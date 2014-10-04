Program Guide 10-04-2014
WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier
00:02:00 00:26:12 Manuel Ponce Concierto del sur
Philharmonic Orch of Americas Alondra de la Parra Pablo Sáinz Villegas, guitar Sony 75555
00:30:00 00:35:10 Johannes Brahms Piano Quartet No. 3 in C minor Op 60
Emanuel Ax, piano; Isaac Stern, violin; Jaime Laredo, viola; Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 45846
01:07:00 00:26:29 Aaron Copland Appalachian Spring: Suite
Leonard Bernstein Los Angeles Philharmonic DeutGram 4776352
01:35:00 00:29:55 Dmitri Shostakovich Cello Concerto No. 1 in E flat Op 107
San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Zuill Bailey, cello Telarc 80724
02:07:00 00:50:22 Michael Praetorius Dances from "Terpsichore"
Philip Pickett New London Consort l'Oiseau 4759101
02:59:00 00:53:41 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Serenade No. 7 in D
Prague Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Oldrich Vlcek, violin Telarc 80161
03:55:00 00:35:01 Camille Saint-Saëns Symphony No. 3 in C minor Op 78
Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot Joseph Adam, organ SeattleSM 1002
04:32:00 01:02:49 Franz Schubert Octet in F major
Cleveland Octet Sony 62655
05:37:00 00:26:11 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 45 in F sharp minor
Adam Fischer Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orch Nimbus 5530
06:05:00 00:25:00 Claude Debussy Fantaisie for Piano & Orchestra
Orchestre National de France Marek Janowski Barry Douglas, piano RCA 68127
06:32:00 00:08:45 Gioacchino Rossini Il turco in Italia: Overture
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 415363
06:49:00 00:08:53 Ludwig van Beethoven Leonore Overture No. 1 Op 138
Daniel Harding German Chamber Philharmonic VirginClas 45364
CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music
07:00:50 Isaac Albéniz Rapsodia española Op 70 (arr Cristobal Halffter)
Alicia de Larrocha, piano; London Philharmonic Orchestra Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos Decca 410289
07:19:57 Jean-Philippe Rameau Allemande
Sérgio & Odair Assad, guitars Nonesuch 79292
07:24:12 Jean-Philippe Rameau Le lardon
Sérgio & Odair Assad, guitars Nonesuch 79292
07:25:07 Traditional Improvisation on Dona Nobis Pacem (Give Us Peace)
Sergio & Odair Assad, guitars Sony 733336
07:26:02 Johann Sebastian Bach Prelude and Fugue No. 3 in C#, from WTC Book I
Sérgio & Odair Assad, guitars Nonesuch 79292
07:32:18 Lalo Schifrin Dances Concertantes for Clarinet & Orchestra
David Shifrin, clarinet; Adelaide Symphony Orchestra Lalo Schifrin Aleph Records 037
08:00:50 Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky Piano Concerto No. 1 in b-Flat Op 23
Martha Argerich, piano; Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra Kirill Kondrashin Philips 446 673
08:36:22 Mario Lavista Clepsydra
Philharmonic Orchestra of the Americas Alondra de la Parra Sony 75555
08:48:14 Paul Dukas The Sorcerer's Apprentice
Symphony Orchestra of the State of Mexico Enrique Bátiz ASV 673
09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded March 28, 2014 - From Calderwood Hall at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston, Massachusetts, this week's From the Top celebrates grassroots community music schools -- these are the kind of programs that reach out to kids who otherwise might not have any access to musical training. We'll hear an expressive 17-year-old cellist from the New Orleans Center for the Creative Arts perform the music of Shostakovich. And we'll meet a phenomenal teenage trombone quartet from one of the greatest urban community music schools in the country - the Merit School of Music in Chicago.
