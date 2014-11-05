Program Guide 11-04-2014

00:00 WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier

00:02:00 00:31:28 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 36 in C major

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 436421

00:35:00 00:27:00 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 32 in C minor Op 111

Peter Takács, piano Cambria 1175

01:04:00 00:48:45 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 1 in C minor Op 68

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

01:55:00 00:38:26 Maurice Duruflé Requiem Op 9

St Cecilia Academy Orchestra Myung-Whun Chung Cecilia Bartoli, mezzo-soprano; Bryn Terfel, baritone; St Cecilia Academy Chorus DeutGram 459365

02:35:00 00:43:03 Sir George Dyson Violin Concerto

City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Lydia Mordkovitch, violin Chandos 9369

03:20:00 00:28:01 César Franck Psyché

Armin Jordan Basle Symphony Orchestra Erato 88167

03:50:00 00:28:49 Juan Arriaga Symphony in D major

Jordi Savall Le Concert des Nations Astrée 8532

04:21:00 00:28:15 Sir Edward Elgar Cello Concerto in E minor Op 85

Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Lynn Harrell, cello Decca 4787779

04:51:00 00:28:19 Igor Stravinsky Symphony in C major

Igor Stravinsky Cleveland Orchestra Sony 63325

05:21:00 00:18:06 Carl Reinecke Flute Concerto in D major Op 283

The Hague Philharmonic Neeme Järvi Sharon Bezaly, flute Bis 1679

05:41:00 00:04:30 Heitor Villa-Lobos Chôros No. 5 "Alma Brasileira"

Joel Fan, piano Reference 119

05:55:00 00:03:33 Richard Allison Batchelar's Delight

Corona Guitar Quartet Albany 1084

6:55am, Composers Datebook at 9:05 and the Movie Quiz at

9:25

06:07:00 00:09:06 Robert Schumann Allegro in B minor Op 8

Maurizio Pollini, piano DeutGram 471370

06:17:00 00:04:46 Franz Joseph Haydn Finale from Cello Concerto No. 2

Camerata Chicago Drostan Hall Wendy Warner, cello Cedille 142

06:25:00 00:03:52 Ludwig van Beethoven German Dance from String Quartet No. 13 Op 130

Cypress String Quartet Cypress 2012

06:33:00 00:09:01 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz "Vienna Blood" Op 354

Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 4763793

06:44:00 00:05:55 Claude Debussy Three Nocturnes: Festivals

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

06:51:00 00:02:16 Remo Pignone Por el sur

Mirian Conti, piano Steinway 30010

06:55:00 00:02:40 John Philip Sousa March "Who's Who in Navy Blue?"

Timothy Foley Nonpareil Wind Band EMI 54130

07:05:00 00:04:11 Johann Christian Bach La clemenza di Scipione: Overture

Anthony Halstead Hanover Band CPO 999488

07:10:00 00:09:07 John Ireland Epic March

Richard Hickox London Symphony Orchestra Chandos 8879

07:20:00 00:01:56 Jean-Philippe Rameau Platée: Airs

Nicholas McGegan Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra Conifer 51313

07:25:00 00:02:56 Paul Schoenfield Four Souvenirs: Samba

Caroline Goulding, violin; Christopher O'Riley, piano Telarc 80744

07:29:00 00:04:39 Leonard Bernstein West Side Story: Tonight

Canadian Brass RCA 68633

07:40:00 00:08:57 Michael Haydn Symphony No. 34 in E flat major

Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9352

07:51:00 00:03:53 Virgil Thomson The River: Finale

Sir Neville Marriner Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra EMI 6612

07:58:00 00:00:39 Henry Purcell The Indian Queen: Entrada

English Chamber Orchestra Raymond Leppard Wynton Marsalis, trumpet Sony 60804

08:07:00 00:06:19 George Frideric Handel Dixit Dominus: Gloria Patri et filio

Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Singers Avie 2270

08:15:00 00:07:06 Alexander Borodin Finale from Symphony No. 1

Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572786

08:25:00 00:05:02 Antonio Vivaldi Allegro from "Autumn" Concerto in F major

English Chamber Orchestra David Lockington Anne Akiko Meyers, violin E1 Music 7790

08:38:00 00:03:04 Peter Tchaikovsky The Seasons: November Op 37

Wu Han, piano ArtistLed 10701

08:40:00 00:11:32 Hector Berlioz Requiem: Lacrimosa

Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Decca 4787779

08:58:00 00:03:12 François Dompierre Mario: Theme

La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Angèle Dubeau, violin Analekta 8737

