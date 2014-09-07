Program Guide 09-06-2014
WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier
01:00:00 01:17:35 Hector Berlioz Requiem Op 5
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Spano Frank Lopardo, tenor; Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80627
02:20:00 00:35:35 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 7 in D minor Op 70
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 63151
02:58:00 00:39:47 Sir William Walton Façade - An Entertainment
City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Susana Walton, speaker; Richard Baker, speaker Chandos 8869
03:40:00 00:34:11 Alberto Ginastera Cello Concerto No. 1 Op 36
Bamberg Symphony Lothar Zagrosek Mark Kosower, cello Naxos 572372
04:16:00 00:32:29 Franz Schubert Three Impromptus
Maria João Pires, piano DeutGram 457550
04:50:00 00:52:24 Franz Liszt Dante Symphony
Dresden State Orchestra Giuseppe Sinopoli Dresden State Opera Chorus DeutGram 4779525
05:44:00 00:29:01 Paul Creston Choreografic Suite Op 86
Gerard Schwarz New York Chamber Symphony Delos 3127
06:15:00 00:17:02 Jean Françaix The Flower Clock Academy St. Martin in Fields
Mathias Mönius Albrecht Mayer, oboe Decca 4782564
06:34:00 00:10:02 Franz Liszt Hungarian Rhapsody No. 4 for Orchestra
Iván Fischer Budapest Festival Orchestra DeutGram 4779525
06:55:00 00:04:03 Adolphe Adam Giselle: Grand Pas de Deux
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80625
CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music
07:00:40 Gerónimo Giménez Intermezzo from "The Wedding of Luis Alonso"
National Orchestra of Spain Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos Alhambra 71439
07:06:08 Gerónimo Giménez Prelude to "La Leyenda del Beso" (The Legend of the Kiss)
National Orchestra of Spain Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos Alhambra 71439
07:12:39 Johannes Brahms Violin Sonata No. 2 in A, Op. 100
Jaime Laredo, violin; Jean-Bernard Pommier, piano Virgin 91454
07:35:36 Joaquín Rodrigo +Concierto de Aranjuez
Sharon Isbin, guitar New York Philharmonic José Serebrier Warner 60296
08:00:50 Leopold Mozart Trumpet Concerto in D
Arturo Sandoval, trumpet London Symphony Orchestra Luis Haza RCA 62661-2
08:11:11 Candelario Huízar Imágenes
Philharmonic Orchestra of the Americas Alondra de la Parra Sony 75555
08:30:57 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 32 in c, Op. 111
Blanca Uribe, piano MSR Classics 1117
09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded March 19, 2014 - From the famous Eastman School of Music in Rochester New York, this week's show features the great flute virtuoso, Sir James Galway as our special guest. In addition to a lineup of wonderful young soloists, Sir James will perform Gounod's Petite Symphonie with an ensemble of talented kids, and talk about how he's training the next generation of superb flutists.
Annie Jacobs-Perkins, cello, age 16 from Pittsford, New York
At the Fountain Op 20/2 by Carl Davidoff (1838–1889), accompanied by Christopher O’Riley, piano
Sir James Galway, flute, and the Eastman School of Music/Rochester Philharmonic Youth Orchestra Wind Ensemble
Scherzo from Petite Symphonie by Charles Gounod (1818–1893)
Emily Helenbrook, soprano, age 19 from Alexander, New York
“Adele’s Laughing Song” from Die Fledermaus by Johann Strauss (1825–1899), accompanied by Christopher O’Riley, piano
Sir James Galway, flute, and the ESM/RPYO Wind Ensemble
Finale from Petite Symphonie by Charles Gounod (1818–1893)
10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Strauss Family Waltzes with a Difference
Johann Strauss, Jr. (arr. Schoenberg): Roses from the South, opus 388,
Marie Josèphe Jude, piano, François Marie Drieux, violin, Orchestre Poitou Charentes/Jean François Heisser (Mirare 21333 CD) 8:49
Johann Strauss, Jr (arr. Schultz-Evler): The Blue Danube Waltz
Joseph Lhevinne, piano (Naxos 110681 CD) 6:59
Johann Strauss, Jr: The Blue Danube
Comedian Harmonists (The International Collection CD) 3:18
Strauss, Johann II: Voices of Spring Waltz
Beverly Sills, sop.; London Philharmonic Orchestra/Rudel (ABC 20009 LP) 6:29
Johann Strauss, Jr. (arr. Dohnányi): Treasure Waltz from The Gypsy Baron
Ernst von Dohnányi, piano (Everest 3061 CD) 6:33
11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: The Scores of Sherlock Holmes - from the classic Basil Rathbone series to contemporary versions starring Robert Downey Junior and Benedict Cumberbatch
20th Century Fox Theme – Telarc 80168 - Alfred Newman
- Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.
