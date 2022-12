The Akron Symphony: Mozart and Ravel

Saturday, November 22 at 8:00 p.m.

E.J. Thomas Performing Arts Hall

Program

Mozart: Symphony no 34 in C major, K 338

Ravel: Concerto for Piano in G major

Fauré: Pavane, Op. 50

Mozart: Mass in C major, K 317 "Coronation"

Christopher Wilkins, conductor

Levi Hammer, piano