Program Guide 09-20-2014

WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:35:05 Nicolò Paganini Violin Concerto No. 1 in D Op 6

London Symphony Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Midori, violin Philips 420943

00:39:00 00:40:34 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Scheherazade Op 35

Cleveland Orchestra Artur Rodzinski Joseph Fuchs, violin MAA 75

01:22:00 00:35:07 Felix Draeseke Symphony No. 1 in G major Op 12

Jörg-Peter Weigle North German Radio Symphony CPO 999746

01:59:00 00:29:05 Jean Sibelius String Quartet in D minor Op 56

Daedalus Quartet Bridge 9202

02:30:00 00:41:50 Alfredo Casella Symphony No. 3 Op 63

Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10768

03:14:00 00:36:07 George W. Chadwick Suite symphonique

José Serebrier Czech State Philharmonic Brno Reference 2104

03:52:00 00:29:05 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 26 in D

Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Robert Casadesus, piano Sony 780837

04:23:00 00:49:36 Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No. 5 in D minor Op 47

Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 70904

05:15:00 00:49:51 Franz Schubert Rosamunde: Incidental Music

Chamber Orchestra of Europe Claudio Abbado Anne Sofie von Otter, mezzo; Ernst Senff Choir DeutGram 431655

06:07:00 00:28:11 Sir Edward Elgar Cello Concerto in E minor Op 85

Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vernon Handley Natalie Clein, cello EMI 1409

06:37:00 00:05:03 Charles Tomlinson Griffes The White Peacock Op 7

Michael Lewin, piano Dorian 92103

06:51:00 00:08:30 Thomas Arne Symphony No. 1 in C

Adrian Shepherd Cantilena Chandos 8403

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

07:00:50 Manuel de Falla Serenata andaluza

Javier Perianes, piano Harmonia Mundi 902099

07:06:19 Manuel de Falla Nocturno

Javier Perianes, piano Harmonia Mundi 902099

07:10:35 Manuel de Falla Canción

Javier Perianes, piano Harmonia Mundi 902099

07:13:52 Manuel de Falla Seven Popular Spanish Songs

William Knuth, violin; Adam Levin, guitar Duo Sonidos 8048793095

07:30:45 Manuel de Falla El amor brujo

Leontyne Price, soprano; Chicago Symphony Orchestra Fritz Reiner RCA 370198

08:00:50 Gustavo Dudamel Who can stop the rain from falling? from "The Liberator - Libertador"

Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 002105402

08:04:40 Gustavo Dudamel Paris, from "The Liberator - Libertador"

Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 002105402

08:07:16 Arturo Marquez Danzon No. 2

Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 4777457

08:16:55 Alberto Ginastera Malambo, from "Estancia"

Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 4777457

08:23:17 Richard Strauss Also sprach Zarathustra Op 30

Daniel Stabrawa, violin; Berlin Philharmonic Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 001891302

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; This week, host Christopher O'Riley catches up with some of From the Top's most illustrious alumni in our annual "Where Are They Now Show." We'll enjoy the extraordinary music these young pros are making in their early careers and we'll hear their stories of triumph and struggle as they work to define their own creative space in the world. Featured alumni include a brilliant young composer who is about to have a concert of his work performed by the Shanghai Philharmonic ... a touring violinist who's just released a CD of all unaccompanied pieces, and a French horn player who has founded a free music school in his home town.

Gabriela Martinez, 29-year-old pianist from New York, NY

Sonata No 31 in A Flat, Movement 1 by Ludwig van Beethoven

Peng-Peng Gong, 20-year-old composer from New York, NY

Death of the Honeybees; Suite No. 1 from the 2 Act Ballet (based on the tragic fairytale by He Shu-Kun) Act I, Scene I “City Scenes” and Act I, Scene II “The Dance of the Boy”

The Mobius Trio which includes alumnus, Mason Fish, 25-year-old guitarist

"First Light" by Dan Becker from the Mobius Trio's CD titled "First Light" - The other two members of the Mobius Trio are guitarists Matthew Holmes-Linder and Robert Nance

