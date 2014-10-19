Program Guide 10-19-2014

LA PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen: Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Yuja Wang, piano

00:04:00 00:11:00 Daníel Bjarnason Blow bright

00:23:00 00:43:05 Sergei Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 3 in D minor Op 30

01:15:00 00:35:38 Igor Stravinsky Pétrouchka

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

02:02:00 00:40:12 Antonín Dvorák Piano Concerto in G minor Op 33

Odense Symphony Justin Brown Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9309

02:44:00 00:35:15 George W. Chadwick Symphony No. 3 in F

Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9253

03:21:00 00:32:32 Jean Sibelius Violin Concerto in D minor Op 47

Gothenburg Symphony Neeme Järvi Ilya Gringolts, violin DeutGram 2249

03:56:00 00:03:15 Robert Schumann Scenes from Childhood: Träumerei Op 15

Lang Lang, piano DeutGram 2047

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Christopher Auerbach-Brown: Dorian Gray (1995, rev 2010)

Jason Vieaux, guitar (private CD) 13:25

Buck McDaniel: Put It All In

Ars Futura Ensemble (private CD) 3:52

Sean Ells Hussey: Final Process

Ars Futura Ensemble (private CD) 5:47

Neal Todten: Anywhere But In on a Sunny

Ars Futura Ensemble (private CD) 4:49

Loris Ohannes Chobanian: Songs of Ararat

Baldwin-Wallace Symphonic Wind Ensemble/Dwight Oltman (private CD) 20:33

04:52:00 00:07:13 Dmitri Shostakovich Andante from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 102

BBC Symphony Orchestra Hugh Wolff Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 460503

05:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: National Dances Part I: Eastern Europe

Béla Bartók: Roumanian Folk Dances

Budapest Festival Orchestra/Ivan Fischer (Philips 454430 CD) 6:00

Antonin Dvorák: Slavonic Dances Op.46 Nos.1 & 2

Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra/Rafael Kubelik (DG 419056 CD) 8:23

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dances No.1, 7 & 5

Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Fritz Reiner (London 417696 CD) 3:19; 2:09; 2:28

Zoltan Kodaly: Dances of Galánta

Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Ferenc Fricsay (IMG 51092 CD) 17:39

Anon: Kossack’s Cavalry Dance

Red Army Chorus and Dance Ensemble (LDMI 1405 CD) 5:10

05:57:00 00:02:15 Claude Debussy Preludes Book 2: Hommage à S. Pickwick

Paul Crossley, piano Sony 53111

06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: The Sixteen Century

MUSICA SACRA

07:04:00 00:07:26 Guillaume Dufay Sanctus from Mass for St. Anthony

Alexander Blachly Pomerium Archiv 453477

07:13:00 00:17:42 Franz Joseph Haydn Mass No. 7 in B flat

Collegium Musicum 90 Richard Hickox Janice Watson, soprano; Collegium Musicum 90 Chorus Chandos 592

07:33:00 00:21:15 Franz Schubert Mass No. 4 in C

Orch of Age of Enlightenment Bruno Weil Soloists fr Vienna Choir Boys; Jörg Hering, tenor; Harry van der Kamp, bass; Vienna Boys' Choir; Chorus Viennensis Sony 68248

07:57:00 00:02:41 Ignacio de Jerúsalem Responsorio Segundo de S.S. José

Chanticleer Sinfonia Joseph Jennings Chanticleer Teldec 96353

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois

08:56:00 00:02:56 Gabriel Fauré Nocturne No. 8 in D flat Op 84

Kathryn Stott, piano Hyperion 66911

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded September 15, 2013 - This week's From the Top comes from Vermillion, South Dakota, which happens to be the home of one of the greatest collections of musical instruments in the world. The National Music Museum is in Vermillion and so, in addition to the performances of some incredible young musicians, this episode features the sounds of some of the museum's rare treasures.

