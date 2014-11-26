Ensemble Theatre - Celeste Cosentino, artistic director

THE GREAT GATSBY

Adapted by Simon Levy

Directed by Ian Wolfgang Hinz

Starring Kyle Carthens in the title role.

November 14th - December 14th. (Fri.-Sun.)

Fridays & Saturdays at 8 p.m.

Sundays at 2 p.m.

2843 Washington Blvd.

Cleveland Heights, OH 44118

Jay Gatsby, a self-made millionaire, passionately pursues the elusive Daisy Buchanan. Nick Carraway, a young newcomer to Long Island, is drawn into their world of obsession, greed and danger. The breathtaking glamour and decadent excess of the Jazz Age come to the stage in F. Scott Fitzgerald's classic novel, and in Simon Levy's adaptation, approved by the Fitzgerald Estate. "Somewhere out there, Jay Gatsby is smiling one of those enigmatic smiles, with everything and nothing behind it. 'Yes, old sport,' Gatsby is saying, 'that's about right. That's about right.' Surely, that smiling sign of approval would be Gatsby's suitably understated take on Simon Levy’s adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s The Great Gatsby…a beautifully crafted interpretation of the 1925 novel which defined the Jazz Age…This is indeed a grand GATSBY." -(London Free Press)

Celeste Cosentino has served as an Artistic Associate and Operations Manager for Ensemble Theatre since 2001. She is well known and respected in the Cleveland Theatre Community having worked with The Cleveland Play House, Dobama Theatre, Clague Play House, Cain Park, Bang and Clatter, The Illusion Factory, Karamu House, Willoughby Fine Arts and Weathervane Playhouse. Celeste has also spent many years in corporate management in Ohio, Indiana, and New Jersey.

She is a graduate of the Ohio University School of Theatre and recently returned to Cleveland, after three years in New York City. Celeste is the daughter of Ensemble Founder, Lucia Colombi and has returned home to support her mother's mission by providing a fresh perspective as the next Artistic Director. She was raised by Ensemble Theatre and has a special dedication to it's continuation for many years to come.

