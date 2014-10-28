Program Guide 10-28-2014

00:00 WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier

00:02:00 00:33:11 Max Bruch Violin Concerto No. 3 in D minor Op 58

Bamberg Symphony Gilbert Varga Isabelle van Keulen, violin Koch Intl 6522

00:37:00 00:25:26 Henry Purcell Queen Mary Birthday Ode "Come Ye Sons of Art"

Monteverdi Orchestra Sir John Eliot Gardiner Dame Felicity Lott, soprano; Charles Brett, counter-tenor; John Williams, counter-tenor; Sir Thomas Allen, baritone; Monteverdi Choir Erato

01:04:00 00:50:13 Richard Strauss An Alpine Symphony Op 64

Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 425112

01:56:00 00:38:09 Robert Schumann Symphonic Etudes Op 13

Daniel Gortler, piano Roméo 7281

02:36:00 00:24:05 William Grant Still Symphony No. 1 "Afro-American"

Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9154

03:02:00 00:16:21 William Schuman New England Triptych

José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 559083

03:20:00 00:47:20 Peter Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 6 in B minor Op 74

Daniel Barenboim West-Eastern Divan Orchestra Decca 15607

04:09:00 00:36:25 Leopold Stokowski Symphonic Synthesis from Wagner's

José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 570293

04:47:00 00:16:30 Knudage Riisager Fool's Paradise Suite No. 1 Op 33

Thomas Dausgaard Helsingborg Symphony DaCapo 224082

05:05:00 00:30:14 Howard Hanson Symphony No. 2 Op 30

Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony EMI 6612

05:37:00 00:05:32 Jules Massenet Thaïs: Méditation

London Symphony Orchestra Daniel Harding Nicola Benedetti, violin DeutGram 6154

05:55:00 00:03:15 Fritz Kreisler Miniature Viennese March

Gidon Kremer, violin; Oleg Maisenberg, piano DeutGram 453440

06:00 BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber - Music and information to get your morning going, including the Sousalarm at 6:55am, Composers Datebook at 9:05 and the Movie Quiz at

9:25

06:07:00 00:09:20 Gioacchino Rossini L'Italiana in Algeri: Overture

Thomas Fey Heidelberg Symphony Hänssler 98269

06:20:00 00:03:56 Maurice Ravel Finale from Piano Concerto in G major

Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Krystian Zimerman, piano DeutGram 449213

06:25:00 00:10:04 Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto No. 2 in F major

Matthias Maute Ensemble Caprice Analekta 9996

06:37:00 00:02:03 Alexander Borodin Petite Suite: Serenade

Gennady Rozhdestvensky Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Chandos 9386

06:40:00 00:10:18 Robert Schumann First movement from Symphony No. 4 Op 120

Yannick Nézet-Séguin Chamber Orchestra of Europe DeutGram 4792437

06:52:00 00:02:01 Felix Mendelssohn Song without Words No. 11 in D major Op 30

Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9350

06:55:00 00:03:17 John Philip Sousa March "The White Rose"

Keith Brion Royal Artillery Band Naxos 559092

07:05:00 00:03:35 Howard Blake The Snowman: Walking in the Air

Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel Stephen Van Dyke, boy soprano Telarc 80226

07:10:00 00:02:48 Richard Strauss Scherzo from Piano Sonata in B minor Op 5

David Golub, piano Arabesque 6664

07:15:00 00:05:50 Antonio Vivaldi Concerto for Strings in C major

Shlomo Mintz Israel Chamber Orchestra MusicMast 67096

07:21:00 00:02:02 Gilbert & Sullivan HMS Pinafore: We sail the ocean blue

Welsh National Opera Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Welsh National Opera Chorus Telarc 80374

07:25:00 00:01:56 John Dowland Come again, sweet love doth now invite

Canadian Brass Steinway 30008

07:28:00 00:06:07 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Finale from Divertimento for String Trio

Albers Trio Tre Sorell 2010

07:40:00 00:05:21 François Couturier Voyage

Anja Lechner, cello; François Couturier, piano ECM 2367

07:51:00 00:02:03 Leonard Bernstein West Side Story: Jet Song

Canadian Brass RCA 68633

07:53:00 00:02:41 Johann Sebastian Bach Anna Magdalena Notebook: Bist du bei mir

Alison Balsom, trumpet; Alastair Ross, organ; Mark Caudle, viola da gamba EMI 58047

07:57:00 00:02:09 Johann Sebastian Bach Cello Suite No. 4: Gigue

Andrés Díaz, cello Azica 71252

08:07:00 00:05:43 Modest Mussorgsky Khovanshchina: Solemn March

Evgeny Svetlanov Russian State Symphony RCA 68406

08:15:00 00:10:50 Antonio Vivaldi Four Seasons: "Autumn" Concerto in F major Op 8

English Chamber Orchestra David Lockington Anne Akiko Meyers, violin E1 Music 7790

