Program Guide 10-06-2014

October 3 – October 10, 2014 Running Time: 58:00

:25 Tone, then :30 silence

Elmer W. Litzinger, Spy: Transmitter Trouble - Bob and Ray RadioArt CD 5017

CHABRIER (arr RAVEL): Pompous Minuet – Minnesota/Eiji Oue Reference CD 79

Andy and Cleopatra – Andy Griffith Capitol CD 98476

WALTON: Hamlet: Prelude and Soliloquy – Sir John Gielgud;

Academy of St. Martin in the Fields/Sir Neville Marriner Chandos CD 8842

Hamlet – Andy Griffith Capitol CD 9846

WALTON: As You Like It: Prelude –Academy of St. Martin in the Fields/

Sir Neville Marriner Chandos CD 8842

Marginal Considerations with Jan C. Snow: State and Federal Musical Instruments

SOUSA (arr STEWART): The Stars and Stripes Forever and So Forth -

Kaminsky International Kazoo Quartet Aquataine LP 90502

This Week in the Media

COHEN: Suzanne – Gabrielle Mc Laughlin, soprano; I Furiosi Dorian CD 90802

Shakespeare Knock-Knocks – National Lampoon Uproar CD 3848

So That’s the Way You Like It – Beyond the Fringe Angel CD 64777

SCHICKELE: Knock, Knock Cantata: Excerpts – Greater Hoople Area Off-

Season Philharmonic and Okay Chorale/Newton Wayland Telarc CD 80239

STATION SALUTE: KTOO, Juneau, AK, 104.3; Lemon and Switzer Creek,

101.7; Mendenhall Valley, 103.3; Hoonah, 91.9; Gustavus, 88.1;

Excursion Valley, 89.1; GCT Cable in Juneau, Channel 871.Saturday,

8:00 PM. www.ktoo.org

BIZET: Gallop – Sonata Geneve Gallo CD 527

