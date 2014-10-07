Program Guide 10-07-2014

00:00 WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier

Maurice Ravel: Piano Concerto in G (1931)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphony No. 2 in e Op 27 (1908)

Franz Liszt: Piano Sonata in b (1853)

Max Bruch: Scottish Fantasy Op 46 (1880)

Franz Schubert: Piano Quintet in A D 667 "Trout" (1819)

Antonín Dvorák: String Quartet No. 13 in G Op 106 (1895)

06:00 BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber - Music and information to get your morning going, including the Sousalarm at 6:55am, Composers Datebook at 9:05 and the Movie Quiz at 9:25

Ambroise Thomas: Raymond: Overture (1851)

Franz Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 83 "Hen" (1786)

Phil Cunningham: The Gentle Light That Wakes Me (2006)

John Philip Sousa: March "The Stars and Stripes Forever" (1896)

Johann Strauss Jr: The Gypsy Baron: Overture (1885)

Jean-Baptiste Arban (arr Julian Milone): Variations on Bellini's "Casta diva" (c.1860)

Jerome Moross: Sonata Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 (1942)

Leroy Anderson: Bugler's Holiday (1954)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Impresario: Overture (1786)

Teodoro Matias da Rocha (arr Sérgio Assad): Vassourinhas (1909)

Traditional (arr Paul Campbell): Bonnie Banks of Loch Lomond (1841)

John Williams: Star Wars: Main Theme (1977)

Jacques Ibert: Suite symphonique "Paris" (1929)

Felix Mendelssohn: Overture "Calm Sea and Prosperous Voyage" Op 27 (1828)

10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola

Claude Debussy: Images: Gigues (1912)

Franz Schubert: Rondo in A D 438 (1816)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Quintet for Piano & Winds in E-Flat Op 16 (1796)

Joseph Bodin de Boismortier: Ballet de Village No. 2 (1734)

12:00pm BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN - Lighter fare for your midday break

Richard Rodgers: Oklahoma: Overture (1943)

Frédéric Chopin (arr Carmen Dragon): Grand Valse Brillante from "Les Sylphides" (1907)

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 1 (1875)

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

Johannes Brahms (arr Arnold Schoenberg): Piano Quartet No. 1 in g Op 25 (1861)

César Franck: Symphonic Variations (1885)

14:00 WCLV MIDDAY

Virgil Thomson: Acadian Songs and Dances (1948)

Francis Poulenc: Concerto for 2 Pianos in d (1932)

15:00 WCLV ARTS PARTNERS: A concert at Severance by the Belgrade Philharmonic, a concert at the Cathedral of St John & the next program by CityMusic Cleveland

16:00 WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell - Music and information for the afternoon commute, including Composers Datebook at 4:00pm and the Movie Quiz at 4:25.

Hector Berlioz: Overture "Rob Roy" (1832)

William Billings: A Virgin Unspotted (1778)

William Billings: The Shepherd's Carol (1786)

Robert Burns (arr Paul Campbell): Ae fond kiss (1791)

Johann Baptist Georg Neruda: Trumpet Concerto in E-Flat (c.1765)

James Scott Skinner: Hurricane Set (c.1900)

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

Jacques Ibert: Escales "Ports of Call" (1922)

Robert Burns: Auld Lang Syne Variations (1788)

Benjamin Britten: Peter Grimes: Four Sea Interludes Op 33 a (1944)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Robert Fuchs: Serenade No. 4 in g Op 51 (1895)

Richard Wagner: A Siegfried Idyll (1870)

20:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 1 in F BWV 1046 (1717)

Édouard Lalo: Symphonie espagnole Op 21 (1874)

21:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone - Riccardo Muti, conductor; Ora Jones, narrator; Rosa Feola, soprano; Michaela Selinger, mezzo-soprano; Antonio Poli, tenor; Riccardo Zanellato, bass

Franz Schubert: Overture in the Italian Style in C D 591 (1817)

Ennio Morricone: Voices from the Silence (2002)

Franz Schubert: Mass No. 6 in E-Flat D 950 (1828)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Motet "Ave verum corpus" K 618 (1791)

Antonio Vivaldi: Magnificat in g RV 610 (c.1720)

23:00 LATE PROGRAM

Gabriel Fauré: Adagio from Piano Quartet No. 2 Op 45 (1887)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Adagio from Symphony No. 2 Op 27 (1908)

Max Bruch: Adagio from Scottish Fantasy Op 46 (1880)