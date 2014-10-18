Program Guide 10-18-2014
WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier
00:02:00 00:22:01 Sergei Prokofiev Violin Concerto No. 1 in D major Op 19
Russian National Orchestra Yakov Kreizberg Julia Fischer, violin PentaTone 5186059
00:26:00 01:05:14 Gustav Mahler Symphony No. 5 in C sharp minor
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 425438
01:38:00 00:23:47 Baldassare Galuppi Nisi Dominus
Dresden Instrumental Concert Peter Kopp Roberta Invernizzi, soprano; Lucia Cirillo, soprano; Sara Mingardo, alto; Dresden Vocal Concert Archiv 4776145
02:04:00 00:20:07 Jerome Moross Symphony No. 1
JoAnn Falletta London Symphony Orchestra Albany 1403
02:27:00 00:51:34 Ludwig van Beethoven Variations on a Waltz by Diabelli Op 120
Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Uri Caine, piano TCO 922
03:20:00 01:18:39 Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No. 7 in C Op 60
Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev Rotterdam Philharmonic Philips 376
04:42:00 00:41:37 Ottorino Respighi La boutique fantasque
Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80396
05:26:00 00:42:28 Aaron Copland Symphony No. 3
Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony RCA 60149
06:11:00 00:15:02 Joseph Martin Kraus Symphony in E minor
Petter Sundkvist Swedish Chamber Orchestra Naxos 554777
06:28:00 00:12:01 Ron Nelson Courtly Airs and Dances
Jerry Junkin Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 76
06:43:00 00:07:02 George Frideric Handel Concerto Grosso in G major Op 3
Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Erato 94354
06:52:00 00:04:53 Francesco Corradini Baile de las máscaras: Excerpts
Pablo Heras-Casado Concerto Cologne Archiv 4792050
CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music
07:00:50 Chick Corea Spain (arr. Karl Jenkins)
Catrin Finch, harp; Lawrence Cottle, bass guitar; Paul Clarvis, percussion Sony 87320
07:05:00 Xavier Montsalvatge Partita
BBC Symphony Orchestra Juanjo Mena Chandos 10735
07:24:20 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 20 in d, K. 466 (includes improvised prelude with vocals & piano)
Bobby McFerrin, vocals; Chick Corea, piano; St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Bobby McFerrin Sony 62601
08:00:50 R. Jacinto de Chavarria Fuera, fuera! Haganles Lugar!
Florilegium and Arakaendar Bolivia Ashley Solomon Channel Classics 28009
08:06:39 Juan de Araujo Oh que bien se suspenden los Cielos
Florilegium and Arakaendar Bolivia Ashley Solomon Channel Classics 28009
08:10:54 Anonymous Naranijitay
Florilegium and Arakaendar Bolivia Ashley Solomon Channel Classics 28009
08:15:45 Fernando Sor Souvenir de Russie, for 2 Guitars
David Starobin, guitar; Oren Fader, guitar Bridge 9004
08:29:10 Sergei Prokofiev Piano Concerto No. 3 in C, Op. 26
Martha Argerich, piano; Montreal Symphony Orchestra Charles Dutoit EMI 56654
09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded September 15, 2013 - This week's From the Top comes from Vermillion, South Dakota, which happens to be the home of one of the greatest collections of musical instruments in the world. The National Music Museum is in Vermillion and so, in addition to the performances of some incredible young musicians, this episode features the sounds of some of the museum's rare treasures.
Luna Quartet [Anna Humphrey, violin I, age 17 from Rogers, MN; Emma Richman, violin II, age 15 from Minneapolis, MN; Alexandra Sophocleus, viola, age 18 from Minneapolis, MN; Nora Doyle, cello, age 17 from Minneapolis, MN]
Finale: Presto from String Quartet No. 64 in D Op 76/5 by Franz Joseph Haydn (1732-1809)
Maya Buchanan, violin, age 13 from Rapid City, SD
Allegro from Violin Sonata No. 5 in F Op 24 "Spring" by Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827), accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano
Evan Lee, piano, age 15 from Brooklyn, NY
Transcendental Etude No. 4 in d “Mazeppa” by Franz Liszt (1811-1886)
Henry Johnston, guitar, age 16 from Saint Paul, MN
Allegro non troppo from Sonata No. 3 by Manuel Ponce (1882-1948)
Jon Corin, saxophone, age 18 from Sarasota, FL
Animé from Fantasia by Heitor Villa-Lobos (1887-1959) accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano
Christopher O'Riley, piano
Allegro con brio from Piano Sonata No. 21 in C Op 53 "Waldstein" by Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827)
10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: National Dances Part I: Eastern Europe
Béla Bartók: Roumanian Folk Dances
Budapest Festival Orchestra/Ivan Fischer (Philips 454430 CD) 6:00
Antonin Dvorák: Slavonic Dances Op.46 Nos.1 & 2
Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra/Rafael Kubelik (DG 419056 CD) 8:23
Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dances No.1, 7 & 5
Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Fritz Reiner (London 417696 CD) 3:19; 2:09; 2:28
Zoltan Kodaly: Dances of Galánta
Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Ferenc Fricsay (IMG 51092 CD) 17:39
Anon: Kossack’s Cavalry Dance
Red Army Chorus and Dance Ensemble (LDMI 1405 CD) 5:10
10:57:00 00:01:55 Béla Bartók Bagatelle No. 14 Op 6
Orion Weiss, piano Bridge 9355
11:00 OFFBEAT with Merry Peckham from the Cleveland Institute of Music: Project Trio - What do you get when you combine the sound of a flute, cello and bass? An interesting trio that has created their own take on the classics and are taking them everywhere, from the concert hall to the subway stations, to the park. Meet three CIM graduates who are creating great music and sharing it people in some unusual places! Project Trio will be performing in Chagrin on October 23rd presented by the Chagrin Arts Association.
