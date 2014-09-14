Program Guide 09-14-2014

SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone: Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Dmitri Pokrovsky Ensemble

00:04:00 00:20:00 Traditional Russian Folk Songs

00:28:00 00:22:00 Igor Stravinsky Les Noces

00:53:00 00:34:15 Igor Stravinsky Pétrouchka

01:28:00 00:04:31 Igor Stravinsky Scherzo à la russe

01:34:00 00:23:40 Bonus: Igor Stravinsky Divertimento from "The Fairy's Kiss"

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

02:02:00 00:16:56 Michael Haydn Symphony No. 31 in F

Johannes Goritzki German Chamber Academy Neuss CPO 999179

02:21:00 00:44:04 Johannes Brahms Piano Concerto No. 1 in D minor Op 15

Boston Symphony Orchestra Charles Munch Gary Graffman, piano RCA 300350

03:07:00 00:48:23 Sir Edward Elgar Symphony No. 1 in A flat Op 55

Vernon Handley London Philharmonic Orchestra LPO 46

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Eric Charnofsky: In Motion

Solaris Woodwind Quintet (CCG 03-16-14) 10:33

Robert Rollin: Suite for Woodwind Quintet on a Theme from “The Music of Erich Zann”

Solaris Woodwind Quintet (CCG 03-16-14) 9:59

Margaret Brouwer: Quintet for Clarinet (in A) and String Quartet (2005)

Daniel Silver, clarinet; Maia String Quartet (Naxos 559 763) 19:42

Halim El-Dabh: Sweet and Prickly Pear (2002)

Jameson Cooper, violin; Halim El-Dabh, derabucca (Centaur 3310) 7:10

05:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Non-Strauss Viennese Waltzes

Franz Schubert: Waltzes, German dances, Ländler (selection)

William Kapell, piano (RCA 68894 CD) 7:00

Joseph Lanner: Die Romantiker

Alexander Schneider Ensemble (Columbia 6316 LP) 5:54

Rudolf Sieczynski: Wien, du Stadt meiner Träume (Vienna, city of my dreams)

Lotte Lehmann, soprano; Paul Ulanowsky, piano (Odyssey 32160179 LP) 3:08

Franz Lehar: Gern hab ich die Frauen geküsst from Paganini

Richard Tauber, tenor; Orchestra of the Deutsches Künstlertheater/Ernst Hauke (EMI 69787 CD) 3:43

Karl Zeller: Schenkt man sich Rosen in Tyrol from Der Vogelhändler

Barbara Hendricks, soprano; Philharmonia Orchestra/Lawrence Foster (EMI Classics 54626 CD) 3:27

Karl Komzák: Bad’ner Mad’ln Waltz

Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Hans Knappertsbusch (London Stereo Treasury STS 15264 LP) 9:04

06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: French Baroque Splendor - Three new recordings take us from the court of Louis XIII into the court of his successors, with music by Moulinie, Charpentier, and even Jean-Jacques Rousseau.

MUSICA SACRA

07:04:00 00:06:10 Dmitry Bortnyansky Choral Concerto No. 24 "I Lift My Eyes"

Paul Hillier Estonian Phil. Chamber Choir Harm Mundi 2908304

07:12:00 00:20:15 Antonín Dvorák Te Deum Op 103

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Christine Brewer, soprano; Roger Roloff, bass; Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80287

07:34:00 00:23:22 George Frideric Handel Chandos Anthem No. 5

The Sixteen Choir & Orch Harry Christophers Lynne Dawson, soprano; Ian Partridge, tenor Chandos 504

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded June 20, 2014 - From the Snow Pond Center for the Arts in Sidney, Maine, this week's From the Top features one of the strongest teenage oboists From the Top has encountered in the past few years performing a gorgeous Élégie by Francis Poulenc; a 14-year-old violinist performs Vieuxtemp's virtuosic showpiece, the Yankee Doodle Variations; and we meet a harpist who shares some wonderful stories about growing up studying music on rugged and rural Mount Desert Island, Maine.

