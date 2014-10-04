The Beethoven Journey: Piano Concerto No. 5 “Emperor”, Choral Fantasy Op 80—Leif Ove Andsnes, piano; Mahler Chamber Orchestra; Prague Philharmonic Choir (Sony 305886)

Celebrated Norwegian pianist, and 2013 Gramophone Hall of Fame inductee, Leif Ove Andsnes completes his exploration of Beethoven’s complete piano concertos with The Beethoven Journey: Piano Concerto No. 5 “Emperor.” Like the first two titles in the series, the new album was recorded with the Mahler Chamber Orchestra and directed from the keyboard by the pianist himself. As with the two previous albums, Piano Concerto No. 5 was recorded live at the Prague Spring Festival earlier this year. The Beethoven Journey: Piano Concerto No. 5 is timed to coincide with Andsnes’ upcoming all-Beethoven performances in Los Angeles in October and New York City in February 2015. Paired with the “Emperor” is a hybrid composition, the Choral Fantasy: part sonata, part concerto and with a choral finale that prefigures the Ode to Joy of Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony.

