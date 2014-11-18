Ballet Theatre of Ohio - Artistic Director Christine Meneer

This performance series is held at the historic Akron Civic Theatre in downtown Akron. Voted Akron’s #1 Holiday Show by Akron Beacon Journal readers, this classic has become a treasured holiday tradition for hundreds of families.

Roger Durbin of the West Side Leader wrote, "...the production levels in Artistic Director Christine Meneer’s version—as well as her engaging choreography—capture the audience and transport it for a couple of hours into a magical, wonderful, escapist wonderland.”

2014 Nutcracker Performances:

Saturday, November 29, 2014 (2pm & 7pm)

Sunday, November 30, 2014 (2pm)

Saturday, December 6, 2014 (2pm & 7pm)

Sunday, December 7, 2014 (2pm)

Akron Civic Theatre

182 S Main St, Akron, OH 44308

About the Artistic Director:

Christine Meneer, Artistic Director of BTO is a native of Cuyahoga Falls. Her early ballet training was with Heinz Poll, founder of Ohio Ballet. Meneer danced several seasons with Ohio Ballet as well as with Pennsylvania Ballet before retiring from the stage. In 1984, Ms. Meneer started her own ballet school (Christine Jones-Meneer School of Dance) in Munroe Falls, specializing in training children ages 3-18 in the art of classical ballet. Whether young students simply want to achieve poise and coordination, or if they wish to become professional dancers, Ms. Meneer manages to balance the fine art of discipline with a love of movement.

Ms. Meneer founded Ballet Theatre of Ohio in 1993. She has choreographed five full-length ballets for the company including the critically acclaimed holiday tradition, The Nutcracker, which has just completed its 21st successful run at the Akron Civic Theatre. Her fifth full-length ballet premiered in May 2009: The Wizard of Oz. Ms. Meneer also serves as the resident costume designer for the company. In 2007, the Akron Area Arts Alliance chose Ms. Meneer to receive the Outstanding Artist in Dance award.

Ms. Meneer is also the director of the highly acclaimed Christine Jones-Meneer School of Dance. All pre-professional dancers in BTO productions receive their training from Christine Meneer and her professional staff. Students are accepted throughout the year in ballet, jazz, tap, and hip hop.