18-year-old violist Erika Gray from Wilmette, Illinois

La Campanella by Nicolò Paganini (1782–1840), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

17-year-old oboist Ryan Roberts from Santa Monica, California

Élégie from Sonata for Oboe & Piano by Francis Poulenc (1899–1963), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

14-year-old violinist Ilana Zaks from Needham, Massachusetts

Souvenirs d’Amerique “Variations on Yankee Doodle” Op 17 by Henri Vieuxtemps (1820–1881), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

17-year-old harpist Phoebe Durand McDonnell from Bar Harbor, Maine

Mässig schnell, from Sonata for Harp by Paul Hindemith (1895–1963)

17-year-old pianist Christopher Staknys from Falmouth, Maine

Étude-Tableau No. 1 in c Op 39 by Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873–1943)

14-year-old violinist Ilana Zaks from Needham, Massachusetts

Allegro vivace, from Violin Sonata No. 8 in G Op 30/3 by Ludwig van Beethoven (1770–1827), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

MILWAUKEE SYMPHONY with Suzanne Nance: Edo de Waart, conductor; Joyce Yang, piano

10:04:00 00:17:00 Sergei Rachmaninoff Prince Rostislav

10:24:00 00:27:50 Sergei Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 4 in G minor Op 40

10:51:00 00:40:28 Sergei Rachmaninoff Symphony No. 3 in A minor Op 44

11:32:00 00:24:36 Sergei Rachmaninoff Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini Op 43

BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

12:07:00 00:06:43 Michael Haydn Adagio from Notturno in F

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437782

12:19:00 00:10:51 Antonio Vivaldi Four Seasons: "Autumn" Concerto in F Op 8

Israel Philharmonic Orchestra Lorin Maazel Shlomo Mintz, violin DeutGram 469376

12:39:00 00:09:01 Claude Debussy Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun

Charles Munch Boston Symphony Orchestra RCA 300350

13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music

Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 21 in C Op 53 “Waldstein”

Emil Gilels, piano

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Sonata No. 8 in a K 310

Murray Perahia, piano

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 14 in c-Sharp Op 27/2 “Moonlight”

Daniel Barenboim, piano

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad & Robert Woods - The Grand Finale of WCLV’s September Membership Campaign features over three hours of rare live-concert recordings from the archives of The Cleveland Orchestra

15:11:00 Muzio Clementi Finale from Symphony No. 1

Lorin Maazel, conductor (1975)

15:26:00 Franz Joseph Haydn: Finale from Cello Concerto No. 1

Mstislav Rostropovich, cello; Lorin Maazel, conductor (1975)

15:40:00 Hector Berlioz: Overture “Le Corsaire”

Lorin Maazel, conductor (1977, direct-to-disc)

16:11:00 Gustav Holst: Jupiter from ‘The Planets’

Louis Lane, conductor (1971)

16:27:00 Richard Wagner: Träume from ‘Wesendonck Lieder’

Jessye Norman, soprano; Lorin Maazel, conductor (1978)

16:40:00 Richard Wagner: Dawn & Siegfried’s Rhine Journey from ‘Götterdämmerung’

Lorin Maazel, conductor (1978)

17:05:00 Bedrich Smetana: Overture to ‘The Bartered Bride’

George Szell, conductor (1944)

17:19:00 Aaron Copland: Fanfare for the Common Man

Eugene Goossens, conductor (1944)

17:30:00 Gioacchino Rossini Una voce poco fa from ‘The Barber of Seville’

Beverly Sills, soprano; Lorin Maazel, conductor (1978)

17:42:00 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 33

Lorin Maazel, conductor (1978)

18:10:00 Sergei Prokofiev Romance from ‘Lt. Kijé’

Fritz Reiner, conductor (1945)

18:20:00 Manuel de Falla: Jota (Final Dance) from ‘The Three-Cornered Hat’

