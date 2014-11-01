Program Guide 11-01-2014
WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier
00:02:00 01:07:11 Felix Mendelssohn Symphony No. 2 in B flat Op 52
Bamberg Symphony Claus Peter Flor Lucia Popp, soprano; Julie Kaufmann, soprano; Josef Protschka, tenor; Bamberg Symphony Chorus RCA 60248
01:11:00 00:25:15 Frédéric Chopin Piano Sonata No. 2 in B flat minor Op 35
Hélène Grimaud, piano DeutGram 4048
01:38:00 00:48:50 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Divertimento No. 15 in B flat
Jeffrey Tate English Chamber Orchestra EMI 69823
02:29:00 00:48:08 Alexander Glazunov Symphony No. 3 in D Op 33
José Serebrier Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Warner 68904
03:19:00 00:24:02 Giovanni Palestrina Mass "O Rex Gloriae"
James O'Donnell Westminster Cathedral Choir Hyperion 66316
03:45:00 00:48:14 Franz Schubert String Quartet No. 15 in G
Takács Quartet Decca 452854
04:35:00 00:30:01 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 25 in C
Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Leon Fleisher, piano CBS 42445
05:07:00 00:22:03 Leo Brouwer Guitar Concerto No. 3 "Elegiaco"
RCA Victor Chamber Orchestra Leo Brouwer Julian Bream, guitar RCA 7718
05:31:00 00:25:20 Sir Edward Elgar Violin Sonata in E minor Op 82
Midori, violin; Robert McDonald, piano Sony 63331
05:58:00 00:28:23 Alexander Glazunov Ballet Scenes Op 52
Edo de Waart Minnesota Orchestra Telarc 80347
06:28:00 00:12:01 Karl Goldmark Concert Overture "In Italy" Op 49
Stephen Gunzenhauser National Symphony of Ireland Naxos 550745
06:50:00 00:07:29 William Boyce Symphony No. 5 in D major Op 2
Christopher Hogwood Academy of Ancient Music l'Oiseau 436761
CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music
07:00:50 Igor Stravinsky Tango
Polly Ferman, piano Romeo Records 7202
07:06:23 Kurt Weill Tango Habanera "Youkali"
Polly Ferman, piano Romeo Records 7202
07:12:41 George Frideric Handel Concerto Grosso in c Op 6/8
Al Ayre Español Eduardo Lopez Banzo Challenge 72548
07:31:10 Ernesto Halffter Sonatina (Ballet)
Orquesta de Conciertos de Madrid Vincente Spiteri EMI Classics 5629
08:00:50 Anonymous (Sephardic) Avrix mi Galanica (Let Me in My Love)
Ensemble Accentus Thomas Wimmer Naxos 553617
08:04:11 Anonymous (Sephardic) Por la tu puerta yo pasi (I Passed By Your Door)
Ensemble Accentus Thomas Wimmer Naxos 553617
08:05:46 Anonymous (Sephardic) A la nana (Lullaby)
Ensemble Accentus Thomas Wimmer Naxos 553617
08:10:13 Aram Khachaturian Masquerade Suite
Extremadura Symphony Orchestra Jesus Amigo Non Profit Music 0812
08:30:27 Xavier Montsalvatge El gato con botas (selections)
Marisa Martins, mezzo (Gato); Isabel Monar, soprano (Princesa); Barcelona Teatro Liceu Orchestra Antoni Ros Marba Columna Musica 0103
08:45:01 Emilio Pujol Tango espagnol
Julian Bream, guitar RCA Victor Red Seal 60429-2
08:48:46 Emilio Pujol Guajira
Julian Bream, guitar RCA Victor Red Seal 60429-2
08:53:10 Francisco Tárrega Capricho Arabe
Julian Bream, guitar RCA Victor Red Seal 60429-2
09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded August 4, 2013 - From the Top travels to the Aspen Music Festival and School this week to meet the amazing young musicians who’ve gathered there to study. We’ll hear one of Tchaikovsky’s most playful pieces performed by a talented 16-year-old violinist … we'll hear a wonderfully passionate young pianist perform Preludes by Debussy … and we'll learn how that pianist defied the odds and managed to find his way to America from a very small, rural village in southern China.
