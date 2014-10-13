Program Guide 10-13-2014

00:00 WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier

00:02:00 00:39:50 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 2 in D Op 73

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony 203

00:44:00 00:38:25 Ludwig van Beethoven String Quartet No. 14 in C sharp minor Op 131

Cypress String Quartet Cypress 2012

01:24:00 00:17:36 Johann Sebastian Bach Partita No. 4 in D major

Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 4785334

01:44:00 00:43:26 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Divertimento No. 17 in D major

Cleveland Orchestra Louis Lane Rafael Druian, violin Sony 86793

02:29:00 00:45:45 Reinhold Glière Symphony No. 2 in C minor Op 25

Zdenek Mácal New Jersey Symphony Delos 3178

03:17:00 00:29:37 Franz Schubert Piano Sonata in C minor

Leif Ove Andsnes, piano EMI 16448

03:49:00 00:37:13 Igor Stravinsky Pulcinella - Ballet with Song after

Cleveland Orchestra Igor Stravinsky Mary Simmons, soprano; Glenn Schnittke, tenor; Phillip MacGregor, bass Sony 63325

04:28:00 00:27:09 Béla Bartók Divertimento for Strings

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra MAA 1032

04:57:00 00:23:06 George Frideric Handel Il pastor fido: Suite

Jeanne Lamon Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Sony 68257

05:22:00 00:16:32 Franz Joseph Haydn Piano Trio No. 45 in E flat major

Vienna Piano Trio Nimbus 5535

05:30:00 00:05:32 H. Balfour Gardiner Shepherd Fennel's Dance

Raymond Leppard Indianapolis Symphony Koss Class 3303

05:54:00 00:01:15 Modest Mussorgsky Pictures at an Exhibition: Ballet of the Unhatched Chicks in their Shells

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Teldec 244920

05:56:00 00:03:11 Clive Richardson Beachcomber

Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion 66968

BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:00 00:10:22 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach String Symphony in C major

John Hsu The Vivaldi Project Centaur 3176

06:20:00 00:10:19 Enrique Granados Valses poéticos

Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 4785334

06:25:00 00:05:02 Jean Sibelius Kuolema: Valse triste Op 44

Daniel Barenboim West-Eastern Divan Orchestra Warner 62190

06:40:00 00:02:59 Charles Gounod Faust: Soldiers' Chorus "Gloire immortelle"

London Symphony Orchestra Richard Hickox London Symphony Chorus MCA 25877

06:45:00 00:06:52 Emmanuel Chabrier The King in Spite of Himself: Fête

Neeme Järvi Orch de la Suisse Romande Chandos 5122

06:50:00 00:02:54 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondo alla Turca from Sonata No. 11

Lars Vogt, piano EMI 36080

06:55:00 00:02:33 John Philip Sousa March "The High School Cadets"

Frederick Fennell Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Brain 7503

07:05:00 00:04:29 Arthur Foote Suite for Strings: Finale Op 63

Mikhail Gurewitsch do.gma chamber orchestra MD+G 9121717

07:10:00 00:09:43 Francesco Geminiani Concerto Grosso No.10 in F major

Andrew Manze Academy of Ancient Music Harm Mundi 907261

07:23:00 00:02:14 Traditional El Paño moruno

Christopher Parkening, guitar; David Brandon, guitar EMI 49406

07:25:00 00:07:37 Emile Waldteufel Waltz "The Skaters" Op 183

Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion 66998

07:40:00 00:09:10 Alberto Ginastera Suite of Native Dances Op 15

Gisèle Ben-Dor Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra Naxos 570999

07:51:00 00:02:21 George Gershwin Porgy and Bess: It Ain't Necessarily So

Caroline Goulding, violin; Christopher O'Riley, piano Telarc 80744

07:55:00 00:02:11 Joseph Brackett Simple Gifts

Dale Warland Dale Warland Singers; Linda Chatterton, flute; Jeffrey Van, guitar Gothic 49243

08:07:00 00:06:00 Felix Mendelssohn Finale from Octet for Strings Op 20

Academy Chamber Ensemble Chandos 8790

08:07:00 00:07:07 Peter Tchaikovsky Finale from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 23

Chicago Symphony Orchestra Daniel Barenboim Lang Lang, piano DeutGram 666

08:18:00 00:12:13 Sergei Rachmaninoff Symphonic Dance No. 1 Op 45

Robert Spano Atlanta Symphony Orchestra ASO Media 1003

08:33:00 00:06:21 Claude Debussy Marche écossaise

Jean Martinon Orchestre National de France EMI 72667

08:42:00 00:08:41 Franz Schubert Rondo from Piano Trio No. 1

Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello Bridge 9376

08:55:00 00:05:56 John Williams Close Encounters of the Third Kind:

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80495

09:05:00 00:14:40 Percy Grainger Lincolnshire Posy

Frederick Fennell Cleveland Symphonic Winds Telarc 80099

09:27:00 00:06:53 Franz von Suppé Light Cavalry: Overture

Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Sony 544071

09:35:00 00:09:25 Felix Mendelssohn Variations Concertantes in D major Op 17

Keith Robinson, cello; Donna Lee, piano Blue Griff 237

09:48:00 00:06:54 Richard Rodgers South Pacific: Overture

John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 434932

WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola

10:01:00 00:02:25 Aaron Copland Old American Songs Set No. 2: The Little Horses

Angelika Kirchschlager, mezzo; John Williams, guitar Sony 64498

10:04:00 00:02:35 Traditional Afro-Cuban Lullaby

Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI 54853

10:08:00 00:07:11 Gustav Holst The Planets: Mars Op 32

Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 4763793

10:17:00 00:04:23 Benjamin Britten Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 3

Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80660

10:24:00 00:04:12 Charles-Marie Widor Romance from Suite for Flute & Piano Op 34

Jeffrey Khaner, flute; Hugh Sung, piano Avie 2131

10:29:00 00:13:24 Albert Roussel Suite in F Op 33

Charles Dutoit Orchestra of Paris Erato 45278

10:43:00 00:05:13 Alexander Borodin Petite Suite: Intermezzo

Gennady Rozhdestvensky Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Chandos 9386

10:49:00 00:32:02 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 18 in B flat major

Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Mitsuko Uchida, piano Decca 4786763

11:23:00 00:06:54 Peter Tchaikovsky Swan Lake: Pas de trois

Valéry Gergiev Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Decca 10104

11:32:00 00:07:12 Reinhold Glière Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 Op 25

Zdenek Mácal New Jersey Symphony Delos 3178

11:41:00 00:09:56 Antonio Vivaldi Four Seasons: "Summer" Concerto in G minor Op 8

Academy St. Martin in Fields Joshua Bell Joshua Bell, violin Sony 11013

11:52:00 00:07:06 Felix Mendelssohn Die Heimkehr aus der Fremde: Overture Op 89

Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572770

BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN

12:10:00 00:06:56 Richard Heuberger The Opera Ball: Overture

Sir John Eliot Gardiner Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 463185

12:19:00 00:07:00 Manuel de Falla La vida breve: Interlude & Spanish Dance

Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80149

12:27:00 00:07:46 Josef Strauss Waltz "My Life is Love and Laughter" Op 263

Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4782601

12:38:00 00:06:29 Léon Minkus Don Quixote: Grand pas de deux

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80625

12:46:00 00:09:10 Sir Malcolm Arnold English Dances Set 2 Op 33

Andrew Penny Queensland Symphony Naxos 553526

12:56:00 00:03:06 Scott Joplin The Ragtime Dance

Leila Josefowicz, violin; John Novacek, piano Philips 462948

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:01:00 00:38:22 Peter Tchaikovsky Suite No. 2 in C major Op 53

Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9454

13:41:00 00:17:22 Johannes Brahms Variations on a Theme by Haydn Op 56

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 46534

WCLV MIDDAY

14:00:00 00:03:50 Dmitri Shostakovich Three Fantastic Dances Op 5

Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 1846

14:04:00 00:03:11 Robert Schumann Fantasy Pieces: Soaring Op 12

Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 3177

14:09:00 00:11:44 Adolph von Henselt Introduction & Variations on a Theme by Donizetti

Rüdiger Steinfatt, piano Schwann 310023

14:26:00 00:15:47 Howard Hanson Merry Mount: Suite

Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 559702

14:43:00 00:12:59 Jean Sibelius Pohjola's Daughter Op 49

Jukka-Pekka Saraste Finnish Radio Symphony Orch RCA 60401

14:57:00 00:02:02 Georg Philipp Telemann Water Music Suite: Sarabande

Reinhard Goebel Cologne Musica Antiqua Archiv 413788

MONDAY MOZART

15:02:00 00:10:39 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach String Symphony in B minor

John Hsu The Vivaldi Project Centaur 3176

15:14:00 00:11:00 Carl Friedrich Abel Symphony in D major Op 7

Adrian Shepherd Cantilena Chandos 8648

15:28:00 00:16:16 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Idomeneo: Ballet Music

Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire Avie 2159

15:46:00 00:10:51 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante from Symphony No. 40

Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Archiv 6506

WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O'Connell

15:58:00 00:04:14 Peter Tchaikovsky The Maid of Orleans: Dance of the Clowns

Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 554845

16:06:00 00:04:23 Georges Bizet L'Arlésienne Suite No. 2: Intermezzo

José Serebrier Barcelona Symphony Bis 1305

16:13:00 00:09:53 Andrei Schulz-Evler Arabesques on "Beautiful Blue Danube" Op 314

Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 4785334

16:27:00 00:05:00 Bernard Herrmann The Ghost and Mrs. Muir: Prelude

Paul Bateman City of Prague Philharmonic Silva 1093

16:35:00 00:03:51 Robert Schumann Carnaval: March of the Society of David Op 9

Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9300

16:41:00 00:07:46 Jean Sibelius Historic Scenes Suite No. 1: Festivo Op 25

Jukka-Pekka Saraste Finnish Radio Symphony Orch RCA 60157

16:52:00 00:02:29 Isaac Albéniz España: Tango Op 165

Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 4785334

16:55:00 00:04:12 Robert Fuchs Finale from Serenade No. 3 Op 21

Christian Ludwig Cologne Chamber Orchestra Naxos 572607

17:05:00 00:06:24 Maurice Ravel Scherzo from String Quartet in F major

Cavani String Quartet Azica 71202

17:22:00 00:07:54 Richard Strauss Second Waltz Sequence from "Der Rosenkavalier"

Herbert Blomstedt Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Decca 4645

17:31:00 00:03:48 George Frideric Handel Finale from Organ Concerto No. 10 Op 7

Academy of Ancient Music Richard Egarr Richard Egarr, organ Harm Mundi 807447

17:40:00 00:05:28 Alexander Scriabin Waltz in A flat Op 38

Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 4785334

17:47:00 00:03:19 Franz Liszt Paraphrase on Chopin's "My Joys"

Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 16421

17:52:00 00:02:13 Vincenzo Tommasini The Good-Humored Ladies: Overture

Louis Lane Cleveland Orchestra Sony 60311

17:57:00 00:01:38 Giuseppe Torelli Allegro from Trumpet Concerto

Paramount Brass Centaur 2355

BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00 00:17:43 Maurice Ravel Le tombeau de Couperin

Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 2121

18:29:00 00:04:15 Enrique Granados El Pelele

Jorge Luis Prats, piano Decca 4782732

18:36:00 00:03:19 Manuel de Falla The Three-Cornered Hat: Neighbors' Dance

Juanjo Mena BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10694

18:42:00 00:12:49 Frédéric Chopin Andante spianato & Grande Polonaise Op 22

Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 4785334

18:55:00 00:03:17 Padre Antonio Soler Sonata No. 2 in E flat major

Martina Filjak, piano Naxos 572515

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:21:43 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 88 in G major

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra MAA 1032

19:25:00 00:30:12 Alexander Glazunov Piano Concerto No. 1 in F minor Op 92

Russian National Orchestra José Serebrier Alexander Romanovsky, piano Warner 67946

WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

20:02:00 00:31:56 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 4 in B flat major Op 60

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80198

20:23:00 00:31:56 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 4 in B flat major Op 60

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80198

20:57:00 00:01:54 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book 10: Remembrances Op 71

Per Tengstrand, piano Azica 71207

THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin - Alan Gilbert, conductor; Gil Shaham, violin

21:04:00 00:20:00 Steven Stucky Symphony

21:27:00 00:25:17 Samuel Barber Violin Concerto Op 14

21:56:00 00:34:19 Sergei Rachmaninoff Symphonic Dances Op 45

22:35:00 00:20:58 Leonard Bernstein West Side Story: Symphonic Dances

LATE PROGRAM

23:02:00 00:09:13 Franz Schubert Andante from Symphony No. 4

Pablo Heras-Casado Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Harm Mundi 902154

23:11:00 00:09:19 Ignace Jan Paderewski Romanze from Piano Concerto Op 17

London Symphony Orchestra Arthur Fiedler Earl Wild, piano Elan 82266

23:23:00 00:04:44 Johann Sebastian Bach Partita No. 4: Allemande

Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 4785334

23:27:00 00:05:29 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Adagio from Serenade No. 10 for 13 Winds

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 423061

23:35:00 00:06:42 Stephen Feigenbaum Serenade for Strings

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80745

23:41:00 00:11:45 Richard Strauss Sextet for Strings from "Capriccio" Op 85

Herbert Blomstedt Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Decca 4645

23:55:00 00:03:15 William Grant Still Song for the Lonely

Alexa Still, flute; Susan DeWitt Smith, piano Koch Intl 7192

23:57:00 00:01:29 Maurice Ravel Mother Goose: Pavane of Sleeping Beauty

Corona Guitar Quartet Albany 1084

