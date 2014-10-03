Live from KeyBank Studio: Classical Revolution Cleveland

Nine members of the group joined Angela Mitchell in the KeyBank Studio today, performing a wide range of repertoire. Ariel Clayton is the director of Classical Revolution Cleveland and plays violin.

Erno Dohnanyi - Serenade no. 10 in C Major

Ariel Clayton, violin

Julian Machala, viola

Erica Snowden, cello

Gaspar Cassado - Suite for Cello Solo

Erica Snowden, cello

Jacques Ibert - Trois Pieces for Woodwind Quintet

Drew Sullivan, clarinet

Kimberly Zaleski, flute

Emily Rapson, horn

Mary Kausek, oboe

Arleigh Savage, bassoon

Johannes Brahms - Sonata in A Major Op. 100

Tara Lynn Ramsey, violin

Andrew Rosenblum, piano



Classical Revolution Cleveland performs monthly at the Happy Dog in Gordon Square. There next show there is on Tuesday, October 21.