09:05:00 00:18:34 Franz Joseph Haydn Piano Trio No. 44 in E major

Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello Dorian 90164

09:28:00 00:05:04 Peter Tchaikovsky The Sleeping Beauty: Waltz

Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 457634

09:35:00 00:07:54 Richard Strauss Second Waltz Sequence from "Der Rosenkavalier"

Herbert Blomstedt Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Decca 4645

09:48:00 00:09:09 Frédéric Chopin Scherzo No. 2 in B flat minor Op 31

Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 16421

10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola

10:02:00 00:02:15 Alexander Borodin Prince Igor: Dance of the Polovetsian

Geoffrey Simon Philharmonia Orchestra Cala 1029

10:04:00 00:02:17 Aram Khachaturian Gayaneh: Dance of the Rose Maidens

Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8542

10:04:00 00:07:47 Federico Moreno Tórroba Suite castellana

David Russell, guitar Telarc 80451

10:16:00 00:04:05 Pascual Marquina March "España Cañí"

Frederick Fennell Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Brain 7505

10:23:00 00:06:07 Franz Schubert Overture in E minor

Christian Benda Prague Sinfonia Naxos 570329

10:30:00 00:11:35 Anton Bruckner Overture in G minor

Riccardo Chailly Deutsches Symphonie Berlin Decca 421593

10:43:00 00:05:38 Antonio Vivaldi Concerto for Strings in G major

Andrew Parrott Taverner Players EMI 54208

10:52:00 00:27:45 Benjamin Britten Variations on a Theme of Frank Bridge Op 10

Sir Andrew Davis BBC Symphony Orchestra Teldec 73126

11:22:00 00:08:29 Michael W. Balfe The Bohemian Girl: Overture

Arthur Fiedler Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 68793

11:32:00 00:09:14 Sir William Herschel Oboe Concerto in E flat major

Mozart Orchestra Davis Jerome Richard Woodhams, oboe Newport 85612

11:44:00 00:08:29 Johannes Brahms Rondo from Piano Quartet No. 1 Op 25

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra MAA 75

11:55:00 00:03:10 Leonard Bernstein West Side Story: America

Canadian Brass RCA 68633

12:00pm BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN - Lighter fare for your midday break

12:12:00 00:05:08 Mikhail Glinka Ruslan and Ludmilla: Overture

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

12:19:00 00:11:34 Hector Berlioz The Trojans: Ballet Music

London Symphony Orchestra Sir Colin Davis Chorus LSO Live 40

12:33:00 00:04:06 Erich Wolfgang Korngold The Adventures of Robin Hood: Marian & Robin

La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Angèle Dubeau, violin Analekta 8733

12:39:00 00:10:35 Alexander Borodin Prince Igor: Polovetsian Dances

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 93019

12:52:00 00:06:19 Stephen Sondheim A Little Night Music: Night Waltzes

John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 438685

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:01:00 00:56:55 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Act 1 Op 64

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

14:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola

14:02:00 00:03:17 Peter Tchaikovsky Danse caractéristique in D major Op 72

Mikhail Pletnev, piano DeutGram 4284

14:06:00 00:01:44 Claude Debussy Danse bohemiènne

Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2013

14:10:00 00:10:20 Morton Gould American Symphonette No. 2

David Alan Miller Albany Symphony Orchestra Albany 1174

14:15:00 00:12:33 Johannes Brahms Tragic Overture Op 81

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

14:22:00 00:06:35 Frédéric Chopin Scherzo No. 3 in C sharp minor Op 39

Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 16421

15:00 WCLV ARTS PARTNERS

15:03:00 00:13:10 Ralph Vaughan Williams Serenade to Music

London Philharmonic Orchestra Sir Adrian Boult Norma Burrowes, soprano; Alfreda Hodgson, mezzo; Ian Partridge, tenor; John Carol Case, baritone; various soloists EMI 28379

15:20:00 00:04:49 Kurt Weill Street Scene: Ice Cream Sextet

Metropolitan Opera Orchestra James Conlon Jerry Hadley, tenor; Paul Groves, tenor; various soloists RCA 61509

15:28:00 00:09:40 Johann Sebastian Bach Keyboard Concerto No. 5 in F minor

Australian Chamber Orchestra Richard Tognetti Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67308

16:00 WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O'Connell - Music and information for the afternoon commute, including Composers Datebook at 4:00pm and the Movie Quiz at 4:25.

