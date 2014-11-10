Cleveland POPS Orchestra: Carl Topilow

Friday, November 14, 2014 - 8:00 pm

Severance Hall

Enjoy some of the funniest songs every written for the Broadway stage, including songs from Spamalot, The Book of Mormon, Guys and Dolls, Hairspray, Chicago, How to Succeed in Business, Company, The Music Man, Wicked, A Funny Thing Happened On the Way to the Forum, Priscilla, Queen of the Desert. and more.

Christine Pedi

Multi-talented, Christine Pedi is a TV, Broadway, Cabaret, and radio personality. Pedi can be heard every day on Sirius/XM Satellite Radio’s “On Broadway” channel, where she hosts “The Broadway Breakfast with Christine,” and “Dueling Divas” with co-host Seth Rudetsky.

Jason Graee

Jason Graee excels on and off Broadway, movies, television, nightclubs, opera, and more. The award-winning singer/actor can be heard on over 45 CDs, including original cast recordings. His TV appearances include “Friends,” “Frasier,” and “Caroline in the City.” Critics applaud the way Jason infuses all of his work with a “manic mischief” exclusively his own.

Christiane Noll

One of the most dominant performers of this generation, Christiane Noll has received Tony and Drama Desk award nominations for her outstanding work on the Broadway stage. In addition, she has sung with symphony orchestras world wide, including with Cleveland POPS.

