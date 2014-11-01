Program Guide 11-01-2014

WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier

00:02:00 01:07:11 Felix Mendelssohn Symphony No. 2 in B flat Op 52

Bamberg Symphony Claus Peter Flor Lucia Popp, soprano; Julie Kaufmann, soprano; Josef Protschka, tenor; Bamberg Symphony Chorus RCA 60248

01:11:00 00:25:15 Frédéric Chopin Piano Sonata No. 2 in B flat minor Op 35

Hélène Grimaud, piano DeutGram 4048

01:38:00 00:48:50 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Divertimento No. 15 in B flat

Jeffrey Tate English Chamber Orchestra EMI 69823

02:29:00 00:48:08 Alexander Glazunov Symphony No. 3 in D Op 33

José Serebrier Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Warner 68904

03:19:00 00:24:02 Giovanni Palestrina Mass "O Rex Gloriae"

James O'Donnell Westminster Cathedral Choir Hyperion 66316

03:45:00 00:48:14 Franz Schubert String Quartet No. 15 in G

Takács Quartet Decca 452854

04:35:00 00:30:01 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 25 in C

Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Leon Fleisher, piano CBS 42445

05:07:00 00:22:03 Leo Brouwer Guitar Concerto No. 3 "Elegiaco"

RCA Victor Chamber Orchestra Leo Brouwer Julian Bream, guitar RCA 7718

05:31:00 00:25:20 Sir Edward Elgar Violin Sonata in E minor Op 82

Midori, violin; Robert McDonald, piano Sony 63331

05:58:00 00:28:23 Alexander Glazunov Ballet Scenes Op 52

Edo de Waart Minnesota Orchestra Telarc 80347

06:28:00 00:12:01 Karl Goldmark Concert Overture "In Italy" Op 49

Stephen Gunzenhauser National Symphony of Ireland Naxos 550745

06:50:00 00:07:29 William Boyce Symphony No. 5 in D major Op 2

Christopher Hogwood Academy of Ancient Music l'Oiseau 436761

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

07:00:50 Igor Stravinsky Tango

Polly Ferman, piano Romeo Records 7202

07:06:23 Kurt Weill Tango Habanera "Youkali"

Polly Ferman, piano Romeo Records 7202

07:12:41 George Frideric Handel Concerto Grosso in c Op 6/8

Al Ayre Español Eduardo Lopez Banzo Challenge 72548

07:31:10 Ernesto Halffter Sonatina (Ballet)

Orquesta de Conciertos de Madrid Vincente Spiteri EMI Classics 5629

08:00:50 Anonymous (Sephardic) Avrix mi Galanica (Let Me in My Love)

Ensemble Accentus Thomas Wimmer Naxos 553617

08:04:11 Anonymous (Sephardic) Por la tu puerta yo pasi (I Passed By Your Door)

Ensemble Accentus Thomas Wimmer Naxos 553617

08:05:46 Anonymous (Sephardic) A la nana (Lullaby)

Ensemble Accentus Thomas Wimmer Naxos 553617

08:10:13 Aram Khachaturian Masquerade Suite

Extremadura Symphony Orchestra Jesus Amigo Non Profit Music 0812

08:30:27 Xavier Montsalvatge El gato con botas (selections)

Marisa Martins, mezzo (Gato); Isabel Monar, soprano (Princesa); Barcelona Teatro Liceu Orchestra Antoni Ros Marba Columna Musica 0103

08:45:01 Emilio Pujol Tango espagnol

Julian Bream, guitar RCA Victor Red Seal 60429-2

08:48:46 Emilio Pujol Guajira

Julian Bream, guitar RCA Victor Red Seal 60429-2

08:53:10 Francisco Tárrega Capricho Arabe

Julian Bream, guitar RCA Victor Red Seal 60429-2

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded August 4, 2013 - From the Top travels to the Aspen Music Festival and School this week to meet the amazing young musicians who’ve gathered there to study. We’ll hear one of Tchaikovsky’s most playful pieces performed by a talented 16-year-old violinist … we'll hear a wonderfully passionate young pianist perform Preludes by Debussy … and we'll learn how that pianist defied the odds and managed to find his way to America from a very small, rural village in southern China.

Alumni Piano Trio [Haruno Sato, violin, age 18 from Cleveland, OH; Adria Ye, piano, age 15 from Feasterville, PA; Austin Huntington, cello, age 19 from South Bend, IN

Finale from the Piano Trio No. 1 in d Op 49 by Felix Mendelssohn (1809-1847)

Brian Mangrum, horn, age 18 from Montreal, Canada

Villanelle by Paul Dukas (1865-1935), accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano

Sterling Elliott, cello, age 14 from Newport News, VA

Introduction: andante – Allegro vivace from the Cello Concerto in d by Édouard Lalo (1823-1892), accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano

Jiacheng Xiong, piano, age 15 from Fujian, China

Les fées sont d'exquises danseuses & Général Lavine – eccentric" from Préludes, Book 2 by Claude Debussy (1862-1918)