Eliodoro Vallecillo, 22-year-old french horn player

Morceau de Concert by Camille Saint-Saëns

Bella Hristiova, 27-year-old violinist

Gigue from the Partita No 2 in d by Johann Sebastian Bach from her new CD titled "Bella Unaccompanied"

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Passionate Personality: Brett Mitchell, Assistant Conductor, Cleveland Orchestra & Music Director, Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo &Juliet Ballet: Death of Tybalt

Cleveland Orchestra/Lorin Maazel (London 452870 CD) 4:00

Giacomo Puccini: Gianni Schicchi: “O mio babbino caro”

Ileana Cotrubas, soprano; London Symphony Orchestra/Lorin Maazel (Sony 27292 CD) 2:30

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 2: Finale – Pittsburgh Symphony/Lorin Maazel (Sony 89739 CD) 9:00

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No.4: Finale

Kathleen Battle, soprano; Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Lorin Maazel (Sony 44908 CD) 10:30

Modest Mussorgsky (arr Ravel): Pictures at an Exhibition: Great Gate of Kiev

Cleveland Orchestra/Lorin Maazel (Telarc 80042 CD) 5:30

11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: True West - music from realistic, un-romanticized views of the Old West, including Tombstone, 3:10 to Yuma, The Good, The Bad and the Ugly

20th Century Fox Theme – Telarc 80168 - Alfred Newman

- Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

The Ecstasy of Gold from The Good, The Bad and The Ugly, 1966 – Capitol 98621 - Ennio Morricone

- original soundtrack/Ennio Morricone, cond.

Ride and Silver from The Lone Ranger, 2013 – Intrada 1809402 - Hans Zimmer

- original soundtrack/Nick Glennie-Smith, cond.

Shootout and Decision/Epilogue from The Shootist, 1976 - La-La Land LLLCD 1254 - Elmer Bernstein

- original soundtrack/Elmer Bernstein, cond.

The Meadow Fight/A Long Shot/The Snake Pit/The Liftout/Sad Departure/Chen Lee and The General from True Grit, 1969 - La-La Land LLLCD 1260 - Elmer Bernstein

- original soundtrack/Elmer Bernstein, cond.

The Grave, One Against Four and Snake Pit from True Grit, 2010 – Nonesuch 526752-2 - Carter Burwell

- original soundtrack/Carter Burwell, cond.

Main Themes from Lonesome Dove, 1989 – Silva SSD 1099 - Basil Poledouris

- City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine, cond.

The Trio from The Good, The Bad and The Ugly, 1966 – Capitol 98621 - Ennio Morricone

- original soundtrack/Ennio Moccicone, cond.

Man Without A Harmonica from Once Upon A Time In The West, 1969 – RCA 9974-2-R - Ennio Morricone

- Franco De Gemini, harmonica/original soundtrack/Ennio Moccicone, cond.

The Good, The Bad and The Ugly from The Good, The Bad and The Ugly, 1966 – Capitol 98621 - Ennio Morricone

- original soundtrack/Ennio Moccicone, cond.

Main Theme from Once Upon A Time In The West, 1969 – Silva SSD 1099 - Ennio Morricone

- City of Prague Philharmonic/Paul Bateman, cond.

Ben Takes The Stage/Dan's Burden from 3:10 To Yuma, 2007 – Lionsgate LGM2-0010 - Marco Beltrami

- original soundtrack/Marco Beltrami, cond.

Suite from The Wild Bunch, 1969 – Silva SSD 1058 - Jerry Fielding

- City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine, cond.

Walking to the Corral and OK Corral from Tombstone, 1993 – Intrada MAF 7098 - Bruce Broughton

- Sinfonia of London/Bruce Broughton, cond.

Claudia's Theme from Unforgiven, 1992 - Varese Sarabande 302 066 460 2 - Clint Eastwood/Lennie Niehaus

- original soundtrack

Sixty Seconds to What? From For A Few Dollars More, 1965 – RCA 9974-2-R - Ennio Morricone

- original soundtrack/Ennio Moccicone, cond

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 – Sony 51333 - John Williams

- London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

12:00 COMPOSERS DATEBOOK; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Johann Sebastian Bach: What’s a Concerto?

