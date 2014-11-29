Program Guide 11-29-2014
Saturday November 29
WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier
00:02:00 00:47:44 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 6 in D Op 60
Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572698
00:52:00 00:47:34 Franz Schubert Piano Trio No. 2 in E flat
Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello Bridge 9376
01:42:00 00:37:28 Ernest Bloch Violin Concerto
Royal Philharmonic Orchestra José Serebrier Michael Guttman, violin ASV 785
02:21:00 00:52:06 Johannes Brahms Piano Quartet No. 2 in A Op 26
Emanuel Ax, piano; Isaac Stern, violin; Jaime Laredo, viola; Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 45846
03:15:00 00:33:05 José Serebrier Symphony on Bizet's "Carmen"
José Serebrier Barcelona Symphony Bis 1305
03:50:00 00:33:11 Aram Khachaturian Piano Concerto
Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Neeme Järvi Constantine Orbelian, piano Chandos 8542
04:25:00 00:47:50 Ludwig van Beethoven Mass in C Op 86
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Henriette Schellenberg, sopran; Marietta Simpson, mezzo; Jon Humphrey, tenor; Myron Myers, bass; Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80248
05:14:00 00:37:11 Franz Schubert Piano Sonata No. 17 in D
Leif Ove Andsnes, piano EMI 16448
05:53:00 00:25:13 Camille Saint-Saëns Symphony in A
Jean Martinon Orchestre National de France Brilliant 94360
06:20:00 00:14:00 Antonio Vivaldi Oboe Concerto in C
New Brandenburg Collegium Anthony Newman Alex Klein, oboe Cedille 7003
06:36:00 00:09:01 Ludwig van Beethoven Egmont: Overture Op 84
Gustavo Dudamel Simón Bolívar Symphony DeutGram 16869
06:54:00 00:05:00 Lili Boulanger Of a Spring Morning
JoAnn Falletta Women's Philharmonic Koch Intl 7169
CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music
07:00:50 Isaac Albéniz Catalonia
Orquesta Sinfonica de Barcelona Nacional de Catalunya Jaime Martin Tritó 0078
07:07:57 Astor Piazzolla Tango Suite for 2 Guitars
Sergio & Odair Assad, guitars Nonesuch 79116
07:24:18 Edouard Lalo Symphonie espagnole, Op. 21
Alexandre Da Costa, violin; Spanish Radio & TV Orchestra Carlos Kalmar Warner Classics 2564657114
08:00:50 Anonymous 17th c. Ecuador Ese viril con pan
Ensemble Villancico Peter Pontvik CPO 777568
08:03:33 Anonymous 17th c. Ecuador Tono triste para oración
Ensemble Villancico Peter Pontvik CPO 777568
08:07:58 Anonymous 17th c. Ecuador Canción de una pastorita al Niño Dios
Ensemble Villancico Peter Pontvik CPO 777568
08:12:18 Manuel de Falla Cuatro piezas españolas
Judith Jáuregui, piano Berli 001
08:29:49 Camille Saint-Saens Cello Concerto No. 1 in a
Sol Gabetta, cello; Munich Radio Orchestra Ari Rasilainen RCA 686900
08:51:09 Sebastian de Tradier La Paloma
Angel Romero, guitar Delos 3294
08:54:06 Ernesto Cordero Pregunta y Mapeye
Angel Romero, guitar Delos 3294
09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded April 8, 2014 - From Miami Beach, Florida, this week’s From the Top features an expressive 13-year-old violinist performing one of Pablo de Sarasate’s Spanish Dances, a From the Top alumnus who has gone on to become Principal Flute for Miami Beach’s New World Symphony, and a brilliant teenage soprano from Florida who is carrying on the tradition of opera for her family—her mother had a fantastic career performing at New York’s Metropolitan Opera and beyond.
