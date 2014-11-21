© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

WCLV Features & Interviews

Bach by Candlelight - Todd Wilson

Published November 21, 2014 at 12:12 AM EST
bach-candlelight.jpg
bach-candlelight.jpg

Todd Wilson, director of music and worship at Trinity Cathedral, spoke to Jacqueline Gerber about "Bach by Candlelight."

Friday, Nov. 21 at 7:30 p.m.
Pre-concert lecture by Dr. Judith Eckelmeyer, 6:30 p.m.
Tickets: $25
The Trinity Cathedral Choir, Trinity Chamber Singers and Trinity Chamber Orchestra
Jinjoo Cho, solo violinist
Parker Ramsey, solo organist
A program of choral and instrumental masterpieces by J. S. Bach in the splendor of Trinity Cathedral, featuring Cantata 4 “Christ lag in Todesbanden” and Cantata 8 “Liebster Gott, wenn werd ich sterben.”

