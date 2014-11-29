Program Guide 11-29-2014

Saturday November 29

WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:47:44 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 6 in D Op 60

Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572698

00:52:00 00:47:34 Franz Schubert Piano Trio No. 2 in E flat

Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello Bridge 9376

01:42:00 00:37:28 Ernest Bloch Violin Concerto

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra José Serebrier Michael Guttman, violin ASV 785

02:21:00 00:52:06 Johannes Brahms Piano Quartet No. 2 in A Op 26

Emanuel Ax, piano; Isaac Stern, violin; Jaime Laredo, viola; Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 45846

03:15:00 00:33:05 José Serebrier Symphony on Bizet's "Carmen"

José Serebrier Barcelona Symphony Bis 1305

03:50:00 00:33:11 Aram Khachaturian Piano Concerto

Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Neeme Järvi Constantine Orbelian, piano Chandos 8542

04:25:00 00:47:50 Ludwig van Beethoven Mass in C Op 86

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Henriette Schellenberg, sopran; Marietta Simpson, mezzo; Jon Humphrey, tenor; Myron Myers, bass; Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80248

05:14:00 00:37:11 Franz Schubert Piano Sonata No. 17 in D

Leif Ove Andsnes, piano EMI 16448

05:53:00 00:25:13 Camille Saint-Saëns Symphony in A

Jean Martinon Orchestre National de France Brilliant 94360

06:20:00 00:14:00 Antonio Vivaldi Oboe Concerto in C

New Brandenburg Collegium Anthony Newman Alex Klein, oboe Cedille 7003

06:36:00 00:09:01 Ludwig van Beethoven Egmont: Overture Op 84

Gustavo Dudamel Simón Bolívar Symphony DeutGram 16869

06:54:00 00:05:00 Lili Boulanger Of a Spring Morning

JoAnn Falletta Women's Philharmonic Koch Intl 7169

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

07:00:50 Isaac Albéniz Catalonia

Orquesta Sinfonica de Barcelona Nacional de Catalunya Jaime Martin Tritó 0078

07:07:57 Astor Piazzolla Tango Suite for 2 Guitars

Sergio & Odair Assad, guitars Nonesuch 79116

07:24:18 Edouard Lalo Symphonie espagnole, Op. 21

Alexandre Da Costa, violin; Spanish Radio & TV Orchestra Carlos Kalmar Warner Classics 2564657114

08:00:50 Anonymous 17th c. Ecuador Ese viril con pan

Ensemble Villancico Peter Pontvik CPO 777568

08:03:33 Anonymous 17th c. Ecuador Tono triste para oración

Ensemble Villancico Peter Pontvik CPO 777568

08:07:58 Anonymous 17th c. Ecuador Canción de una pastorita al Niño Dios

Ensemble Villancico Peter Pontvik CPO 777568

08:12:18 Manuel de Falla Cuatro piezas españolas

Judith Jáuregui, piano Berli 001

08:29:49 Camille Saint-Saens Cello Concerto No. 1 in a

Sol Gabetta, cello; Munich Radio Orchestra Ari Rasilainen RCA 686900

08:51:09 Sebastian de Tradier La Paloma

Angel Romero, guitar Delos 3294

08:54:06 Ernesto Cordero Pregunta y Mapeye

Angel Romero, guitar Delos 3294

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded April 8, 2014 - From Miami Beach, Florida, this week’s From the Top features an expressive 13-year-old violinist performing one of Pablo de Sarasate’s Spanish Dances, a From the Top alumnus who has gone on to become Principal Flute for Miami Beach’s New World Symphony, and a brilliant teenage soprano from Florida who is carrying on the tradition of opera for her family—her mother had a fantastic career performing at New York’s Metropolitan Opera and beyond.

