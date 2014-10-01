Homecoming: A Scottish Fantasy—Nicola Benedetti, violin (Decca 21290)

Despite her Italian heritage, Nicola Benedetti is Scottish through and through and she presents a program bringing together Scottish folk artists and a Scottish orchestra. Songs such as Loch Lomond and My Love is Like a Red Red Rose are included, featuring collaborations with leading Scottish folk musicians Phil Cunningham (accordion) and Aly Bain (fiddle). Ms. Benedetti performs Bruch’s Scottish Fantasy with the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra. She is passionate about promoting music education and is a patron of Sistema Scotland’s ‘Big Noise’ project, a music initiative partnered with Venezuela’s iconic El Sistema. Her last album The Silver Violin spent 7 weeks at No. 1 in UK classical charts and was the highest-charting classical instrumental album in the UK since Nigel Kennedy in 1991, even reaching No. 32 in the pop charts. She was appointed a Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) in 2013 and her following both in the UK and abroad continues to grow.

