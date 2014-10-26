Program Guide 10-26-2014

LA PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen: Lionel Bringuier, conductor; Camilla Tilling, soprano

00:04:00 00:18:08 Johannes Brahms Variations on a Theme by Haydn Op 56

00:30:00 00:16:27 Alban Berg Seven Early Songs

01:00:00 00:33:37 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 4 in B flat Op 60

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

02:02:00 00:19:42 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 79 in F

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 439779

02:24:00 00:28:11 Sir Edward Elgar Cello Concerto in E minor Op 85

Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vernon Handley Natalie Clein, cello EMI 1409

02:54:00 01:02:23 Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 2 in C minor

Daniel Barenboim Berlin Philharmonic Teldec 21485

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Donald Erb: Harold’s Trip to the Sky (1972)

Lisa Boyko, viola; Amy Tarantino, piano; Donald Miller, percussion (private CD) 10:48

Fredric Lissauer: 3 Sketches + 2 Studies (2006)

Amy Tarantino, piano (private CD) 5:12

Fredric Lissauer: Two Tapestries for piano quartet (2001-02)

Karin Harrell, violin; Lisa Boyko, viola; Alan Harrell, cello; Amy Tarantino, piano (private CD) 13:49

Christopher Auerbach-Brown: Trio for Violin, Cello & Piano (1994-96)

Karin Harrell, violin; Alan Harrell, cello; Amy Tarantino, piano (private CD) 19:45

04:53:00 00:06:08 Astor Piazzolla Four Seasons of Buenos Aires: Autumn

Almeda Trio Albany 1386

05:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: The Handel Opera Revival – Alcina with David Bamberger

George Frideric Handel: Alcina Overture

Les Arts Florissants/William Christie (Erato 80233 CD) 5:49

George Frideric Handel: Alcina – Aria: “Vorei venicarmi”

Kathleen Kuhlmann, contralto; Les Arts Florissants/William Christie (Erato 80233 CD) 4:06

George Frideric Handel: Samson “Let the bright seraphim”

Joan Sutherland, soprano; Orchestra of the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden/Francesco Molinari-Pradelli (London 414450 CD) 5:52

George Frideric Handel: Julius Caesar: “Da tempeste”

Beverly Sills, soprano; New York City Opera Orchestra/Julius Rudel (RCA 6282 CD) 4:58

George Frideric Handel: Alcina: “Verdi prati, selve amene”

Fritz Wunderlich, tenor; Capella Coloniensis/Ferdinand Leitner (Intense Media 12281 CD) 4:11

George Frideric Handel: Semele - “Where’er you walk”

Bryn Terfel, bass-baritone; Scottish Chamber Orchestra/Sir Charles Mackerras (DeutGram 453480 CD) 4:37

George Frideric Handel: Alcina: Aria: “Ma quando”

Renée Fleming, soprano; Les Arts Florissants/William Christie (Erato 80233 CD) 4:31

05:55:00 00:04:38 Sir Edward Elgar La Capricieuse Op 17

Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vernon Handley Natalie Clein, cello EMI 1409

06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Three Medieval Discs

MUSICA SACRA

07:00:00 00:08:14 Franz Joseph Haydn Te Deum in C major

Collegium Musicum 90 Richard Hickox Collegium Musicum 90 Chorus Chandos 633

07:08:00 00:15:32 Giuseppe Verdi Te Deum from "Four Sacred Pieces"

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Donna Carter, soprano; Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80254

07:23:00 00:23:05 Marc-Antoine Charpentier Te Deum

William Christie Les Arts Florissants Harm Mundi 2908304

07:57:00 00:02:11 Thomas Tallis If Ye Love Me

John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 107

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded Fall 2014: Highlights Episode - Featuring nearly twice as much music as From the Top’s regular episodes, this “Mostly Music” highlights program celebrates some of the best performances by young people From the Top has presented over the past couple of seasons. We meet a wonderfully quirky 14-year-old cellist, enjoy Mozart performed by a teenager from New York State, and we hear perhaps the strongest teenage baritone From the Top has ever encountered sing the music of Schubert.

14-year-old cellist Johannes Gray from Wilmette, Illinois

Capriccio by Lukas Foss (1922–2009), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

17-year-old pianist Kate Liu from Winnetka, Illinois

Presto from Piano Sonata No. 2 by Avner Dorman (b. 1975)

15-year-old violinist Gloria Ferry-Brennan from Langley, Washington

Allegro con fuoco from Violin Sonata Op 119 by Francis Poulenc (1899–1963), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

The Meshugene Quartet [18-year-old violinist Lisa Chertok from Vernon Hills, Illinois; 15-year-old violinist Rachel Stenzel from Holiday Hills, Illinois; 18-year-old violist Ariel Chapman from Lincolnshire, Illinois; 15-year-old cellist Christopher Gao from Long Grove, Illinois]

Allegro from String Quartet No. 9 in E-flat Op 117, by Dmitri Shostakovich (1906–1975)

17-year-old oboist Nicholas Tisherman from Katonah, New York

Allegro, from Oboe Quartet in F K 370 by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, with pianist Christopher O’Riley

17-year-old baritone Aaron Bigeleisen from Pittsford, New York

Kriegers Ahnung from Schwanengesang D 957 by Franz Schubert (1797–1828), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

Quartet Tzigane [15-year-old violinist Graydon Tope from Minneapolis, Minnesota; 15-year-old violist Sloane Wesloh from Stillwater, Minnesota; 13-year-old cellist Parker Tope from Minneapolis, Minnesota; 13-year-old pianist Evren Ozel from Minneapolis, Minnesota]

