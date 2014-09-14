Program Guide 09-14-2014
SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone: Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Dmitri Pokrovsky Ensemble
00:04:00 00:20:00 Traditional Russian Folk Songs
00:28:00 00:22:00 Igor Stravinsky Les Noces
00:53:00 00:34:15 Igor Stravinsky Pétrouchka
01:28:00 00:04:31 Igor Stravinsky Scherzo à la russe
01:34:00 00:23:40 Bonus: Igor Stravinsky Divertimento from "The Fairy's Kiss"
CLASSICAL WEEKEND
02:02:00 00:16:56 Michael Haydn Symphony No. 31 in F
Johannes Goritzki German Chamber Academy Neuss CPO 999179
02:21:00 00:44:04 Johannes Brahms Piano Concerto No. 1 in D minor Op 15
Boston Symphony Orchestra Charles Munch Gary Graffman, piano RCA 300350
03:07:00 00:48:23 Sir Edward Elgar Symphony No. 1 in A flat Op 55
Vernon Handley London Philharmonic Orchestra LPO 46
04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild
Eric Charnofsky: In Motion
Solaris Woodwind Quintet (CCG 03-16-14) 10:33
Robert Rollin: Suite for Woodwind Quintet on a Theme from “The Music of Erich Zann”
Solaris Woodwind Quintet (CCG 03-16-14) 9:59
Margaret Brouwer: Quintet for Clarinet (in A) and String Quartet (2005)
Daniel Silver, clarinet; Maia String Quartet (Naxos 559 763) 19:42
Halim El-Dabh: Sweet and Prickly Pear (2002)
Jameson Cooper, violin; Halim El-Dabh, derabucca (Centaur 3310) 7:10
05:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Non-Strauss Viennese Waltzes
Franz Schubert: Waltzes, German dances, Ländler (selection)
William Kapell, piano (RCA 68894 CD) 7:00
Joseph Lanner: Die Romantiker
Alexander Schneider Ensemble (Columbia 6316 LP) 5:54
Rudolf Sieczynski: Wien, du Stadt meiner Träume (Vienna, city of my dreams)
Lotte Lehmann, soprano; Paul Ulanowsky, piano (Odyssey 32160179 LP) 3:08
Franz Lehar: Gern hab ich die Frauen geküsst from Paganini
Richard Tauber, tenor; Orchestra of the Deutsches Künstlertheater/Ernst Hauke (EMI 69787 CD) 3:43
Karl Zeller: Schenkt man sich Rosen in Tyrol from Der Vogelhändler
Barbara Hendricks, soprano; Philharmonia Orchestra/Lawrence Foster (EMI Classics 54626 CD) 3:27
Karl Komzák: Bad’ner Mad’ln Waltz
Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Hans Knappertsbusch (London Stereo Treasury STS 15264 LP) 9:04
06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: French Baroque Splendor - Three new recordings take us from the court of Louis XIII into the court of his successors, with music by Moulinie, Charpentier, and even Jean-Jacques Rousseau.
MUSICA SACRA
07:04:00 00:06:10 Dmitry Bortnyansky Choral Concerto No. 24 "I Lift My Eyes"
Paul Hillier Estonian Phil. Chamber Choir Harm Mundi 2908304
07:12:00 00:20:15 Antonín Dvorák Te Deum Op 103
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Christine Brewer, soprano; Roger Roloff, bass; Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80287
07:34:00 00:23:22 George Frideric Handel Chandos Anthem No. 5
The Sixteen Choir & Orch Harry Christophers Lynne Dawson, soprano; Ian Partridge, tenor Chandos 504
08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois
09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded June 20, 2014 - From the Snow Pond Center for the Arts in Sidney, Maine, this week's From the Top features one of the strongest teenage oboists From the Top has encountered in the past few years performing a gorgeous Élégie by Francis Poulenc; a 14-year-old violinist performs Vieuxtemp's virtuosic showpiece, the Yankee Doodle Variations; and we meet a harpist who shares some wonderful stories about growing up studying music on rugged and rural Mount Desert Island, Maine.
