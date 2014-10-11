Program Guide 10-11-2014
WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier
00:02:00 00:21:57 Johann Sebastian Bach Violin Concerto in D minor
Ensemble Sonnerie Monica Huggett Monica Huggett, violin Gaudeamus 356
00:26:00 00:30:02 Sergei Prokofiev Symphony No. 7 in C sharp minor Op 131
Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 470528
00:58:00 00:25:00 Ludwig van Beethoven String Quartet No. 6 in B flat Op 18
Miró Quartet Vanguard 1655
01:25:00 00:26:37 Robert Schumann Fantasy Pieces Op 12
Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 3177
01:53:00 00:25:16 Édouard Lalo Cello Concerto in D minor
St Cecilia Academy Orchestra Antonio Pappano Han-Na Chang, cello EMI 82390
02:20:00 01:51:02 Havergal Brian Symphony No. 1
Slovak Radio Symphony Ondrej Lenard Eva Jenisová, soprano; Dagmar Pecková, soprano; Vladimir Dolezal, tenor; Peter Mikulás, bass; Slovak Philharmonic Choir MarcoPolo 223280
04:13:00 00:45:50 Frédéric Chopin Piano Concerto No. 1 in E minor Op 11
Polish Festival Orchestra Krystian Zimerman Krystian Zimerman, piano DeutGram 459684
05:01:00 00:37:34 Sergei Prokofiev Symphony No. 6 in E flat minor Op 111
Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 470528
05:41:00 00:25:20 Sir Thomas Beecham The Faithful Shepherd: Suite
Yehudi Menuhin Royal Philharmonic Orchestra MCA 6231
05:58:00 00:01:28 Henry Purcell Abdelazer: Rondeau
Jeanne Lamon Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Tafelmusik 1001
06:08:00 00:25:02 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Violin Concerto No. 3 in G
Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Isaac Stern, violin Sony 66475
06:35:00 00:05:01 Claude Debussy Suite bergamasque: Clair de lune
Jenny Lin, piano Hänssler 98037
06:51:00 00:07:37 Carl Friedrich Abel Symphony in C major Op 7
Adrian Shepherd Cantilena Chandos 8648
CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music
07:00:50 Manuel Blasco de Nebra Piano Sonata No. 6 in E
Pedro Casals, piano Naxos
07:16:31 Dmitri Shostakovich Festive Overture, Op. 96
Simón Bolívar Symphony Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram
07:22:25 Arturo Marquez Conga del Fuego
Simón Bolívar Symphony Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram
07:27:13 Leonard Bernstein Mambo, from West Side Story
Simón Bolívar Symphony Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram
07:32:22 Osvaldo Golijov Lullaby and Doina, from The Man Who Cried
St. Lawrence String Quartet EMI Classics
07:39:12 Alberto Ginastera Milonga
Santiago Rodriguez, piano Elan
07:42:14 Ferdinando Carulli Guitar Concerto in A, Op. 8a
Pepe Romero, guitar; Academy of St Martin in the Fields Philips
08:00:50 Rodolfo Halffter The Baker's Dawn Suite
Orchestra of the Comunidad de Madrid Naxos
08:17:16 Gabriel Fauré Pelléas and Melisande Suite
Mexico City Philharmonic Orchestra ASV
08:39:38 Heitor Villa-Lobos Bachianas Brasileiras No. 4
New World Symphony RCA
09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded August 3, 2014 - This week’s program comes from the Aspen Music Festival and School in Aspen, Colorado, where many of the world’s top young musicians come to study during the summer. An outstanding teenage violinist from Shanghai triumphs in his performance of one of the most difficult and virtuosic pieces written for unaccompanied violin, and we’ll meet a young flutist with a moving story about being adopted as an 18-year-old into a new family.
The Aspen Piano Trio [14-year-old violinist Qing Yu Chen from Bayside, New York; 16-year-old cellist Macintyre Taback from New York, New York; 17-year-old pianist Huan Li from Guangdong, China, and now Elmhurst, New York
Allegro con brio from Piano Trio No. 1 in B Op 8 by Johannes Brahms (1833–1897).