08:30:00 00:09:03 Michael Torke Bright Blue Music

David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Ecstatic 92201

08:40:00 00:06:16 Komitas Chinar es

Anja Lechner, cello; François Couturier, piano ECM 2367

08:47:00 00:03:03 William Grant Still Blues from "Lenox Avenue"

Denver Oldham, piano Koch Intl 7084

08:55:00 00:03:59 Nino Rota The Godfather: Love Theme

Carl Davis Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Naxos 572111

09:05:00 00:15:47 Howard Hanson Merry Mount: Suite

Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 559702

09:25:00 00:06:54 Camille Saint-Saëns Danse macabre Op 40

La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Angèle Dubeau, violin Analekta 8723

09:35:00 00:07:41 Anton Arensky Allegro from String Quartet No. 1 Op 11

Ying Quartet Sono Lumin 92143

09:45:00 00:08:58 Thomas Canning Fantasy on a Hymn Tune by Justin Morgan

Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80462

09:57:00 00:02:25 Edvard Grieg Peer Gynt: In the Hall of the Mountain King

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony 488

10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola

10:02:00 00:03:39 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari The Secret of Susanna: Intermezzo

BBC Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda John Bradbury, clarinet Chandos 10511

10:07:00 00:04:56 Federico Mompou Intimate Impressions: Secreto

Anja Lechner, cello; François Couturier, piano ECM 2367

10:14:00 00:06:59 Peter Tchaikovsky Pezzo capriccioso Op 62

Munich Radio Orchestra Ari Rasilainen Sol Gabetta, cello RCA 75951

10:22:00 00:05:18 Gabriel Fauré Masques et bergamasques: Pastorale Op 112

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 449186

10:31:00 00:04:10 Franz Joseph Haydn Overture to an English Opera

Sir Roger Norrington London Classical Players EMI 55192

10:37:00 00:11:56 Franz Joseph Haydn Piano Sonata No. 50 in D major

Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, piano Chandos 10668

10:52:00 00:26:37 Howard Hanson Symphony No. 1 in E minor Op 21

Howard Hanson Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Mercury 432008

11:21:00 00:08:12 Carl Maria von Weber Preziosa: Overture

Gustav Kuhn Dresden State Orchestra Capriccio 10052

11:31:00 00:06:35 George I. Gurdjieff Night Procession

Anja Lechner, cello; François Couturier, piano ECM 2367

11:41:00 00:10:23 Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 in G major

CityMusic Cleveland Members of CityMusic 2011

11:52:00 00:05:28 David Amram American Dance Suite: Cajun

Richard Auldon Clark Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Newport 85546

12:00pm BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN - Lighter fare for your midday break

12:12:00 00:07:07 Sir Arthur Sullivan The Pirates of Penzance: Overture

Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 434916

12:21:00 00:05:30 Klaus Badelt The Curse of the Black Pearl: Main

Carl Davis Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Naxos 572111

12:28:00 00:06:21 Franz von Suppé The Jolly Robbers: Overture

Zubin Mehta Vienna Philharmonic CBS 44932

12:37:00 00:11:05 Johann Strauss Jr Indigo and the 40 Thieves: Ballet Music

Johannes Wildner Slovak Radio Symphony MarcoPolo 223247

12:50:00 00:09:37 Eric Coates The Three Bears Phantasy

Sinfonia ViVa Malcolm Nabarro Leo Phillips, violin ASV 2053

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:02:00 00:32:32 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Symphony No. 2 Op 9

Dmitri Kitayenko Bergen Philharmonic Chandos 9178

13:35:00 00:23:40 Georges Bizet Jeux d'enfants Op 22

Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 131

14:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola

14:01:00 00:02:30 Francis Poulenc Pastourelle

Paul Crossley, piano CBS 44921

14:04:00 00:01:30 Franz Liszt Years of Pilgrimage, 1st Year: Pastorale

Lazar Berman, piano DeutGram 4779525

14:06:00 00:10:25 Antonio Vivaldi Concerto for 2 Violins in B flat major

Venice Baroque Orchestra Andrea Marcon Viktoria Mullova, violin; Giuliano Carmignola, violin Archiv 4777466

14:22:00 00:16:25 Ignaz Pleyel Symphony in D major Op 3

Howard Griffiths Zurich Chamber Orchestra CPO 999759

14:40:00 00:15:07 Sir Arnold Bax Tintagel

Vernon Handley BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10122

14:57:00 00:01:29 Earl Wild Virtuoso Etude on "Fascinatin' Rhythm"

Jenny Lin, piano Steinway 30011

15:00 WCLV ARTS PARTNERS

15:02:00 00:07:07 Claudio Monteverdi Vespers of the Blessed Virgin: Dixit Dominus

Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Singers Avie 2206

15:09:00 00:04:03 Claudio Monteverdi Vespers of the Blessed Virgin: Lauda Jerusalem

Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Singers Avie 2206

15:16:00 00:19:37 Ottorino Respighi Three Botticelli Pictures

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437533

16:00 WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell - Music and information for the afternoon commute, including Composers Datebook at 4:00pm and the Movie Quiz at 4:25

