Program Guide 10-04-2014

WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:26:12 Manuel Ponce Concierto del sur

Philharmonic Orch of Americas Alondra de la Parra Pablo Sáinz Villegas, guitar Sony 75555

00:30:00 00:35:10 Johannes Brahms Piano Quartet No. 3 in C minor Op 60

Emanuel Ax, piano; Isaac Stern, violin; Jaime Laredo, viola; Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 45846

01:07:00 00:26:29 Aaron Copland Appalachian Spring: Suite

Leonard Bernstein Los Angeles Philharmonic DeutGram 4776352

01:35:00 00:29:55 Dmitri Shostakovich Cello Concerto No. 1 in E flat Op 107

San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Zuill Bailey, cello Telarc 80724

02:07:00 00:50:22 Michael Praetorius Dances from "Terpsichore"

Philip Pickett New London Consort l'Oiseau 4759101

02:59:00 00:53:41 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Serenade No. 7 in D

Prague Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Oldrich Vlcek, violin Telarc 80161

03:55:00 00:35:01 Camille Saint-Saëns Symphony No. 3 in C minor Op 78

Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot Joseph Adam, organ SeattleSM 1002

04:32:00 01:02:49 Franz Schubert Octet in F major

Cleveland Octet Sony 62655

05:37:00 00:26:11 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 45 in F sharp minor

Adam Fischer Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orch Nimbus 5530

06:05:00 00:25:00 Claude Debussy Fantaisie for Piano & Orchestra

Orchestre National de France Marek Janowski Barry Douglas, piano RCA 68127

06:32:00 00:08:45 Gioacchino Rossini Il turco in Italia: Overture

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 415363

06:49:00 00:08:53 Ludwig van Beethoven Leonore Overture No. 1 Op 138

Daniel Harding German Chamber Philharmonic VirginClas 45364

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

07:00:50 Isaac Albéniz Rapsodia española Op 70 (arr Cristobal Halffter)

Alicia de Larrocha, piano; London Philharmonic Orchestra Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos Decca 410289

07:19:57 Jean-Philippe Rameau Allemande

Sérgio & Odair Assad, guitars Nonesuch 79292

07:24:12 Jean-Philippe Rameau Le lardon

Sérgio & Odair Assad, guitars Nonesuch 79292

07:25:07 Traditional Improvisation on Dona Nobis Pacem (Give Us Peace)

Sergio & Odair Assad, guitars Sony 733336

07:26:02 Johann Sebastian Bach Prelude and Fugue No. 3 in C#, from WTC Book I

Sérgio & Odair Assad, guitars Nonesuch 79292

07:32:18 Lalo Schifrin Dances Concertantes for Clarinet & Orchestra

David Shifrin, clarinet; Adelaide Symphony Orchestra Lalo Schifrin Aleph Records 037

08:00:50 Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky Piano Concerto No. 1 in b-Flat Op 23

Martha Argerich, piano; Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra Kirill Kondrashin Philips 446 673

08:36:22 Mario Lavista Clepsydra

Philharmonic Orchestra of the Americas Alondra de la Parra Sony 75555

08:48:14 Paul Dukas The Sorcerer's Apprentice

Symphony Orchestra of the State of Mexico Enrique Bátiz ASV 673

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded March 28, 2014 - From Calderwood Hall at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston, Massachusetts, this week's From the Top celebrates grassroots community music schools -- these are the kind of programs that reach out to kids who otherwise might not have any access to musical training. We'll hear an expressive 17-year-old cellist from the New Orleans Center for the Creative Arts perform the music of Shostakovich. And we'll meet a phenomenal teenage trombone quartet from one of the greatest urban community music schools in the country - the Merit School of Music in Chicago.

15-year-old violinist Tristan Flores from Lexington, Massachusetts

Introduction and Rondo Capriccioso in a Op 28, by Camille Saint-Saëns (1835–1921) with pianist Christopher O’Riley

18-year-old pianist Phuong Nghi Pham from Dorchester, Massachusetts

First movement from Piano Sonata No. 2 in b-Flat Op 35 by Frédéric Chopin (1810–1849)

The Bone Rangers from Chicago, Illinois [17-year-old trombonist Tanner Jackson from Tinley Park, Illinois; 15-year-old trombonist Alex Kusper from Orland Park, Illinois; 17-year-old trombonist Gabriel Ramos (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Chicago, Illinois; 15-year-old trombonist Ivan Saenz (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Chicago, Illinois]

Second movement from Tissington Variations by Raymond Premru (1934–1998)

17-year-old cellist Georgia Bourderionnet from New Orleans, Louisiana

Second movement from Cello Sonata in d Op 40 by Dmitri Shostakovich (1906–1975), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

17-year-old guitarist David Steinhardt from Pittsford, New York

Usher-Waltz by Nikita Koshkin (b. 1956)

The Bone Rangers and David Steinhardt

No More Blues by Antônio Carlos Jobim (1927–1994) arranged by Kim Scharnberg

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Checking Off the Bucket List

