Program Guide 10-13-2014
00:00 WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier
00:02:00 00:39:50 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 2 in D Op 73
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony 203
00:44:00 00:38:25 Ludwig van Beethoven String Quartet No. 14 in C sharp minor Op 131
Cypress String Quartet Cypress 2012
01:24:00 00:17:36 Johann Sebastian Bach Partita No. 4 in D major
Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 4785334
01:44:00 00:43:26 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Divertimento No. 17 in D major
Cleveland Orchestra Louis Lane Rafael Druian, violin Sony 86793
02:29:00 00:45:45 Reinhold Glière Symphony No. 2 in C minor Op 25
Zdenek Mácal New Jersey Symphony Delos 3178
03:17:00 00:29:37 Franz Schubert Piano Sonata in C minor
Leif Ove Andsnes, piano EMI 16448
03:49:00 00:37:13 Igor Stravinsky Pulcinella - Ballet with Song after
Cleveland Orchestra Igor Stravinsky Mary Simmons, soprano; Glenn Schnittke, tenor; Phillip MacGregor, bass Sony 63325
04:28:00 00:27:09 Béla Bartók Divertimento for Strings
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra MAA 1032
04:57:00 00:23:06 George Frideric Handel Il pastor fido: Suite
Jeanne Lamon Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Sony 68257
05:22:00 00:16:32 Franz Joseph Haydn Piano Trio No. 45 in E flat major
Vienna Piano Trio Nimbus 5535
05:30:00 00:05:32 H. Balfour Gardiner Shepherd Fennel's Dance
Raymond Leppard Indianapolis Symphony Koss Class 3303
05:54:00 00:01:15 Modest Mussorgsky Pictures at an Exhibition: Ballet of the Unhatched Chicks in their Shells
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Teldec 244920
05:56:00 00:03:11 Clive Richardson Beachcomber
Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion 66968
06:00 BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber - Music and information to get your morning going, including the Sousalarm at 6:55am, Composers Datebook at 9:05 and the Movie Quiz at 9:25
06:07:00 00:10:22 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach String Symphony in C major
John Hsu The Vivaldi Project Centaur 3176
06:20:00 00:10:19 Enrique Granados Valses poéticos
Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 4785334
06:25:00 00:05:02 Jean Sibelius Kuolema: Valse triste Op 44
Daniel Barenboim West-Eastern Divan Orchestra Warner 62190
06:40:00 00:02:59 Charles Gounod Faust: Soldiers' Chorus "Gloire immortelle"
London Symphony Orchestra Richard Hickox London Symphony Chorus MCA 25877
06:45:00 00:06:52 Emmanuel Chabrier The King in Spite of Himself: Fête
Neeme Järvi Orch de la Suisse Romande Chandos 5122
06:50:00 00:02:54 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondo alla Turca from Sonata No. 11
Lars Vogt, piano EMI 36080
06:55:00 00:02:33 John Philip Sousa March "The High School Cadets"
Frederick Fennell Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Brain 7503
07:05:00 00:04:29 Arthur Foote Suite for Strings: Finale Op 63
Mikhail Gurewitsch do.gma chamber orchestra MD+G 9121717
07:10:00 00:09:43 Francesco Geminiani Concerto Grosso No.10 in F major
Andrew Manze Academy of Ancient Music Harm Mundi 907261
07:23:00 00:02:14 Traditional El Paño moruno
Christopher Parkening, guitar; David Brandon, guitar EMI 49406
07:25:00 00:07:37 Emile Waldteufel Waltz "The Skaters" Op 183
Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion 66998
07:40:00 00:09:10 Alberto Ginastera Suite of Native Dances Op 15
Gisèle Ben-Dor Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra Naxos 570999
07:51:00 00:02:21 George Gershwin Porgy and Bess: It Ain't Necessarily So
Caroline Goulding, violin; Christopher O'Riley, piano Telarc 80744
07:55:00 00:02:11 Joseph Brackett Simple Gifts
Dale Warland Dale Warland Singers; Linda Chatterton, flute; Jeffrey Van, guitar Gothic 49243
08:07:00 00:06:00 Felix Mendelssohn Finale from Octet for Strings Op 20
Academy Chamber Ensemble Chandos 8790
08:07:00 00:07:07 Peter Tchaikovsky Finale from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 23
Chicago Symphony Orchestra Daniel Barenboim Lang Lang, piano DeutGram 666
08:18:00 00:12:13 Sergei Rachmaninoff Symphonic Dance No. 1 Op 45
Robert Spano Atlanta Symphony Orchestra ASO Media 1003
08:33:00 00:06:21 Claude Debussy Marche écossaise
Jean Martinon Orchestre National de France EMI 72667
08:42:00 00:08:41 Franz Schubert Rondo from Piano Trio No. 1
Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello Bridge 9376
08:55:00 00:05:56 John Williams Close Encounters of the Third Kind:
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80495
09:05:00 00:14:40 Percy Grainger Lincolnshire Posy
Frederick Fennell Cleveland Symphonic Winds Telarc 80099
