Program Guide 11-16-2014

LA PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen - Charles Dutoit, conductor; Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano

00:04:00 00:40:09 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 5 in E flat major Op 73

00:48:00 00:56:11 Maurice Ravel Daphnis et Chloé

01:49:00 00:07:14 Bonus: Gustav Holst The Planets: Mars Op 32

Leopold Stokowski, conductor (EMI 65423 CD)

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

02:02:00 00:26:13 Richard Wagner Parsifal: Act 1 Prelude & Good Friday

Christian Thielemann Philadelphia Orchestra DeutGram 453485

02:30:00 00:26:59 Paul Hindemith Symphony "Mathis der Maler"

Wolfgang Sawallisch Philadelphia Orchestra EMI 55230

02:59:00 00:57:18 Sergei Rachmaninoff Symphony No. 2 in E minor Op 27

Charles Dutoit Philadelphia Orchestra Decca 440604

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Dolores White: Rock-a My Soul

Meisha Addreley, Stacey Holliday, pianos (Albany 1383) 3:11

Dolores White: Rhythm of the Claves

Meisha Addreley, Stacey Holliday, pianos (Albany 1383) 7:44

Eric Charnofsky: Four Characters

Katherine de Jongh, flute; Eric Charnofsky, piano (CCG CD 11-18-2012) 17:38

Loris Chobanian: Dialogue (Sonata for Two Pianos)

Sungeun Kim, Nicole Keller, pianos (Chobanian 2001) 20:18

04:53:00 00:05:52 Hans Steinmetz A Faun's Love-Call

Albrecht Mayer, English horn; Markus Becker, piano Decca 4783498

05:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: English & Scottish Dances

Playford John (publisher): The English Dancing Master- Group Dances IV Staines Morris; Lavena; The Glory of the West

New York Renaissance Band/Sally Logemann (Arabesque 6520 CD) 4:12

Anthony Holborne: Galliard (1:56); William Byrd: Jig (1:54); William Byrd: La Volta (1:39)

Canadian Brass (Sony 45792 CD) 5:29

Percy Grainger: Country Gardens; The Keel-Row

Penelope Thwaites, Wayne Marshall, John Lavender, Rhondda Gillespie, Anthony Gray, pianos (Chandos 9702 CD) 2:02; 1:17 = 3:19

Gustav Holst: Morris Dance Tunes: Selections

New Zealand Chamber Orchestra/Nicholas Braithwaite (Koch 6644 CD) 5:55

Katie Moss: The Floral Dance

Peter Dawson, baritone; with orchestra (Regis 1069 CD) 3:13

Edward German: Suite of Dances from Merrie England

Czecho-Slovak Radio Symphony Orchestra (Bratislava)/Adrian Leaper (Marco Polo 223419 CD) 6:49

William Alwyn: Elizabethan Dances: selections

Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra/David Lloyd-Jones (Naxos 570144 CD) 6:26

Malcolm Arnold: Four Scottish Dances, Op. 59

Queensland Symphony Orchestra/Andrew Penny (Naxos 553526 CD) 8:49

05:58:00 00:01:03 Thomas Morley Galliard "Can She Excuse"

Los Angeles Guitar Quartet Delos 3132

06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Three Instrumental Discs

MUSICA SACRA

07:04:00 00:09:54 John Browne Jesu, Mercy, How May This Be?

Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807544

07:17:00 00:12:47 John Taverner O splendor gloriae

Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807572

07:32:00 00:25:07 William Byrd Mass for 5 voices

Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807572

07:54:00 00:04:58 William Mundy Adolescentulus sum ego

Peter Phillips Tallis Scholars Gimell 454998

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded April 2, 2014 - From Corbett Auditorium in Cincinnati, Ohio, this week's program features one of the strongest pre-collegiate music programs in the country: The Cincinnati Starling Project. Host Christopher O'Riley joins Starling’s flagship orchestra to play Mozart; we'll hear a 12-year-old violinist and one of the program's most talented young soloists perform the music of Edward Elgar; and three From the Top alumni return to share their stories of mega success on YouTube and to perform a wonderfully schmaltzy comedic violin trio.