Modest Mussorgsky (arr Rimsky-Korsakov): Night on Bald Mountain

Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra/Lorin Maazel (Deutsche Grammophon 437946 CD) 9:46

Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade: Finale

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra/Sir Thomas Beecham (EMI47717 CD) 12:48

Richard Wagner: The Flying Dutchman: Sailors’ Chorus; Senta’s Ballad; Finale

Theo Adam, bass-baritone; Anja Silja, soprano; Marti Talvela, bass; James King, tenor; Annelies Burmeister; mezzo-soprano; BBC Chorus; New Philharmonia Orchestra/Otto Klemperer (live performance) (Testament 1423 CD) 5:25; 6:39; 8:09

11:00 OFFBEAT with Merry Peckham, from the Cleveland Institute of Music: Cleveland Orchestra Principal clarinetist Franklin Cohen - Considered by many it to be the most lyrical of the woodwind instruments, the clarinet is known for its smooth, velvety tone: warm and rich in its lower range, brilliant and vibrant in its upper register. Franklin Cohen is the principal clarinetist of The Cleveland Orchestra, a position he’s held since 1976. This Grammy award-winning musician will share his insights into the sound of the world’s most versatile and popular instruments, the clarinet.

Claude Debussy Premiere Rhapsodie

Franklin Cohen, clarinet Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 439896

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Clarinet Concerto II. Adagio

Franklin Cohen, clarinet Cleveland Orchestra led by Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 443176

Johannes Brahms Clarinet Trio in a Op 114: III. Andante grazioso

Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano; Franklin Cohen, clarinet; Daniel Majeske, violin Decca 425839

Osvaldo Golijov The Dreams and Prayers of Isaac the Blind: I. Prelude

Franklin Cohen, clarinet; Diana Cohen and Isabel Trautwein, violin; Kirsten Docter, viola; Tanya Ell, cello

12:00 COMPOSERS DATEBOOK; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: About Modest Mussorgsky

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling

12:09:00 00:07:31 Modest Mussorgsky Intermezzo "in modo classico" in B minor

Claudio Abbado Berlin Philharmonic Sony 62034

12:19:00 00:23:21 Aaron Copland Appalachian Spring: Suite

Robert Spano Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80596

12:45:00 00:05:48 Manuel Ponce Finale from Concierto del sur

Philharmonic Orch of Americas Alondra de la Parra Pablo Sáinz Villegas, guitar Sony 75555

12:53:00 00:04:22 Modest Mussorgsky Khovanshchina: Act 4 Entr'acte

Oliver Knussen Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 2123

13:00 OPERA IN AMERICA: San Francisco Opera – Archival recording from 1976

Richard Strauss: Die Frau ohne Schatten (1917)

The Empress's Nurse… Ruth Hesse

Spirit Messenger… James Johnson

The Emperor… Matti Kastu

The Empress… Leonie Rysanek

Voice of the Falcon… Linda Roark

One-Armed man… Lorenzo Alvary

One-Eyed man… Joshua Hecht

Hunchback… John Duykers

Barak's wife… Ursula Schröder-Feinen

Barak… Walter Berry

First Servant… Claudia Cummings

Second Servant… Pamela South

Third Servant… Shirley Lee Harned

Conductor: Karl Böhm

16:05 CENTER STAGE FROM WOLF TRAP with Bill McGlaughlin & Rich Kleinfeldt - Marcy Stonikas, soprano; Eve Gigliotti, mezzo-soprano; Patricia Risley, mezzo-soprano; Eric Barry, tenor; Keith Phares, baritone; Craig Colclough, bass-baritone; Kim Pensinger Witman, piano

Samuel Barber: Four Songs, Op. 13, “Sure on This Shining Night”

Aaron Copland: Twelve Poems of Emily Dickinson: “Heart, We Will Forget Him” (1996)

Frederick Loewe/Alan Jay Lerner: Paint Your Wagon, “They Call the Wind Maria” (1951)

Bobby Troup: “(Get Your Kicks on) Route 66” (1946)

Cole Porter: Hollywood Canteen, “Don’t Fence Me In” (1934)

Frank Ferko: Merton Songs

John Musto: Emma’s Waltz (2003)

Jake Heggie: Winter Roses - “Sweet Light” (2004)

Libby Larsen: Love After 1950 - “Big Sister Says, 1967” (2000)

Michael Ching and Dean Anthony: Speed Dating Tonight, “I’ve Always Liked This Bar”

Stephen Sondheim: Into the Woods - “Giants in the Sky” (1986)

George Gershwin: “Let’s Call the Whole Thing Off”, “Liza”, “Someone to Watch over Me”, “They All Laughed”

Cole Porter: Hollywood Canteen - “I Have Loved”

17:00 CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY OF LINCOLN CENTER with Elliott Forrest: Hungary I

Zoltán Kodály: Duo for Violin & Cello Op 7 (1914)

Benjamin Beilman, violin; Torleif Thedéen, cello

Josef Suk: Piano Quartet in a Op 1 (1891)

Gloria Chien, piano; Benjamin Beilman, violin; Paul Neubauer, viola; Mihai Marica, cello

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Last Words and Music - The final songwriting of 13 giants of the American theater, including Gershwin, Berlin, Porter, Arlen, Kern, Rodgers, Hart and Hammerstein.

