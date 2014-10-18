Program Guide 10-18-2014

WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:22:01 Sergei Prokofiev Violin Concerto No. 1 in D major Op 19

Russian National Orchestra Yakov Kreizberg Julia Fischer, violin PentaTone 5186059

00:26:00 01:05:14 Gustav Mahler Symphony No. 5 in C sharp minor

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 425438

01:38:00 00:23:47 Baldassare Galuppi Nisi Dominus

Dresden Instrumental Concert Peter Kopp Roberta Invernizzi, soprano; Lucia Cirillo, soprano; Sara Mingardo, alto; Dresden Vocal Concert Archiv 4776145

02:04:00 00:20:07 Jerome Moross Symphony No. 1

JoAnn Falletta London Symphony Orchestra Albany 1403

02:27:00 00:51:34 Ludwig van Beethoven Variations on a Waltz by Diabelli Op 120

Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Uri Caine, piano TCO 922

03:20:00 01:18:39 Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No. 7 in C Op 60

Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev Rotterdam Philharmonic Philips 376

04:42:00 00:41:37 Ottorino Respighi La boutique fantasque

Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80396

05:26:00 00:42:28 Aaron Copland Symphony No. 3

Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony RCA 60149

06:11:00 00:15:02 Joseph Martin Kraus Symphony in E minor

Petter Sundkvist Swedish Chamber Orchestra Naxos 554777

06:28:00 00:12:01 Ron Nelson Courtly Airs and Dances

Jerry Junkin Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 76

06:43:00 00:07:02 George Frideric Handel Concerto Grosso in G major Op 3

Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Erato 94354

06:52:00 00:04:53 Francesco Corradini Baile de las máscaras: Excerpts

Pablo Heras-Casado Concerto Cologne Archiv 4792050

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

07:00:50 Chick Corea Spain (arr. Karl Jenkins)

Catrin Finch, harp; Lawrence Cottle, bass guitar; Paul Clarvis, percussion Sony 87320

07:05:00 Xavier Montsalvatge Partita

BBC Symphony Orchestra Juanjo Mena Chandos 10735

07:24:20 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 20 in d, K. 466 (includes improvised prelude with vocals & piano)

Bobby McFerrin, vocals; Chick Corea, piano; St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Bobby McFerrin Sony 62601

08:00:50 R. Jacinto de Chavarria Fuera, fuera! Haganles Lugar!

Florilegium and Arakaendar Bolivia Ashley Solomon Channel Classics 28009

08:06:39 Juan de Araujo Oh que bien se suspenden los Cielos

Florilegium and Arakaendar Bolivia Ashley Solomon Channel Classics 28009

08:10:54 Anonymous Naranijitay

Florilegium and Arakaendar Bolivia Ashley Solomon Channel Classics 28009

08:15:45 Fernando Sor Souvenir de Russie, for 2 Guitars

David Starobin, guitar; Oren Fader, guitar Bridge 9004

08:29:10 Sergei Prokofiev Piano Concerto No. 3 in C, Op. 26

Martha Argerich, piano; Montreal Symphony Orchestra Charles Dutoit EMI 56654

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded September 15, 2013 - This week's From the Top comes from Vermillion, South Dakota, which happens to be the home of one of the greatest collections of musical instruments in the world. The National Music Museum is in Vermillion and so, in addition to the performances of some incredible young musicians, this episode features the sounds of some of the museum's rare treasures.

Luna Quartet [Anna Humphrey, violin I, age 17 from Rogers, MN; Emma Richman, violin II, age 15 from Minneapolis, MN; Alexandra Sophocleus, viola, age 18 from Minneapolis, MN; Nora Doyle, cello, age 17 from Minneapolis, MN]

Finale: Presto from String Quartet No. 64 in D Op 76/5 by Franz Joseph Haydn (1732-1809)

Maya Buchanan, violin, age 13 from Rapid City, SD

Allegro from Violin Sonata No. 5 in F Op 24 "Spring" by Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827), accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano

Evan Lee, piano, age 15 from Brooklyn, NY

Transcendental Etude No. 4 in d “Mazeppa” by Franz Liszt (1811-1886)

Henry Johnston, guitar, age 16 from Saint Paul, MN

Allegro non troppo from Sonata No. 3 by Manuel Ponce (1882-1948)

Jon Corin, saxophone, age 18 from Sarasota, FL

Animé from Fantasia by Heitor Villa-Lobos (1887-1959) accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano

Christopher O'Riley, piano

Allegro con brio from Piano Sonata No. 21 in C Op 53 "Waldstein" by Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827)

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: National Dances Part I: Eastern Europe

Béla Bartók: Roumanian Folk Dances

Budapest Festival Orchestra/Ivan Fischer (Philips 454430 CD) 6:00

Antonin Dvorák: Slavonic Dances Op.46 Nos.1 & 2

Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra/Rafael Kubelik (DG 419056 CD) 8:23

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dances No.1, 7 & 5

Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Fritz Reiner (London 417696 CD) 3:19; 2:09; 2:28