JS Bach (arr Jethro Tull): Bourrée
Live recording from Mixon Hall (also found on their cd “Brooklyn” Harmonyville Records 700261264646)
Project Trio: Visual Machine
From the CD “Project Trio” - Harmonyville Records (700261288840)
Project Trio: Cherry Blossoms
Project Trio from the CD “Brooklyn”- Harmonyville Records (700261264646)
Duke Ellington and Thelonius Monk: Caravan/Epistrophy
Project trio from the CD “Brooklyn” -Harmonyville Records (700261264646)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker
Project trio Live in Mixon Hall (Also found on the CD “Brooklyn” Harmonyville Records (700261264646))
12:00 COMPOSERS DATEBOOK; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Modest Mussorgsky’s ‘Pictures at an Exhibition’
CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling
12:09:00 00:11:23 Baldassare Galuppi Harpsichord Concerto in G
I Solisti Italiani Edoardo Farina, harpsichord Denon 78838
12:23:00 00:14:58 Gustav Mahler Rondo from Symphony No. 5
Leonard Bernstein Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 423608
12:40:00 00:09:16 André Jolivet Concertino for Trumpet, Strings & Piano
Philharmonia Orchestra Esa-Pekka Salonen Wynton Marsalis, trumpet; Craig Sheppard, piano CBS 42096
12:52:00 00:04:29 Nicolò Paganini Perpetual Motion Op 11
Eastman Wind Ensemble Donald Hunsberger Wynton Marsalis, cornet Sony 60804
13:00 OPERA IN AMERICA: San Francisco Opera
Giuseppe Verdi: Falstaff (1893)
Robin, page to Falstaff… Ivan Kiryakin
Dr. Caius… Joel Sorensen
Sir John Falstaff… Bryn Terfel
Bardolfo… Greg Fedderly
Pistola… Andrea Silvestrelli
Host of the Garter Inn… Larry Severino
Nannetta…Heidi Stober
Fenton… Francesco Demuro
Meg Page… Renee Rapier
Alice Ford… Ainhoa Arteta
Dame Quickly… Meredith Arwady
Ford… Fabio Capitanucci
Conductor: Nicola Luisotti
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
15:17:00 00:35:21 Sir Edward Elgar Falstaff Op 68
Sir Andrew Davis BBC Symphony Orchestra Teldec 98436
15:56:00 00:03:00 Carlos Guastavino Cantilena No. 4
Christopher O'Riley, piano CPI 3294112
16:00 CENTER STAGE FROM WOLF TRAP with Bill McGlaughlin & Rich Kleinfeldt
Béla Bartók: Rhapsody No. 1
Steven Isserlis, cello; Kirill Gerstein, piano
Alfredo Catalani: La Wally, “Ebben! ne andrò lontana” (1892)
Martin Hennessy: Renascence, “The World Stands Out” (2012)
Marcy Stonikas, soprano; Eve Gigliotti, mezzo-soprano; Eric Barry, tenor; Craig Colclough, bass-baritone; Kim Witman, piano
Off the Beaten Track - Shelley Foster Gurin: Ab-Sense
Northwestern Univ. Contemporary Music Ensemble
Ernö Dohnányi: Sextet in C Op 37 (1935)
Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center
17:00 CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY OF LINCOLN CENTER with Elliott Forrest
Franz Schubert: String Quintet in C D 956 (1828)
Miro Quartet (Daniel Ching, violin; William Fedkenheuer, violin; John Largess, viola; Joshua Gindele, cello); Paul Watkins, cello
FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: In Praise of Women - A tip of the hat to Amy, Rosabella, Lydia, Mabel and even Sara Lee.
18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm
Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2
18:01:02 00:02:47 G.MacDermot-W.Shakespeare Who Is Sylvia?