17-year-old soprano Virginia Mims from West Palm Beach, Florida

Il bacio by Luigi Arditi (1822–1903), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

18-year-old pianist Xinyi “Michelle” Zhao (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Guangdong, China

Ricercare & Toccata on a Theme from The Old Maid and the Thief by Gian Carlo Menotti (1911–2007)

13-year-old violinist Nicholas Abrahams from Pembroke Pines, Florida

Romanza Andaluza from Spanish Dances Op 22 by Pablo de Sarasate (1844–1908), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

Alumni feature: Flutist Matthew Roitstein

Flute Sonata in D Op 94, by Sergei Prokofiev (1891–1953), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

16-year-old violist Mira Williams (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Chicago, Illinois

Potpourri in g Op 94 “Fantasie” by Johann Nepomuk Hummel (1778–1837), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

Alumni feature: The New World Symphony Fellows/From the Top Alumni Piano Quintet [Cellist Rosanna Butterfield from Miami Beach, Florida; Violist Kallie Ciechomski from Miami Beach, Florida; Violinist Julia Noone from Miami Beach, Florida; Violinist Audrey Wright from Miami Beach, Florida & pianist Christopher O’Riley]

Scherzo: Presto from Piano Quintet in f Op 34 by Johannes Brahms (1833–1897

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Music of exotic places and people

Sergei Prokofiev: Scythian Suite: The Adoration of Veless and Ala

Vienna Symphony Orchestra/Hermann Scherchen (Westminster471265 CD) 7:22

Charles Tomlinson Griffes: The Pleasure Dome of Kubla Khan

Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra/JoAnn Falletta (Naxos 559164 CD) 12:29

Bernard Herrmann: Journey to the Center of the Earth: – Mountain top and sunrise; Prelude; The grotto

National Philharmonic Orchestra/Bernard Herrmann (London 443899 CD) 5:21

Peter Sculthorpe: Kakadu

Sydney Symphony Orchestra/Stuart Challender (ABC Classics 426481 CD) 14:50

11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Culture Clashes - Music from films about people forced to negotiate the unfamiliar, from The Addams Family to Zorba the Greek and more

20th Century Fox Theme – Telarc 80168 - Alfred Newman

- Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Main Theme from Starman, 1984 – Silva FILMXCD 359 - Jack Nitzsche

- City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Paul Bateman, cond.

Destiny,Cannelloni, And The Tale of Viktor Navorski Reprise from The Terminal, 2004 – Universal 986 287-5 - John Williams

- original soundtrack/John Williams, cond.

Zorba's Dance from Zorba The Greek, 1964 – Silva SILCD 1207 - John Williams

- City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Nic Raine, cond.

Selections from My Fair Lady, 1964 – Naxos 8.555015 - Alan Jay Lerner

- Richard Hayman and His Orchestra/Richard Hayman, cond.

The Mist Covered Mountains from Local Hero, 1983 - Warner Bros 9 45457-2

- Mark Knopfler - Mark Knopfler, synthesizers and guitars/original soundtrack

Love Theme from Splash, 1984 – Milan 7313835800-2 - Lee Holdridge

- London Symphony Orchestra/Charles Gerhardt, cond.

Bucket of Ice from Gung Ho, 1986 – Milan 7313835800 - Thomas Newman

- original soundtrack/Thomas Newman, cond.

Opening Title from Crocodile Dundee, 1986 - Varese Sarabande VCD 47283 - Peter Best

- original soundtrack/Peter Best, cond.

Main Title from City Slickers, 1991 - Varese Sarabande 302 066 460 2 - Mark Shaiman

- original soundtrack/Hummie Mann, cond.

Return to the Jungle from Greystoke, 1984 - La-La Land Records LLCD 1144 - John Scott

- The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra/John Scott, cond.

Evening from The Addams Family, 1991 – Capitol CDP 7 98172 2 - Marc Shaiman

- original soundtrack/Hummie Mann, cond.

Child of the Apes and Closing (End Titles) from Greystoke, 1984 - La-La Land Records LLCD 1144 - John Scott

- The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra/John Scott, cond.

George to the Rescue and Rumble in the Jungle from George of the Jungle, 1997 - Walt Disney 60806-7 - Marc Shaiman

- original soundtrack/Artie Kane, cond.

Ikebana and Goodbye from Lost in Translation, 2003 - Emperor Norton EMN7068-2 - Kevin Shields

- original soundtrack

Farewell and End Title from Dances With Wolves, 1990 – Epic ZK 46982 - John Barry

- original soundtrack/John Barry, cond.

The Rescue and Finale from The Addams Family, 1991 – Capitol CDP 7 98172 2 - Marc Shaiman

- original soundtrack/Hummie Mann, cond.