Angela Wee, violin, age 16 from Woodbury, NY

Waltz-Scherzo Op 34 by Peter Tchaikovsky (1840-1893), accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano

Colton Peltier, piano, age 19 from Hastings, MN

Transcendental Etude No. 5 in B-flat "Feux Follets" by Franz Liszt (1811-1886)

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: National Dances Part II: Spanish & Latin American

Pedro Guerrero: Moreseca: Di Perra Mora – Hespèrion XXI/Jordi Savall (AliaVox 9834 CD) 3:26

Mikhail Glinka: Jota Aragonesa - USSR Symphony Orchestra/Yevgeny Svetlanov (Angel SR40081 LP) 9:08

Anon: Cachua – Hespèrion XXI/Jordi Savall (AliaVox 9834 CD) 4:14

Silvestre Revueltas: Sensemayá

Simon Bolivar Symphony/Gustavo Dudamel DG 11340 CD) 6:37

Pablo de Sarasate: Zapateado

Ossy Renardy, violin; Walter Robert, piano (Sony 60894 CD) 3:23

Manuel de Falla: Suite from El Amor Brujo

Orchestre de la Suisse Romande/Ataúlfo Argenta (RTVE 65097 CD) 10:53

Enrique Granados: El Pelele (The Straw Man)

Alicia de Larrocha, piano (RCA 60408 CD) 4:37

Leonard Bernstein: Mambo from West Side Story

Simon Bolivar Symphony/Gustavo Dudamel DG 11340 CD) 2.28

11:00 OFFBEAT with Merry Peckham, from the Cleveland Institute of Music: Leon Fleisher Pt. 2 - We continue our conversation with the great musician Leon Fleisher. His career as a musician brought him to Cleveland and led to his recordings with George Szell in the 1950s, recordings that are still considered "the definitive" renditions by which are others are measured. He'll share his experiences as a pianist with George Szell and what it's like to return to The Cleveland Orchestra as a conductor.

Johannes Brahms: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 1 in d Op 15

Leon Fleisher; Cleveland Orchestra/George Szell Sony 191805

Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 5 in E-Flat Op 73 “Emperor”

Leon Fleisher; Cleveland Orchestra/George Szell Sony 191805

Rachmaninoff: 18th Variation from Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini

Leon Fleisher; Cleveland Orchestra/George Szell Sony 63225

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondeau from Concerto in F Major for 3 Pianos

Leon Fleisher piano and conductor, pianist Katherine Jacobson Fleisher; Stuttgart Chamber Orchestra Sony 88697

12:00 COMPOSERS DATEBOOK; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Life of Antonín Dvorák

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling

12:09:00 00:19:28 Claude Debussy Images: Ibéria

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

12:31:00 00:09:31 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Scheherazade: The Sea and Sinbad's Ship Op 35

Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Daniel Majeske, violin Decca 4787779

12:43:00 00:05:39 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov The Golden Cockerel: Marriage Feast

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

12:51:00 00:05:55 Claude Debussy Three Nocturnes: Festivals

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

13:00 OPERA IN AMERICA: Michigan Opera Theatre

David DiChiera: Cyrano (2007)

Cyrano…Marian Pop

Roxane…Leah Partridge

Christian…José Luis Sola

DeGuiche…Peter Volpe

Duenna…Gloria Parker

Lebret…Gaetan Laperriere

16:00 CENTER STAGE FROM WOLF TRAP with Bill McGlaughlin & Rich Kleinfeldt

J. S. Bach (arr. Louis Hanzlik): Selections from The Well-Tempered Clavier Book 2 & Prelude & Fugue in c BWV 847

Atlantic Brass Quintet

Johannes Brahms (arr. Andrew Sorg): Three Chorale Preludes from Op 122 (1896) [Es ist ein Ros’ entsprungen, Herzlich tut mich verlangen, O Welt, ich muss dich lassen]

Atlantic Brass Quintet

Off the Beaten Track - Don Walker: Seventh String Quartet (“Comin’ Outta Haydn”)

Vit Muzik, violin; Vladislav Kvapil, violin Gabriel Pavlik, viola; Marian Pavli, cello (Vienna Modern Masters 2046)

Robert Schumann: Symphonic Etudes Op 13 (1852)

Beatrice Rana, piano

17:00 CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY OF LINCOLN CENTER with Elliott Forrest: 1920s France

Joseph Jongen: Deux pièces en trio for Flute, Cello & Harp Op 80 (1925)

Sooyun Kim, flute; Nicholas Canellakis, cello; Bridget Kibbey, harp

Maurice Ravel: Sonata for Violin and Cello (1922)

Alexander Sitkovetsky, violin; Colin Carr, cello

Albert Roussel: Serenade for Flute, Violin, Viola, Cello & Op 30 (1925)

Sooyun Kim, flute; Kristin Lee, violin; Paul Neubauer, viola; Nicholas Canellakis, cello; Bridget Kibbey, harp

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1975 on Stage and Screen - The Pulitzer Prize-winning “A Chorus Line” is only the beginning. Also on tap: “Chicago,” “Nashville” and even “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.”