Luna Quartet [Anna Humphrey, violin I, age 17 from Rogers, MN; Emma Richman, violin II, age 15 from Minneapolis, MN; Alexandra Sophocleus, viola, age 18 from Minneapolis, MN; Nora Doyle, cello, age 17 from Minneapolis, MN]

Finale: Presto from String Quartet No. 64 in D Op 76/5 by Franz Joseph Haydn (1732-1809)

Maya Buchanan, violin, age 13 from Rapid City, SD

Allegro from Violin Sonata No. 5 in F Op 24 "Spring" by Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827), accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano

Evan Lee, piano, age 15 from Brooklyn, NY

Transcendental Etude No. 4 in d “Mazeppa” by Franz Liszt (1811-1886)

Henry Johnston, guitar, age 16 from Saint Paul, MN

Allegro non troppo from Sonata No. 3 by Manuel Ponce (1882-1948)

Jon Corin, saxophone, age 18 from Sarasota, FL

Animé from Fantasia by Heitor Villa-Lobos (1887-1959) accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano

Christopher O'Riley, piano

Allegro con brio from Piano Sonata No. 21 in C Op 53 "Waldstein" by Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827)

PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham: Manfred Honeck, conductor; Yulianna Avdeeva, piano

10:04:00 00:09:54 Samuel Barber Adagio for Strings Op 11

10:16:00 00:30:05 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 21 in C

10:50:00 00:38:50 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 8 in G major Op 88

11:33:00 00:22:49 Leos Janácek Jenufa: Symphonic Suite

BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

12:09:00 00:23:20 Richard Wagner Tannhäuser: Overture & Venusberg Music

Riccardo Chailly Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Decca 448155

12:35:00 00:06:26 Sir Edward Elgar Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1 in D major Op 39

London Philharmonic Orchestra Sir Andrew Davis Royal Choral Society EMI 28379

12:41:00 00:05:06 Sir Edward Elgar Pomp and Circumstance March No. 2 in A minor Op 39

James Judd New Zealand Symphony Naxos 557273

12:49:00 00:05:55 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book 8: Wedding Day at Troldhaugen

Jerzy Maksymiuk BBC Scottish Symphony Naxos 550864

13:00:00 00:15:05 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Capriccio espagnol Op 34

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 93019

13:15 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music

Johann Strauss Jr: Blue Danube Waltz Op 314 (1866)

Dresden Philharmonic/Siegfried Kurz (Award CD)

Johann Strauss Jr:Kunstler-Quadrille Op 71 (1858)

Austrian Radio Symphony/Peter Guth (Naxos 223227 CD)

Johann Strauss Jr: Kunstlerleben "Artists' Life" Waltz Op 316 (1867)

Austrian Radio Symphony/Peter Guth (Naxos 223227 CD)

Johann Strauss Jr:Die Fledermaus, Overture (1874)

Austrian Radio Symphony/Peter Guth (Naxos 223227 CD)

Johann Strauss Jr: Tales from the Vienna Woods Waltz Op 325 (1868)

Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 10098 CD)

Johann Strauss Jr:L'enfantillage Op.202 (1858)

Austrian Radio Symphony/Peter Guth (Naxos 223227 CD)

Johann Strauss Jr:Kaiserwalzer Op 437 (1888)

Austrian Radio Symphony/Peter Guth (Naxos 223227 CD)

Johann Strauss Jr:Explosions Polka Op 43 (1841)

Austrian Radio Symphony/Peter Guth (Naxos 23227 CD)

Johann Strauss Jr:Myrtenbluten Waltz Op 395 (1847)

Austrian Radio Symphony/Peter Guth (Naxos 223227 CD)

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

15:03:00 00:24:09 Ludwig van Beethoven

Piano Sonata No. 21 in C major Op 53 Christopher O'Riley, piano Discover 920381

15:30:00 00:12:21 Aram Khachaturian Gayaneh: Suite

Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8542

15:45:00 00:08:14 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondo for Piano & Orchestra in A

Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras John O'Conor, piano Telarc 80285

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Marek Janowski, conductor; Matthew Polenzani, tenor; Richard King, horn – recorded live in Severance Hall

16:04:00 00:18:08 Gabriel Fauré Pelléas et Mélisande Suite Op 80

16:26:00 00:22:32 Benjamin Britten Serenade for Tenor, Horn and Strings Op 31

16:52:00 00:44:04 César Franck Symphony in D minor

17:37:00 00:22:00 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 15 in B flat

Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Robert Casadesus, piano Sony 780837

KEYNOTES: WCLV’s Bill O’Connell with recordings and updates from past medalists of the Cleveland International Piano Competition and CIPC news

18:03:00 00:06:51 Robert Schumann Abegg Variations Op 1

Kotaro Fukuma, piano Naxos 557668

18:09:00 00:04:41 Robert Schumann Novelette No. 1 in F major Op 21

Kotaro Fukuma, piano Naxos 557668

18:16:00 00:08:36 Frédéric Chopin Barcarolle in F sharp major Op 60

Kotaro Fukuma, piano CIPC 2003

18:24:00 00:01:34 Frédéric Chopin Mazurka No. 3 in E major Op 6

Kotaro Fukuma, piano CIPC 2003

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

21:56:00 00:04:49 Elliott Carter Elegy

Gerard Schwarz Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Nonesuch 79002

22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: The Art of Spoken Word - It takes fine craftsmanship to achieve a perfect partnership between text and music in which neither element overshadows the other. This week, we’ll listen to a fascinating array of spoken word and music by composers striving to achieve this symmetry.

0:56 Scott Johnson: How it Happens (The Voice of I.F.Stone) (excerpts)

Kronos Quartet Nonesuch 79372

13:43 Aaron Jay Kernis: Goblin Market, Part II, Scenes 2 & 3

The New Professionals/Rebecca Miller; Mary King, narrator Signum 186

3:31 Martin Butler: The Tummy Beast from The Dirty Beasts

Soundwood Ensemble/David Campbell; Richard Stilgoe, narrator Black Box 1089

5:48 Joseph Schwantner: New Morning for the World (Excerpt)

Oregon Symphony/DePriest Koch 7293

6:29 David Lang: On Being Hit on the Head and On Hearing the Voice of God from Are you Experienced?

Nouvel Ensemble Moderne/Vaillancourt CRI 625

10:49 Michael Daugherty: Sing Sing: J. Edgar Hoover

Kronos Quartet Nonesuch 79372

4:18 Lee Hyla: Howl

Kronos Quartet, Alan Ginsburg, voice Nonesuch 79372

LATE PROGRAM

23:02:00 00:08:59 Richard Wagner Tannhäuser: Act 3 Prelude

Daniel Barenboim Chicago Symphony Orchestra Teldec 24224

23:10:00 00:07:11 Giacomo Puccini Chrysanthemums

Brodsky Quartet Chandos 10761

23:20:00 00:07:06 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 23

Stuttgart Chamber Orchestra Leon Fleisher Leon Fleisher, piano Sony 743505

23:27:00 00:05:07 Antonín Dvorák Larghetto from Serenade for Strings Op 22

Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 433549

23:34:00 00:05:40 Stephen Paulus Berceuse

Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71281

23:39:00 00:09:00 George Gershwin Lullaby for Strings

Brodsky Quartet Chandos 10801

23:48:00 00:04:59 Jean Sibelius The Tempest: Berceuse Op 109

Leopold Stokowski Stokowski Symphony Orchestra Cala 542

23:55:00 00:02:53 Richard Wagner Tannhäuser: Song to the Evening Star

Metropolitan Opera Orchestra James Levine Bryn Terfel, baritone DeutGram 445866

23:57:00 00:01:36 Joaquin Nin-Culmell Tonadas Volume 4: Canción

Edmund Battersby, piano Koch Intl 7062