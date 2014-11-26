Cleveland POPS "Magic of Christmas" - Carl Topilow

Magic of Christmas

Sunday, November 30, 2014 ~ 2:00 P.M.

Connor Palace (formerly The Palace Theatre) in PlayhouseSquare

Cleveland Pops Orchestra, Carl Topilow conductor

Cleveland Pops Chorus, William Zurkey, director

Connor O’Brien, vocalist

Jim Rosenhaus, narrator (‘Twas the Night Before Christmas)

For tickets, call 216-241-6000 or purchase online at www.clevelandpops.com

Carl Topilow and the Cleveland POPS invite you to experience a magical holiday season celebration at the beautiful and historic Connor Palace in PlayhouseSquare, Sunday, November 30 The Cleveland POPS Orchestra conducted by Carl Topilow, along with The Cleveland POPS Chorus with director William Zurkey present their annual holiday concert Sunday matinee, this year titled MAGIC OF CHRISTMAS. Great orchestra! Great Chorus! Big surprises! Great fun! So hop in your sleigh and come to Playhouse Square for a super way to welcome in the holiday season.

With orchestra and chorus, ensembles of student musicians from local schools, guest artists, and Barbershop quartets, and Santa Claus, MAGIC OF CHRISTMAS embodies the spirit, joy and wonderment that the glorious music of the Yuletide season means to us all. Kids, parents and grandparents alike enjoy hearing the timeless Christmas songs and carols, and joining in on the Christmas sing-along.

Onstage MAGIC OF CHRISTMAS fills the halls of the Connor Palace up to the rafters with holiday sounds magical music, and thrilling voices -- while in the magnificent lobby, wonderful family activities abound. The lobby is filled with families playing with adorable, adoptable puppies from local animal shelters, listening to talented student musicians, a strolling Barbershop Quartet who will serenade you with your favorite Holiday songs, and taking photos with Santa Claus.

Families in the spirit of giving donate new toys and games to the City Mission, who in turn distribute the welcomed presents to underprivileged children throughout the city who will now experience some of the joys of Christmas. Just bring new toys and games to the Connor Palace on the day of The POPS Magic of Christmas concert. Take them to the conveniently located City Mission table in the lobby. The Cleveland POPS Orchestra and Cleveland City Mission have brought much Christmas joy over the years to hundreds of underserved children in our community.