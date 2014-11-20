Program Guide 11-20-2014

00:00 WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 22 in E-Flat K 482 (1785)

Étienne Méhul: Symphony No. 3 in C (1809)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade Op 35 (1888)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 1 in d BWV 1052 (1740)

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 1 in D (1888)

Gabriel Fauré: Requiem Op 48 (1888)

06:00 BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber - Music and information to get your morning going, including the Sousalarm at 6:55am, Composers Datebook at 9:05 and the Movie Quiz at 9:25

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 24 in B-Flat K 182 (1773)

Franz Schubert: Finale from String Quintet D 956 (1828)

Gustav Holst: A Somerset Rhapsody Op 21/2 (1907)

Henry Fillmore: March "King Karl King" (c.1950)

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs Suite No. 1: Villanesca (1917)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto after Vivaldi in G BWV 973 (1717)

Paul Taffanel: Finale from Wind Quintet in g (1900)

Gioacchino Rossini: La danza (1835)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Fidelio: Overture Op 72 b (1814)

Antonio Vivaldi: Chamber Concerto in g RV 103 (c.1710)

Béla Bartók: Finale from Music for Strings, Percussion & Celesta (1936)

Carl Nielsen: Allegro collerico from Symphony No. 2 Op 16 (1902)

Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn Op 56a (1873)

Traditional (arr Jeffrey Van): The Water is Wide

10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola

Bedrich Smetana: The Two Widows: Overture (1874)

Leos Janácek: Idyll for Strings: Andante (1878)

Leopold Kozeluch: Wind Symphony in D (c.1800)

Zoltán Kodály: Peacock Variations (1939)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 10 in G K 74 (1770)

12:00pm BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN - Lighter fare for your midday break

Gioacchino Rossini: La gazza ladra: Overture (1817)

Eric Coates: Ballad for Strings (1904)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Samson et Dalila: Bacchanale (1877)

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

Hector Berlioz: Harold in Italy Op 16 (1834)

Charles Gounod: Petite Symphonie for Winds in B-Flat (1885)

14:00 WCLV MIDDAY

Wilhelm Peterson-Berger: Flowers from Frösön: Song of Summer (1919)

Richard Rodgers (arr John Williams): The Sound of Music: Edelweiss (1959)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Concerto Accademico in d (1925)

15:00 NOVEMBER CHOICE CD

George Gershwin: Cuban Overture (1932)

Giuseppe Verdi: Four Seasons Ballet: Spring (1854)

Ottorino Respighi: The Pines of Rome (1924)

16:00 WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell - Music and information for the afternoon commute, including Composers Datebook at 4:00pm and the Movie Quiz at 4:25.

Ludwig van Beethoven: Fidelio: Quartet "Mir ist so wunderbar" (1806)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegro from Sonata No. 23 Op 57 "Appassionata" (1805)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Fidelio: Prisoners' Chorus "O welche Lust" (1806)

Claude Debussy (arr André Caplet): Suite bergamasque: Clair de lune (1890)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Introduction & Rondo Capriccioso Op 28 (1863)

Mikhail Glinka: Ruslan and Ludmilla: Overture (1842)

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

George Gershwin: An American in Paris (1928)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: The Montagues and the Capulets (1936)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade: Finale Op 35 (1888)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 20 in D K 133 (1772)

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 5 in B-Flat (1816)

20:00 MUSIC SETTLEMENT PRESENTS THE ALMEDA TRIO recorded live October 19th at the Bop Stop

Joaquín Turina: Circulo Op 91 (1942)

Astor Piazzolla (arr José Bragato): Four Seasons of Buenos Aires (1970)

Gaspar Cassadó: Piano Trio in C (1926)

21:05 SYMPHONYCAST with Alison Young: Houston Symphony/Andrew Orozco-Estrada; Andrew Watts, piano

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2 in c Op 18 (1901)

Richard Strauss: Ein Heldenleben Op 40 (1898)

John Williams: E.T.: Adventures on Earth (1982)

23:05 LATE PROGRAM

Carl Stamitz: Andante from Flute Concerto Op 29 (1770)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Sinfonia Concertante K 364 (1778)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Solveig's Cradle Song (1876)

Antonín Dvorák: Largo from Symphony No. 9 Op 95 "New World" (1893)