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm

Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:01:01 00:01:48 Marvin Hamlisch-Ed Kleban I Hope I Get It

Company A Chorus Line -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK65282

18:02:49 00:02:49 Marvin Hamlisch-Ed Kleban One

Company A Chorus Line -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK65282

18:06:23 00:02:24 Charlie Smalls Ease on Down the Road

Stephanie Mills, Tiger Haynes The Wiz -- Original B'way Cast Atlantic SD18137

18:08:43 00:00:50 Gary Geld-Peter Udell Pass the Cross to Me

Company Shenandoah -- Original B'way Cast RCA 3763--2-RG

18:09:28 00:03:30 Gary Geld-Peter Udell Meditation

John Cullum Shenandoah -- Original B'way Cast RCA 3763-2-RG

18:13:06 00:02:29 Cole Porter Friendship

Burt Reynolds, Cybil Shepard At Long Last Love -- Original Soundtrack RCA ABL2-0967

18:16:34 00:04:19 Richard Nelson Sweet Transvestite

Tim Curry The Rocky Horror Picture Show -- Soundtrack Ode OSVCD-21653

18:21:35 00:03:13 John Kander-Fred Ebb All That Jazz

Chita Rivera Chicago -- Original B'way Cast Arista 07822-18952-2

18:25:12 00:03:10 John Kander-Fred Ebb Razzle Dazzle

Jerry Orbach Chicago -- Original B'way Cast Arista 07822-18952-2

18:28:45 00:02:35 Keith Carradine It Don't Worry Me

Keith Carradine Nashville -- Original Soundtrack ABC ABCD-893

18:31:20 00:04:10 Hank Beebe-Bill Heyer Delicatessen

Company Tuscaloosa's Calling Me, but I'm Not Going -- Original Cast Vanguard VSD79376

18:36:15 00:02:52 Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt The Greatest of These/Within This Empty Space

Company Philemon -- Original Cast Gallery Gallery 1

18:39:29 00:03:15 John Kander-Fred Ebb Let's Hear It for Me

Barbra Streisand Funny Lady -- Original Soundtrack Arista A1-9004

18:43:13 00:00:45 A.J.Lerner-Frederick Loewe Why Is the Desert

Stephen Warner The Little Prince -- Original Soundtrack Decca B'way B0002997-02

18:43:54 00:03:14 A.J. Lerner-F. Loewe Little Prince

Richard Kiley The Little Prince -- Original Soundtrack Decca B'way B0002997-02

18:47:30 00:03:46 Marvin Hamlisch-Ed Kleban What I Did for Love

Priscilla Lopez A Chorus Line -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK65282

18:51:33 00:01:27 George and Ira Gershwiin Sweet and Low Down

Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:14 00:03:38 John Kander-Fred Ebb Filler: Nowadays

Gwen Verdon,Chita Rivera Chicago -- Original B'way Cast Arista 07822-18952-2

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:20:42 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 52 in C minor

Ádám Fischer Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orch Nimbus 5530

19:25:00 00:13:50 Franz Joseph Haydn Piano Sonata No. 52 in G

Jenö Jandó, piano Naxos 553128

19:41:00 00:17:50 Franz Joseph Haydn String Quartet No. 52 in E flat Op 64

Quatuor Mosaïques Naïve 8886

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; the Severance Hall concert from “Fate and Freedom” of October 2013

20:04:00 00:48:27 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 3 in E flat Op 55

20:57:00 00:32:50 Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No. 6 in B minor Op 54

21:38:00 00:21:44 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 35 in D

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 436421

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Cook and Moore prove you can play Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony on the piano...Nichols and May talk “Bach to Bach”...Richard Stilgoe offers “4,700,891”...Richard Holland-Bolton discusses the Scottish situation

LATE PROGRAM with John Simna

23:02:00 00:06:06 Felix Mendelssohn Andante from String Quartet No. 4 Op 44

American String Project MSR 1386

23:08:00 00:11:35 Ludwig van Beethoven Adagio from Symphony No. 9 Op 125

Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 4776409

23:22:00 00:05:18 Robert Farnon Intermezzo for Harp & Strings

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Robert Farnon Aline Brewer, harp Reference 47

23:27:00 00:08:02 Howard Hanson Andante from Symphony No. 2 Op 30

Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony EMI 6612

23:37:00 00:06:39 Emmanuel Chabrier Prélude pastorale

Sir John Eliot Gardiner Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 447751

23:43:00 00:09:34 Johannes Brahms Andante from String Quartet No. 2 Op 51

Chiara String Quartet Azica 71289

23:55:00 00:03:23 Johann Sebastian Bach Andante from Concerto after Torelli

Alexandre Tharaud, piano Harm Mundi 901871