Dances—Benjamin Grosvenor, piano (Decca 4785334)

For his second solo album on Decca, the young English pianist has assembled an imaginative and appealing program of music inspired by dance from Bach to Boogie-Woogie, via Chopin, Granados, Albeniz, Scriabin and the Blue Danube. This CD was inspired by a letter from the great pianist-composer Ferruccio Busoni to his pupil Egon Petri proposing a “dance program” as a theme for Petri’s recitals, a concept Grosvenor expanded on for his Queen Elizabeth Hall debut recital in 2012. The Financial Times said of the concert, “Grosvenor is above all a technical wizard, a Harry Potter-like conjuror of the keyboard who can summon breath-taking cascades of notes. And yet, unlike other technically brilliant pianists, he does not seem to want to show off. He never bangs, never plays to the gallery, and certainly would not think of breaking into a sweat.” A former Gramophone Young Artist of the Year, Grosvenor was awarded the honor of opening the BBC Proms Concerts season in 2011 and the youngest-ever soloist to perform on the ‘First Night.’

Featured Thu 10/2, Mon 10/13, Wed 10/22, Fri 10/31