221B Baker Street from Sherlock Holmes, 1984 - Varese Sarabande VSD-5692 - Patrick Gowers
- Larry Meyers, cond.
Main Title and Moriarty-Genius of Evil from The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes, 1939 - Varese Sarabande VSD-5692 - Cyril Mockridge
- Larry Meyers, cond.
End Title from Sherlock Holmes and the Voice of Terror, 1942 - Marco Polo 8.225124 - Frank Skinner
- Slovak Radio Symphony Orchestra (Bratislava)/William T. Stromberg, cond.
Main Title and Legend of the Hound of the Baskervilles, 1959 - Varese Sarabande VSD-5692 - James Bernard
- Larry Meyers, cond.
Suite from The Seven Percent Solution, 1974 - Varese Sarabande VSD-5692 - John Addison
- Larry Meyers, cond.
The Red Circle from Sherlock Holmes, 1984 - Varese Sarabande VSD-5692 - Patrick Gowers
- Larry Meyers, cond.
Holmes and Elizabeth-Love Theme from Young Sherlock Holmes, 1985 – Intrada MAF 7131 - Bruce Broughton
- Sinfonia of London/Bruce Broughton, cond.
The Riddle Solves from Young Sherlock Holmes, 1985 - Varese Sarabande VSD-5692 - Bruce Broughton
- Larry Meyers, cond.
Ah, Putrefaction and Discombobulate from Sherlock Holmes, 2009 – WaterTower 391752 - Hans Zimmer
- original soundtrack/Gavin Greenaway, cond.
221B Baker Street from Sherlock Holmes, 1984 - Varese Sarabande VSD-5692 - Patrick Gowers
- Larry Meyers, cond.
The Red Circle from Sherlock Holmes, 1984 - Varese Sarabande VSD-5692 - Patrick Gowers
- Larry Meyers, cond.
Opening and The Game is On from Sherlock, 2010 – Silva SILCD 1377 - David Arnold/Michael Price
- original soundtrack
Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 – Sony 51333 - John Williams
- London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.
12:00 COMPOSERS DATEBOOK; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Johann Sebastian Bach’s Life
CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling
12:08:00 00:05:26 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 140: Chorale "Wachet auf"
Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2004
12:19:00 00:04:43 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart La clemenza di Tito: Overture
Martin Pearlman Boston Baroque Telarc 31827
12:23:00 00:05:07 Francisco Tárrega Capricho árabe
Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71287
12:39:00 00:06:00 Peter Tchaikovsky Waltz from Symphony No. 5 Op 64
Pierre Monteux Boston Symphony Orchestra RCA 300350
12:46:00 00:02:38 Domenico Scarlatti Sonata in F
Sergei Babayan, piano ProPiano 224506
13:00 OPERA IN AMERICA: San Francisco Opera
Giacomo Puccini: Tosca
Cesare Angelotti… Christian Van Horn
Sacristan… Dale Travis
Mario Cavardossi… Brian Jagde
Floria Tosca… Patricia Racette
Baron Scarpia… Mark Delavan
Spoletta… Joel Sorensen
Sciarrone… Ao Li
Shepherd boy… Ryan Nelson-Flack
Jailer… Ryan Kuster
Conductor: Nicola Luisotti
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
15:45:00 00:06:06 Sir William Walton Coronation March "Crown Imperial"
Chicago Symphony Brass CSO Res 9011101
16:01:00 00:13:18 Richard Wagner Tannhäuser: Overture
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS 38486
16:19:00 00:10:41 Franz Liszt Hungarian Rhapsody No. 9 in E flat
Roberto Szidon, piano DeutGram 4779525
16:39:00 00:10:31 Maurice Ravel Introduction & Allegro
Cleveland Orchestra Louis Lane Alice Chalifoux, harp; Maurice Sharp, flute; Robert Marcellus, clarinet Sony 63056
17:00 CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY OF LINCOLN CENTER with Elliott Forrest: High Drama
Ludwig van Beethoven: Sonata No. 14 in C-Sharp Minor for Piano, Op. 27, No. 2, Moonlight
Alessio Bax, piano
Cesar Franck: Lento & Finale from Quintet in F Minor for Piano, Two Violins, Viola, and Cello
Gilbert Kalish, piano; Ani Kavafian, Ida Kavafian, violin; Richard O'Neill, viola; Mihai Marica, cello
FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Unrequitedly Yours - If you’ve ever gotten dumped in a romance, or you’ve ever fallen hard for someone who didn’t return your affection … this hour is for you!
