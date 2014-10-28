Program Guide 10-28-2014
00:00 WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier
00:02:00 00:33:11 Max Bruch Violin Concerto No. 3 in D minor Op 58
Bamberg Symphony Gilbert Varga Isabelle van Keulen, violin Koch Intl 6522
00:37:00 00:25:26 Henry Purcell Queen Mary Birthday Ode "Come Ye Sons of Art"
Monteverdi Orchestra Sir John Eliot Gardiner Dame Felicity Lott, soprano; Charles Brett, counter-tenor; John Williams, counter-tenor; Sir Thomas Allen, baritone; Monteverdi Choir Erato
01:04:00 00:50:13 Richard Strauss An Alpine Symphony Op 64
Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 425112
01:56:00 00:38:09 Robert Schumann Symphonic Etudes Op 13
Daniel Gortler, piano Roméo 7281
02:36:00 00:24:05 William Grant Still Symphony No. 1 "Afro-American"
Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9154
03:02:00 00:16:21 William Schuman New England Triptych
José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 559083
03:20:00 00:47:20 Peter Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 6 in B minor Op 74
Daniel Barenboim West-Eastern Divan Orchestra Decca 15607
04:09:00 00:36:25 Leopold Stokowski Symphonic Synthesis from Wagner's
José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 570293
04:47:00 00:16:30 Knudage Riisager Fool's Paradise Suite No. 1 Op 33
Thomas Dausgaard Helsingborg Symphony DaCapo 224082
05:05:00 00:30:14 Howard Hanson Symphony No. 2 Op 30
Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony EMI 6612
05:37:00 00:05:32 Jules Massenet Thaïs: Méditation
London Symphony Orchestra Daniel Harding Nicola Benedetti, violin DeutGram 6154
05:55:00 00:03:15 Fritz Kreisler Miniature Viennese March
Gidon Kremer, violin; Oleg Maisenberg, piano DeutGram 453440
06:00 BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber - Music and information to get your morning going, including the Sousalarm at 6:55am, Composers Datebook at 9:05 and the Movie Quiz at
9:25
06:07:00 00:09:20 Gioacchino Rossini L'Italiana in Algeri: Overture
Thomas Fey Heidelberg Symphony Hänssler 98269
06:20:00 00:03:56 Maurice Ravel Finale from Piano Concerto in G major
Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Krystian Zimerman, piano DeutGram 449213
06:25:00 00:10:04 Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto No. 2 in F major
Matthias Maute Ensemble Caprice Analekta 9996
06:37:00 00:02:03 Alexander Borodin Petite Suite: Serenade
Gennady Rozhdestvensky Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Chandos 9386
06:40:00 00:10:18 Robert Schumann First movement from Symphony No. 4 Op 120
Yannick Nézet-Séguin Chamber Orchestra of Europe DeutGram 4792437
06:52:00 00:02:01 Felix Mendelssohn Song without Words No. 11 in D major Op 30
Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9350
06:55:00 00:03:17 John Philip Sousa March "The White Rose"
Keith Brion Royal Artillery Band Naxos 559092
07:05:00 00:03:35 Howard Blake The Snowman: Walking in the Air
Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel Stephen Van Dyke, boy soprano Telarc 80226
07:10:00 00:02:48 Richard Strauss Scherzo from Piano Sonata in B minor Op 5
David Golub, piano Arabesque 6664
07:15:00 00:05:50 Antonio Vivaldi Concerto for Strings in C major
Shlomo Mintz Israel Chamber Orchestra MusicMast 67096
07:21:00 00:02:02 Gilbert & Sullivan HMS Pinafore: We sail the ocean blue
Welsh National Opera Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Welsh National Opera Chorus Telarc 80374
07:25:00 00:01:56 John Dowland Come again, sweet love doth now invite
Canadian Brass Steinway 30008
07:28:00 00:06:07 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Finale from Divertimento for String Trio
Albers Trio Tre Sorell 2010
07:40:00 00:05:21 François Couturier Voyage
Anja Lechner, cello; François Couturier, piano ECM 2367
07:51:00 00:02:03 Leonard Bernstein West Side Story: Jet Song
Canadian Brass RCA 68633
07:53:00 00:02:41 Johann Sebastian Bach Anna Magdalena Notebook: Bist du bei mir
Alison Balsom, trumpet; Alastair Ross, organ; Mark Caudle, viola da gamba EMI 58047
07:57:00 00:02:09 Johann Sebastian Bach Cello Suite No. 4: Gigue
Andrés Díaz, cello Azica 71252
08:07:00 00:05:43 Modest Mussorgsky Khovanshchina: Solemn March
Evgeny Svetlanov Russian State Symphony RCA 68406
08:15:00 00:10:50 Antonio Vivaldi Four Seasons: "Autumn" Concerto in F major Op 8
English Chamber Orchestra David Lockington Anne Akiko Meyers, violin E1 Music 7790
08:30:00 00:09:03 Michael Torke Bright Blue Music
David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Ecstatic 92201
08:40:00 00:06:16 Komitas Chinar es
Anja Lechner, cello; François Couturier, piano ECM 2367
08:47:00 00:03:03 William Grant Still Blues from "Lenox Avenue"
Denver Oldham, piano Koch Intl 7084