Raul Julia Two Gentlemen of Verona -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 440017565-2
18:03:40 00:02:51 R.Rodgers-Lorenz Hart Wait Till You See Her
Robert R. Kaye By Jupiter -- Original Off Broadway Cast DRG DRG-CD-19105
18:07:27 00:03:14 Frank Loesser Adelaide
Frank Sinatra Guys and Dolls -- Original Cast Recording Decca B'way 012159112-2
18:10:46 00:01:14 R.Rodgers-L.Hart The Most Beautiful Girl in the World
Orchestra Jumbo -- Orignal Soundtrack Recording Columbia AOS2260
18:12:00 00:01:53 R.Rodgers-L.Hart Women
Arthur Siegal Rodgers and Hart Revisited, Vol.4 Painted Smiles PS1366
18:14:00 00:03:13 Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick Eve
Alan Alda The Apple Tree -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK48209
18:17:26 00:02:24 John Kander-Fred Ebb Two Ladies
Joel Grey Cabaret -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60533
18:19:45 00:02:44 Harold Arlen-Truman Capote Two Ladies
Enid Mosier, Ada Moore House of Flowers -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK86857
18:22:47 00:00:48 Frank Loesser Overture from "The Most Happy Fella"
Orchestra The Most Happy Fella -- Original B'way Cast Sony S2K48010
18:23:35 00:02:45 Frank Loesser Rosabella
Robert Weede The Most Happy Fella -- Original B'way Cast Sony S2K48010
18:26:52 00:02:30 Jerry Herman When Mabel Comes in the Room
Stanley Simmonds Mack and Mabel -- Original B'way Cast MCA MCAD-10523
18:29:29 00:03:04 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg Lydia the Tattooed Lady
Groucho Marx American Songbook Series: Yip Harburg Smithsonian RD048-16
18:32:27 00:02:31 Burton Lane-Yip Harburg I'll Take Tallulah
Frank Sinatra Frank Sinatra: Young Blue Eyes Bluebird 82876-60283
18:35:01 00:02:33 Arthur Schwartz-Howard Dietz I Love Luisa
Fred Astaire The Astaire Story DRG DARC-3-1102
18:37:48 00:01:33 Frank Loesser Once in Love With Amy
Ray Bolger Front Row Center: The Broadway Gold Box MCA MCAD4-11353
18:39:15 00:02:34 Stephen Sondheim Multitudes of Amys
Mandy Patinkin Experiment Nonesuch 979330-2
18:42:16 00:02:34 John Kander-Fred Ebb Sara Lee
Jim Walton And the World Goes 'Round -- Original Cast RCA 09026-60904-2
18:45:01 00:03:20 A.J.Lerner-F.Loewe I Still See Elisa
James Barton Paint Your Wagon -- Original B'way Cast RCA 60243-2-RG
18:48:17 00:03:35 Stephen Sondheim Ariadne
Nathan Lane The Frogs -- Original B'way Cast PS Classics CD25
18:52:29 00:00:31 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down
Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659
18:53:06 00:03:50 A.J.Lerner-F.Loewe Filler: Gigi
Louis Jourdan Gigi -- Original Film Soundtrack Rhino R271962
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:05:00 00:13:30 Carlos Baguer Symphony No. 16 in G
Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9456
19:21:00 00:33:53 Johannes Brahms Concerto for Violin & Cello in A minor Op 102
Berlin Philharmonic Claudio Abbado Gil Shaham, violin; Jian Wang, cello DeutGram 469529
20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; Joelle Harvey, soprano; Iestyn Davies, countertenor; Nicholas Phan, tenor; Hanno Müller-Brachmann, bass; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus & Youth Chorus - live from Severance Hall
Johann Sebastian Bach: Mass in b BWV 232 (1749)
22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - We’ve haven’t held a Carmen Orgy in a while; bringing the drinks and noshes will be Andy Griffith, Spike Jones, John Atkins, Pig Iron and the Detroit Symphony as well as arias from ‘Carmen Jones’...Mark Levy says he “Likes His Present Age”...This Week in the Media
LATE PROGRAM with John Simna
23:01:00 00:05:01 Edvard Grieg Peer Gynt: Act 3 Prelude "Ase's Death"
Paavo Järvi Estonian National Symphony VirginClas 45722
23:06:00 00:05:02 Nicolò Paganini Cantabile in D major
Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, vn; Sandra Rivers, piano EMI 54576
23:12:00 00:07:22 Howard Hanson Andante from Symphony No. 2 Op 30
Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 559701
23:19:00 00:05:06 Frédéric Chopin Mazurka No. 17 in B flat minor Op 24
Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9289
23:25:00 00:05:13 Franz Schubert Andante from Violin Sonatina No. 1
Gil Shaham, violin; Göran Söllscher, guitar DeutGram 471568
23:30:00 00:03:13 Gabriel Fauré Requiem: Pie Jesu
London Symphony Orchestra Klauspeter Seibel Sir James Galway, flute DeutGram 3024
23:34:00 00:05:11 Franz Liszt Transcendental Etude No. 3 in F
Alice Sara Ott, piano DeutGram 4778362
23:39:00 00:07:17 Agustín Barrios Un sueño en la floresta
Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram 17000
23:46:00 00:05:48 Johann Sebastian Bach Largo from Concerto for 2 Violins
Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2013
23:52:00 00:04:12 Astor Piazzolla Oblivion
European Film Philharmonic Christoph Israel Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram 17000
23:56:00 00:03:15 Lars-Erik Larsson A Winter's Tale: Epilogue Op 18
Andrew Manze Helsingborg Symphony CPO 777671