15:58:00 00:04:15 Carl Nielsen Maskarade: Overture

Herbert Blomstedt San Francisco Symphony Decca 425857

16:06:00 00:03:03 William Grant Still Afro-American Symphony: Humor

Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9154

16:13:00 00:10:04 Peter Tchaikovsky Adagio from Symphony No. 6 Op 74

Yannick Nézet-Séguin Rotterdam Philharmonic DeutGram 4790835

16:27:00 00:05:38 John Williams Jurassic Park: Main Themes

Carl Davis Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Naxos 572111

16:36:00 00:04:27 William Alwyn Finale from Serenade

David Lloyd-Jones Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Naxos 570145

16:41:00 00:07:41 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 25 in G major Op 79

HJ Lim, piano EMI 64952

16:52:00 00:03:11 William Schuman New England Triptych: Chester

José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 559083

16:57:00 00:01:31 Frédéric Chopin Mazurka No. 34 in C major Op 56

Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9289

17:05:00 00:05:50 Howard Blake Marcia grazioso from Flute Concerto Op 493

Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Jaime Martin, flute PentaTone 5186506

17:13:00 00:06:33 George I. Gurdjieff Sayyid Chant & Dance No. 3; Hymn No. 7

Anja Lechner, cello; François Couturier, piano ECM 2367

17:22:00 00:11:01 Robert McBride Mexican Rhapsody

Howard Hanson Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Mercury 434324

17:40:00 00:04:53 Lalo Schifrin Mission Impossible: Suite

Carl Davis Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Naxos 572111

17:46:00 00:03:38 Nino Rota Romeo and Juliet: Love Theme

Carl Davis Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Naxos 572111

17:52:00 00:02:53 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart The Marriage of Figaro: Voi che sapete

Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Isabel Leonard, mezzo-soprano MAA 2009

17:56:00 00:02:57 Gabriel Fauré Barcarolle No. 12 in E flat Op 106

Charles Owen, piano Avie 2240

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00 00:20:31 Virgil Thomson Symphony on a Hymn Tune

Howard Hanson Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Mercury 434310

18:32:00 00:06:23 Franz Schubert Rosamunde: Ballet Music No. 2 in G major

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437782

18:41:00 00:01:46 Franz Schubert Heidenröslein

Bryn Terfel, baritone; Malcolm Martineau, piano DeutGram 445294

18:45:00 00:09:29 Carl Maria von Weber Der Freischütz: Overture

Neeme Järvi Philharmonia Orchestra Chandos 8766

18:55:00 00:03:24 Franz Schubert Gretchen am Spinnrade

Eric Jacobsen The Knights Ancalagon 137

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:19:06 Carl Stamitz Cello Concerto No. 3 in C major

Prague Chamber Orchestra Christian Benda Christian Benda, cello Naxos 550865

19:23:00 00:33:32 Peter Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 2 in C minor Op 17

Kurt Masur Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Teldec 44943

20:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

20:02:00 00:14:24 Bedrich Smetana Má vlast: Tábor Nikolaus Harnoncourt

Vienna Philharmonic RCA 54331

20:18:00 00:37:46 Franz Schubert Piano Quintet in A major

Emanuel Ax, piano; Pamela Frank, violin; Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Edgar Meyer, double bass; Rebecca Young, viola Sony 61964

20:57:00 00:02:05 Pietro Lappi Canzon "La Seraphina"

Philip Jones Brass Ensemble Decca 807

21:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone - Juanjo Mena, conductor

21:04:00 00:12:47 Bedrich Smetana Má vlast: The Moldau

21:18:00 00:16:00 Toru Takemitsu riverrun

21:34:00 00:11:00 Heitor Villa-Lobos Amazonas

21:48:00 00:41:57 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 6 in F major Op 68

22:33:00 00:24:00 Mason Bates Liquid Interface

Jaap van Zweden Chicago Symphony Orchestra

23:00 LATE PROGRAM

23:02:00 00:10:49 Ludwig van Beethoven Largo from Piano Trio No. 2 in G major Op 1

Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello Koch Intl 7724

23:12:00 00:06:33 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Andante from Piano Sonata in A

Mikhail Pletnev, piano DeutGram 459614

23:21:00 00:10:36 Niels Gade Andantino from Symphony No. 1 Op 5

Dmitri Kitayenko Danish National Radio Sym Chandos 9422

23:31:00 00:04:04 Franz Schubert Die schöne Müllerin: Morgengrüss

Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 67043

23:38:00 00:05:17 Johann Sebastian Bach Violin Partita No. 1: Sarabande &

Chris Thile, mandolin Nonesuch 535360

23:43:00 00:10:20 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Adagio from Violin Concerto No. 5

English Concert Andrew Manze Andrew Manze, violin Harm Mundi 907385

23:56:00 00:03:16 Mikhail Glinka Nocturne in F minor

Jenny Lin, piano Hänssler 98037

23:56:00 00:03:16 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book 4: Melody Op 47

Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 2930