Lorin Maazel, conductor (1977, direct-to-disc)

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:16:56 Michael Haydn Symphony No. 31 in F

Johannes Goritzki German Chamber Academy Neuss CPO 999179

19:21:00 00:44:04 Johannes Brahms Piano Concerto No. 1 in D minor Op 15

Boston Symphony Orchestra Charles Munch Gary Graffman, piano RCA 300350

20:07:00 00:48:23 Sir Edward Elgar Symphony No. 1 in A flat Op 55

Vernon Handley London Philharmonic Orchestra LPO 46

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Eric Charnofsky: In Motion

Solaris Woodwind Quintet (CCG 03-16-14) 10:33

Robert Rollin: Suite for Woodwind Quintet on a Theme from “The Music of Erich Zann”

Solaris Woodwind Quintet (CCG 03-16-14) 9:59

Margaret Brouwer: Quintet for Clarinet (in A) and String Quartet (2005)

Daniel Silver, clarinet; Maia String Quartet (Naxos 559 763) 19:42

Halim El-Dabh: Sweet and Prickly Pear (2002)

Jameson Cooper, violin; Halim El-Dabh, derabucca (Centaur 3310) 7:10

22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: Crossing Barriers - A big trend in the 2000’s saw contemporary music ensembles commissioning composers, not to write new pieces for them, but to arrange music by pop artists. We’ll listen to music from two such collaborations: Alarm Will Sound performing arrangements of electronic musician Aphex Twin and Osso Quartet’s arrangements of indie pop superstar Sufjan Stevens

Sufjan Stevens: Year of the Snake (excerpt) 1:37

Sufjan Stevens (arr Olivier Manchon): Year of the Snake Osso String Quartet 5:06

King Crimson (arr Ziporyn): Epitaph--Maya Beiser, cello (Innova 900) 8:37

Philip Glass, Symphony No. 1 “Low Symphony” I (excerpt)--Brooklyn Philharmonic/Davies (Point Music 438150) 3:38

Beck (arr Kahane): Mutilation Rag 2:08 (Ymusic) 2:09

Kraftwerk: Pocket Calculator (excerpt)—Kraftwerk :53

Kraftwerk: Pocket Calculator--Balanescu String Quartet 3:50

Sigur Rós (arr Prutsman): Flugufrelsarinn--Kronos Quartet (Nonesuch 307452) 8:26

Queen/Tolga Kashif: The Queen Symphony, III (Who Wants to Live Forever, Save Me)--Royal Philharmonic/Tolga Kashif (EMI 57395) 7:25

Aphex Twin: Logon Rock Witch (excerpt)--Aphex Twin :24

Aphex Twin (arr Jonathan Newman): Logon Rock Witch--Alarm Will Sound (Cantaloupe 21028) 3:10

LATE PROGRAM

23:02:00 00:06:06 Franz Liszt Schubert Song "Der Müller und der Bach"

Jorge Bolet, piano DeutGram 4779525

23:08:00 00:11:06 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Adagio from Divertimento No. 15

Jeffrey Tate English Chamber Orchestra EMI 69823

23:21:00 00:08:06 Johannes Brahms Adagio from Trio Op 114

Franklin Cohen, clarinet; Stephen Geber, cello; Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 425839

23:29:00 00:10:18 Peter Tchaikovsky Suite No. 3: Elegie Op 55

Vladimir Jurowski Russian National Orchestra PentaTone 5186061

23:41:00 00:05:31 Ludwig van Beethoven Adagio from Piano Trio Op 11

Emanuel Ax, piano; Richard Stoltzman, clarinet; Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 57499

23:46:00 00:07:00 Joachim Raff Andante from Octet for Strings Op 176

Academy Chamber Ensemble Chandos 8790

23:55:00 00:02:56 Franz Liszt Consolation No. 4 in D flat

Nelson Freire, piano Decca 4782728