Winds & Brass
Robert J. Ambrose Atlanta Chamber Winds Albany 1127
12:49:00 00:06:14 Johannes Brahms Ballade No. 2 in D major Op 10
Alessio Bax, piano Signum 309
13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, pianist Julia Russ from CIM and the Kent State University Faculty sits in with Dennis
15:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 27 in B-Flat K 595 (1791)
Ludwig Thuille: Gavotte & Finale from Sextet for Piano & Winds Op 6 (1888)
Johannes Brahms: Capriccio in b Op 76/2 (1878)
16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Fabio Luisi, conductor; Hélène Grimaud, piano; Maureen McKay, soprano – recorded live in Severance Hall
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 5 in E-Flat Op 73 "Emperor" (1809)
Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 4 in G (1900)
18:00 DINNER CLASSICS
Antonín Dvorák: Overture "In Nature's Realm" Op 91 (1892)
Claude Arrieu: Wind Quintet in C (1955)
18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Carl Nielsen: Symphony No. 5 Op 50 (1922)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 24 in c K 491 (1786)
Anton Bruckner: Symphony No. 1 in c (1868)
22:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: New in Nashville - concert performances and some engaging contemporary compositions from Tennessee’s Music City
Kurt Knecht: The Missouri Sonata (2013)
Wyatt Smith (1970 Aeolian-Skinner/St. Andrew Lutheran Church, Franklin, TN) Pipedreams Archive (r. 3/3/14)
Roberto Sierra: Organ Concerto (premiere)
Nashville Symphony Orchestra/Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Todd Wilson (2007 Schoenstein/Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN) Pipedreams Archive (7/6/12)
23:00 LATE PROGRAM
Morton Gould: American Ballads: Amber Waves (1976)
Johannes Brahms: Ballade No. 4 in B Op 10/4 (1854)
Thomas Weelkes: O vos omnes (c.1600)
Gérard Pesson: Kein deutscher Himmel (1997)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from String Quartet No. 15 Op 132 "Holy Song of Thanksgiving" (1825)