Program Guide 10-11-2014

WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:21:57 Johann Sebastian Bach Violin Concerto in D minor

Ensemble Sonnerie Monica Huggett Monica Huggett, violin Gaudeamus 356

00:26:00 00:30:02 Sergei Prokofiev Symphony No. 7 in C sharp minor Op 131

Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 470528

00:58:00 00:25:00 Ludwig van Beethoven String Quartet No. 6 in B flat Op 18

Miró Quartet Vanguard 1655

01:25:00 00:26:37 Robert Schumann Fantasy Pieces Op 12

Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 3177

01:53:00 00:25:16 Édouard Lalo Cello Concerto in D minor

St Cecilia Academy Orchestra Antonio Pappano Han-Na Chang, cello EMI 82390

02:20:00 01:51:02 Havergal Brian Symphony No. 1

Slovak Radio Symphony Ondrej Lenard Eva Jenisová, soprano; Dagmar Pecková, soprano; Vladimir Dolezal, tenor; Peter Mikulás, bass; Slovak Philharmonic Choir MarcoPolo 223280

04:13:00 00:45:50 Frédéric Chopin Piano Concerto No. 1 in E minor Op 11

Polish Festival Orchestra Krystian Zimerman Krystian Zimerman, piano DeutGram 459684

05:01:00 00:37:34 Sergei Prokofiev Symphony No. 6 in E flat minor Op 111

Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 470528

05:41:00 00:25:20 Sir Thomas Beecham The Faithful Shepherd: Suite

Yehudi Menuhin Royal Philharmonic Orchestra MCA 6231

05:58:00 00:01:28 Henry Purcell Abdelazer: Rondeau

Jeanne Lamon Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Tafelmusik 1001

06:08:00 00:25:02 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Violin Concerto No. 3 in G

Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Isaac Stern, violin Sony 66475

06:35:00 00:05:01 Claude Debussy Suite bergamasque: Clair de lune

Jenny Lin, piano Hänssler 98037

06:51:00 00:07:37 Carl Friedrich Abel Symphony in C major Op 7

Adrian Shepherd Cantilena Chandos 8648

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

07:00:50 Manuel Blasco de Nebra Piano Sonata No. 6 in E

Pedro Casals, piano Naxos

07:16:31 Dmitri Shostakovich Festive Overture, Op. 96

Simón Bolívar Symphony Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram

07:22:25 Arturo Marquez Conga del Fuego

Simón Bolívar Symphony Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram

07:27:13 Leonard Bernstein Mambo, from West Side Story

Simón Bolívar Symphony Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram

07:32:22 Osvaldo Golijov Lullaby and Doina, from The Man Who Cried

St. Lawrence String Quartet EMI Classics

07:39:12 Alberto Ginastera Milonga

Santiago Rodriguez, piano Elan

07:42:14 Ferdinando Carulli Guitar Concerto in A, Op. 8a

Pepe Romero, guitar; Academy of St Martin in the Fields Philips

08:00:50 Rodolfo Halffter The Baker's Dawn Suite

Orchestra of the Comunidad de Madrid Naxos

08:17:16 Gabriel Fauré Pelléas and Melisande Suite

Mexico City Philharmonic Orchestra ASV

08:39:38 Heitor Villa-Lobos Bachianas Brasileiras No. 4

New World Symphony RCA

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded August 3, 2014 - This week’s program comes from the Aspen Music Festival and School in Aspen, Colorado, where many of the world’s top young musicians come to study during the summer. An outstanding teenage violinist from Shanghai triumphs in his performance of one of the most difficult and virtuosic pieces written for unaccompanied violin, and we’ll meet a young flutist with a moving story about being adopted as an 18-year-old into a new family.

The Aspen Piano Trio [14-year-old violinist Qing Yu Chen from Bayside, New York; 16-year-old cellist Macintyre Taback from New York, New York; 17-year-old pianist Huan Li from Guangdong, China, and now Elmhurst, New York

Allegro con brio from Piano Trio No. 1 in B Op 8 by Johannes Brahms (1833–1897).

16-year-old cellist Lucie Ticho from Hinsdale, Illinois

Serenade from Spanish Dances Op 54/2 by David Popper (1843–1913), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

18-year-old violinist Yiliang Jiang from Shanghai, China

Sonata in d Op 27/3 “Ballade” by Eugène Ysaӱe (1858–1931)

Alumni feature: 19-year-old flutist Anthony Trionfo from Worthington, Ohio

Allegro from Flute Sonata Op 167 “Undine” by Carl Reinecke (1824–1910) with pianist Christopher O’Riley

17-year-old pianist Taek Gi Lee from Seoul, South Korea, and now Warren, Connecticut

Nocturne in c Op 48/1 by Frédéric Chopin (1810–1849)

The Alumni Finale Trio [17-year-old cellist Anne Richardson from Louisville, Kentucky; 15-year-old cellist Zlatomir Fung from Westborough, Massachusetts; 18-year-old pianist Sarina Zhang from San Diego, California

Finale from Suite for 2 Cellos & Piano by Gian Carlo Menotti (1911–2007)

MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: In Honor of the Vienna Philharmonic

Richard Wagner: The Flying Dutchman: Senta’s Ballad

Anja Silja, soprano; BBC Chorus; New Philharmonia Orchestra/Otto Klemperer (live performance) (Testament 1423 CD) 8:09

Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Opening sequence

James King, tenor; Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Georg Solti (London 414105 CD) 4:08

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No.35 “Haffner” – Minuetto and Finale

Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein (Deutsche Grammophon 419428 CD) 7:00

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 1 – Finale

Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Wilhelm Furtwängler (EMI 63033 CD) 6:17

Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier: Act 2 finale

Ludwig Weber, bass; Hilde Rössel-Majdan, mezzo soprano; Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Erich Kleiber (Decca 289467 CD) 6:35

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 7 – Finale

Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Carlos Kleiber (Deutsche Grammophon 111964 CD) 8:35

OFFBEAT with Merry Peckham, from the Cleveland Institute of Music: Sharon Robinson – she’s an internationally acclaimed cellist, chamber musician and teacher and an artistic director for music organizations and festivals around the country. Sharon has earned the Avery Fisher Recital Award, The Piatigorsky Memorial Award and a Grammy nomination. She not only celebrates the great works that came before her, but also adds to the repertoire through the performance of new works.

Ned Rorem: After Reading Shakespeare: V. Caliban, VII. Portia, VIII. Why Hears’t Thou Music Sadly

Sharon Robinson, cello Naxos 559316

Ellen Zwilich: Trio for violin, cello and piano: I. Allegro con brio (1987)

Kalichstein-Laredo-Robinson Trio Arabesque 6676

Richard Danielpour: In The Arms of the Beloved: 2. Ritual Dances & 3. Cadenza

Sharon Robinson, cello; Jaime Laredo, violin; Iris Chamber Orchestra/Michael Stern Koch Int’l 7728

Johannes Brahms: String Sextet in G Op 36: Scherzo

Cellists – Sharon Robinson, Yo-Yo Ma; Violists – Jaime Laredo, Michael Tree; Violinists – Isaac Stern, Cho Liang Lin Sony 45820

12:00 COMPOSERS DATEBOOK; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Modest Mussorgsky & the Mighty Handful

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling

12:09:00 00:20:16 Alexander Glazunov Violin Concerto in A minor Op 82

Russian National Orchestra José Serebrier Rachel Barton Pine, violin Warner 67946

12:32:00 00:05:24 Frédéric Chopin Prelude No. 15 in D flat major Op 28

Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4791728

12:40:00 00:07:06 Isaac Albéniz Suite Española: Leyenda "Asturias" Op 47

Enrique Bátiz State of Mexico Symphony ASV 888

12:50:00 00:07:55 Sergei Prokofiev Finale from Symphony No. 7 Op 131

Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 470528

13:00 OPERA IN AMERICA: San Francisco Opera

Giuseppe Verdi: La traviata (1853)

Violetta Valery…Nicole Cabell

Alfredo Germont…Saimir Pirgu

Giorgio Germont…Vladimir Stoyanov

Flora Bervoix…Zanda Svede

Baron Douphol…Dale Travis

Marqius D'Obigny…Hadleigh Adams

Doctor Grenvil…Andrew Craig Brown

Annina…Erin Johnson

Conductor: Nicola Luisotti

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

15:19:00 00:28:49 Nathaniel Stookey The Composer is Dead

San Francisco Symphony Edwin Outwater Lemony Snicket, narrator SF Sym 2009

15:50:00 00:09:43 Camille Saint-Saëns Introduction & Rondo Capriccioso Op 28

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Andrew Litton Joshua Bell, violin Decca 433519

16:00 CENTER STAGE FROM WOLF TRAP with Bill McGlaughlin & Rich Kleinfeldt

Ralph Vaughan Williams: “Silent Noon” (1903)

Craig Colclough, baritone; Kim Witman, piano

Andre Previn: Sonata

Peter Kolkay, bassoon; Alexandra Nguyen, piano

Off the Beaten Track - Dave Brubeck (arr Matt Brubeck): The Duke

Quartet San Francisco Violin Jazz Recordings 106

Johannes Brahms: Cello Sonata in F Op 99

Steven Isserlis, cello; Kirill Gerstein, piano

CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY OF LINCOLN CENTER with Elliott Forrest: Debussy and Mendelssohn

17:03:00 00:25:20 Claude Debussy String Quartet in G minor Op 10

Parisii Quartet (Jean-Michel Berrette, Arnaud Vallin, violins; Dominique Lobet, viola; Jean-Philippe Martignoni, cello)

17:28:00 00:27:44 Felix Mendelssohn Piano Trio No. 2 in C minor Op 66

Jeremy Denk, piano; Ani Kavafian, violin; Gary Hoffman, cello

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1954 on Stage - What an adventurous year … from Peter Pan flying to and from Neverland to Macheath wielding his jackknife in “The Threepenny Opera.”