18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm
Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2
18:00:54 00:04:15 Harold Arlen-Ira Gershwin The Man That Got Away
Judy Garland A Star Is Born -- Film Soundtrack Sony CK65965
18:05:15 00:02:05 Jule Styne-Sammy Cahn I Fall in Love Too Easily
Frank Sinatra Frank Sinatra in Hollywood Rhino R278265
18:07:20 00:02:16 Jule Styne-B.Comden-A.Green The Party's Over
Judy Holiday Bells Are Ringing -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK89545
18:09:49 00:01:55 Charles Strouse-Lee Adams Superman
Patricia Marand It's a Bird! It's a Plane! It's Superman! -- B'way Cast Sony SK48207
18:11:59 00:02:28 Cole Porter I Loved Him
Kaye Ballard The Decline and Fall… -- Original Cast Painted Smiles PSCD-124
18:14:35 00:02:05 Cole Porter Make It Another Old-Fashioned, Please
Ethel Merman Ethel Merman: Call Me Madam and Panama Hattie MCA 0881-10521-2
18:16:39 00:03:02 Harold Arlen-Johnny Mercer One for My Baby
Fred Astaire Astaire Rarities RCA 2337-2-R
18:20:05 00:03:54 Harold Arlen-Johnny Mercer I Had Myself a True Love
Helen Goldsby St. Lous Woman -- City Center Encores Mercury 314-538-148-2
18:24:10 00:02:24 Andre Previn-Alan Jay Lerner When Your Lover Says Goodbye
George Rose Coco --Original B'way Cast MCA MCAD-11682
18:26:30 00:01:56 Al Carmines-Maria Irene Fornes Unrequited Love
Company Promenade -- Original Cast RCA 09026-63333-2
18:29:26 00:02:39 Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart A Ship Without a Sail
Dawn Upshaw Dawn Upshaw Sings Rodgers and Hart Nonesuch 79406-2
18:32:08 00:03:43 Stephen Sondheim Losing My Mind
Dorothy Collins Follies -- Original B'way Cast Angel ZDM7646662
18:35:50 00:03:03 Cole Porter The Physician
Gertrude Lawrence Nymph Errant -- London Cast Smithsonian RD047
18:38:49 00:02:35 Mary Rodgers-Stephen Sondheim The Boy From…
Linda Lavin The Mad Show -- Original Cast DRG DRG19072
18:41:41 00:03:24 Kay Swift-Paul James Can't We Be Friends?
John Pizzarelli, Jessica Molaskey Fine and Dandy -- Studio Cast PS Classics PS-9419
18:45:19 00:02:21 Jerome Kern-Oscar Hammerstein Can I Forget You?
Sylvia McNair Sure Thing: The Jerome Kern Songbook Philips 442-129-2
18:47:40 00:03:48 Jerome Kern-Otto Harbach Smoke Gets in Your Eyes
Sylvia McNair Sure Thing: The Jerome Kern Songbook Philips 442-129-2
18:51:45 00:01:15 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down
Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659
18:53:19 00:03:33 Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart Filler: Glad to Be Unhappy
Barbara Cook From the Heart DRG DRG91485
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:16:19 Ralph Vaughan Williams Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis
Robert Spano Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80676
19:20:00 00:33:34 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 20 in D minor
Kremerata Baltica Evgeny Kissin Evgeny Kissin, piano EMI 26645
19:58:00 00:00:51 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book 1: Norwegian
Leif Ove Andsnes, piano EMI 57296
SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Arabella Steinbacher, violin – Recorded in Knight Concert Hall, Miami
20:04:00 00:15:00 Antonín Dvorák Othello Overture Op 93
20:23:00 00:22:30 Sergei Prokofiev Violin Concerto No. 1 in D major Op 19
20:50:00 00:47:20 Peter Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 5 in E minor Op 64
22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - It’s back to school time, and we observe it with observations on kindergarten by Bill Cosby, book reports by Charlie Brown and Spermatozoa and Roe Make the Little Fishes Grow...Jan C. Snow explores “Adult Education” ...This Week in the Media
LATE PROGRAM with John Simna
23:02:00 00:09:15 George W. Chadwick Suite Symphonique: Romanza
José Serebrier Czech State Philharmonic Brno Reference 2104
23:11:00 00:06:06 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Romance from Serenade No. 13
Chamber Players of Canada Atma 2532
23:19:00 00:05:15 Wayne Barlow The Winter's Passed
Brooklyn Philharmonic Michael Barrett Bert Lucarelli, oboe Koch Intl 7187
23:24:00 00:08:58 Thomas Canning Fantasy on a Hymn Tune by Justin Morgan
Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80462
23:35:00 00:10:09 Franz Liszt Transcendental Etude No. 9 in A flat
Alice Sara Ott, piano DeutGram 4778362
23:45:00 00:08:06 Edvard Grieg Two Elegiac Melodies Op 34
Neeme Järvi Gothenburg Symphony DeutGram 437520
23:55:00 00:02:46 Francis Poulenc "C"
Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Steinway 30015