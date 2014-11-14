Live from KeyBank Studio: Cavatina Duo

Music performed in the studio:

J.S. Bach’s Sonata in C Major for flute and continuo, BWV 1033 - Andante

Toru Takemitsu’s Toward the Sea – Moby Dick

Clarice Assad’s Ratchenitsa (trad Bulgarian, commissioned by Cavatina)

Alan Thomas’s Out of Africa – Call at Sunrise, Morning Dance

Ástor Piazzolla - Adiós Nonino (arr. Ian Murphy)

Fernando Sor’s Variations on "O Cara armonia" from Mozart’s The Magic Flute (arr. Alan Thomas)

See the Cavatina Duo live in concert:

Saturday, November 15 at 7:30 p.m.

Plymouth Church UCC

2860 Coventry Road, Shaker Heights

Tickets can also be ordered by phone at 216-905-9348. Please leave a message if you don't get an answer.