The Starling Chamber Orchestra from Cincinnati, Ohio

Rondeau from Serenade No. 6 in D K 239 “Serenata notturna” by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756–1791), conducted by Kurt Sassmannshaus

17-year-old pianist Yilun Xu (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from New York, New York

Feux d’artifice (Fireworks) from Préludes Book 2 by Claude Debussy (1862–1918)

12-year-old violinist Skye Park from Lexington, Kentucky

Salut d’amour by Edward Elgar (1857–1934) with the Starling Chamber Orchestra, conducted by Kurt Sassmannshaus

The Starling/From the Top Alumni Trio [24-year-old violinist Tessa Lark from Jamaica Plain, Massachusetts; 21-year-old violinist Jonathan Miron from New York, New York; 25-year-old violinist Charles Yang from New York, New York]

Serenade (Siciliano) for 3 Violins & Piano by Joseph Hellmesberger Sr. (1828–1893), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

17-year-old horn player Avery Roth-Hawthorne (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Oakland, California

Adagio from Adagio & Allegro Op 70 by Robert Schumann (1810–1856), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

Christopher O’Riley and the Starling Chamber Orchestra

Rondeau from Piano Concerto No. 12 in A K 414 by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756–1791), conducted by Kurt Sassmannshaus

PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham: Charles Dutoit, conductor; Jessye Norman, soprano

10:04:00 00:24:20 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 3 in D

10:31:00 00:22:45 Richard Strauss Four Last Songs

10:56:00 00:37:51 Sergei Rachmaninoff Symphonic Dances Op 45

11:36:00 00:06:54 Bonus: Peter Tchaikovsky Swan Lake: Waltz

Charles Dutoit, conductor

11:42:00 00:10:38 Bonus: Peter Tchaikovsky Swan Lake: Pas de deux

Charles Dutoit, conductor

BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

12:10:00 00:13:47 Richard Wagner Die Walküre: Wotan's Farewell & Magic Fire Music

Donald Runnicles Dresden State Orchestra Teldec 17109

12:26:00 00:19:53 Dmitri Shostakovich Moscow-Cheryomushki: Suite Op 105

Riccardo Chailly Philadelphia Orchestra Decca 452597

12:48:00 00:08:20 Richard Wagner Das Liebesverbot: Overture

Wolfgang Sawallisch Philadelphia Orchestra EMI 56165

12:57:00 00:02:31 Johannes Brahms Hungarian Dance No. 19 in B minor

Marin Alsop London Philharmonic Orchestra Naxos 557429

13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Antonio Vivaldi

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto No.2 in g for Violin and Strings Op 8 (1711)

Alan Loveday, violin; Academy of St Martin in the Field/Sir Neville Marriner (Decca 4757531 CD)

Antonio Vivaldi: Stabat Mater (Excerpt) (1727)

Clifford Gurdin, vocal; London Metropolitan Ensemble (Sony B000034CZA CD)

Antonio Vivaldi: Bajazet (Excerpts) (1735)

Europa Galante/Fabio Biondi (Virgin Classics 45676 CD)

Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons Op 8 (1723)

Monica Huggett, violin; Raglan Baroque Players/Nicholas Kraemer (Virgin Classics 61172 CD)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto in G for Strings "Alla Rustica" (1740)

Capella Istropolitana/Stephen Gunzenhauser (Naxos 505013 CD)

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

15:03:00 00:19:25 Paul Hindemith Symphonic Metamorphosis on Weber Themes

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 53258

15:25:00 00:14:58 Rodolphe Kreutzer Grand Quintet for Oboe & Strings in C

Allegri String Quartet Sarah Francis, oboe Helios 55015

15:43:00 00:09:58 Johann Sebastian Bach Toccata & Fugue in D minor

Yannick Nézet-Séguin Philadelphia Orchestra DeutGram 19032

15:53:00 00:03:26 Johann Nepomuk Hummel Rondo from Piano Trio No. 3 Op 35

Beaux Arts Trio Philips 446077

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor – recorded live in Severance Hall

16:04:00 00:39:56 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 6 in F Op 68

16:47:00 00:07:45 Maurice Ravel Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso

16:57:00 00:14:28 Maurice Ravel Valses nobles et sentimentales

17:14:00 00:11:41 Maurice Ravel La valse

17:34:00 00:25:44 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 92 in G

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 768779

KEYNOTES: WCLV’s Bill O’Connell with recordings and updates from past medalists of the Cleveland International Piano Competition and CIPC news; this week, Marina Lomazov

