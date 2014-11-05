Program Guide 11-04-2014
00:00 WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier
00:02:00 00:31:28 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 36 in C major
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 436421
00:35:00 00:27:00 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 32 in C minor Op 111
Peter Takács, piano Cambria 1175
01:04:00 00:48:45 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 1 in C minor Op 68
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779
01:55:00 00:38:26 Maurice Duruflé Requiem Op 9
St Cecilia Academy Orchestra Myung-Whun Chung Cecilia Bartoli, mezzo-soprano; Bryn Terfel, baritone; St Cecilia Academy Chorus DeutGram 459365
02:35:00 00:43:03 Sir George Dyson Violin Concerto
City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Lydia Mordkovitch, violin Chandos 9369
03:20:00 00:28:01 César Franck Psyché
Armin Jordan Basle Symphony Orchestra Erato 88167
03:50:00 00:28:49 Juan Arriaga Symphony in D major
Jordi Savall Le Concert des Nations Astrée 8532
04:21:00 00:28:15 Sir Edward Elgar Cello Concerto in E minor Op 85
Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Lynn Harrell, cello Decca 4787779
04:51:00 00:28:19 Igor Stravinsky Symphony in C major
Igor Stravinsky Cleveland Orchestra Sony 63325
05:21:00 00:18:06 Carl Reinecke Flute Concerto in D major Op 283
The Hague Philharmonic Neeme Järvi Sharon Bezaly, flute Bis 1679
05:41:00 00:04:30 Heitor Villa-Lobos Chôros No. 5 "Alma Brasileira"
Joel Fan, piano Reference 119
05:55:00 00:03:33 Richard Allison Batchelar's Delight
Corona Guitar Quartet Albany 1084
06:00 BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber - Music and information to get your morning going, including the Sousalarm at 6:55am, Composers Datebook at 9:05 and the Movie Quiz at
9:25
06:07:00 00:09:06 Robert Schumann Allegro in B minor Op 8
Maurizio Pollini, piano DeutGram 471370
06:17:00 00:04:46 Franz Joseph Haydn Finale from Cello Concerto No. 2
Camerata Chicago Drostan Hall Wendy Warner, cello Cedille 142
06:25:00 00:03:52 Ludwig van Beethoven German Dance from String Quartet No. 13 Op 130
Cypress String Quartet Cypress 2012
06:33:00 00:09:01 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz "Vienna Blood" Op 354
Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 4763793
06:44:00 00:05:55 Claude Debussy Three Nocturnes: Festivals
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779
06:51:00 00:02:16 Remo Pignone Por el sur
Mirian Conti, piano Steinway 30010
06:55:00 00:02:40 John Philip Sousa March "Who's Who in Navy Blue?"
Timothy Foley Nonpareil Wind Band EMI 54130
07:05:00 00:04:11 Johann Christian Bach La clemenza di Scipione: Overture
Anthony Halstead Hanover Band CPO 999488
07:10:00 00:09:07 John Ireland Epic March
Richard Hickox London Symphony Orchestra Chandos 8879
07:20:00 00:01:56 Jean-Philippe Rameau Platée: Airs
Nicholas McGegan Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra Conifer 51313
07:25:00 00:02:56 Paul Schoenfield Four Souvenirs: Samba
Caroline Goulding, violin; Christopher O'Riley, piano Telarc 80744
07:29:00 00:04:39 Leonard Bernstein West Side Story: Tonight
Canadian Brass RCA 68633
07:40:00 00:08:57 Michael Haydn Symphony No. 34 in E flat major
Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9352
07:51:00 00:03:53 Virgil Thomson The River: Finale
Sir Neville Marriner Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra EMI 6612
07:58:00 00:00:39 Henry Purcell The Indian Queen: Entrada
English Chamber Orchestra Raymond Leppard Wynton Marsalis, trumpet Sony 60804
08:07:00 00:06:19 George Frideric Handel Dixit Dominus: Gloria Patri et filio
Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Singers Avie 2270
08:15:00 00:07:06 Alexander Borodin Finale from Symphony No. 1
Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572786
08:25:00 00:05:02 Antonio Vivaldi Allegro from "Autumn" Concerto in F major
English Chamber Orchestra David Lockington Anne Akiko Meyers, violin E1 Music 7790
08:38:00 00:03:04 Peter Tchaikovsky The Seasons: November Op 37
Wu Han, piano ArtistLed 10701
08:40:00 00:11:32 Hector Berlioz Requiem: Lacrimosa
Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Decca 4787779
08:58:00 00:03:12 François Dompierre Mario: Theme
La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Angèle Dubeau, violin Analekta 8737
