Program Guide 11-28-2014

WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier

00:02:00 00:28:26 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Concertone for 2 Violins in C major

English Chamber Orchestra Shlomo Mintz Shlomo Mintz, violin; Hagai Shaham, violin Avie 2058

00:32:00 00:34:59 Albéric Magnard Quintet for Piano & Winds in D minor Op 8

Montreal Wind Society CBC 1097

01:09:00 00:42:26 Sergei Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 3 in D minor Op 30

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Spano Garrick Ohlsson, piano ASO Media 1003

01:53:00 00:30:14 Howard Hanson Symphony No. 2 Op 30

Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony EMI 6612

02:25:00 00:34:59 Robert Schumann Bunte Blätter Op 99

Arcadi Volodos, piano Sony 60893

03:02:00 00:33:18 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Divertimento No. 10 in F major

Vienna Chamber Ensemble Denon 9883

03:37:00 00:31:11 Anton Rubinstein Piano Concerto No. 4 in D minor Op 70

BBC Scottish Symphony Michael Stern Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 67508

04:10:00 00:31:50 Felix Mendelssohn Octet for Strings in E flat major Op 20

Cleveland Quartet Meliora String Quartet Telarc 80142

04:44:00 00:40:17 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 5 in E flat major Op 73

Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 421718

05:26:00 00:11:35 Zoltán Kodály Dances of Marosszék

Iván Fischer Budapest Festival Orchestra Philips 462824

05:40:00 00:05:01 Sir Edward Elgar Pomp and Circumstance March No.4 in G major Op 39

Sir Adrian Boult London Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 28379

05:52:00 00:07:30 Maurice Ravel Miroirs: Une barque sur l'océan

Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano DeutGram 14764

A FEAST FOR THE EARS: THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

06:04:00 00:09:00 György Ligeti Atmosphères

Cleveland Orchestra TCO 1

06:17:00 00:22:24 Claude Debussy Three Nocturnes

Berlin Philharmonic Claudio Abbado Women of the; Berlin Radio Choir DeutGram 471332

06:45:00 00:50:13 Richard Strauss An Alpine Symphony Op 64

Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 425112

07:40:00 00:18:17 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Bassoon Concerto in B flat major

Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi David McGill, bassoon Decca 443176

08:04:00 00:33:27 Johannes Brahms Concerto for Violin & Cello in A minor Op 102

Cleveland Orchestra George Szell David Oistrakh, violin; Mstislav Rostropovich, cello EMI 65701

08:37:00 00:47:28 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 3 in E flat major Op 55

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony 483

09:44:00 00:20:06 Richard Wagner Wesendonck Lieder

Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Measha Brueggergosman, soprano DeutGram 4778773

10:04:00 01:18:39 Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No. 7 in C major Op 60

Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev Rotterdam Philharmonic Philips 376

11:22:00 00:04:36 Johann Strauss Jr Quadrille "The First Day of Happiness" Op 327

Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2003

11:27:00 00:03:35 Johann Strauss Jr Polka "Messenger of Love" Op 317

Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2003

11:30:00 00:02:30 Johann Strauss Jr Polka "Express" Op 311

Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2003

11:44:00 00:07:55 Hector Berlioz Béatrice and Bénédict: Overture

Vladimir Ashkenazy Helsinki Philharmonic Ondine 1188

11:51:00 00:30:01 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 25 in C major

Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Leon Fleisher, piano CBS 42445

12:21:00 00:42:18 Jean Sibelius Symphony No. 2 in D major Op 43

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra MAA 10603

FEAST FOR THE EARS: THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

13:29:00 00:09:04 Igor Stravinsky Symphonies of Wind Instruments

Charles Dutoit Montreal Symphony Orchestra Decca 414202

13:38:00 00:37:16 Sergei Prokofiev Sinfonia Concertante in E minor Op 125

Los Angeles Philharmonic André Previn Heinrich Schiff, cello Philips 426306

14:15:00 00:45:55 Ludwig van Beethoven String Quartet No. 14 in C sharp minor Op 131

