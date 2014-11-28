Program Guide 11-28-2014
WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier
00:02:00 00:28:26 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Concertone for 2 Violins in C major
English Chamber Orchestra Shlomo Mintz Shlomo Mintz, violin; Hagai Shaham, violin Avie 2058
00:32:00 00:34:59 Albéric Magnard Quintet for Piano & Winds in D minor Op 8
Montreal Wind Society CBC 1097
01:09:00 00:42:26 Sergei Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 3 in D minor Op 30
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Spano Garrick Ohlsson, piano ASO Media 1003
01:53:00 00:30:14 Howard Hanson Symphony No. 2 Op 30
Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony EMI 6612
02:25:00 00:34:59 Robert Schumann Bunte Blätter Op 99
Arcadi Volodos, piano Sony 60893
03:02:00 00:33:18 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Divertimento No. 10 in F major
Vienna Chamber Ensemble Denon 9883
03:37:00 00:31:11 Anton Rubinstein Piano Concerto No. 4 in D minor Op 70
BBC Scottish Symphony Michael Stern Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 67508
04:10:00 00:31:50 Felix Mendelssohn Octet for Strings in E flat major Op 20
Cleveland Quartet Meliora String Quartet Telarc 80142
04:44:00 00:40:17 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 5 in E flat major Op 73
Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 421718
05:26:00 00:11:35 Zoltán Kodály Dances of Marosszék
Iván Fischer Budapest Festival Orchestra Philips 462824
05:40:00 00:05:01 Sir Edward Elgar Pomp and Circumstance March No.4 in G major Op 39
Sir Adrian Boult London Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 28379
05:52:00 00:07:30 Maurice Ravel Miroirs: Une barque sur l'océan
Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano DeutGram 14764
A FEAST FOR THE EARS: THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
06:04:00 00:09:00 György Ligeti Atmosphères
Cleveland Orchestra TCO 1
06:17:00 00:22:24 Claude Debussy Three Nocturnes
Berlin Philharmonic Claudio Abbado Women of the; Berlin Radio Choir DeutGram 471332
06:45:00 00:50:13 Richard Strauss An Alpine Symphony Op 64
Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 425112
07:40:00 00:18:17 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Bassoon Concerto in B flat major
Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi David McGill, bassoon Decca 443176
A FEAST FOR THE EARS: THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
08:04:00 00:33:27 Johannes Brahms Concerto for Violin & Cello in A minor Op 102
Cleveland Orchestra George Szell David Oistrakh, violin; Mstislav Rostropovich, cello EMI 65701
08:37:00 00:47:28 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 3 in E flat major Op 55
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony 483
A FEAST FOR THE EARS: THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
09:44:00 00:20:06 Richard Wagner Wesendonck Lieder
Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Measha Brueggergosman, soprano DeutGram 4778773
10:04:00 01:18:39 Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No. 7 in C major Op 60
Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev Rotterdam Philharmonic Philips 376
11:22:00 00:04:36 Johann Strauss Jr Quadrille "The First Day of Happiness" Op 327
Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2003
11:27:00 00:03:35 Johann Strauss Jr Polka "Messenger of Love" Op 317
Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2003
11:30:00 00:02:30 Johann Strauss Jr Polka "Express" Op 311
Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2003
A FEAST FOR THE EARS: THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
11:44:00 00:07:55 Hector Berlioz Béatrice and Bénédict: Overture
Vladimir Ashkenazy Helsinki Philharmonic Ondine 1188
11:51:00 00:30:01 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 25 in C major
Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Leon Fleisher, piano CBS 42445
12:21:00 00:42:18 Jean Sibelius Symphony No. 2 in D major Op 43
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra MAA 10603
FEAST FOR THE EARS: THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
13:29:00 00:09:04 Igor Stravinsky Symphonies of Wind Instruments
Charles Dutoit Montreal Symphony Orchestra Decca 414202
13:38:00 00:37:16 Sergei Prokofiev Sinfonia Concertante in E minor Op 125
Los Angeles Philharmonic André Previn Heinrich Schiff, cello Philips 426306
