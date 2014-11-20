Program Guide 11-20-2014
00:00 WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 22 in E-Flat K 482 (1785)
Étienne Méhul: Symphony No. 3 in C (1809)
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade Op 35 (1888)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 1 in d BWV 1052 (1740)
Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 1 in D (1888)
Gabriel Fauré: Requiem Op 48 (1888)
06:00 BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber - Music and information to get your morning going, including the Sousalarm at 6:55am, Composers Datebook at 9:05 and the Movie Quiz at 9:25
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 24 in B-Flat K 182 (1773)
Franz Schubert: Finale from String Quintet D 956 (1828)
Gustav Holst: A Somerset Rhapsody Op 21/2 (1907)
Henry Fillmore: March "King Karl King" (c.1950)
Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs Suite No. 1: Villanesca (1917)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto after Vivaldi in G BWV 973 (1717)
Paul Taffanel: Finale from Wind Quintet in g (1900)
Gioacchino Rossini: La danza (1835)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Fidelio: Overture Op 72 b (1814)
Antonio Vivaldi: Chamber Concerto in g RV 103 (c.1710)
Béla Bartók: Finale from Music for Strings, Percussion & Celesta (1936)
Carl Nielsen: Allegro collerico from Symphony No. 2 Op 16 (1902)
Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn Op 56a (1873)
Traditional (arr Jeffrey Van): The Water is Wide
10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola
Bedrich Smetana: The Two Widows: Overture (1874)
Leos Janácek: Idyll for Strings: Andante (1878)
Leopold Kozeluch: Wind Symphony in D (c.1800)
Zoltán Kodály: Peacock Variations (1939)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 10 in G K 74 (1770)
12:00pm BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN - Lighter fare for your midday break
Gioacchino Rossini: La gazza ladra: Overture (1817)
Eric Coates: Ballad for Strings (1904)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Samson et Dalila: Bacchanale (1877)
13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE
Hector Berlioz: Harold in Italy Op 16 (1834)
Charles Gounod: Petite Symphonie for Winds in B-Flat (1885)
14:00 WCLV MIDDAY
Wilhelm Peterson-Berger: Flowers from Frösön: Song of Summer (1919)
Richard Rodgers (arr John Williams): The Sound of Music: Edelweiss (1959)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Concerto Accademico in d (1925)
15:00 NOVEMBER CHOICE CD
George Gershwin: Cuban Overture (1932)
Giuseppe Verdi: Four Seasons Ballet: Spring (1854)
Ottorino Respighi: The Pines of Rome (1924)
16:00 WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell - Music and information for the afternoon commute, including Composers Datebook at 4:00pm and the Movie Quiz at 4:25.
Ludwig van Beethoven: Fidelio: Quartet "Mir ist so wunderbar" (1806)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegro from Sonata No. 23 Op 57 "Appassionata" (1805)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Fidelio: Prisoners' Chorus "O welche Lust" (1806)
Claude Debussy (arr André Caplet): Suite bergamasque: Clair de lune (1890)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Introduction & Rondo Capriccioso Op 28 (1863)
Mikhail Glinka: Ruslan and Ludmilla: Overture (1842)
18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS
George Gershwin: An American in Paris (1928)
Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: The Montagues and the Capulets (1936)
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade: Finale Op 35 (1888)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 20 in D K 133 (1772)
Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 5 in B-Flat (1816)
20:00 MUSIC SETTLEMENT PRESENTS THE ALMEDA TRIO recorded live October 19th at the Bop Stop
Joaquín Turina: Circulo Op 91 (1942)
Astor Piazzolla (arr José Bragato): Four Seasons of Buenos Aires (1970)
Gaspar Cassadó: Piano Trio in C (1926)
21:05 SYMPHONYCAST with Alison Young: Houston Symphony/Andrew Orozco-Estrada; Andrew Watts, piano
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2 in c Op 18 (1901)
Richard Strauss: Ein Heldenleben Op 40 (1898)
John Williams: E.T.: Adventures on Earth (1982)
23:05 LATE PROGRAM
Carl Stamitz: Andante from Flute Concerto Op 29 (1770)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Sinfonia Concertante K 364 (1778)
Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Solveig's Cradle Song (1876)
Antonín Dvorák: Largo from Symphony No. 9 Op 95 "New World" (1893)