18-year-old violist Erika Gray from Wilmette, Illinois
La Campanella by Nicolò Paganini (1782–1840), with pianist Christopher O’Riley
17-year-old oboist Ryan Roberts from Santa Monica, California
Élégie from Sonata for Oboe & Piano by Francis Poulenc (1899–1963), with pianist Christopher O’Riley
14-year-old violinist Ilana Zaks from Needham, Massachusetts
Souvenirs d’Amerique “Variations on Yankee Doodle” Op 17 by Henri Vieuxtemps (1820–1881), with pianist Christopher O’Riley
17-year-old harpist Phoebe Durand McDonnell from Bar Harbor, Maine
Mässig schnell, from Sonata for Harp by Paul Hindemith (1895–1963)
17-year-old pianist Christopher Staknys from Falmouth, Maine
Étude-Tableau No. 1 in c Op 39 by Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873–1943)
14-year-old violinist Ilana Zaks from Needham, Massachusetts
Allegro vivace, from Violin Sonata No. 8 in G Op 30/3 by Ludwig van Beethoven (1770–1827), with pianist Christopher O’Riley
MILWAUKEE SYMPHONY with Suzanne Nance: Edo de Waart, conductor; Joyce Yang, piano
10:04:00 00:17:00 Sergei Rachmaninoff Prince Rostislav
10:24:00 00:27:50 Sergei Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 4 in G minor Op 40
10:51:00 00:40:28 Sergei Rachmaninoff Symphony No. 3 in A minor Op 44
11:32:00 00:24:36 Sergei Rachmaninoff Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini Op 43
BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning
12:07:00 00:06:43 Michael Haydn Adagio from Notturno in F
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437782
12:19:00 00:10:51 Antonio Vivaldi Four Seasons: "Autumn" Concerto in F Op 8
Israel Philharmonic Orchestra Lorin Maazel Shlomo Mintz, violin DeutGram 469376
12:39:00 00:09:01 Claude Debussy Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun
Charles Munch Boston Symphony Orchestra RCA 300350
13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music
Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 21 in C Op 53 “Waldstein”
Emil Gilels, piano
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Sonata No. 8 in a K 310
Murray Perahia, piano
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 14 in c-Sharp Op 27/2 “Moonlight”
Daniel Barenboim, piano
THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad & Robert Woods - The Grand Finale of WCLV’s September Membership Campaign features over three hours of rare live-concert recordings from the archives of The Cleveland Orchestra
15:11:00 Muzio Clementi Finale from Symphony No. 1
Lorin Maazel, conductor (1975)
15:26:00 Franz Joseph Haydn: Finale from Cello Concerto No. 1
Mstislav Rostropovich, cello; Lorin Maazel, conductor (1975)
15:40:00 Hector Berlioz: Overture “Le Corsaire”
Lorin Maazel, conductor (1977, direct-to-disc)
16:11:00 Gustav Holst: Jupiter from ‘The Planets’
Louis Lane, conductor (1971)
16:27:00 Richard Wagner: Träume from ‘Wesendonck Lieder’
Jessye Norman, soprano; Lorin Maazel, conductor (1978)
16:40:00 Richard Wagner: Dawn & Siegfried’s Rhine Journey from ‘Götterdämmerung’
Lorin Maazel, conductor (1978)
17:05:00 Bedrich Smetana: Overture to ‘The Bartered Bride’
George Szell, conductor (1944)
17:19:00 Aaron Copland: Fanfare for the Common Man
Eugene Goossens, conductor (1944)
17:30:00 Gioacchino Rossini Una voce poco fa from ‘The Barber of Seville’
Beverly Sills, soprano; Lorin Maazel, conductor (1978)
17:42:00 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 33