15:58:00 00:03:56 John Philip Sousa Presidential Polonaise

Timothy Foley Nonpareil Wind Band EMI 54130

16:07:00 00:02:15 Aaron Copland Old American Songs Set No. 1: The Dodger

St Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Thomas Hampson, baritone Teldec 77310

16:12:00 00:14:26 Aaron Copland A Lincoln Portrait Seattle Symphony

Gerard Schwarz James Earl Jones, narrator Delos 3140

16:29:00 00:03:16 Stephen Foster Jeanie with the Light Brown Hair

Leila Josefowicz, violin; John Novacek, piano Philips 462948

16:34:00 00:06:13 Alexander Borodin Finale from Symphony No. 2

Sir Simon Rattle Berlin Philharmonic EMI 273

16:41:00 00:07:47 Giuseppe Verdi Four Seasons Ballet: Spring

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

16:52:00 00:02:33 George Gershwin Porgy and Bess: I Got Plenty of Nothing

Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Sir Willard White, baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Decca 4787779

16:56:00 00:02:20 John Philip Sousa March "El Capitán"

Timothy Foley Nonpareil Wind Band EMI 54130

16:56:00 00:02:48 Henry Fillmore March "Americans We"

Frederick Fennell Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Brain 7501

17:05:00 00:05:20 Hector Berlioz The Trojans: Trojan March

David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80164

17:13:00 00:09:35 Hector Berlioz The Trojans: Royal Hunt and Storm

Berlin Philharmonic James Levine RIAS Chamber Chorus DeutGram 431624

17:25:00 00:09:08 Hector Berlioz Roman Carnival Overture Op 9

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

17:40:00 00:03:59 Traditional Lucerne Song

Philip Jones Brass Ensemble John Fletcher, tuba Claves 600

17:45:00 00:03:30 Traditional Basle March

Philip Jones Brass Ensemble Claves 600

17:52:00 00:03:19 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Juliet the Young Girl

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00 00:16:54 George Gershwin Rhapsody in Blue

Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Ivan Davis, piano Decca 4787779

18:28:00 00:05:08 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: The Montagues and the Capulets

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

18:36:00 00:03:34 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Folk Dance

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

18:42:00 00:11:55 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Scheherazade: Finale Op 35

Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Daniel Majeske, violin Decca 4787779

18:56:00 00:02:34 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Masks

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:11:05 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach String Symphony in G major

John Hsu The Vivaldi Project Centaur 3176

19:15:00 00:40:01 Hector Berlioz Harold in Italy Op 16 Cleveland Orchestra

Lorin Maazel Robert Vernon, viola Decca 4787779

20:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

20:02:00 00:14:18 Johann Sebastian Bach Concerto for 2 Violins in D minor

Academy of Ancient Music Andrew Manze Andrew Manze, violin; Rachel Podger, violin Harm Mundi 907155

20:18:00 00:37:55 César Franck Symphony in D minor

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

21:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone - Jaap van Zweden, conductor; Alisa Weilerstein, cello

21:04:00 00:39:20 Sergei Prokofiev Sinfonia Concertante in E minor Op 125

21:45:00 00:15:31 Benjamin Britten Suite on English Folk Tunes Op 90

22:03:00 00:25:57 Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No. 9 in E flat major Op 70

22:32:00 00:16:20 Benjamin Britten Peter Grimes: Four Sea Interludes Op 33

22:48:00 00:06:49 Benjamin Britten Peter Grimes: Passacaglia Op 33

23:00 LATE PROGRAM

23:02:00 00:06:24 Johannes Brahms Intermezzo in A major Op 118

Alpin Hong, piano MSR 1107

23:08:00 00:11:23 Johan Svendsen Andante from Octet for Strings Op 3

Kontra Quartet Lars Bjornkjaer, violin; Per Lund Madsen, violin; Bjarne Boie Rasmussen, viola; Lars Holm Johansen, cello Bis 753

23:22:00 00:07:49 Heitor Villa-Lobos Bachianas Brasileiras No. 4: Prelúdio

Kenneth Schermerhorn Nashville Symphony Naxos 557460

23:29:00 00:09:18 Henry Cowell Hymn and Fuguing Tune No. 10

Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Richard Auldon Clark Bert Lucarelli, oboe Koch Intl 7282

23:41:00 00:04:17 Henri Duparc Chanson triste

Mischa Maisky, cello; Daria Hovora, piano DeutGram 457657

23:45:00 00:08:44 George Frederick Bristow Nocturne from Symphony in F sharp minor Op 26

Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9169

23:56:00 00:03:16 Aram Khachaturian Masquerade: Nocturne

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Barry Wordsworth Janine Jansen, violin Decca 475011

23:57:00 00:01:21 Maurice Duruflé Notre Père Op 14

King's Singers Naxos 572987