Allegro molto from Piano Quartet in D minor by William Walton (1902–1983)

The Boston Children’s Chorus, ages 13–18, from Boston, Massachusetts

Alleluia by Randall Thompson (1899–1984), directed by Anthony Trece

PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham: Nikolaj Znaider, conductor; Noah Bendix-Balgley, violin

10:04:00 00:10:03 Felix Mendelssohn Hebrides Overture "Fingal's Cave" Op 26

10:18:00 00:30:27 Max Bruch Scottish Fantasy Op 46

10:51:00 00:03:09 Johann Sebastian Bach Violin Partita No. 3: Gavotte

10:58:00 00:31:00 Robert Schumann Symphony No. 4 in D minor Op 120

11:33:00 00:23:51 Bonus: Erich Wolfgang Korngold Violin Concerto in D Op 35

Nikolaj Znaider, violin

BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

12:10:00 00:05:15 Domenico Scarlatti Sonata in E

Yundi, piano DeutGram 6090

12:15:00 00:02:29 Domenico Scarlatti Sonata in C

Ivo Pogorelich, piano DeutGram 435855

12:20:00 00:20:27 Vincenzo Tommasini The Good-Humored Ladies: Suite

Louis Lane Cleveland Orchestra Sony 60311

12:43:00 00:12:18 Charles Avison Concerto Grosso No. 9 after Scarlatti in C

Trevor Pinnock English Concert Archiv 415518

12:55:00 00:04:24 Domenico Scarlatti Sonata in G

Ivo Pogorelich, piano DeutGram 435855

12:59:00 00:02:27 Domenico Scarlatti Sonata in B flat

Ivo Pogorelich, piano DeutGram 435855

13:02:00 00:02:38 Domenico Scarlatti Sonata in F

Sergei Babayan, piano ProPiano 224506

13:05 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Modest Mussorgsky

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

15:04:00 00:25:36 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No.101 in D

Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Naïve 5176

15:33:00 00:16:00 Johan Helmich Roman Oboe d'amore Concerto in D

Stockholm Sinfonietta Jan-Olav Wedin Alf Nilsson, oboe d'amore Bis 165

15:52:00 00:02:16 Hans Leo Hassler Dixit Maria

John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 134

15:54:00 00:01:37 Hans Leo Hassler Cantate Domino

King's Singers Naxos 572987

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Jahja Ling, conductor; Gil Shaham, violin – Blossom Festival Concert

16:04:00 00:07:43 Ludwig van Beethoven Coriolan Overture Op 62

16:15:00 00:46:00 Ludwig van Beethoven Violin Concerto in D major Op 61

17:05:00 00:34:21 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 5 in C minor Op 67

17:37:00 00:21:43 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 88 in G

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra MAA 1032

KEYNOTES: WCLV’s Bill O’Connell with recordings and updates from past medalists of the Cleveland International Piano Competition and CIPC news; this week, Martina Filjak and Konstantin Soukhovetski

18:03:00 00:06:14 Padre Antonio Soler Sonata No. 3 in B flat

Martina Filjak, piano Naxos 572515

18:10:00 00:06:45 Padre Antonio Soler Sonata No. 5 in F

Martina Filjak, piano Naxos 572515

18:21:00 00:07:41 Gabriel Fauré Nocturne No. 1 in E flat minor Op 33

Konstantin Soukhovetski, piano CIPC 2003

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

21:53:00 00:06:14 Béla Bartók Romanian Folk Dances

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 415668

22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: Haunted Landscapes: Music of George Crumb

George Crumb: Vox Balanae, I (excerpt) & finale

eighth blackbird Cedille 76 3:33, 5:33

George Crumb: “Se ha llenado de luces mi corazón de seda” from Ancient Voices of Children

Contemporary Chamber Ensemble/Arthur Weisberg; Jan DeGaetani, mezzo-soprano; Michael Dash, boy soprano Nonesuch 79149 7:19

George Crumb: Nocturnal Sounds (The Awakening) fr. Makrokosmos III

Gilbert Kalish &James Freeman, pianos; Raymond Des Roches & Richard Fitz, percussion Nonesuch 79149 5:19

George Crumb: “Deep River” from The River of Life

Orchestra 2001/James Freeman; Ann Crumb, voc. Bridge 9218 6:32

George Crumb: Tammy, Fritzi and Yoda from Mundis Canis

David Starobin, guitar; Crumb, percussion Bridge 9095 5:32

George Crumb: Black Angels, III. Return

Kronos Quartet Nonesuch 79242 7:18

LATE PROGRAM

23:02:00 00:11:28 Domenico Scarlatti Sonata in E minor

Duo Amaral DuoAmaral 501592

23:13:00 00:09:13 Ottorino Respighi Three Botticelli Pictures: Adoration of The Magi

James Gaffigan CityMusic Cleveland CityMusic 2

23:24:00 00:12:06 Amilcare Ponchielli Elegia

Riccardo Muti La Scala Philharmonic Sony 63025

23:38:00 00:06:37 Domenico Scarlatti Sonata in F minor

Soyeon Lee, piano Naxos 570010

23:44:00 00:08:12 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco Andantino from Guitar Concerto No. 1 Op 99

London Philharmonic Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Kazuhito Yamashita, guitar RCA 60355

23:55:00 00:03:20 Giuseppe Verdi La traviata: Act 3 Prelude Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10634

23:57:00 00:02:58 Gabriel Pierné Pastorale Op 14

Reykjavik Wind Quintet Chandos 9362