17-year-old soprano Virginia Mims from West Palm Beach, Florida
Il bacio by Luigi Arditi (1822–1903), with pianist Christopher O’Riley
18-year-old pianist Xinyi “Michelle” Zhao (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Guangdong, China
Ricercare & Toccata on a Theme from The Old Maid and the Thief by Gian Carlo Menotti (1911–2007)
13-year-old violinist Nicholas Abrahams from Pembroke Pines, Florida
Romanza Andaluza from Spanish Dances Op 22 by Pablo de Sarasate (1844–1908), with pianist Christopher O’Riley
Alumni feature: Flutist Matthew Roitstein
Flute Sonata in D Op 94, by Sergei Prokofiev (1891–1953), with pianist Christopher O’Riley
16-year-old violist Mira Williams (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Chicago, Illinois
Potpourri in g Op 94 “Fantasie” by Johann Nepomuk Hummel (1778–1837), with pianist Christopher O’Riley
Alumni feature: The New World Symphony Fellows/From the Top Alumni Piano Quintet [Cellist Rosanna Butterfield from Miami Beach, Florida; Violist Kallie Ciechomski from Miami Beach, Florida; Violinist Julia Noone from Miami Beach, Florida; Violinist Audrey Wright from Miami Beach, Florida & pianist Christopher O’Riley]
Scherzo: Presto from Piano Quintet in f Op 34 by Johannes Brahms (1833–1897
10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Music of exotic places and people
Sergei Prokofiev: Scythian Suite: The Adoration of Veless and Ala
Vienna Symphony Orchestra/Hermann Scherchen (Westminster471265 CD) 7:22
Charles Tomlinson Griffes: The Pleasure Dome of Kubla Khan
Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra/JoAnn Falletta (Naxos 559164 CD) 12:29
Bernard Herrmann: Journey to the Center of the Earth: – Mountain top and sunrise; Prelude; The grotto
National Philharmonic Orchestra/Bernard Herrmann (London 443899 CD) 5:21
Peter Sculthorpe: Kakadu
Sydney Symphony Orchestra/Stuart Challender (ABC Classics 426481 CD) 14:50
11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Culture Clashes - Music from films about people forced to negotiate the unfamiliar, from The Addams Family to Zorba the Greek and more
20th Century Fox Theme – Telarc 80168 - Alfred Newman
- Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.
Main Theme from Starman, 1984 – Silva FILMXCD 359 - Jack Nitzsche
- City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Paul Bateman, cond.
Destiny,Cannelloni, And The Tale of Viktor Navorski Reprise from The Terminal, 2004 – Universal 986 287-5 - John Williams
- original soundtrack/John Williams, cond.
Zorba's Dance from Zorba The Greek, 1964 – Silva SILCD 1207 - John Williams
- City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Nic Raine, cond.
Selections from My Fair Lady, 1964 – Naxos 8.555015 - Alan Jay Lerner
- Richard Hayman and His Orchestra/Richard Hayman, cond.
The Mist Covered Mountains from Local Hero, 1983 - Warner Bros 9 45457-2
- Mark Knopfler - Mark Knopfler, synthesizers and guitars/original soundtrack
Love Theme from Splash, 1984 – Milan 7313835800-2 - Lee Holdridge
- London Symphony Orchestra/Charles Gerhardt, cond.
Bucket of Ice from Gung Ho, 1986 – Milan 7313835800 - Thomas Newman
- original soundtrack/Thomas Newman, cond.
Opening Title from Crocodile Dundee, 1986 - Varese Sarabande VCD 47283 - Peter Best
- original soundtrack/Peter Best, cond.
Main Title from City Slickers, 1991 - Varese Sarabande 302 066 460 2 - Mark Shaiman
- original soundtrack/Hummie Mann, cond.
Return to the Jungle from Greystoke, 1984 - La-La Land Records LLCD 1144 - John Scott
- The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra/John Scott, cond.
Evening from The Addams Family, 1991 – Capitol CDP 7 98172 2 - Marc Shaiman
- original soundtrack/Hummie Mann, cond.
Child of the Apes and Closing (End Titles) from Greystoke, 1984 - La-La Land Records LLCD 1144 - John Scott
- The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra/John Scott, cond.
George to the Rescue and Rumble in the Jungle from George of the Jungle, 1997 - Walt Disney 60806-7 - Marc Shaiman
- original soundtrack/Artie Kane, cond.
Ikebana and Goodbye from Lost in Translation, 2003 - Emperor Norton EMN7068-2 - Kevin Shields
- original soundtrack
Farewell and End Title from Dances With Wolves, 1990 – Epic ZK 46982 - John Barry
- original soundtrack/John Barry, cond.
The Rescue and Finale from The Addams Family, 1991 – Capitol CDP 7 98172 2 - Marc Shaiman
- original soundtrack/Hummie Mann, cond.