09:05:00 00:18:34 Franz Joseph Haydn Piano Trio No. 44 in E major
Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello Dorian 90164
09:28:00 00:05:04 Peter Tchaikovsky The Sleeping Beauty: Waltz
Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 457634
09:35:00 00:07:54 Richard Strauss Second Waltz Sequence from "Der Rosenkavalier"
Herbert Blomstedt Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Decca 4645
09:48:00 00:09:09 Frédéric Chopin Scherzo No. 2 in B flat minor Op 31
Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 16421
10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola
10:02:00 00:02:15 Alexander Borodin Prince Igor: Dance of the Polovetsian
Geoffrey Simon Philharmonia Orchestra Cala 1029
10:04:00 00:02:17 Aram Khachaturian Gayaneh: Dance of the Rose Maidens
Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8542
10:04:00 00:07:47 Federico Moreno Tórroba Suite castellana
David Russell, guitar Telarc 80451
10:16:00 00:04:05 Pascual Marquina March "España Cañí"
Frederick Fennell Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Brain 7505
10:23:00 00:06:07 Franz Schubert Overture in E minor
Christian Benda Prague Sinfonia Naxos 570329
10:30:00 00:11:35 Anton Bruckner Overture in G minor
Riccardo Chailly Deutsches Symphonie Berlin Decca 421593
10:43:00 00:05:38 Antonio Vivaldi Concerto for Strings in G major
Andrew Parrott Taverner Players EMI 54208
10:52:00 00:27:45 Benjamin Britten Variations on a Theme of Frank Bridge Op 10
Sir Andrew Davis BBC Symphony Orchestra Teldec 73126
11:22:00 00:08:29 Michael W. Balfe The Bohemian Girl: Overture
Arthur Fiedler Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 68793
11:32:00 00:09:14 Sir William Herschel Oboe Concerto in E flat major
Mozart Orchestra Davis Jerome Richard Woodhams, oboe Newport 85612
11:44:00 00:08:29 Johannes Brahms Rondo from Piano Quartet No. 1 Op 25
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra MAA 75
11:55:00 00:03:10 Leonard Bernstein West Side Story: America
Canadian Brass RCA 68633
12:00pm BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN - Lighter fare for your midday break
12:12:00 00:05:08 Mikhail Glinka Ruslan and Ludmilla: Overture
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779
12:19:00 00:11:34 Hector Berlioz The Trojans: Ballet Music
London Symphony Orchestra Sir Colin Davis Chorus LSO Live 40
12:33:00 00:04:06 Erich Wolfgang Korngold The Adventures of Robin Hood: Marian & Robin
La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Angèle Dubeau, violin Analekta 8733
12:39:00 00:10:35 Alexander Borodin Prince Igor: Polovetsian Dances
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 93019
12:52:00 00:06:19 Stephen Sondheim A Little Night Music: Night Waltzes
John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 438685
13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE
13:01:00 00:56:55 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Act 1 Op 64
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779
14:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola
14:02:00 00:03:17 Peter Tchaikovsky Danse caractéristique in D major Op 72
Mikhail Pletnev, piano DeutGram 4284
14:06:00 00:01:44 Claude Debussy Danse bohemiènne
Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2013
14:10:00 00:10:20 Morton Gould American Symphonette No. 2
David Alan Miller Albany Symphony Orchestra Albany 1174
14:15:00 00:12:33 Johannes Brahms Tragic Overture Op 81
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779
14:22:00 00:06:35 Frédéric Chopin Scherzo No. 3 in C sharp minor Op 39
Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 16421
15:00 WCLV ARTS PARTNERS
15:03:00 00:13:10 Ralph Vaughan Williams Serenade to Music
London Philharmonic Orchestra Sir Adrian Boult Norma Burrowes, soprano; Alfreda Hodgson, mezzo; Ian Partridge, tenor; John Carol Case, baritone; various soloists EMI 28379
15:20:00 00:04:49 Kurt Weill Street Scene: Ice Cream Sextet
Metropolitan Opera Orchestra James Conlon Jerry Hadley, tenor; Paul Groves, tenor; various soloists RCA 61509
15:28:00 00:09:40 Johann Sebastian Bach Keyboard Concerto No. 5 in F minor
Australian Chamber Orchestra Richard Tognetti Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67308
16:00 WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell - Music and information for the afternoon commute, including Composers Datebook at 4:00pm and the Movie Quiz at 4:25.