09:27:00 00:06:53 Franz von Suppé Light Cavalry: Overture
Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Sony 544071
09:35:00 00:09:25 Felix Mendelssohn Variations Concertantes in D major Op 17
Keith Robinson, cello; Donna Lee, piano Blue Griff 237
09:48:00 00:06:54 Richard Rodgers South Pacific: Overture
John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 434932
10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola
10:01:00 00:02:25 Aaron Copland Old American Songs Set No. 2: The Little Horses
Angelika Kirchschlager, mezzo; John Williams, guitar Sony 64498
10:04:00 00:02:35 Traditional Afro-Cuban Lullaby
Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI 54853
10:08:00 00:07:11 Gustav Holst The Planets: Mars Op 32
Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 4763793
10:17:00 00:04:23 Benjamin Britten Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 3
Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80660
10:24:00 00:04:12 Charles-Marie Widor Romance from Suite for Flute & Piano Op 34
Jeffrey Khaner, flute; Hugh Sung, piano Avie 2131
10:29:00 00:13:24 Albert Roussel Suite in F Op 33
Charles Dutoit Orchestra of Paris Erato 45278
10:43:00 00:05:13 Alexander Borodin Petite Suite: Intermezzo
Gennady Rozhdestvensky Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Chandos 9386
10:49:00 00:32:02 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 18 in B flat major
Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Mitsuko Uchida, piano Decca 4786763
11:23:00 00:06:54 Peter Tchaikovsky Swan Lake: Pas de trois
Valéry Gergiev Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Decca 10104
11:32:00 00:07:12 Reinhold Glière Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 Op 25
Zdenek Mácal New Jersey Symphony Delos 3178
11:41:00 00:09:56 Antonio Vivaldi Four Seasons: "Summer" Concerto in G minor Op 8
Academy St. Martin in Fields Joshua Bell Joshua Bell, violin Sony 11013
11:52:00 00:07:06 Felix Mendelssohn Die Heimkehr aus der Fremde: Overture Op 89
Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572770
12:00pm BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN - Lighter fare for your midday break
12:10:00 00:06:56 Richard Heuberger The Opera Ball: Overture
Sir John Eliot Gardiner Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 463185
12:19:00 00:07:00 Manuel de Falla La vida breve: Interlude & Spanish Dance
Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80149
12:27:00 00:07:46 Josef Strauss Waltz "My Life is Love and Laughter" Op 263
Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4782601
12:38:00 00:06:29 Léon Minkus Don Quixote: Grand pas de deux
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80625
12:46:00 00:09:10 Sir Malcolm Arnold English Dances Set 2 Op 33
Andrew Penny Queensland Symphony Naxos 553526
12:56:00 00:03:06 Scott Joplin The Ragtime Dance
Leila Josefowicz, violin; John Novacek, piano Philips 462948
13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE
13:01:00 00:38:22 Peter Tchaikovsky Suite No. 2 in C major Op 53
Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9454
13:41:00 00:17:22 Johannes Brahms Variations on a Theme by Haydn Op 56
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 46534
14:00 WCLV MIDDAY
14:00:00 00:03:50 Dmitri Shostakovich Three Fantastic Dances Op 5
Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 1846
14:04:00 00:03:11 Robert Schumann Fantasy Pieces: Soaring Op 12
Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 3177
14:09:00 00:11:44 Adolph von Henselt Introduction & Variations on a Theme by Donizetti
Rüdiger Steinfatt, piano Schwann 310023
14:26:00 00:15:47 Howard Hanson Merry Mount: Suite
Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 559702
14:43:00 00:12:59 Jean Sibelius Pohjola's Daughter Op 49
Jukka-Pekka Saraste Finnish Radio Symphony Orch RCA 60401
14:57:00 00:02:02 Georg Philipp Telemann Water Music Suite: Sarabande
Reinhard Goebel Cologne Musica Antiqua Archiv 413788
15:00 MONDAY MOZART
15:02:00 00:10:39 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach String Symphony in B minor
John Hsu The Vivaldi Project Centaur 3176
15:14:00 00:11:00 Carl Friedrich Abel Symphony in D major Op 7
Adrian Shepherd Cantilena Chandos 8648
15:28:00 00:16:16 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Idomeneo: Ballet Music
Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire Avie 2159
15:46:00 00:10:51 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante from Symphony No. 40
Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Archiv 6506
16:00 WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell - Music and information for the afternoon commute, including Composers Datebook at 4:00pm and the Movie Quiz at 4:25.