Zoltan Kodaly: Dances of Galánta

Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Ferenc Fricsay (IMG 51092 CD) 17:39

Anon: Kossack’s Cavalry Dance

Red Army Chorus and Dance Ensemble (LDMI 1405 CD) 5:10

10:57:00 00:01:55 Béla Bartók Bagatelle No. 14 Op 6

Orion Weiss, piano Bridge 9355

11:00 OFFBEAT with Merry Peckham from the Cleveland Institute of Music: Project Trio - What do you get when you combine the sound of a flute, cello and bass? An interesting trio that has created their own take on the classics and are taking them everywhere, from the concert hall to the subway stations, to the park. Meet three CIM graduates who are creating great music and sharing it people in some unusual places! Project Trio will be performing in Chagrin on October 23rd presented by the Chagrin Arts Association.

JS Bach (arr Jethro Tull): Bourrée

Live recording from Mixon Hall (also found on their cd “Brooklyn” Harmonyville Records 700261264646)

Project Trio: Visual Machine

From the CD “Project Trio” - Harmonyville Records (700261288840)

Project Trio: Cherry Blossoms

Project Trio from the CD “Brooklyn”- Harmonyville Records (700261264646)

Duke Ellington and Thelonius Monk: Caravan/Epistrophy

Project trio from the CD “Brooklyn” -Harmonyville Records (700261264646)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker

Project trio Live in Mixon Hall (Also found on the CD “Brooklyn” Harmonyville Records (700261264646))

12:00 COMPOSERS DATEBOOK; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Modest Mussorgsky’s ‘Pictures at an Exhibition’

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling

12:09:00 00:11:23 Baldassare Galuppi Harpsichord Concerto in G

I Solisti Italiani Edoardo Farina, harpsichord Denon 78838

12:23:00 00:14:58 Gustav Mahler Rondo from Symphony No. 5

Leonard Bernstein Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 423608

12:40:00 00:09:16 André Jolivet Concertino for Trumpet, Strings & Piano

Philharmonia Orchestra Esa-Pekka Salonen Wynton Marsalis, trumpet; Craig Sheppard, piano CBS 42096

12:52:00 00:04:29 Nicolò Paganini Perpetual Motion Op 11

Eastman Wind Ensemble Donald Hunsberger Wynton Marsalis, cornet Sony 60804

13:00 OPERA IN AMERICA: San Francisco Opera

Giuseppe Verdi: Falstaff (1893)

Robin, page to Falstaff… Ivan Kiryakin

Dr. Caius… Joel Sorensen

Sir John Falstaff… Bryn Terfel

Bardolfo… Greg Fedderly

Pistola… Andrea Silvestrelli

Host of the Garter Inn… Larry Severino

Nannetta…Heidi Stober

Fenton… Francesco Demuro

Meg Page… Renee Rapier

Alice Ford… Ainhoa Arteta

Dame Quickly… Meredith Arwady

Ford… Fabio Capitanucci

Conductor: Nicola Luisotti

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

15:17:00 00:35:21 Sir Edward Elgar Falstaff Op 68

Sir Andrew Davis BBC Symphony Orchestra Teldec 98436

15:56:00 00:03:00 Carlos Guastavino Cantilena No. 4

Christopher O'Riley, piano CPI 3294112

16:00 CENTER STAGE FROM WOLF TRAP with Bill McGlaughlin & Rich Kleinfeldt

Béla Bartók: Rhapsody No. 1

Steven Isserlis, cello; Kirill Gerstein, piano

Alfredo Catalani: La Wally, “Ebben! ne andrò lontana” (1892)

Martin Hennessy: Renascence, “The World Stands Out” (2012)

Marcy Stonikas, soprano; Eve Gigliotti, mezzo-soprano; Eric Barry, tenor; Craig Colclough, bass-baritone; Kim Witman, piano

Off the Beaten Track - Shelley Foster Gurin: Ab-Sense

Northwestern Univ. Contemporary Music Ensemble

Ernö Dohnányi: Sextet in C Op 37 (1935)

Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center

17:00 CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY OF LINCOLN CENTER with Elliott Forrest

Franz Schubert: String Quintet in C D 956 (1828)

Miro Quartet (Daniel Ching, violin; William Fedkenheuer, violin; John Largess, viola; Joshua Gindele, cello); Paul Watkins, cello

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: In Praise of Women - A tip of the hat to Amy, Rosabella, Lydia, Mabel and even Sara Lee.

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm

Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:01:02 00:02:47 G.MacDermot-W.Shakespeare Who Is Sylvia?