08:55:00 00:03:59 Nino Rota The Godfather: Love Theme
Carl Davis Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Naxos 572111
09:05:00 00:15:47 Howard Hanson Merry Mount: Suite
Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 559702
09:25:00 00:06:54 Camille Saint-Saëns Danse macabre Op 40
La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Angèle Dubeau, violin Analekta 8723
09:35:00 00:07:41 Anton Arensky Allegro from String Quartet No. 1 Op 11
Ying Quartet Sono Lumin 92143
09:45:00 00:08:58 Thomas Canning Fantasy on a Hymn Tune by Justin Morgan
Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80462
09:57:00 00:02:25 Edvard Grieg Peer Gynt: In the Hall of the Mountain King
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony 488
10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola
10:02:00 00:03:39 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari The Secret of Susanna: Intermezzo
BBC Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda John Bradbury, clarinet Chandos 10511
10:07:00 00:04:56 Federico Mompou Intimate Impressions: Secreto
Anja Lechner, cello; François Couturier, piano ECM 2367
10:14:00 00:06:59 Peter Tchaikovsky Pezzo capriccioso Op 62
Munich Radio Orchestra Ari Rasilainen Sol Gabetta, cello RCA 75951
10:22:00 00:05:18 Gabriel Fauré Masques et bergamasques: Pastorale Op 112
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 449186
10:31:00 00:04:10 Franz Joseph Haydn Overture to an English Opera
Sir Roger Norrington London Classical Players EMI 55192
10:37:00 00:11:56 Franz Joseph Haydn Piano Sonata No. 50 in D major
Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, piano Chandos 10668
10:52:00 00:26:37 Howard Hanson Symphony No. 1 in E minor Op 21
Howard Hanson Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Mercury 432008
11:21:00 00:08:12 Carl Maria von Weber Preziosa: Overture
Gustav Kuhn Dresden State Orchestra Capriccio 10052
11:31:00 00:06:35 George I. Gurdjieff Night Procession
Anja Lechner, cello; François Couturier, piano ECM 2367
11:41:00 00:10:23 Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 in G major
CityMusic Cleveland Members of CityMusic 2011
11:52:00 00:05:28 David Amram American Dance Suite: Cajun
Richard Auldon Clark Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Newport 85546
12:00pm BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN - Lighter fare for your midday break
12:12:00 00:07:07 Sir Arthur Sullivan The Pirates of Penzance: Overture
Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 434916
12:21:00 00:05:30 Klaus Badelt The Curse of the Black Pearl: Main
Carl Davis Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Naxos 572111
12:28:00 00:06:21 Franz von Suppé The Jolly Robbers: Overture
Zubin Mehta Vienna Philharmonic CBS 44932
12:37:00 00:11:05 Johann Strauss Jr Indigo and the 40 Thieves: Ballet Music
Johannes Wildner Slovak Radio Symphony MarcoPolo 223247
12:50:00 00:09:37 Eric Coates The Three Bears Phantasy
Sinfonia ViVa Malcolm Nabarro Leo Phillips, violin ASV 2053
13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE
13:02:00 00:32:32 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Symphony No. 2 Op 9
Dmitri Kitayenko Bergen Philharmonic Chandos 9178
13:35:00 00:23:40 Georges Bizet Jeux d'enfants Op 22
Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 131
14:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola
14:01:00 00:02:30 Francis Poulenc Pastourelle
Paul Crossley, piano CBS 44921
14:04:00 00:01:30 Franz Liszt Years of Pilgrimage, 1st Year: Pastorale
Lazar Berman, piano DeutGram 4779525
14:06:00 00:10:25 Antonio Vivaldi Concerto for 2 Violins in B flat major
Venice Baroque Orchestra Andrea Marcon Viktoria Mullova, violin; Giuliano Carmignola, violin Archiv 4777466
14:22:00 00:16:25 Ignaz Pleyel Symphony in D major Op 3
Howard Griffiths Zurich Chamber Orchestra CPO 999759
14:40:00 00:15:07 Sir Arnold Bax Tintagel
Vernon Handley BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10122
14:57:00 00:01:29 Earl Wild Virtuoso Etude on "Fascinatin' Rhythm"
Jenny Lin, piano Steinway 30011
15:00 WCLV ARTS PARTNERS
15:02:00 00:07:07 Claudio Monteverdi Vespers of the Blessed Virgin: Dixit Dominus
Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Singers Avie 2206
15:09:00 00:04:03 Claudio Monteverdi Vespers of the Blessed Virgin: Lauda Jerusalem
Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Singers Avie 2206
15:16:00 00:19:37 Ottorino Respighi Three Botticelli Pictures
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437533
16:00 WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell - Music and information for the afternoon commute, including Composers Datebook at 4:00pm and the Movie Quiz at 4:25
15:58:00 00:04:15 Carl Nielsen Maskarade: Overture
Herbert Blomstedt San Francisco Symphony Decca 425857
