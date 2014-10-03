© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

WCLV Features & Interviews

Live from KeyBank Studio: Classical Revolution Cleveland

Published October 3, 2014 at 9:27 PM EDT

Nine members of the group joined Angela Mitchell in the KeyBank Studio today, performing a wide range of repertoire. Ariel Clayton is the director of Classical Revolution Cleveland and plays violin.

Erno Dohnanyi - Serenade no. 10 in C Major
Ariel Clayton, violin
Julian Machala, viola
Erica Snowden, cello

Gaspar Cassado - Suite for Cello Solo
Erica Snowden, cello

Jacques Ibert - Trois Pieces for Woodwind Quintet
Drew Sullivan, clarinet
Kimberly Zaleski, flute
Emily Rapson, horn
Mary Kausek, oboe
Arleigh Savage, bassoon

Johannes Brahms - Sonata in A Major Op. 100
Tara Lynn Ramsey, violin
Andrew Rosenblum, piano


Classical Revolution Cleveland performs monthly at the Happy Dog in Gordon Square. There next show there is on Tuesday, October 21.