16-year-old cellist Lucie Ticho from Hinsdale, Illinois
Serenade from Spanish Dances Op 54/2 by David Popper (1843–1913), with pianist Christopher O’Riley
18-year-old violinist Yiliang Jiang from Shanghai, China
Sonata in d Op 27/3 “Ballade” by Eugène Ysaӱe (1858–1931)
Alumni feature: 19-year-old flutist Anthony Trionfo from Worthington, Ohio
Allegro from Flute Sonata Op 167 “Undine” by Carl Reinecke (1824–1910) with pianist Christopher O’Riley
17-year-old pianist Taek Gi Lee from Seoul, South Korea, and now Warren, Connecticut
Nocturne in c Op 48/1 by Frédéric Chopin (1810–1849)
The Alumni Finale Trio [17-year-old cellist Anne Richardson from Louisville, Kentucky; 15-year-old cellist Zlatomir Fung from Westborough, Massachusetts; 18-year-old pianist Sarina Zhang from San Diego, California
Finale from Suite for 2 Cellos & Piano by Gian Carlo Menotti (1911–2007)
MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: In Honor of the Vienna Philharmonic
Richard Wagner: The Flying Dutchman: Senta’s Ballad
Anja Silja, soprano; BBC Chorus; New Philharmonia Orchestra/Otto Klemperer (live performance) (Testament 1423 CD) 8:09
Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Opening sequence
James King, tenor; Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Georg Solti (London 414105 CD) 4:08
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No.35 “Haffner” – Minuetto and Finale
Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein (Deutsche Grammophon 419428 CD) 7:00
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 1 – Finale
Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Wilhelm Furtwängler (EMI 63033 CD) 6:17
Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier: Act 2 finale
Ludwig Weber, bass; Hilde Rössel-Majdan, mezzo soprano; Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Erich Kleiber (Decca 289467 CD) 6:35
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 7 – Finale
Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Carlos Kleiber (Deutsche Grammophon 111964 CD) 8:35
OFFBEAT with Merry Peckham, from the Cleveland Institute of Music: Sharon Robinson – she’s an internationally acclaimed cellist, chamber musician and teacher and an artistic director for music organizations and festivals around the country. Sharon has earned the Avery Fisher Recital Award, The Piatigorsky Memorial Award and a Grammy nomination. She not only celebrates the great works that came before her, but also adds to the repertoire through the performance of new works.
Ned Rorem: After Reading Shakespeare: V. Caliban, VII. Portia, VIII. Why Hears’t Thou Music Sadly
Sharon Robinson, cello Naxos 559316
Ellen Zwilich: Trio for violin, cello and piano: I. Allegro con brio (1987)
Kalichstein-Laredo-Robinson Trio Arabesque 6676
Richard Danielpour: In The Arms of the Beloved: 2. Ritual Dances & 3. Cadenza
Sharon Robinson, cello; Jaime Laredo, violin; Iris Chamber Orchestra/Michael Stern Koch Int’l 7728
Johannes Brahms: String Sextet in G Op 36: Scherzo
Cellists – Sharon Robinson, Yo-Yo Ma; Violists – Jaime Laredo, Michael Tree; Violinists – Isaac Stern, Cho Liang Lin Sony 45820
12:00 COMPOSERS DATEBOOK; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Modest Mussorgsky & the Mighty Handful
CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling
12:09:00 00:20:16 Alexander Glazunov Violin Concerto in A minor Op 82
Russian National Orchestra José Serebrier Rachel Barton Pine, violin Warner 67946
12:32:00 00:05:24 Frédéric Chopin Prelude No. 15 in D flat major Op 28
Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4791728
12:40:00 00:07:06 Isaac Albéniz Suite Española: Leyenda "Asturias" Op 47
Enrique Bátiz State of Mexico Symphony ASV 888
12:50:00 00:07:55 Sergei Prokofiev Finale from Symphony No. 7 Op 131
Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 470528
13:00 OPERA IN AMERICA: San Francisco Opera
Giuseppe Verdi: La traviata (1853)
Violetta Valery…Nicole Cabell
Alfredo Germont…Saimir Pirgu
Giorgio Germont…Vladimir Stoyanov
Flora Bervoix…Zanda Svede
Baron Douphol…Dale Travis
Marqius D'Obigny…Hadleigh Adams
Doctor Grenvil…Andrew Craig Brown
Annina…Erin Johnson
Conductor: Nicola Luisotti
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
15:19:00 00:28:49 Nathaniel Stookey The Composer is Dead
San Francisco Symphony Edwin Outwater Lemony Snicket, narrator SF Sym 2009
15:50:00 00:09:43 Camille Saint-Saëns Introduction & Rondo Capriccioso Op 28
Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Andrew Litton Joshua Bell, violin Decca 433519
16:00 CENTER STAGE FROM WOLF TRAP with Bill McGlaughlin & Rich Kleinfeldt
Ralph Vaughan Williams: “Silent Noon” (1903)
Craig Colclough, baritone; Kim Witman, piano
Andre Previn: Sonata
Peter Kolkay, bassoon; Alexandra Nguyen, piano
Off the Beaten Track - Dave Brubeck (arr Matt Brubeck): The Duke
Quartet San Francisco Violin Jazz Recordings 106
Johannes Brahms: Cello Sonata in F Op 99
Steven Isserlis, cello; Kirill Gerstein, piano
CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY OF LINCOLN CENTER with Elliott Forrest: Debussy and Mendelssohn
17:03:00 00:25:20 Claude Debussy String Quartet in G minor Op 10
Parisii Quartet (Jean-Michel Berrette, Arnaud Vallin, violins; Dominique Lobet, viola; Jean-Philippe Martignoni, cello)
17:28:00 00:27:44 Felix Mendelssohn Piano Trio No. 2 in C minor Op 66
Jeremy Denk, piano; Ani Kavafian, violin; Gary Hoffman, cello
FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1954 on Stage - What an adventurous year … from Peter Pan flying to and from Neverland to Macheath wielding his jackknife in “The Threepenny Opera.”