15:58:00 00:04:14 Peter Tchaikovsky The Maid of Orleans: Dance of the Clowns
Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 554845
16:06:00 00:04:23 Georges Bizet L'Arlésienne Suite No. 2: Intermezzo
José Serebrier Barcelona Symphony Bis 1305
16:13:00 00:09:53 Andrei Schulz-Evler Arabesques on "Beautiful Blue Danube" Op 314
Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 4785334
16:27:00 00:05:00 Bernard Herrmann The Ghost and Mrs. Muir: Prelude
Paul Bateman City of Prague Philharmonic Silva 1093
16:35:00 00:03:51 Robert Schumann Carnaval: March of the Society of David Op 9
Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9300
16:41:00 00:07:46 Jean Sibelius Historic Scenes Suite No. 1: Festivo Op 25
Jukka-Pekka Saraste Finnish Radio Symphony Orch RCA 60157
16:52:00 00:02:29 Isaac Albéniz España: Tango Op 165
Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 4785334
16:55:00 00:04:12 Robert Fuchs Finale from Serenade No. 3 Op 21
Christian Ludwig Cologne Chamber Orchestra Naxos 572607
17:05:00 00:06:24 Maurice Ravel Scherzo from String Quartet in F major
Cavani String Quartet Azica 71202
17:22:00 00:07:54 Richard Strauss Second Waltz Sequence from "Der Rosenkavalier"
Herbert Blomstedt Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Decca 4645
17:31:00 00:03:48 George Frideric Handel Finale from Organ Concerto No. 10 Op 7
Academy of Ancient Music Richard Egarr Richard Egarr, organ Harm Mundi 807447
17:40:00 00:05:28 Alexander Scriabin Waltz in A flat Op 38
Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 4785334
17:47:00 00:03:19 Franz Liszt Paraphrase on Chopin's "My Joys"
Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 16421
17:52:00 00:02:13 Vincenzo Tommasini The Good-Humored Ladies: Overture
Louis Lane Cleveland Orchestra Sony 60311
17:57:00 00:01:38 Giuseppe Torelli Allegro from Trumpet Concerto
Paramount Brass Centaur 2355
18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS
18:09:00 00:17:43 Maurice Ravel Le tombeau de Couperin
Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 2121
18:29:00 00:04:15 Enrique Granados El Pelele
Jorge Luis Prats, piano Decca 4782732
18:36:00 00:03:19 Manuel de Falla The Three-Cornered Hat: Neighbors' Dance
Juanjo Mena BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10694
18:42:00 00:12:49 Frédéric Chopin Andante spianato & Grande Polonaise Op 22
Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 4785334
18:55:00 00:03:17 Padre Antonio Soler Sonata No. 2 in E flat major
Martina Filjak, piano Naxos 572515
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:21:43 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 88 in G major
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra MAA 1032
19:25:00 00:30:12 Alexander Glazunov Piano Concerto No. 1 in F minor Op 92
Russian National Orchestra José Serebrier Alexander Romanovsky, piano Warner 67946
20:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS
20:02:00 00:31:56 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 4 in B flat major Op 60
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80198
20:02:00 00:18:36 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Serenade No. 13 in G major
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 443175
20:57:00 00:01:54 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book 10: Remembrances Op 71
Per Tengstrand, piano Azica 71207
21:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin - Alan Gilbert, conductor; Gil Shaham, violin
21:04:00 00:20:00 Steven Stucky Symphony
21:27:00 00:25:17 Samuel Barber Violin Concerto Op 14
21:56:00 00:34:19 Sergei Rachmaninoff Symphonic Dances Op 45
22:35:00 00:20:58 Leonard Bernstein West Side Story: Symphonic Dances
23:00 LATE PROGRAM
23:02:00 00:09:13 Franz Schubert Andante from Symphony No. 4
Pablo Heras-Casado Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Harm Mundi 902154
23:11:00 00:09:19 Ignace Jan Paderewski Romanze from Piano Concerto Op 17
London Symphony Orchestra Arthur Fiedler Earl Wild, piano Elan 82266
23:23:00 00:04:44 Johann Sebastian Bach Partita No. 4: Allemande
Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 4785334
23:27:00 00:05:29 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Adagio from Serenade No. 10 for 13 Winds
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 423061
23:35:00 00:06:42 Stephen Feigenbaum Serenade for Strings
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80745
23:41:00 00:11:45 Richard Strauss Sextet for Strings from "Capriccio" Op 85
Herbert Blomstedt Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Decca 4645
23:55:00 00:03:15 William Grant Still Song for the Lonely
Alexa Still, flute; Susan DeWitt Smith, piano Koch Intl 7192
23:57:00 00:01:29 Maurice Ravel Mother Goose: Pavane of Sleeping Beauty
Corona Guitar Quartet Albany 1084