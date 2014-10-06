Program Guide 10-06-2014
WRC 1440
October 3 – October 10, 2014 Running Time: 58:00
FILE # 1
:25 Tone, then :30 silence
FILE # 2
Elmer W. Litzinger, Spy: Transmitter Trouble - Bob and Ray RadioArt CD 5017
CHABRIER (arr RAVEL): Pompous Minuet – Minnesota/Eiji Oue Reference CD 79
“I’m Robert Conrad” :03 PAUSE TO INSERT ANNOUNCEMENT
FILE # 3
Andy and Cleopatra – Andy Griffith Capitol CD 98476
WALTON: Hamlet: Prelude and Soliloquy – Sir John Gielgud;
Academy of St. Martin in the Fields/Sir Neville Marriner Chandos CD 8842
Hamlet – Andy Griffith Capitol CD 9846
WALTON: As You Like It: Prelude –Academy of St. Martin in the Fields/
Sir Neville Marriner Chandos CD 8842
Marginal Considerations with Jan C. Snow: State and Federal Musical Instruments
SOUSA (arr STEWART): The Stars and Stripes Forever and So Forth -
Kaminsky International Kazoo Quartet Aquataine LP 90502
This Week in the Media
COHEN: Suzanne – Gabrielle Mc Laughlin, soprano; I Furiosi Dorian CD 90802
“I’m Robert Conrad” :03 PAUSE TO INSERT ANNOUNCEMENT
FILE # 4
Shakespeare Knock-Knocks – National Lampoon Uproar CD 3848
So That’s the Way You Like It – Beyond the Fringe Angel CD 64777
SCHICKELE: Knock, Knock Cantata: Excerpts – Greater Hoople Area Off-
Season Philharmonic and Okay Chorale/Newton Wayland Telarc CD 80239
STATION SALUTE: KTOO, Juneau, AK, 104.3; Lemon and Switzer Creek,
101.7; Mendenhall Valley, 103.3; Hoonah, 91.9; Gustavus, 88.1;
Excursion Valley, 89.1; GCT Cable in Juneau, Channel 871.Saturday,
8:00 PM. www.ktoo.org
BIZET: Gallop – Sonata Geneve Gallo CD 527
CONRAD OUT MUSIC TO: 58:00
58:00 :20 PAUSE THEN NEXT WEEK'S PROMO (:30) TAG:
*Out of print