Destiny,Cannelloni, And The Tale of Viktor Navorski Reprise from The Terminal, 2004 – Universal 986 287-5 - John Williams
- original soundtrack/John Williams, cond.
Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 – Sony 51333 - John Williams
- London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.
12:00 COMPOSERS DATEBOOK; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Antonín Dvorák
CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling
12:09:00 00:02:28 Jean-Baptiste Lully Phaëton: Overture
Jeanne Lamon Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Tafelmusik 1001
12:11:00 00:03:45 Jean-Baptiste Lully Phaëton: Chaconne in G
Jeanne Lamon Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Tafelmusik 1001
12:18:00 00:10:50 Johannes Brahms Finale from Piano Quartet No. 2 Op 26
Emanuel Ax, piano; Isaac Stern, violin; Jaime Laredo, viola; Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 45846
12:31:00 00:06:32 Johannes Brahms Allegro giocoso from Symphony No. 4 Op 98
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779
12:40:00 00:16:54 George Gershwin Rhapsody in Blue Cleveland Orchestra
Lorin Maazel Ivan Davis, piano Decca 4787779
13:00 OPERA IN AMERICA: Rossini Opera Festival
Gioacchino Rossini: Armida (1811)
Armida… Carmen Romeu
Rinaldo… Antonino Siragusa
Gofredo/Ubaldo.. Randall Bills
Idraote/Astaroth… Carlo Lepore
Gernando… Dmitry Korchak
Conductor: Carlo Rizzi
16:05 CENTER STAGE FROM WOLF TRAP with Bill McGlaughlin & Rich Kleinfeldt
Jean-Baptiste Singelée: Finale from Premier Quatour Op 53 (1857)
Washington Saxophone Quartet
Jean Absil: Suite on Popular Romanian Themes Op 90 (1956)
Washington Saxophone Quartet
Off the Beaten Track - Edward Smaldone: Suite for Violin & Piano: Impromptu & Stephan’s Dance (1994)
Daniel Phillips, violin; Marley Ritt, piano (Naxox 9.70170)
Alexander Weprik: Three Folkdances Op 13b
Atos Trio
Various Traditional: Balkan Brass Band Music: Zvonce Kolo (Serbian), Walking on the Bridge (Marko Markovic [b. 1960]) Commissioned by the Wolf Trap Foundation for the Performing Arts
Sat (Rroma) & Bubamara (Rroma)
Atlantic Brass Quintet
Pat Metheny (arr R. Parrell): In Her Family (1987)
Washington Saxophone Quartet
17:05 CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY OF LINCOLN CENTER with Elliott Forrest:
Johann Sebastian Bach: Ricercar in Six Voices from Musical Offering, BWV 1079
Jupiter String Quartet (Nelson Lee, Meg Freivogel, violins; Liz Freivogel, viola; Daniel McDonough, cello); Mark Holloway, viola; Andreas Brantelid, cello
Johann Sebastian Bach (arr Dmitry Sitkovetsky): 15 Sinfonias for Violin, Viola & Cello BWV 787-801
Dmitry Sitkovetsky, violin; Yura Lee, viola; Dane Johansen, cello
Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto in C minor for Oboe, Violin, Strings & Continuo, BWV 1060r
Stephen Taylor, oboe; Erin Keefe, violin solo; Ani Kavafian, violin; Sean Lee, violin; Mark Holloway, viola; Colin Carr, cello; Anthony Manzo, double bass; Kenneth Weiss, harpsichord
FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1998 on Stage - The sounds range from Kander and Ebb and Stephen Sondheim to pop songwriter Frank Wildhorn and South African composer Lebo M.