18:03:00 00:05:03 Franz Liszt Transcendental Etude No. 10 in F minor

Marina Lomazov, piano Lomazov 100

18:08:00 00:03:29 Christoph Willibald Gluck Orfeo ed Euridice: Mélodie

Marina Lomazov, piano Lomazov 100

18:13:00 00:04:24 Robert Casadesus Toccata Op 40

Marina Lomazov, piano Lomazov 100

18:19:00 00:04:49 Rodion Shchedrin Prelude No. 16 "Basso Ostinato"

Marina Lomazov, piano Lomazov 100

18:23:00 00:05:52 Franz Joseph Haydn Fantasia in C major

Marina Lomazov, piano Lomazov 100

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:26:13 Richard Wagner Parsifal: Act 1 Prelude & Good Friday

Christian Thielemann Philadelphia Orchestra DeutGram 453485

19:30:00 00:26:59 Paul Hindemith Symphony "Mathis der Maler"

Wolfgang Sawallisch Philadelphia Orchestra EMI 55230

19:59:00 00:57:18 Sergei Rachmaninoff Symphony No. 2 in E minor Op 27

Charles Dutoit Philadelphia Orchestra Decca 440604

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Dolores White: Rock-a My Soul

Meisha Addreley, Stacey Holliday, pianos (Albany 1383) 3:11

Dolores White: Rhythm of the Claves

Meisha Addreley, Stacey Holliday, pianos (Albany 1383) 7:44

Eric Charnofsky: Four Characters

Katherine de Jongh, flute; Eric Charnofsky, piano (CCG CD 11-18-2012) 17:38

Loris Chobanian: Dialogue (Sonata for Two Pianos)

Sungeun Kim, Nicole Keller, pianos (Chobanian 2001) 20:18

21:53:00 00:05:52 Hans Steinmetz A Faun's Love-Call

Albrecht Mayer, English horn; Markus Becker, piano Decca 4783498

22:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Walther, Williamson, and Walcha - three wildly different composers, one from the German Baroque and a pair from 20th century Germany and England, make for interesting contrasts.

Johann Gottfried Walther: Prelude and Fugue in A

Olivier Vernet (1985 Ahrend/Jesuit Church, Porrentruy, Switzerland) Ligia Digital 0104064-98

Johann Gottfried Walther: Partita, Jesu meine Freude

Harald Vogel (1737 Treutmann/Cloister Church, Grauhof, Germany) Loft 2102

Helmut Walcha: Fröhlich soll mein Herze springen

Renate Meierjürgen, recorded September 1980 (1961 Karl Schuke/Dreikönigskirche, Frankfurt, Germany) Motette 10391

Helmut Walcha: Two Chorale-preludes (Bis hierher hat mich Gott gebracht;Wo Gott der Herr nicht bei uns hält)

Delbert Disselhorst (2004 Brombaugh/1st Presbyterian Church, Springfield, IL) Naxos 8.572913

Malcolm Williamson: Prelude, Sonata and Toccata from Symphony for Organ (1960)

Tom Bell (1970 Harrison/Durham Cathedral, England) Regent 409; Tom Winpenny (1912 Harrison/St. Mary Redcliffe, Bristol, England) Toccata Classics 0246

Helmut Walcha: Three Chorale-preludes (Gott des Himmels und der Erden; Wenn wir in höchsten Nöten sein; Lobet den Herren)

Wolfgang Rübsam (2004 Brombaugh/1st Presbyterian Church, Springfield, IL) Naxos 8.572911

LATE PROGRAM

23:02:00 00:07:56 Richard Wagner Siegfried: Forest Murmurs

Donald Runnicles Dresden State Orchestra Teldec 17109

23:09:00 00:09:57 Robert Farnon Lake of the Woods

Douglas Gamley Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Reference 47

23:23:00 00:05:47 Ottorino Respighi Aria for Strings

Salvatore Di Vittorio Respighi Chamber Orchestra Naxos 572332

23:28:00 00:13:08 Anton Bruckner Adagio from String Quintet

Melos Quartet Enrique Santiago, viola Harm Mundi 901421

23:43:00 00:06:04 Nicolai Roslavetz Nocturne

Chamber Ensemble Elaine Douvas, oboe Boston Rec 1056

23:49:00 00:04:44 Richard Strauss Four Last Songs: Beim Schlafengehn

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Donald Runnicles Christine Brewer, soprano Teldec 80661

23:55:00 00:03:34 John Field Nocturne from Piano Concerto No. 3

Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras John O'Conor, piano Telarc 80370

23:57:00 00:03:01 Olivier Messiaen O sacrum convivium

Norman Mackenzie Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80654