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling

12:09:00 00:18:21 Franz Liszt Piano Concerto No. 1 in E flat

Dallas Symphony Orchestra Andrew Litton André Watts, piano Telarc 80429

12:29:00 00:09:44 Ludwig van Beethoven Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 5 Op 73

Symphony of the Air Josef Krips Arthur Rubinstein, piano RCA 300350

12:41:00 00:06:40 Uuno Klami The Cyclist

Osmo Vänskä Lahti Symphony Orchestra Bis 575

12:50:00 00:05:46 Frédéric Chopin Waltz No. 2 in A flat Op 34

Garrick Ohlsson, piano Arabesque 6669

13:00 OPERA IN AMERICA: San Francisco Opera - Archive recording from 1976

Benjamin Britten: Peter Grimes (1944)

Hobson… Paul Geiger

Swallow… Alexander Malta

Peter Grimes… Jon Vickers

Mrs. Sedley… Donna Peterson

Ellen Orford…Heather Harper

A fisherman…John Del Carlo

Auntie Sheila…Nadler

Bob Boles… Paul Crook

Captain Balstrode… Geraint Evans

Rev. Horace Adams… Joseph Frank

First Niece… Claudia Cummings

Second Niece… Pamela South

Ned Keene… Wayne Turnage

Boy… Steven Cohen

A lawyer… John Duykers

Conductor: John Pritchard

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

15:47:00 00:12:31 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Divertimento for Strings in F

Cuarteto Casals Harm Mundi 987060

16:00 CENTER STAGE FROM WOLF TRAP with Bill McGlaughlin & Rich Kleinfeldt

Antonio Bertali: Sonata in d

Chatham Baroque

Dietrich Buxtehude: Sonata in a

Chatham Baroque

Off the Beaten Track - Brooke Joyce: toydogmusic (2003)

Carol Hester, piccolo; Brooke Joyce, toy piano (Innova753)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: String Quartet No. 23 in F K 590 (1790)

Parker String Quartet

CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY OF LINCOLN CENTER with Elliott Forrest: Russian Dances

17:04:00 00:24:27 Dmitri Shostakovich String Quartet No. 4 in D Op 83

Jerusalem Quartet: Alexander Pavlovsky, Sergei Bresler, violin; Ori Kam, viola; Kyril Zlotnikov, cello

17:31:00 00:02:59 Igor Stravinsky Tango in D minor

Nicolas Altstaedt, Dorothea Figueroa, Eileen Moon, Fred Sherry, cello

17:36:00 00:21:24 Sergei Prokofiev String Quartet No. 2 in F Op 92 Dmitri

Escher String Quartet: Adam Barnett-Hart, Aaron Boyd, violin; Pierre Lapointe, viola; Dane Johansen, cello

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: A Visit with Sheldon Harnick (Part 2) - In celebration of the 50th anniversary of “Fiddler on the Roof,” our conversation continues with the great lyricist of “Fiddler,” “She Loves Me” and the Pulitzer Prize-winning “Fiorello!”

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm

Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:02:16 00:02:33 Sheldon Harnick-Jerry Bock She Loves Me