18:07:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm
Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2
18:08:54 00:02:18 Lebo M Grasslands Chant
Company The Lion King -- Original B'way Cast Disney 60802-7
18:10:12 00:02:09 Elton John-Tim Rice Circle of Life
Company The Lion King -- Original B'way Cast Disney 60802-7
18:12:24 00:00:31 Stephen Flaherty Prologue from "Ragtime"
Orchestra Ragtime -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-63167
18:12:55 00:03:53 Stephen Flaherty-Lynn Ahrens Wheels of a Dream
Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell Ragtime -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-63167
18:17:24 00:04:09 Stephen Sondheim Saturday Night
Company Saturday Night -- London Cast Recording RCA 09026-63318
18:21:33 00:05:08 Stephen Sondheim I'm Still Here
Ann Miller Follies -- Paper Mill Playhouse Production TVT TVT1030-2
18:27:28 00:02:52 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein No Way to Stop It
Michael Siberry The Sound of Music -- 1998 Revival RCA 09026-63207
18:30:20 00:03:10 Richard Rodgers Something Good
Rebecca Luker, Michael Siberry The Sound of Music -- 1998 Revival RCA 09026-63207
18:34:04 00:03:07 John Kander-Fred Ebb Money
Alan Cumming Cabaret -- 1998 Revival RCA 09026-63173
18:37:11 00:03:01 John Kander-Fred Ebb Maybe This Time
Natasha Richardson Cabaret -- 1998 Revival RCA 09026-63173
18:41:14 00:03:11 Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt Come on Along/Try to Remember
Tom Jones, JoAnn Cunningham, J. Mark McVey The Show Goes On -- Original Cast Recording DRG DRG19008
18:44:47 00:03:12 Harold Arlen-Johnny Mercer Anyplace I Hang My Hat Is Home
Vanessa Williams St. Louis Woman -- 1998 City Center Encores Mercury 314-538-148
18:48:41 00:03:07 Frank Wildhorn-Nan Knighton She Was There
Douglas Sills The Scarlet Pimpernel -- Orginal B'way Cast Angel 7777-54397
18:51:44 00:00:54 Frank Wildhorn-Nan Knighton Into the Fire
Douglas Sills The Scarlet Pimpernel -- Original B'way Cast Angel 7777-54397
18:53:09 00:01:45 William Finn 911 Emergency/I Have So Many Songs
Malcolm Gets, Company A New Brain -- Original Cast Recording RCA 09026-63298
18:55:29 00:02:43 Jon Jiler-Ray Leslee Where Is Love?
Company Avenue X --Original Cast Recording RCA 09026-63208
18:58:29 00:01:31 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down
Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:22:35 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 30 in D
Sir Charles Mackerras Prague Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80186
19:25:00 00:28:15 Sir Edward Elgar Cello Concerto in E minor Op 85
Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Lynn Harrell, cello Decca 4787779
SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; Joela Jones, piano; Cynthia Millar, ondes martenot; Luba Orgonášová, soprano; Kelley O’Connor, mezzo-soprano; Herbert Lippert, tenor; Ruben Drole, baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus – recorded live in Severance Hall
20:04:00 00:42:59 Ludwig van Beethoven Mass in C major Op 86
20:50:00 00:19:12 Ludwig van Beethoven Great Fugue in B flat Op 133
21:13:00 00:34:00 Olivier Messiaen Trois petits liturgies de la Présence
21:49:00 00:09:55 Bonus: Gioacchino Rossini La gazza ladra: Overture
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779
22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - We discovered that there’s a Clown Church Service in London, so we risk lightning bolts with some church humor featuring Beyond the Fringe, Peter Sellers, the Royal Canadian Air Farce and Johnny Standley....We offer a BBC.BC weather report and hear from the Devil... Jan C. Snow talks about the life cycle of socks, and Mary Lou Walker sings about socks
LATE PROGRAM with John Simna
23:02:00 00:09:38 Padre Antonio Soler Sonata No. 18 in C minor
Maggie Cole, fortepiano VirginClas 91172
23:11:00 00:06:09 Franz Joseph Haydn Adagio from String Quartet No. 23 Op 20
Daedalus Quartet Bridge 9326
23:20:00 00:07:04 Felix Mendelssohn Andante from Violin Concerto Op 64
Göttingen Symphony Orchestra Christoph-Mathias Mueller Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 144
23:27:00 00:03:36 Gaetano Donizetti Andante sostenuto in F minor
Heinz Holliger, oboe; Ursula Holliger, harp Philips 426288
23:30:00 00:06:52 Franz Schubert Rosamunde: Entr'acte No. 3 in B flat
Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony SF Sym 60
23:39:00 00:03:52 Ottorino Respighi The Birds: The Nightingale
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437533
23:42:00 00:10:45 Frederick Delius Late Swallows
Sir John Barbirolli Hallé Orchestra EMI 65119
23:55:00 00:03:11 Claude Debussy Preludes Book 1: The girl with the flaxen hair
Geoffrey Simon Philharmonia Orchestra Cala 1025