Destiny,Cannelloni, And The Tale of Viktor Navorski Reprise from The Terminal, 2004 – Universal 986 287-5 - John Williams

- original soundtrack/John Williams, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 – Sony 51333 - John Williams

- London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

12:00 COMPOSERS DATEBOOK; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Antonín Dvorák

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling

12:09:00 00:02:28 Jean-Baptiste Lully Phaëton: Overture

Jeanne Lamon Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Tafelmusik 1001

12:11:00 00:03:45 Jean-Baptiste Lully Phaëton: Chaconne in G

Jeanne Lamon Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Tafelmusik 1001

12:18:00 00:10:50 Johannes Brahms Finale from Piano Quartet No. 2 Op 26

Emanuel Ax, piano; Isaac Stern, violin; Jaime Laredo, viola; Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 45846

12:31:00 00:06:32 Johannes Brahms Allegro giocoso from Symphony No. 4 Op 98

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

12:40:00 00:16:54 George Gershwin Rhapsody in Blue Cleveland Orchestra

Lorin Maazel Ivan Davis, piano Decca 4787779

13:00 OPERA IN AMERICA: Rossini Opera Festival

Gioacchino Rossini: Armida (1811)

Armida… Carmen Romeu

Rinaldo… Antonino Siragusa

Gofredo/Ubaldo.. Randall Bills

Idraote/Astaroth… Carlo Lepore

Gernando… Dmitry Korchak

Conductor: Carlo Rizzi

16:05 CENTER STAGE FROM WOLF TRAP with Bill McGlaughlin & Rich Kleinfeldt

Jean-Baptiste Singelée: Finale from Premier Quatour Op 53 (1857)

Washington Saxophone Quartet

Jean Absil: Suite on Popular Romanian Themes Op 90 (1956)

Washington Saxophone Quartet

Off the Beaten Track - Edward Smaldone: Suite for Violin & Piano: Impromptu & Stephan’s Dance (1994)

Daniel Phillips, violin; Marley Ritt, piano (Naxox 9.70170)

Alexander Weprik: Three Folkdances Op 13b

Atos Trio

Various Traditional: Balkan Brass Band Music: Zvonce Kolo (Serbian), Walking on the Bridge (Marko Markovic [b. 1960]) Commissioned by the Wolf Trap Foundation for the Performing Arts

Sat (Rroma) & Bubamara (Rroma)

Atlantic Brass Quintet

Pat Metheny (arr R. Parrell): In Her Family (1987)

Washington Saxophone Quartet

17:05 CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY OF LINCOLN CENTER with Elliott Forrest:

Johann Sebastian Bach: Ricercar in Six Voices from Musical Offering, BWV 1079

Jupiter String Quartet (Nelson Lee, Meg Freivogel, violins; Liz Freivogel, viola; Daniel McDonough, cello); Mark Holloway, viola; Andreas Brantelid, cello

Johann Sebastian Bach (arr Dmitry Sitkovetsky): 15 Sinfonias for Violin, Viola & Cello BWV 787-801

Dmitry Sitkovetsky, violin; Yura Lee, viola; Dane Johansen, cello

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto in C minor for Oboe, Violin, Strings & Continuo, BWV 1060r

Stephen Taylor, oboe; Erin Keefe, violin solo; Ani Kavafian, violin; Sean Lee, violin; Mark Holloway, viola; Colin Carr, cello; Anthony Manzo, double bass; Kenneth Weiss, harpsichord

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1998 on Stage - The sounds range from Kander and Ebb and Stephen Sondheim to pop songwriter Frank Wildhorn and South African composer Lebo M.

18:07:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm

Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:08:54 00:02:18 Lebo M Grasslands Chant

Company The Lion King -- Original B'way Cast Disney 60802-7

18:10:12 00:02:09 Elton John-Tim Rice Circle of Life

Company The Lion King -- Original B'way Cast Disney 60802-7

18:12:24 00:00:31 Stephen Flaherty Prologue from "Ragtime"

Orchestra Ragtime -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-63167

18:12:55 00:03:53 Stephen Flaherty-Lynn Ahrens Wheels of a Dream

Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell Ragtime -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-63167

18:17:24 00:04:09 Stephen Sondheim Saturday Night

Company Saturday Night -- London Cast Recording RCA 09026-63318

18:21:33 00:05:08 Stephen Sondheim I'm Still Here

Ann Miller Follies -- Paper Mill Playhouse Production TVT TVT1030-2

18:27:28 00:02:52 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein No Way to Stop It