Boyd Gaines She Loves Me -- 1993 Revival Varese Sarabande VSD-5464

18:07:49 00:01:22 Sheldon Harnick-Jerry Bock Tell Me I Look Nice

Sheldon Harnick, Jerry Bock Sheldon Harnick: Hidden Treasures Harbinger HCD3002

18:10:20 00:03:00 Sheldon Harnick-Jerry Bock Dear Friend

Barbara Cook She Loves Me -- Original B'way Cast Polydor PCD831968-2

18:14:28 00:02:26 Sheldon Harnick-Jerry Bock Sabbath Prayer

Company Fiddler on the Roof -- Original B'way Cast RCA 82876-51430-2

18:19:13 00:03:25 Sheldon Harnick-Jerry Bock We've Never Missed a Sabbath Yet

Sheldon Harnick, Jerry Bock Sheldon Harnick: Hidden Treasures Harbinger

HCD3002

18:23:16 00:04:10 Sheldon Harnick-Jerry Bock Tradition

Company Fiddler on the Roof -- Original London Cast Sony SK89546

18:28:33 00:01:39 Sheldon Harnick-Jerry Bock If I Were a Rich Man

Zero Mostel Fiddler on the Roof -- Original B'way Cast RCA 82876-51430-2

18:30:32 00:00:48 Sheldon Harnick-Jerry Bock Sunrise, Sunset

Jerry Bock Fiddler on the Roof -- Original London Cast Sony SK89546

18:31:17 00:01:11 Sheldon Harnick-Jerry Bock Sunrise, Sunset

Company Fiddler on the Roof -- Original B'way Cast RCA 82876-51430-2

18:33:26 00:02:44 Sheldon Harnick-Jerry Bock Do You Love Me?

Topol,Norma Crane Fiddler on the Roof -- Original Soundtrack EMI 72435-35266-2-7

18:38:15 00:02:07 Sheldon Harnick-Jerry Bock Dear Sweet Sewing Machine

Sheldon Harnick, Kate Baldwin She Loves Him: Kate Baldwin Live at Feinstein's PS Classics PS-1101

18:40:36 00:01:55 Sheldon Harnick-Jerry Bock Gorgeous

Kate Baldwin She Loves Him: Kate Baldwin Live at Feinstein's PS Classics PS-1101

18:44:44 00:03:12 Sheldon Harnick-Jerry Bock Eve

Alan Alda The Apple Tree -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK48209

18:49:08 00:02:39 Sheldon Harnick-Jerry Bock What Makes Me Love Him?

Barbara Harris The Apple Tree -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK48209

18:52:13 00:00:47 Sheldon Harnick-Jerry Bock Eden Postlude

Orchestra The Apple Tree -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60659

18:53:35 00:03:19 Sheldon Harnick-Jerry Bock Filler: What A Life

Sheldon Harnick, Jerry Bock Sheldon Harnick: Hidden Treasures Harbinger HCD3002

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:14:04 Ludwig van Beethoven Leonore Overture No. 3 Op 72

Carl Topilow CIM Orchestra CIM 2003

19:18:00 00:38:28 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 5 in E flat Op 73

Symphony of the Air Josef Krips Arthur Rubinstein, piano RCA 300350

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; the Severance Hall concert of 5/20/2014

Martina Janková, soprano (Vixen); Alan Held, bass-baritone (Forester); Jennifer Johnson Cano, mezzo-soprano (Fox); Julie Boulianne, mezzo-soprano (Dog); Cleveland Orchestra Chorus; Children’s Chorus

20:05:00 Leos Janácek The Cunning Little Vixen

21:45:00 00:14:45 Peter Tchaikovsky Capriccio italien Op 45

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 78744

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Real estate is explored by Stan Freberg, Terry-Thomas and Bob Newhart...Firesign Theatre’s best-ever creation “Waiting for the Electrician”...Richard Holland-Bolton talks about “Driving Misanthropy”...This Week in the Media

LATE PROGRAM with John Simna

23:02:00 00:07:49 Peter Warlock Serenade for String Orchestra

Vernon Handley Ulster Orchestra Chandos 8808

23:09:00 00:08:16 Edvard Grieg Two Lyric Pieces Op 68

Neeme Järvi Gothenburg Symphony DeutGram 437520

23:20:00 00:09:21 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 27

Odense Symphony Scott Yoo Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9328

23:29:00 00:08:27 Max Bruch Romance for Viola & Orchestra Op 85

Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Janine Jansen, viola Decca 7260

23:40:00 00:08:19 Ludwig van Beethoven Andante cantabile from Piano Trio No. 3 Op 1

Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello Koch Intl 7724

23:48:00 00:05:39 Karl-Birger Blomdahl Adagio from "The Wakeful Night"

Petter Sundkvist Swedish Chamber Orchestra Naxos 553715

23:55:00 00:03:11 Alexander Glazunov Reverie in D flat Op 24

Russian National Orchestra José Serebrier Alexey Serov, horn Warner 67946