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm

Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:54 00:03:10 George and Ira Gershwin Love Is Here to Stay

Gene Kelly Gene Kelly at MGM Rhino R272437

18:04:01 00:02:31 Irving Berlin Wait Until You're Married

Liz Larsen, Sal Viviano Unsung Irving Berlin Varese Sarabande VSD2-5632

18:06:56 00:02:09 Richard Rodgers-Oscar Hammerstein Edelweiss

Theodore Bikel The Sound of Music -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60583

18:09:19 00:04:22 Richard Rodgers-Martin Charnin You Could Not Please Me More

Sally Ann Howes, George Hearn I Remember Mama -- Studio Cast Jay CDJay 1360

18:13:35 00:01:13 Richard Rodgers-Martin Charnin Time

Sally Ann Howes I Remember Mama -- Studio Cast Jay CDJay 1360

18:15:42 00:02:30 Kurt Weill-Maxwell Anderson Come in Mornin'

Arthur Siegal, Nancy Hilner Kurt Weill Revisited Painted Smiles PS1376

18:18:08 00:03:39 Kurt Weill-Maxwell Anderson River Chanty

Steven Kimbrough Kurt Weill: This Is the Life Arabesque Z6579

18:22:03 00:02:37 Charles Strouse-Alan Jay Lerner Dance a Little Closer

Liz Robertson, Len Cariou Dance a Little Closer -- Original B'way Cast TER CDTer1174

18:25:03 00:03:28 Sigmund Romberg-Leo Robin My Heart Won't Say Goodye

David Atkinson The Girl in Pink Tights -- Original B'way Cast DRG DRG19019

18:29:22 00:03:40 Jule Styne-Bob Merrill When It Happens to You

Lynne Winterseller Unsung Musicals Varese Sarabande VSD-5564

18:33:35 00:03:01 Jerome Kern-Oscar Hammerstein Nobody Else But Me

Sylvia McNair Sure Thing – The Jerome Kern Songbook Philips 8944-21292

18:36:52 00:06:42 Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart To Keep My Love Alive

Vivienne Segal A Connecticut Yankee -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 440-013-560-2

18:44:16 00:01:45 Cole Porter Wouldn't It Be Fun?

George Hall Aladdin -- Original TV Cast Sony SK48205

18:46:29 00:02:44 Harold Arlen I Had a Love Once

Peggy Lee Love Held Lightly Harbinger HCD2401

18:49:34 00:02:25 Phil Springer-Yip Harburg Time, You Old Gypsy Man

Yip Harburg The Yip CD Harburg Fdn N/A

18:52:06 00:00:54 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down

Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:11 00:03:44 Richard Rodgers-Martin Charnin Filler: Every Day Comes Something Beautiful

George Hearn, Sally Ann Howes I Remember Mama --Studio Cast Jay CDJay1360

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:08:31 Luigi Cherubini Anacréon: Overture

Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields EMI 54438

19:13:00 00:40:31 Felix Mendelssohn String Symphony No. 11 in F

Johannes Goritzki German Chamber Academy Neuss Claves 9002

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor - live from Severance Hall

20:03:00 00:40:59 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 6 in F Op 68

21:05:00 00:07:45 Maurice Ravel Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso

21:15:00 00:14:28 Maurice Ravel Valses nobles et sentimentales

21:33:00 00:11:41 Maurice Ravel La valse

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Shakespeare’s ‘Hamlet’ and ‘Anthony and Cleopatra’ get the Andy Griffith treatment... Anna Russell does ‘Hamlet’ as an opera...Jan C. Snow suggests what might be “State Music Instruments”...This Week in the Media

LATE PROGRAM with John Simna

23:02:00 00:08:03 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 24

Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Mitsuko Uchida, piano Decca 13276

23:10:00 00:10:31 Franz Schubert Impromptu No. 10 in E flat

Mitsuko Uchida, piano Philips 456572

23:23:00 00:07:42 Gerald Finzi Romance in E flat major Op 11

Richard Hickox City of London Sinfonia Chandos 9888

23:30:00 00:08:08 Alexander Glazunov Mélodie Op 20

St Cecilia Academy Orchestra Antonio Pappano Han-Na Chang, cello EMI 82390

23:41:00 00:07:02 Sergei Rachmaninoff Prelude in B minor Op 32

Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9348

23:48:00 00:06:30 Joaquín Rodrigo Soleriana: Pastorale

Enrique Bátiz Royal Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 67435

23:56:00 00:03:04 Percy Grainger Brigg Fair

English Country Gardiner Orch Sir John Eliot Gardiner Robert Johnston, tenor; Monteverdi Choir Philips 446657