Raul Julia Two Gentlemen of Verona -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 440017565-2

18:03:40 00:02:51 R.Rodgers-Lorenz Hart Wait Till You See Her

Robert R. Kaye By Jupiter -- Original Off Broadway Cast DRG DRG-CD-19105

18:07:27 00:03:14 Frank Loesser Adelaide

Frank Sinatra Guys and Dolls -- Original Cast Recording Decca B'way 012159112-2

18:10:46 00:01:14 R.Rodgers-L.Hart The Most Beautiful Girl in the World

Orchestra Jumbo -- Orignal Soundtrack Recording Columbia AOS2260

18:12:00 00:01:53 R.Rodgers-L.Hart Women

Arthur Siegal Rodgers and Hart Revisited, Vol.4 Painted Smiles PS1366

18:14:00 00:03:13 Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick Eve

Alan Alda The Apple Tree -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK48209

18:17:26 00:02:24 John Kander-Fred Ebb Two Ladies

Joel Grey Cabaret -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60533

18:19:45 00:02:44 Harold Arlen-Truman Capote Two Ladies

Enid Mosier, Ada Moore House of Flowers -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK86857

18:22:47 00:00:48 Frank Loesser Overture from "The Most Happy Fella"

Orchestra The Most Happy Fella -- Original B'way Cast Sony S2K48010

18:23:35 00:02:45 Frank Loesser Rosabella

Robert Weede The Most Happy Fella -- Original B'way Cast Sony S2K48010

18:26:52 00:02:30 Jerry Herman When Mabel Comes in the Room

Stanley Simmonds Mack and Mabel -- Original B'way Cast MCA MCAD-10523

18:29:29 00:03:04 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg Lydia the Tattooed Lady

Groucho Marx American Songbook Series: Yip Harburg Smithsonian RD048-16

18:32:27 00:02:31 Burton Lane-Yip Harburg I'll Take Tallulah

Frank Sinatra Frank Sinatra: Young Blue Eyes Bluebird 82876-60283

18:35:01 00:02:33 Arthur Schwartz-Howard Dietz I Love Luisa

Fred Astaire The Astaire Story DRG DARC-3-1102

18:37:48 00:01:33 Frank Loesser Once in Love With Amy

Ray Bolger Front Row Center: The Broadway Gold Box MCA MCAD4-11353

18:39:15 00:02:34 Stephen Sondheim Multitudes of Amys

Mandy Patinkin Experiment Nonesuch 979330-2

18:42:16 00:02:34 John Kander-Fred Ebb Sara Lee

Jim Walton And the World Goes 'Round -- Original Cast RCA 09026-60904-2

18:45:01 00:03:20 A.J.Lerner-F.Loewe I Still See Elisa

James Barton Paint Your Wagon -- Original B'way Cast RCA 60243-2-RG

18:48:17 00:03:35 Stephen Sondheim Ariadne

Nathan Lane The Frogs -- Original B'way Cast PS Classics CD25

18:52:29 00:00:31 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down

Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:06 00:03:50 A.J.Lerner-F.Loewe Filler: Gigi

Louis Jourdan Gigi -- Original Film Soundtrack Rhino R271962

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:05:00 00:13:30 Carlos Baguer Symphony No. 16 in G

Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9456

19:21:00 00:33:53 Johannes Brahms Concerto for Violin & Cello in A minor Op 102

Berlin Philharmonic Claudio Abbado Gil Shaham, violin; Jian Wang, cello DeutGram 469529

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; Joelle Harvey, soprano; Iestyn Davies, countertenor; Nicholas Phan, tenor; Hanno Müller-Brachmann, bass; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus & Youth Chorus - live from Severance Hall

Johann Sebastian Bach: Mass in b BWV 232 (1749)

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - We’ve haven’t held a Carmen Orgy in a while; bringing the drinks and noshes will be Andy Griffith, Spike Jones, John Atkins, Pig Iron and the Detroit Symphony as well as arias from ‘Carmen Jones’...Mark Levy says he “Likes His Present Age”...This Week in the Media

LATE PROGRAM with John Simna

23:01:00 00:05:01 Edvard Grieg Peer Gynt: Act 3 Prelude "Ase's Death"

Paavo Järvi Estonian National Symphony VirginClas 45722

23:06:00 00:05:02 Nicolò Paganini Cantabile in D major

Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, vn; Sandra Rivers, piano EMI 54576

23:12:00 00:07:22 Howard Hanson Andante from Symphony No. 2 Op 30

Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 559701

23:19:00 00:05:06 Frédéric Chopin Mazurka No. 17 in B flat minor Op 24

Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9289

23:25:00 00:05:13 Franz Schubert Andante from Violin Sonatina No. 1

Gil Shaham, violin; Göran Söllscher, guitar DeutGram 471568

23:30:00 00:03:13 Gabriel Fauré Requiem: Pie Jesu

London Symphony Orchestra Klauspeter Seibel Sir James Galway, flute DeutGram 3024

23:34:00 00:05:11 Franz Liszt Transcendental Etude No. 3 in F

Alice Sara Ott, piano DeutGram 4778362

23:39:00 00:07:17 Agustín Barrios Un sueño en la floresta

Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram 17000

23:46:00 00:05:48 Johann Sebastian Bach Largo from Concerto for 2 Violins

Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2013

23:52:00 00:04:12 Astor Piazzolla Oblivion

European Film Philharmonic Christoph Israel Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram 17000

23:56:00 00:03:15 Lars-Erik Larsson A Winter's Tale: Epilogue Op 18

Andrew Manze Helsingborg Symphony CPO 777671