Leonard Bernstein Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 435779

15:01:00 00:09:32 Richard Wagner Die Meistersinger: Act 1 Prelude

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS 46286

15:29:00 00:21:00 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 25 in G minor

Trevor Pinnock English Concert Archiv 431679

15:50:00 00:17:55 Richard Strauss Burleske in D minor Op 11

London Symphony Orchestra Anthony Collins Friedrich Gulda, piano Decca 460296

16:07:00 00:25:14 Karol Szymanowski Symphony No. 4 Op 60

BBC Symphony Orchestra Edward Gardner Louis Lortie, piano Chandos 5115

16:33:00 00:27:00 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dances Op 46

Cleveland Orchestra TCO 1

17:04:00 00:22:26 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 85 in B flat major

Yehudi Menuhin Menuhin Festival Orchestra EMI 69383

17:26:00 00:15:29 Richard Wagner Tristan und Isolde: Prelude & Liebestod

Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 4778773

17:41:00 00:49:36 Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No. 5 in D minor Op 47

Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 70904

18:31:00 00:07:16 Richard Wagner Lohengrin: Act 1 Prelude

Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 4778773

18:38:00 01:08:28 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Suite

Claudio Abbado Berlin Philharmonic DeutGram 453439

19:47:00 00:14:42 Sergei Prokofiev Piano Concerto No. 1 in D flat major Op 10

Berlin Philharmonic Claudio Abbado Evgeny Kissin, piano DeutGram 439898

20:01:00 00:32:21 Modest Mussorgsky Pictures at an Exhibition

Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 414386

20:34:00 00:16:12 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Capriccio espagnol Op 34

Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos London Symphony Orchestra MCA 25887

21:00 MAD ABOUT MUSIC with Gilbert Kaplan and former FBI Agent Robert Wittman - on how Chopin influenced his decision to become an art sleuth: “I was playing the Fantaisie Impromptu and while I was playing, I thought there’s a couple of cases I had worked on earlier in my career; and the ones that were most important to me where I got the most self-satisfaction were the cases where I was able to recover artwork, cultural property, that belongs to all of us throughout the world, not just to museums or collectors but to humanity, and all generations past and to come. As I was playing, the music really swept me away at the moment and made a decision for me.”

Chopin: Fantaisie-Impromptu --Van Cliburn

Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 5 “Emperor” - Second movement [excerpt] --Cleveland Orchestra/Vladimir Ashkenazy (soloist and conductor)

Mozart: Piano Sonata No. 11 “Alla Turca” --Mitsuko Uchida

A. Young and M. Young: “Thunderstruck” [excerpt] --AC/DC

Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2 [excerpt.--Alfred Brendel Brilliant

Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition --Vladimir Horowitz, piano

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Labor Secretary Thomas E. Perez

LATE PROGRAM

23:02:00 00:06:59 Ludwig van Beethoven Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 5 Op 73

Mahler Chamber Orchestra Leif Ove Andsnes Leif Ove Andsnes, piano Sony 305886

23:08:00 00:09:02 Felix Mendelssohn Adagio from String Quartet No. 6 Op 80

Miró Quartet Oxingale 2006

23:20:00 00:07:00 Joachim Raff Andante from Octet for Strings Op 176

Academy Chamber Ensemble Chandos 8790

23:27:00 00:04:14 Anton Rubinstein Melody in F major Op 3

John O'Conor, piano Telarc 80391

23:31:00 00:05:12 Emil Darzins Valse mélancolique

Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9227

23:38:00 00:08:02 Howard Hanson Andante from Symphony No. 2 Op 30 Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony EMI 6612

23:46:00 00:07:11 Paul Creston Choreografic Suite: Cantilena

New York Chamber Symphony Gerard Schwarz Judith Mendenhall, flute Delos 3127

23:55:00 00:03:16 Girolamo Frescobaldi Toccata ottava di durezze e ligature

David Greilsammer, piano Sony 792969

23:57:00 00:01:50 Felix Mendelssohn Elijah: Lift Thine Eyes to the Mountains

Robert Shaw Women of the; Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80119