15-year-old violinist Tristan Flores from Lexington, Massachusetts
Introduction and Rondo Capriccioso in a Op 28, by Camille Saint-Saëns (1835–1921) with pianist Christopher O’Riley
18-year-old pianist Phuong Nghi Pham from Dorchester, Massachusetts
First movement from Piano Sonata No. 2 in b-Flat Op 35 by Frédéric Chopin (1810–1849)
The Bone Rangers from Chicago, Illinois [17-year-old trombonist Tanner Jackson from Tinley Park, Illinois; 15-year-old trombonist Alex Kusper from Orland Park, Illinois; 17-year-old trombonist Gabriel Ramos (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Chicago, Illinois; 15-year-old trombonist Ivan Saenz (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Chicago, Illinois]
Second movement from Tissington Variations by Raymond Premru (1934–1998)
17-year-old cellist Georgia Bourderionnet from New Orleans, Louisiana
Second movement from Cello Sonata in d Op 40 by Dmitri Shostakovich (1906–1975), with pianist Christopher O’Riley
17-year-old guitarist David Steinhardt from Pittsford, New York
Usher-Waltz by Nikita Koshkin (b. 1956)
The Bone Rangers and David Steinhardt
No More Blues by Antônio Carlos Jobim (1927–1994) arranged by Kim Scharnberg
10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Checking Off the Bucket List
Modest Mussorgsky (arr Rimsky-Korsakov): Night on Bald Mountain
Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra/Lorin Maazel (Deutsche Grammophon 437946 CD) 9:46
Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade: Finale
Royal Philharmonic Orchestra/Sir Thomas Beecham (EMI47717 CD) 12:48
Richard Wagner: The Flying Dutchman: Sailors’ Chorus; Senta’s Ballad; Finale
Theo Adam, bass-baritone; Anja Silja, soprano; Marti Talvela, bass; James King, tenor; Annelies Burmeister; mezzo-soprano; BBC Chorus; New Philharmonia Orchestra/Otto Klemperer (live performance) (Testament 1423 CD) 5:25; 6:39; 8:09
11:00 OFFBEAT with Merry Peckham, from the Cleveland Institute of Music: Cleveland Orchestra Principal clarinetist Franklin Cohen - Considered by many it to be the most lyrical of the woodwind instruments, the clarinet is known for its smooth, velvety tone: warm and rich in its lower range, brilliant and vibrant in its upper register. Franklin Cohen is the principal clarinetist of The Cleveland Orchestra, a position he’s held since 1976. This Grammy award-winning musician will share his insights into the sound of the world’s most versatile and popular instruments, the clarinet.
Claude Debussy Premiere Rhapsodie
Franklin Cohen, clarinet Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 439896
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Clarinet Concerto II. Adagio
Franklin Cohen, clarinet Cleveland Orchestra led by Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 443176
Johannes Brahms Clarinet Trio in a Op 114: III. Andante grazioso
Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano; Franklin Cohen, clarinet; Daniel Majeske, violin Decca 425839
Osvaldo Golijov The Dreams and Prayers of Isaac the Blind: I. Prelude
Franklin Cohen, clarinet; Diana Cohen and Isabel Trautwein, violin; Kirsten Docter, viola; Tanya Ell, cello
12:00 COMPOSERS DATEBOOK; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: About Modest Mussorgsky
CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling
12:09:00 00:07:31 Modest Mussorgsky Intermezzo "in modo classico" in B minor
Claudio Abbado Berlin Philharmonic Sony 62034
12:19:00 00:23:21 Aaron Copland Appalachian Spring: Suite
Robert Spano Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80596
12:45:00 00:05:48 Manuel Ponce Finale from Concierto del sur
Philharmonic Orch of Americas Alondra de la Parra Pablo Sáinz Villegas, guitar Sony 75555
12:53:00 00:04:22 Modest Mussorgsky Khovanshchina: Act 4 Entr'acte
Oliver Knussen Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 2123
13:00 OPERA IN AMERICA: San Francisco Opera – Archival recording from 1976
Richard Strauss: Die Frau ohne Schatten (1917)
The Empress's Nurse… Ruth Hesse
Spirit Messenger… James Johnson
The Emperor… Matti Kastu
The Empress… Leonie Rysanek
Voice of the Falcon… Linda Roark
One-Armed man… Lorenzo Alvary
One-Eyed man… Joshua Hecht
Hunchback… John Duykers
Barak's wife… Ursula Schröder-Feinen
Barak… Walter Berry
First Servant… Claudia Cummings
Second Servant… Pamela South
Third Servant… Shirley Lee Harned
Conductor: Karl Böhm
16:05 CENTER STAGE FROM WOLF TRAP with Bill McGlaughlin & Rich Kleinfeldt - Marcy Stonikas, soprano; Eve Gigliotti, mezzo-soprano; Patricia Risley, mezzo-soprano; Eric Barry, tenor; Keith Phares, baritone; Craig Colclough, bass-baritone; Kim Pensinger Witman, piano
Samuel Barber: Four Songs, Op. 13, “Sure on This Shining Night”
Aaron Copland: Twelve Poems of Emily Dickinson: “Heart, We Will Forget Him” (1996)
Frederick Loewe/Alan Jay Lerner: Paint Your Wagon, “They Call the Wind Maria” (1951)
Bobby Troup: “(Get Your Kicks on) Route 66” (1946)
Cole Porter: Hollywood Canteen, “Don’t Fence Me In” (1934)
Frank Ferko: Merton Songs
John Musto: Emma’s Waltz (2003)
Jake Heggie: Winter Roses - “Sweet Light” (2004)
Libby Larsen: Love After 1950 - “Big Sister Says, 1967” (2000)
Michael Ching and Dean Anthony: Speed Dating Tonight, “I’ve Always Liked This Bar”
Stephen Sondheim: Into the Woods - “Giants in the Sky” (1986)
George Gershwin: “Let’s Call the Whole Thing Off”, “Liza”, “Someone to Watch over Me”, “They All Laughed”
Cole Porter: Hollywood Canteen - “I Have Loved”
17:00 CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY OF LINCOLN CENTER with Elliott Forrest: Hungary I
Zoltán Kodály: Duo for Violin & Cello Op 7 (1914)
Benjamin Beilman, violin; Torleif Thedéen, cello
Josef Suk: Piano Quartet in a Op 1 (1891)
Gloria Chien, piano; Benjamin Beilman, violin; Paul Neubauer, viola; Mihai Marica, cello
FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Last Words and Music - The final songwriting of 13 giants of the American theater, including Gershwin, Berlin, Porter, Arlen, Kern, Rodgers, Hart and Hammerstein.
