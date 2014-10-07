Program Guide 10-07-2014
00:00 WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier
Maurice Ravel: Piano Concerto in G (1931)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphony No. 2 in e Op 27 (1908)
Franz Liszt: Piano Sonata in b (1853)
Max Bruch: Scottish Fantasy Op 46 (1880)
Franz Schubert: Piano Quintet in A D 667 "Trout" (1819)
Antonín Dvorák: String Quartet No. 13 in G Op 106 (1895)
06:00 BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber - Music and information to get your morning going, including the Sousalarm at 6:55am, Composers Datebook at 9:05 and the Movie Quiz at 9:25
Ambroise Thomas: Raymond: Overture (1851)
Franz Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 83 "Hen" (1786)
Phil Cunningham: The Gentle Light That Wakes Me (2006)
John Philip Sousa: March "The Stars and Stripes Forever" (1896)
Johann Strauss Jr: The Gypsy Baron: Overture (1885)
Jean-Baptiste Arban (arr Julian Milone): Variations on Bellini's "Casta diva" (c.1860)
Jerome Moross: Sonata Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 (1942)
Leroy Anderson: Bugler's Holiday (1954)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Impresario: Overture (1786)
Teodoro Matias da Rocha (arr Sérgio Assad): Vassourinhas (1909)
Traditional (arr Paul Campbell): Bonnie Banks of Loch Lomond (1841)
John Williams: Star Wars: Main Theme (1977)
Jacques Ibert: Suite symphonique "Paris" (1929)
Felix Mendelssohn: Overture "Calm Sea and Prosperous Voyage" Op 27 (1828)
10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola
Claude Debussy: Images: Gigues (1912)
Franz Schubert: Rondo in A D 438 (1816)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Quintet for Piano & Winds in E-Flat Op 16 (1796)
Joseph Bodin de Boismortier: Ballet de Village No. 2 (1734)
12:00pm BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN - Lighter fare for your midday break
Richard Rodgers: Oklahoma: Overture (1943)
Frédéric Chopin (arr Carmen Dragon): Grand Valse Brillante from "Les Sylphides" (1907)
Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 1 (1875)
13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE
Johannes Brahms (arr Arnold Schoenberg): Piano Quartet No. 1 in g Op 25 (1861)
César Franck: Symphonic Variations (1885)
14:00 WCLV MIDDAY
Virgil Thomson: Acadian Songs and Dances (1948)
Francis Poulenc: Concerto for 2 Pianos in d (1932)
15:00 WCLV ARTS PARTNERS: A concert at Severance by the Belgrade Philharmonic, a concert at the Cathedral of St John & the next program by CityMusic Cleveland
16:00 WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell - Music and information for the afternoon commute, including Composers Datebook at 4:00pm and the Movie Quiz at 4:25.
Hector Berlioz: Overture "Rob Roy" (1832)
William Billings: A Virgin Unspotted (1778)
William Billings: The Shepherd's Carol (1786)
Robert Burns (arr Paul Campbell): Ae fond kiss (1791)
Johann Baptist Georg Neruda: Trumpet Concerto in E-Flat (c.1765)
James Scott Skinner: Hurricane Set (c.1900)
18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS
Jacques Ibert: Escales "Ports of Call" (1922)
Robert Burns: Auld Lang Syne Variations (1788)
Benjamin Britten: Peter Grimes: Four Sea Interludes Op 33 a (1944)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Robert Fuchs: Serenade No. 4 in g Op 51 (1895)
Richard Wagner: A Siegfried Idyll (1870)
20:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS
Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 1 in F BWV 1046 (1717)
Édouard Lalo: Symphonie espagnole Op 21 (1874)
21:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone - Riccardo Muti, conductor; Ora Jones, narrator; Rosa Feola, soprano; Michaela Selinger, mezzo-soprano; Antonio Poli, tenor; Riccardo Zanellato, bass
Franz Schubert: Overture in the Italian Style in C D 591 (1817)
Ennio Morricone: Voices from the Silence (2002)
Franz Schubert: Mass No. 6 in E-Flat D 950 (1828)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Motet "Ave verum corpus" K 618 (1791)
Antonio Vivaldi: Magnificat in g RV 610 (c.1720)
23:00 LATE PROGRAM
Gabriel Fauré: Adagio from Piano Quartet No. 2 Op 45 (1887)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Adagio from Symphony No. 2 Op 27 (1908)
Max Bruch: Adagio from Scottish Fantasy Op 46 (1880)