Live from KeyBank Studio: GPS Trio

The GPS Trio is made up of flutists Sean Gabriel and George Pope, and pianist Rei Sakurai. They stopped by the KeyBank Studio today to preview this Sunday's recital, performing some of the greatest repertoire for flutes and piano:

Karl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Trio Sonata in B-flat major, Wq. 161

Franz Doppler: Paraphrase en souvenir de Adelina Patti

Paul Hindemith: Kanonische Sonatine, Op. 31, No. 3

Charles Koechlin: Sonate pour deux flutes, Op. 75

Franz and Karl Doppler: Valse di Bravura



Don't miss their performance, which opens the 32nd season of Music from the Western Reserve:

Sunday, September 21 at 5:00PM.

Christ Church Episcopal Hudson

21 Aurora St, Hudson, OH 44236