18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm
Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2
18:00:54 00:03:10 George and Ira Gershwin Love Is Here to Stay
Gene Kelly Gene Kelly at MGM Rhino R272437
18:04:01 00:02:31 Irving Berlin Wait Until You're Married
Liz Larsen, Sal Viviano Unsung Irving Berlin Varese Sarabande VSD2-5632
18:06:56 00:02:09 Richard Rodgers-Oscar Hammerstein Edelweiss
Theodore Bikel The Sound of Music -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60583
18:09:19 00:04:22 Richard Rodgers-Martin Charnin You Could Not Please Me More
Sally Ann Howes, George Hearn I Remember Mama -- Studio Cast Jay CDJay 1360
18:13:35 00:01:13 Richard Rodgers-Martin Charnin Time
Sally Ann Howes I Remember Mama -- Studio Cast Jay CDJay 1360
18:15:42 00:02:30 Kurt Weill-Maxwell Anderson Come in Mornin'
Arthur Siegal, Nancy Hilner Kurt Weill Revisited Painted Smiles PS1376
18:18:08 00:03:39 Kurt Weill-Maxwell Anderson River Chanty
Steven Kimbrough Kurt Weill: This Is the Life Arabesque Z6579
18:22:03 00:02:37 Charles Strouse-Alan Jay Lerner Dance a Little Closer
Liz Robertson, Len Cariou Dance a Little Closer -- Original B'way Cast TER CDTer1174
18:25:03 00:03:28 Sigmund Romberg-Leo Robin My Heart Won't Say Goodye
David Atkinson The Girl in Pink Tights -- Original B'way Cast DRG DRG19019
18:29:22 00:03:40 Jule Styne-Bob Merrill When It Happens to You
Lynne Winterseller Unsung Musicals Varese Sarabande VSD-5564
18:33:35 00:03:01 Jerome Kern-Oscar Hammerstein Nobody Else But Me
Sylvia McNair Sure Thing – The Jerome Kern Songbook Philips 8944-21292
18:36:52 00:06:42 Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart To Keep My Love Alive
Vivienne Segal A Connecticut Yankee -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 440-013-560-2
18:44:16 00:01:45 Cole Porter Wouldn't It Be Fun?
George Hall Aladdin -- Original TV Cast Sony SK48205
18:46:29 00:02:44 Harold Arlen I Had a Love Once
Peggy Lee Love Held Lightly Harbinger HCD2401
18:49:34 00:02:25 Phil Springer-Yip Harburg Time, You Old Gypsy Man
Yip Harburg The Yip CD Harburg Fdn N/A
18:52:06 00:00:54 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down
Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659
18:53:11 00:03:44 Richard Rodgers-Martin Charnin Filler: Every Day Comes Something Beautiful
George Hearn, Sally Ann Howes I Remember Mama --Studio Cast Jay CDJay1360
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:08:31 Luigi Cherubini Anacréon: Overture
Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields EMI 54438
19:13:00 00:40:31 Felix Mendelssohn String Symphony No. 11 in F
Johannes Goritzki German Chamber Academy Neuss Claves 9002
SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor - live from Severance Hall
20:03:00 00:40:59 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 6 in F Op 68
21:05:00 00:07:45 Maurice Ravel Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso
21:15:00 00:14:28 Maurice Ravel Valses nobles et sentimentales
21:33:00 00:11:41 Maurice Ravel La valse
22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Shakespeare’s ‘Hamlet’ and ‘Anthony and Cleopatra’ get the Andy Griffith treatment... Anna Russell does ‘Hamlet’ as an opera...Jan C. Snow suggests what might be “State Music Instruments”...This Week in the Media
LATE PROGRAM with John Simna
23:02:00 00:08:03 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 24
Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Mitsuko Uchida, piano Decca 13276
23:10:00 00:10:31 Franz Schubert Impromptu No. 10 in E flat
Mitsuko Uchida, piano Philips 456572
23:23:00 00:07:42 Gerald Finzi Romance in E flat major Op 11
Richard Hickox City of London Sinfonia Chandos 9888
23:30:00 00:08:08 Alexander Glazunov Mélodie Op 20
St Cecilia Academy Orchestra Antonio Pappano Han-Na Chang, cello EMI 82390
23:41:00 00:07:02 Sergei Rachmaninoff Prelude in B minor Op 32
Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9348
23:48:00 00:06:30 Joaquín Rodrigo Soleriana: Pastorale
Enrique Bátiz Royal Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 67435
23:56:00 00:03:04 Percy Grainger Brigg Fair
English Country Gardiner Orch Sir John Eliot Gardiner Robert Johnston, tenor; Monteverdi Choir Philips 446657