Alumni Piano Trio [Haruno Sato, violin, age 18 from Cleveland, OH; Adria Ye, piano, age 15 from Feasterville, PA; Austin Huntington, cello, age 19 from South Bend, IN
Finale from the Piano Trio No. 1 in d Op 49 by Felix Mendelssohn (1809-1847)
Brian Mangrum, horn, age 18 from Montreal, Canada
Villanelle by Paul Dukas (1865-1935), accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano
Sterling Elliott, cello, age 14 from Newport News, VA
Introduction: andante – Allegro vivace from the Cello Concerto in d by Édouard Lalo (1823-1892), accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano
Jiacheng Xiong, piano, age 15 from Fujian, China
Les fées sont d'exquises danseuses & Général Lavine – eccentric" from Préludes, Book 2 by Claude Debussy (1862-1918)
Angela Wee, violin, age 16 from Woodbury, NY
Waltz-Scherzo Op 34 by Peter Tchaikovsky (1840-1893), accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano
Colton Peltier, piano, age 19 from Hastings, MN
Transcendental Etude No. 5 in B-flat "Feux Follets" by Franz Liszt (1811-1886)
10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: National Dances Part II: Spanish & Latin American
Pedro Guerrero: Moreseca: Di Perra Mora – Hespèrion XXI/Jordi Savall (AliaVox 9834 CD) 3:26
Mikhail Glinka: Jota Aragonesa - USSR Symphony Orchestra/Yevgeny Svetlanov (Angel SR40081 LP) 9:08
Anon: Cachua – Hespèrion XXI/Jordi Savall (AliaVox 9834 CD) 4:14
Silvestre Revueltas: Sensemayá
Simon Bolivar Symphony/Gustavo Dudamel DG 11340 CD) 6:37
Pablo de Sarasate: Zapateado
Ossy Renardy, violin; Walter Robert, piano (Sony 60894 CD) 3:23
Manuel de Falla: Suite from El Amor Brujo
Orchestre de la Suisse Romande/Ataúlfo Argenta (RTVE 65097 CD) 10:53
Enrique Granados: El Pelele (The Straw Man)
Alicia de Larrocha, piano (RCA 60408 CD) 4:37
Leonard Bernstein: Mambo from West Side Story
Simon Bolivar Symphony/Gustavo Dudamel DG 11340 CD) 2.28
11:00 OFFBEAT with Merry Peckham, from the Cleveland Institute of Music: Leon Fleisher Pt. 2 - We continue our conversation with the great musician Leon Fleisher. His career as a musician brought him to Cleveland and led to his recordings with George Szell in the 1950s, recordings that are still considered "the definitive" renditions by which are others are measured. He'll share his experiences as a pianist with George Szell and what it's like to return to The Cleveland Orchestra as a conductor.
Johannes Brahms: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 1 in d Op 15
Leon Fleisher; Cleveland Orchestra/George Szell Sony 191805
Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 5 in E-Flat Op 73 “Emperor”
Leon Fleisher; Cleveland Orchestra/George Szell Sony 191805
Rachmaninoff: 18th Variation from Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini
Leon Fleisher; Cleveland Orchestra/George Szell Sony 63225
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondeau from Concerto in F Major for 3 Pianos
Leon Fleisher piano and conductor, pianist Katherine Jacobson Fleisher; Stuttgart Chamber Orchestra Sony 88697
12:00 COMPOSERS DATEBOOK; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Life of Antonín Dvorák
CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling
12:09:00 00:19:28 Claude Debussy Images: Ibéria
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779
12:31:00 00:09:31 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Scheherazade: The Sea and Sinbad's Ship Op 35
Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Daniel Majeske, violin Decca 4787779
12:43:00 00:05:39 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov The Golden Cockerel: Marriage Feast
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779
12:51:00 00:05:55 Claude Debussy Three Nocturnes: Festivals
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779
13:00 OPERA IN AMERICA: Michigan Opera Theatre
David DiChiera: Cyrano (2007)
Cyrano…Marian Pop
Roxane…Leah Partridge
Christian…José Luis Sola
DeGuiche…Peter Volpe
Duenna…Gloria Parker
Lebret…Gaetan Laperriere
16:00 CENTER STAGE FROM WOLF TRAP with Bill McGlaughlin & Rich Kleinfeldt
J. S. Bach (arr. Louis Hanzlik): Selections from The Well-Tempered Clavier Book 2 & Prelude & Fugue in c BWV 847
Atlantic Brass Quintet
Johannes Brahms (arr. Andrew Sorg): Three Chorale Preludes from Op 122 (1896) [Es ist ein Ros’ entsprungen, Herzlich tut mich verlangen, O Welt, ich muss dich lassen]
Atlantic Brass Quintet
Off the Beaten Track - Don Walker: Seventh String Quartet (“Comin’ Outta Haydn”)
Vit Muzik, violin; Vladislav Kvapil, violin Gabriel Pavlik, viola; Marian Pavli, cello (Vienna Modern Masters 2046)
Robert Schumann: Symphonic Etudes Op 13 (1852)
Beatrice Rana, piano
17:00 CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY OF LINCOLN CENTER with Elliott Forrest: 1920s France
Joseph Jongen: Deux pièces en trio for Flute, Cello & Harp Op 80 (1925)
Sooyun Kim, flute; Nicholas Canellakis, cello; Bridget Kibbey, harp
Maurice Ravel: Sonata for Violin and Cello (1922)
Alexander Sitkovetsky, violin; Colin Carr, cello
Albert Roussel: Serenade for Flute, Violin, Viola, Cello & Op 30 (1925)
Sooyun Kim, flute; Kristin Lee, violin; Paul Neubauer, viola; Nicholas Canellakis, cello; Bridget Kibbey, harp
FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1975 on Stage and Screen - The Pulitzer Prize-winning “A Chorus Line” is only the beginning. Also on tap: “Chicago,” “Nashville” and even “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.”