18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm
Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2
18:00:54 00:05:10 Moose Charlap-Carolyn Leigh I'm Flying Mary Martin
Peter Pan -- Original B'way Cast RCA 3762-2-RG
18:06:00 00:02:55 J.Styne-B.Comden-A.Green Captain Hook's Waltz
Cyril Richard Peter Pan -- Original B'way Cast RCA 3762-2-RG
18:09:17 00:03:06 Harold Rome Fanny
William Tabbert Fanny -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-68074
18:12:20 00:02:10 Harold Rome Love Is a Very Light Thing
Ezio Pinza Fanny -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-68074
18:14:39 00:04:33 Harold Arlen-Truman Capote House of Flowers
Rawn Spearman House of Flowers -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK86857
18:19:08 00:02:31 Harold Arlen-Truman Capote House of Flowers
Pearl Bailey House of Flowers -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK86857
18:22:14 00:02:37 Sandy Wilson The Boy Friend
Julie Andrews The Boy Friend -- Original B'way Cast RCA LP1717
18:25:14 00:01:28 K.Weill-B.Brecht-M.Blitzstein Mack the Knife
Orchestra Kurt Weill: Music for the Stage MGM E3519
18:26:42 00:04:04 K.Weill-B.Brecht-M.Blitzstein Pirate Jenny
Lotte Lenya The Threepenny Opera -- Original Off-Bway Cast Decca B'way 012-159-463-2
18:30:43 00:03:14 K.Weill-B.Brecht-M.Blitzstein How to Survive
Scott Merrill, Charlotte Rae The Threepenny Opera -- Original Off-B'way Cast Decca B'way 012-159-463-2
18:34:24 00:03:28 Sigmund Romberg-Leo Robin My Heart Won't Say Goodbye
David Atkinson The Girl in Pink Tights -- Original B'way Cast DRG CD19019
18:38:04 00:02:50 Jerome Moross-John Latouche Scylla and Charybdis
Jack Whiting The Golden Apple -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-68934-2
18:40:52 00:01:30 Jerome Moross-John Latouche It's the Going Home Together
Stephen Douglass, Priscilla Gillette The Golden Apple -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-68934-2
18:42:59 00:01:54 Richard Adler-Jerry Ross Hey, There
John Raitt The Pajama Game -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK89253
18:44:49 00:03:13 Richard Adler-Jerry Ross There Once Was a Man
John Raitt, Janis Paige The Pajama Game -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK89253
18:48:16 00:03:24 J.Styne-B.Comden-A.Green Neverland
Mary Martin Peter Pan -- Original B'way Cast RCA 3762-2-RG
18:51:52 00:01:08 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down
Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659
18:53:12 00:03:49 Harold Rome Filler: Welcome Home
Ezio Pinza Fanny -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-68074
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:23:48 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Violin Concerto No. 4 in D
Schleswig-Holstein Festival Christoph Eschenbach Ray Chen, violin Sony 544775
19:28:00 00:26:12 Niels Gade Symphony No. 2 in E Op 10
Christopher Hogwood Danish National Radio Sym Chandos 9862
SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; Lang Lang, piano - recorded on Thursday 10/09/14 in Severance Hall
20:04:00 00:28:00 Matthias Pintscher idyl for Orchestra
20:35:00 00:14:07 Frédéric Chopin Andante spianato & Grande Polonaise Op 22
20:54:00 00:19:19 Richard Strauss Burleske in D minor Op 11
21:17:00 00:15:00 Richard Strauss Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks Op 28
21:41:00 00:15:52 Richard Strauss Don Juan Op 20
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 63123
22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - In observance of Columbus Day, Stan Freberg, National Lampoon and Flip Wilson do some exploring…and from a Cleveland City Club Anvil Review, The Politically Correct view of Columbus….Also an observance of the 50th anniversary of the death of Cole Porter, including a song or two from Kiss Me Kate in German…Richard Holland-Bolton offers “The Return of Daddy”…This Week in the Media
LATE PROGRAM with John Simna
23:02:00 00:06:56 Ludwig van Beethoven Romance No. 1 in G Op 40
Göttingen Symphony Orchestra Christoph-Mathias Mueller Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 144
23:08:00 00:07:01 Peter Tchaikovsky Andante cantabile Op 11
Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 99
23:18:00 00:06:04 Charles Koechlin Evening Peace from "The Persian Hours" Op 65
Leif Segerstam Rheinland-Pfalz Philharmonic MarcoPolo 223504
23:24:00 00:12:32 Frédéric Chopin Romance from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 11
Polish Festival Orchestra Krystian Zimerman Krystian Zimerman, piano DeutGram 459684
23:39:00 00:06:54 Robert Schumann Märchenbilder: Langsam Op 113
Yuri Bashmet, viola; Mikhail Muntian, piano RCA 60112
23:45:00 00:08:33 Ludwig van Beethoven Romance No. 2 in F Op 50
Göttingen Symphony Orchestra Christoph-Mathias Mueller Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 144
23:56:00 00:02:56 Traditional A la claire fontaine
Dale Warland Dale Warland Singers; Linda Chatterton, flute Gothic 49243