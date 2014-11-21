Kent State University Orchestra - Director Charles Latshaw

Kent, Ohio – The Kent State University Hugh A. Glauser School of Music Orchestra is honored to feature Cleveland Orchestra Associate Concertmaster Amy Lee during their upcoming performance on Sunday, Nov. 23 at 3 p.m., in the University Auditorium at Cartwright Hall. Cartwright Hall is located at 650 Hilltop Drive, with free parking located off of Terrace Drive.

This all-French program will include Gabriel Fauré’s Pelleas et Melisande Suite, Op. 80; Introduction and Rondo Capriccioso for Violin and Orchestra by Camille Saint-Saëns; Claude Debussy’s Claire de Lune; and Emmanuel Chabrier’s Suite Pastorale.

The program will move the audience through ethereal, meditative and commanding moments. “Our November 23rd concert features some of the most gorgeous music ever composed,” said Charles Latshaw, director, Kent State University Orchestra. “From the Sicilienne of Fauré's Pelleas et Melisande, to Debussy's Claire de Lune, it will be an afternoon filled with sumptuous sonorities and exquisite beauty.”

Violinist Jung-Min Amy Lee joined The Cleveland Orchestra as associate concertmaster in March 2008. At age 15 she appeared as a soloist with The Philadelphia Orchestra. Following her debut, she has performed with Germany’s Baden-Baden Philharmonic, the Curtis Chamber Orchestra, National Gallery Orchestra, the Santa Fe Pro Musica Chamber Orchestra, and The Cleveland Orchestra, where her solo performances have included the Stravinsky Concerto and Dallapiccola’s Tartiniana No.1. She won first prize in San Francisco’s Irving M. Klein International Competition and at the Corpus Christi International Competition. She has collaborated with Kim Kashkashian, Ida Kavafian, Samuel Rhodes, David Soyer, Steven Tenenbom, Peter Wiley, and the Miami String Quartet. Ms. Lee graduated in 2005 with a bachelor’s degree from The Curtis Institute of Music, where she studied with violinist Ida Kavafian. In 2007 she graduated with a master’s degree from The Juilliard School where she studied with Ronald Copes and Donald Weilerstein.

Tickets for the performance are $15 for adults, $13 for seniors and Kent State University faculty and staff, $10 for groups of 10 or more patrons, $8 for non Kent State students, $5 for children and free for full-time Kent Campus undergraduate students.

Tickets are available weekdays 12 to 5 p.m. at the Performing Arts Box Office, located in the lobby of the Roe Green Center in the Center for the Performing Arts at 1325 Theatre Drive on the campus of Kent State University. The Performing Arts Box Office accepts Visa, MasterCard and Discover, in addition to cash and checks.

The Cartwright Hall box office will open one hour prior to the performance for walk up sales, and will accept Visa, MasterCard and Discover. Tickets and more information are available by calling 330-672-ARTS (2787) or visiting http://www2.kent.edu/music/index.cfm.