Lorin Maazel, conductor (1978)
18:10:00 Sergei Prokofiev Romance from ‘Lt. Kijé’
Fritz Reiner, conductor (1945)
18:20:00 Manuel de Falla: Jota (Final Dance) from ‘The Three-Cornered Hat’
Lorin Maazel, conductor (1977, direct-to-disc)
18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:16:56 Michael Haydn Symphony No. 31 in F
Johannes Goritzki German Chamber Academy Neuss CPO 999179
19:21:00 00:44:04 Johannes Brahms Piano Concerto No. 1 in D minor Op 15
Boston Symphony Orchestra Charles Munch Gary Graffman, piano RCA 300350
20:07:00 00:48:23 Sir Edward Elgar Symphony No. 1 in A flat Op 55
Vernon Handley London Philharmonic Orchestra LPO 46
21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild
Eric Charnofsky: In Motion
Solaris Woodwind Quintet (CCG 03-16-14) 10:33
Robert Rollin: Suite for Woodwind Quintet on a Theme from “The Music of Erich Zann”
Solaris Woodwind Quintet (CCG 03-16-14) 9:59
Margaret Brouwer: Quintet for Clarinet (in A) and String Quartet (2005)
Daniel Silver, clarinet; Maia String Quartet (Naxos 559 763) 19:42
Halim El-Dabh: Sweet and Prickly Pear (2002)
Jameson Cooper, violin; Halim El-Dabh, derabucca (Centaur 3310) 7:10
22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: Crossing Barriers - A big trend in the 2000’s saw contemporary music ensembles commissioning composers, not to write new pieces for them, but to arrange music by pop artists. We’ll listen to music from two such collaborations: Alarm Will Sound performing arrangements of electronic musician Aphex Twin and Osso Quartet’s arrangements of indie pop superstar Sufjan Stevens
Sufjan Stevens: Year of the Snake (excerpt) 1:37
Sufjan Stevens (arr Olivier Manchon): Year of the Snake Osso String Quartet 5:06
King Crimson (arr Ziporyn): Epitaph--Maya Beiser, cello (Innova 900) 8:37
Philip Glass, Symphony No. 1 “Low Symphony” I (excerpt)--Brooklyn Philharmonic/Davies (Point Music 438150) 3:38
Beck (arr Kahane): Mutilation Rag 2:08 (Ymusic) 2:09
Kraftwerk: Pocket Calculator (excerpt)—Kraftwerk :53
Kraftwerk: Pocket Calculator--Balanescu String Quartet 3:50
Sigur Rós (arr Prutsman): Flugufrelsarinn--Kronos Quartet (Nonesuch 307452) 8:26
Queen/Tolga Kashif: The Queen Symphony, III (Who Wants to Live Forever, Save Me)--Royal Philharmonic/Tolga Kashif (EMI 57395) 7:25
Aphex Twin: Logon Rock Witch (excerpt)--Aphex Twin :24
Aphex Twin (arr Jonathan Newman): Logon Rock Witch--Alarm Will Sound (Cantaloupe 21028) 3:10
LATE PROGRAM
23:02:00 00:06:06 Franz Liszt Schubert Song "Der Müller und der Bach"
Jorge Bolet, piano DeutGram 4779525
23:08:00 00:11:06 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Adagio from Divertimento No. 15
Jeffrey Tate English Chamber Orchestra EMI 69823
23:21:00 00:08:06 Johannes Brahms Adagio from Trio Op 114
Franklin Cohen, clarinet; Stephen Geber, cello; Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 425839
23:29:00 00:10:18 Peter Tchaikovsky Suite No. 3: Elegie Op 55
Vladimir Jurowski Russian National Orchestra PentaTone 5186061
23:41:00 00:05:31 Ludwig van Beethoven Adagio from Piano Trio Op 11
Emanuel Ax, piano; Richard Stoltzman, clarinet; Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 57499
23:46:00 00:07:00 Joachim Raff Andante from Octet for Strings Op 176
Academy Chamber Ensemble Chandos 8790
23:55:00 00:02:56 Franz Liszt Consolation No. 4 in D flat
Nelson Freire, piano Decca 4782728