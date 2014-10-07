Nielsen: Symphonies Nos. 4 & 1

Carl Nielsen Symphony No. 1 & Symphony No. 4 “Inextinguishable”—New York Philharmonic/Alan Gilbert (DaCapo 220624)

Alan Gilbert and the New York Philharmonic continue the highly praised Nielsen Project with this release of two great symphonies. This is the second recording in the series, drawn from the March 2014 performance featuring Symphonies Nos. 1 and 4, subtitled The Inextinguishable. Symphony No. 1, noted for its lovely slow movement, was never previously performed by the New York Philharmonic. The Inextinguishable is a powerful, intense and dramatic work of the composer's maturity, making Nielsen a 20th century romantic. Of this series, the New York Times stated "Music directors should have personal passions and it is heartening to see Mr. Gilbert turning one of his into a major statement."

Featured Mon 10/6, Wed 10/15, Fri 10/24