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm

Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:54 00:05:10 Moose Charlap-Carolyn Leigh I'm Flying Mary Martin

Peter Pan -- Original B'way Cast RCA 3762-2-RG

18:06:00 00:02:55 J.Styne-B.Comden-A.Green Captain Hook's Waltz

Cyril Richard Peter Pan -- Original B'way Cast RCA 3762-2-RG

18:09:17 00:03:06 Harold Rome Fanny

William Tabbert Fanny -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-68074

18:12:20 00:02:10 Harold Rome Love Is a Very Light Thing

Ezio Pinza Fanny -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-68074

18:14:39 00:04:33 Harold Arlen-Truman Capote House of Flowers

Rawn Spearman House of Flowers -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK86857

18:19:08 00:02:31 Harold Arlen-Truman Capote House of Flowers

Pearl Bailey House of Flowers -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK86857

18:22:14 00:02:37 Sandy Wilson The Boy Friend

Julie Andrews The Boy Friend -- Original B'way Cast RCA LP1717

18:25:14 00:01:28 K.Weill-B.Brecht-M.Blitzstein Mack the Knife

Orchestra Kurt Weill: Music for the Stage MGM E3519

18:26:42 00:04:04 K.Weill-B.Brecht-M.Blitzstein Pirate Jenny

Lotte Lenya The Threepenny Opera -- Original Off-Bway Cast Decca B'way 012-159-463-2

18:30:43 00:03:14 K.Weill-B.Brecht-M.Blitzstein How to Survive

Scott Merrill, Charlotte Rae The Threepenny Opera -- Original Off-B'way Cast Decca B'way 012-159-463-2

18:34:24 00:03:28 Sigmund Romberg-Leo Robin My Heart Won't Say Goodbye

David Atkinson The Girl in Pink Tights -- Original B'way Cast DRG CD19019

18:38:04 00:02:50 Jerome Moross-John Latouche Scylla and Charybdis

Jack Whiting The Golden Apple -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-68934-2

18:40:52 00:01:30 Jerome Moross-John Latouche It's the Going Home Together

Stephen Douglass, Priscilla Gillette The Golden Apple -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-68934-2

18:42:59 00:01:54 Richard Adler-Jerry Ross Hey, There

John Raitt The Pajama Game -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK89253

18:44:49 00:03:13 Richard Adler-Jerry Ross There Once Was a Man

John Raitt, Janis Paige The Pajama Game -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK89253

18:48:16 00:03:24 J.Styne-B.Comden-A.Green Neverland

Mary Martin Peter Pan -- Original B'way Cast RCA 3762-2-RG

18:51:52 00:01:08 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down

Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:12 00:03:49 Harold Rome Filler: Welcome Home

Ezio Pinza Fanny -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-68074

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:23:48 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Violin Concerto No. 4 in D

Schleswig-Holstein Festival Christoph Eschenbach Ray Chen, violin Sony 544775

19:28:00 00:26:12 Niels Gade Symphony No. 2 in E Op 10

Christopher Hogwood Danish National Radio Sym Chandos 9862

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; Lang Lang, piano - recorded on Thursday 10/09/14 in Severance Hall

20:04:00 00:28:00 Matthias Pintscher idyl for Orchestra

20:35:00 00:14:07 Frédéric Chopin Andante spianato & Grande Polonaise Op 22

20:54:00 00:19:19 Richard Strauss Burleske in D minor Op 11

21:17:00 00:15:00 Richard Strauss Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks Op 28

21:41:00 00:15:52 Richard Strauss Don Juan Op 20

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 63123

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - In observance of Columbus Day, Stan Freberg, National Lampoon and Flip Wilson do some exploring…and from a Cleveland City Club Anvil Review, The Politically Correct view of Columbus….Also an observance of the 50th anniversary of the death of Cole Porter, including a song or two from Kiss Me Kate in German…Richard Holland-Bolton offers “The Return of Daddy”…This Week in the Media

LATE PROGRAM with John Simna

23:02:00 00:06:56 Ludwig van Beethoven Romance No. 1 in G Op 40

Göttingen Symphony Orchestra Christoph-Mathias Mueller Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 144

23:08:00 00:07:01 Peter Tchaikovsky Andante cantabile Op 11

Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 99

23:18:00 00:06:04 Charles Koechlin Evening Peace from "The Persian Hours" Op 65

Leif Segerstam Rheinland-Pfalz Philharmonic MarcoPolo 223504

23:24:00 00:12:32 Frédéric Chopin Romance from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 11

Polish Festival Orchestra Krystian Zimerman Krystian Zimerman, piano DeutGram 459684

23:39:00 00:06:54 Robert Schumann Märchenbilder: Langsam Op 113

Yuri Bashmet, viola; Mikhail Muntian, piano RCA 60112

23:45:00 00:08:33 Ludwig van Beethoven Romance No. 2 in F Op 50

Göttingen Symphony Orchestra Christoph-Mathias Mueller Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 144

23:56:00 00:02:56 Traditional A la claire fontaine

Dale Warland Dale Warland Singers; Linda Chatterton, flute Gothic 49243