16:06:00 00:03:03 William Grant Still Afro-American Symphony: Humor
Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9154
16:13:00 00:10:04 Peter Tchaikovsky Adagio from Symphony No. 6 Op 74
Yannick Nézet-Séguin Rotterdam Philharmonic DeutGram 4790835
16:27:00 00:05:38 John Williams Jurassic Park: Main Themes
Carl Davis Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Naxos 572111
16:36:00 00:04:27 William Alwyn Finale from Serenade
David Lloyd-Jones Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Naxos 570145
16:41:00 00:07:41 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 25 in G major Op 79
HJ Lim, piano EMI 64952
16:52:00 00:03:11 William Schuman New England Triptych: Chester
José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 559083
16:57:00 00:01:31 Frédéric Chopin Mazurka No. 34 in C major Op 56
Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9289
17:05:00 00:05:50 Howard Blake Marcia grazioso from Flute Concerto Op 493
Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Jaime Martin, flute PentaTone 5186506
17:13:00 00:06:33 George I. Gurdjieff Sayyid Chant & Dance No. 3; Hymn No. 7
Anja Lechner, cello; François Couturier, piano ECM 2367
17:22:00 00:11:01 Robert McBride Mexican Rhapsody
Howard Hanson Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Mercury 434324
17:40:00 00:04:53 Lalo Schifrin Mission Impossible: Suite
Carl Davis Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Naxos 572111
17:46:00 00:03:38 Nino Rota Romeo and Juliet: Love Theme
Carl Davis Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Naxos 572111
17:52:00 00:02:53 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart The Marriage of Figaro: Voi che sapete
Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Isabel Leonard, mezzo-soprano MAA 2009
17:56:00 00:02:57 Gabriel Fauré Barcarolle No. 12 in E flat Op 106
Charles Owen, piano Avie 2240
18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS
18:09:00 00:20:31 Virgil Thomson Symphony on a Hymn Tune
Howard Hanson Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Mercury 434310
18:32:00 00:06:23 Franz Schubert Rosamunde: Ballet Music No. 2 in G major
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437782
18:41:00 00:01:46 Franz Schubert Heidenröslein
Bryn Terfel, baritone; Malcolm Martineau, piano DeutGram 445294
18:45:00 00:09:29 Carl Maria von Weber Der Freischütz: Overture
Neeme Järvi Philharmonia Orchestra Chandos 8766
18:55:00 00:03:24 Franz Schubert Gretchen am Spinnrade
Eric Jacobsen The Knights Ancalagon 137
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:19:06 Carl Stamitz Cello Concerto No. 3 in C major
Prague Chamber Orchestra Christian Benda Christian Benda, cello Naxos 550865
19:23:00 00:33:32 Peter Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 2 in C minor Op 17
Kurt Masur Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Teldec 44943
20:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS
20:02:00 00:14:24 Bedrich Smetana Má vlast: Tábor Nikolaus Harnoncourt
Vienna Philharmonic RCA 54331
20:18:00 00:37:46 Franz Schubert Piano Quintet in A major
Emanuel Ax, piano; Pamela Frank, violin; Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Edgar Meyer, double bass; Rebecca Young, viola Sony 61964
20:57:00 00:02:05 Pietro Lappi Canzon "La Seraphina"
Philip Jones Brass Ensemble Decca 807
21:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone - Juanjo Mena, conductor
21:04:00 00:12:47 Bedrich Smetana Má vlast: The Moldau
21:18:00 00:16:00 Toru Takemitsu riverrun
21:34:00 00:11:00 Heitor Villa-Lobos Amazonas
21:48:00 00:41:57 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 6 in F major Op 68
22:33:00 00:24:00 Mason Bates Liquid Interface
Jaap van Zweden Chicago Symphony Orchestra
23:00 LATE PROGRAM
23:02:00 00:10:49 Ludwig van Beethoven Largo from Piano Trio No. 2 in G major Op 1
Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello Koch Intl 7724
23:12:00 00:06:33 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Andante from Piano Sonata in A
Mikhail Pletnev, piano DeutGram 459614
23:21:00 00:10:36 Niels Gade Andantino from Symphony No. 1 Op 5
Dmitri Kitayenko Danish National Radio Sym Chandos 9422
23:31:00 00:04:04 Franz Schubert Die schöne Müllerin: Morgengrüss
Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 67043
23:38:00 00:05:17 Johann Sebastian Bach Violin Partita No. 1: Sarabande &
Chris Thile, mandolin Nonesuch 535360
23:43:00 00:10:20 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Adagio from Violin Concerto No. 5
English Concert Andrew Manze Andrew Manze, violin Harm Mundi 907385
23:56:00 00:03:16 Mikhail Glinka Nocturne in F minor
Jenny Lin, piano Hänssler 98037
23:56:00 00:03:16 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book 4: Melody Op 47
Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 2930