18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm
Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2
18:01:01 00:01:48 Marvin Hamlisch-Ed Kleban I Hope I Get It
Company A Chorus Line -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK65282
18:02:49 00:02:49 Marvin Hamlisch-Ed Kleban One
Company A Chorus Line -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK65282
18:06:23 00:02:24 Charlie Smalls Ease on Down the Road
Stephanie Mills, Tiger Haynes The Wiz -- Original B'way Cast Atlantic SD18137
18:08:43 00:00:50 Gary Geld-Peter Udell Pass the Cross to Me
Company Shenandoah -- Original B'way Cast RCA 3763--2-RG
18:09:28 00:03:30 Gary Geld-Peter Udell Meditation
John Cullum Shenandoah -- Original B'way Cast RCA 3763-2-RG
18:13:06 00:02:29 Cole Porter Friendship
Burt Reynolds, Cybil Shepard At Long Last Love -- Original Soundtrack RCA ABL2-0967
18:16:34 00:04:19 Richard Nelson Sweet Transvestite
Tim Curry The Rocky Horror Picture Show -- Soundtrack Ode OSVCD-21653
18:21:35 00:03:13 John Kander-Fred Ebb All That Jazz
Chita Rivera Chicago -- Original B'way Cast Arista 07822-18952-2
18:25:12 00:03:10 John Kander-Fred Ebb Razzle Dazzle
Jerry Orbach Chicago -- Original B'way Cast Arista 07822-18952-2
18:28:45 00:02:35 Keith Carradine It Don't Worry Me
Keith Carradine Nashville -- Original Soundtrack ABC ABCD-893
18:31:20 00:04:10 Hank Beebe-Bill Heyer Delicatessen
Company Tuscaloosa's Calling Me, but I'm Not Going -- Original Cast Vanguard VSD79376
18:36:15 00:02:52 Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt The Greatest of These/Within This Empty Space
Company Philemon -- Original Cast Gallery Gallery 1
18:39:29 00:03:15 John Kander-Fred Ebb Let's Hear It for Me
Barbra Streisand Funny Lady -- Original Soundtrack Arista A1-9004
18:43:13 00:00:45 A.J.Lerner-Frederick Loewe Why Is the Desert
Stephen Warner The Little Prince -- Original Soundtrack Decca B'way B0002997-02
18:43:54 00:03:14 A.J. Lerner-F. Loewe Little Prince
Richard Kiley The Little Prince -- Original Soundtrack Decca B'way B0002997-02
18:47:30 00:03:46 Marvin Hamlisch-Ed Kleban What I Did for Love
Priscilla Lopez A Chorus Line -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK65282
18:51:33 00:01:27 George and Ira Gershwiin Sweet and Low Down
Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659
18:53:14 00:03:38 John Kander-Fred Ebb Filler: Nowadays
Gwen Verdon,Chita Rivera Chicago -- Original B'way Cast Arista 07822-18952-2
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:20:42 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 52 in C minor
Ádám Fischer Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orch Nimbus 5530
19:25:00 00:13:50 Franz Joseph Haydn Piano Sonata No. 52 in G
Jenö Jandó, piano Naxos 553128
19:41:00 00:17:50 Franz Joseph Haydn String Quartet No. 52 in E flat Op 64
Quatuor Mosaïques Naïve 8886
SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; the Severance Hall concert from “Fate and Freedom” of October 2013
20:04:00 00:48:27 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 3 in E flat Op 55
20:57:00 00:32:50 Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No. 6 in B minor Op 54
21:38:00 00:21:44 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 35 in D
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 436421
22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Cook and Moore prove you can play Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony on the piano...Nichols and May talk “Bach to Bach”...Richard Stilgoe offers “4,700,891”...Richard Holland-Bolton discusses the Scottish situation
LATE PROGRAM with John Simna
23:02:00 00:06:06 Felix Mendelssohn Andante from String Quartet No. 4 Op 44
American String Project MSR 1386
23:08:00 00:11:35 Ludwig van Beethoven Adagio from Symphony No. 9 Op 125
Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 4776409
23:22:00 00:05:18 Robert Farnon Intermezzo for Harp & Strings
Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Robert Farnon Aline Brewer, harp Reference 47
23:27:00 00:08:02 Howard Hanson Andante from Symphony No. 2 Op 30
Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony EMI 6612
23:37:00 00:06:39 Emmanuel Chabrier Prélude pastorale
Sir John Eliot Gardiner Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 447751
23:43:00 00:09:34 Johannes Brahms Andante from String Quartet No. 2 Op 51
Chiara String Quartet Azica 71289
23:55:00 00:03:23 Johann Sebastian Bach Andante from Concerto after Torelli
Alexandre Tharaud, piano Harm Mundi 901871