14:15:00 00:45:55 Ludwig van Beethoven String Quartet No. 14 in C sharp minor Op 131
Leonard Bernstein Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 435779
15:01:00 00:09:32 Richard Wagner Die Meistersinger: Act 1 Prelude
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS 46286
A FEAST FOR THE EARS: THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
15:29:00 00:21:00 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 25 in G minor
Trevor Pinnock English Concert Archiv 431679
15:50:00 00:17:55 Richard Strauss Burleske in D minor Op 11
London Symphony Orchestra Anthony Collins Friedrich Gulda, piano Decca 460296
16:07:00 00:25:14 Karol Szymanowski Symphony No. 4 Op 60
BBC Symphony Orchestra Edward Gardner Louis Lortie, piano Chandos 5115
16:33:00 00:27:00 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dances Op 46
Cleveland Orchestra TCO 1
A FEAST FOR THE EARS: THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
17:04:00 00:22:26 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 85 in B flat major
Yehudi Menuhin Menuhin Festival Orchestra EMI 69383
17:26:00 00:15:29 Richard Wagner Tristan und Isolde: Prelude & Liebestod
Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 4778773
17:41:00 00:49:36 Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No. 5 in D minor Op 47
Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 70904
18:31:00 00:07:16 Richard Wagner Lohengrin: Act 1 Prelude
Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 4778773
A FEAST FOR THE EARS: THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
18:38:00 01:08:28 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Suite
Claudio Abbado Berlin Philharmonic DeutGram 453439
19:47:00 00:14:42 Sergei Prokofiev Piano Concerto No. 1 in D flat major Op 10
Berlin Philharmonic Claudio Abbado Evgeny Kissin, piano DeutGram 439898
20:01:00 00:32:21 Modest Mussorgsky Pictures at an Exhibition
Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 414386
20:34:00 00:16:12 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Capriccio espagnol Op 34
Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos London Symphony Orchestra MCA 25887
21:00 MAD ABOUT MUSIC with Gilbert Kaplan and former FBI Agent Robert Wittman - on how Chopin influenced his decision to become an art sleuth: “I was playing the Fantaisie Impromptu and while I was playing, I thought there’s a couple of cases I had worked on earlier in my career; and the ones that were most important to me where I got the most self-satisfaction were the cases where I was able to recover artwork, cultural property, that belongs to all of us throughout the world, not just to museums or collectors but to humanity, and all generations past and to come. As I was playing, the music really swept me away at the moment and made a decision for me.”
Chopin: Fantaisie-Impromptu --Van Cliburn
Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 5 “Emperor” - Second movement [excerpt] --Cleveland Orchestra/Vladimir Ashkenazy (soloist and conductor)
Mozart: Piano Sonata No. 11 “Alla Turca” --Mitsuko Uchida
A. Young and M. Young: “Thunderstruck” [excerpt] --AC/DC
Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2 [excerpt.--Alfred Brendel Brilliant
Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition --Vladimir Horowitz, piano
22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Labor Secretary Thomas E. Perez
LATE PROGRAM
23:02:00 00:06:59 Ludwig van Beethoven Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 5 Op 73
Mahler Chamber Orchestra Leif Ove Andsnes Leif Ove Andsnes, piano Sony 305886
23:08:00 00:09:02 Felix Mendelssohn Adagio from String Quartet No. 6 Op 80
Miró Quartet Oxingale 2006
23:20:00 00:07:00 Joachim Raff Andante from Octet for Strings Op 176
Academy Chamber Ensemble Chandos 8790
23:27:00 00:04:14 Anton Rubinstein Melody in F major Op 3
John O'Conor, piano Telarc 80391
23:31:00 00:05:12 Emil Darzins Valse mélancolique
Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9227
23:38:00 00:08:02 Howard Hanson Andante from Symphony No. 2 Op 30 Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony EMI 6612
23:46:00 00:07:11 Paul Creston Choreografic Suite: Cantilena
New York Chamber Symphony Gerard Schwarz Judith Mendenhall, flute Delos 3127
23:55:00 00:03:16 Girolamo Frescobaldi Toccata ottava di durezze e ligature
David Greilsammer, piano Sony 792969
23:57:00 00:01:50 Felix Mendelssohn Elijah: Lift Thine Eyes to the Mountains
Robert Shaw Women of the; Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80119