Michael Siberry The Sound of Music -- 1998 Revival RCA 09026-63207

18:30:20 00:03:10 Richard Rodgers Something Good

Rebecca Luker, Michael Siberry The Sound of Music -- 1998 Revival RCA 09026-63207

18:34:04 00:03:07 John Kander-Fred Ebb Money

Alan Cumming Cabaret -- 1998 Revival RCA 09026-63173

18:37:11 00:03:01 John Kander-Fred Ebb Maybe This Time

Natasha Richardson Cabaret -- 1998 Revival RCA 09026-63173

18:41:14 00:03:11 Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt Come on Along/Try to Remember

Tom Jones, JoAnn Cunningham, J. Mark McVey The Show Goes On -- Original Cast Recording DRG DRG19008

18:44:47 00:03:12 Harold Arlen-Johnny Mercer Anyplace I Hang My Hat Is Home

Vanessa Williams St. Louis Woman -- 1998 City Center Encores Mercury 314-538-148

18:48:41 00:03:07 Frank Wildhorn-Nan Knighton She Was There

Douglas Sills The Scarlet Pimpernel -- Orginal B'way Cast Angel 7777-54397

18:51:44 00:00:54 Frank Wildhorn-Nan Knighton Into the Fire

Douglas Sills The Scarlet Pimpernel -- Original B'way Cast Angel 7777-54397

18:53:09 00:01:45 William Finn 911 Emergency/I Have So Many Songs

Malcolm Gets, Company A New Brain -- Original Cast Recording RCA 09026-63298

18:55:29 00:02:43 Jon Jiler-Ray Leslee Where Is Love?

Company Avenue X --Original Cast Recording RCA 09026-63208

18:58:29 00:01:31 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down

Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:22:35 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 30 in D

Sir Charles Mackerras Prague Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80186

19:25:00 00:28:15 Sir Edward Elgar Cello Concerto in E minor Op 85

Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Lynn Harrell, cello Decca 4787779

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; Joela Jones, piano; Cynthia Millar, ondes martenot; Luba Orgonášová, soprano; Kelley O’Connor, mezzo-soprano; Herbert Lippert, tenor; Ruben Drole, baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus – recorded live in Severance Hall

20:04:00 00:42:59 Ludwig van Beethoven Mass in C major Op 86

20:50:00 00:19:12 Ludwig van Beethoven Great Fugue in B flat Op 133

21:13:00 00:34:00 Olivier Messiaen Trois petits liturgies de la Présence

21:49:00 00:09:55 Bonus: Gioacchino Rossini La gazza ladra: Overture

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - We discovered that there’s a Clown Church Service in London, so we risk lightning bolts with some church humor featuring Beyond the Fringe, Peter Sellers, the Royal Canadian Air Farce and Johnny Standley....We offer a BBC.BC weather report and hear from the Devil... Jan C. Snow talks about the life cycle of socks, and Mary Lou Walker sings about socks

LATE PROGRAM with John Simna

23:02:00 00:09:38 Padre Antonio Soler Sonata No. 18 in C minor

Maggie Cole, fortepiano VirginClas 91172

23:11:00 00:06:09 Franz Joseph Haydn Adagio from String Quartet No. 23 Op 20

Daedalus Quartet Bridge 9326

23:20:00 00:07:04 Felix Mendelssohn Andante from Violin Concerto Op 64

Göttingen Symphony Orchestra Christoph-Mathias Mueller Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 144

23:27:00 00:03:36 Gaetano Donizetti Andante sostenuto in F minor

Heinz Holliger, oboe; Ursula Holliger, harp Philips 426288

23:30:00 00:06:52 Franz Schubert Rosamunde: Entr'acte No. 3 in B flat

Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony SF Sym 60

23:39:00 00:03:52 Ottorino Respighi The Birds: The Nightingale

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437533

23:42:00 00:10:45 Frederick Delius Late Swallows

Sir John Barbirolli Hallé Orchestra EMI 65119

23:55:00 00:03:11 Claude Debussy Preludes Book 1: The girl with the flaxen hair

Geoffrey Simon Philharmonia Orchestra Cala 1025