15:58:00 00:03:56 John Philip Sousa Presidential Polonaise
Timothy Foley Nonpareil Wind Band EMI 54130
16:07:00 00:02:15 Aaron Copland Old American Songs Set No. 1: The Dodger
St Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Thomas Hampson, baritone Teldec 77310
16:12:00 00:14:26 Aaron Copland A Lincoln Portrait Seattle Symphony
Gerard Schwarz James Earl Jones, narrator Delos 3140
16:29:00 00:03:16 Stephen Foster Jeanie with the Light Brown Hair
Leila Josefowicz, violin; John Novacek, piano Philips 462948
16:34:00 00:06:13 Alexander Borodin Finale from Symphony No. 2
Sir Simon Rattle Berlin Philharmonic EMI 273
16:41:00 00:07:47 Giuseppe Verdi Four Seasons Ballet: Spring
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779
16:52:00 00:02:33 George Gershwin Porgy and Bess: I Got Plenty of Nothing
Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Sir Willard White, baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Decca 4787779
16:56:00 00:02:20 John Philip Sousa March "El Capitán"
Timothy Foley Nonpareil Wind Band EMI 54130
16:56:00 00:02:48 Henry Fillmore March "Americans We"
Frederick Fennell Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Brain 7501
17:05:00 00:05:20 Hector Berlioz The Trojans: Trojan March
David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80164
17:13:00 00:09:35 Hector Berlioz The Trojans: Royal Hunt and Storm
Berlin Philharmonic James Levine RIAS Chamber Chorus DeutGram 431624
17:25:00 00:09:08 Hector Berlioz Roman Carnival Overture Op 9
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779
17:40:00 00:03:59 Traditional Lucerne Song
Philip Jones Brass Ensemble John Fletcher, tuba Claves 600
17:45:00 00:03:30 Traditional Basle March
Philip Jones Brass Ensemble Claves 600
17:52:00 00:03:19 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Juliet the Young Girl
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779
18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS
18:09:00 00:16:54 George Gershwin Rhapsody in Blue
Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Ivan Davis, piano Decca 4787779
18:28:00 00:05:08 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: The Montagues and the Capulets
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779
18:36:00 00:03:34 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Folk Dance
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779
18:42:00 00:11:55 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Scheherazade: Finale Op 35
Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Daniel Majeske, violin Decca 4787779
18:56:00 00:02:34 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Masks
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:11:05 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach String Symphony in G major
John Hsu The Vivaldi Project Centaur 3176
19:15:00 00:40:01 Hector Berlioz Harold in Italy Op 16 Cleveland Orchestra
Lorin Maazel Robert Vernon, viola Decca 4787779
20:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS
20:02:00 00:14:18 Johann Sebastian Bach Concerto for 2 Violins in D minor
Academy of Ancient Music Andrew Manze Andrew Manze, violin; Rachel Podger, violin Harm Mundi 907155
20:18:00 00:37:55 César Franck Symphony in D minor
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779
21:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone - Jaap van Zweden, conductor; Alisa Weilerstein, cello
21:04:00 00:39:20 Sergei Prokofiev Sinfonia Concertante in E minor Op 125
21:45:00 00:15:31 Benjamin Britten Suite on English Folk Tunes Op 90
22:03:00 00:25:57 Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No. 9 in E flat major Op 70
22:32:00 00:16:20 Benjamin Britten Peter Grimes: Four Sea Interludes Op 33
22:48:00 00:06:49 Benjamin Britten Peter Grimes: Passacaglia Op 33
23:00 LATE PROGRAM
23:02:00 00:06:24 Johannes Brahms Intermezzo in A major Op 118
Alpin Hong, piano MSR 1107
23:08:00 00:11:23 Johan Svendsen Andante from Octet for Strings Op 3
Kontra Quartet Lars Bjornkjaer, violin; Per Lund Madsen, violin; Bjarne Boie Rasmussen, viola; Lars Holm Johansen, cello Bis 753
23:22:00 00:07:49 Heitor Villa-Lobos Bachianas Brasileiras No. 4: Prelúdio
Kenneth Schermerhorn Nashville Symphony Naxos 557460
23:29:00 00:09:18 Henry Cowell Hymn and Fuguing Tune No. 10
Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Richard Auldon Clark Bert Lucarelli, oboe Koch Intl 7282
23:41:00 00:04:17 Henri Duparc Chanson triste
Mischa Maisky, cello; Daria Hovora, piano DeutGram 457657
23:45:00 00:08:44 George Frederick Bristow Nocturne from Symphony in F sharp minor Op 26
Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9169
23:56:00 00:03:16 Aram Khachaturian Masquerade: Nocturne
Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Barry Wordsworth Janine Jansen, violin Decca 475011
23:57:00 00:01:21 Maurice Duruflé Notre Père Op 14
King's Singers Naxos 572987