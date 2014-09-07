Program Guide 09-06-2014

WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier

01:00:00 01:17:35 Hector Berlioz Requiem Op 5

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Spano Frank Lopardo, tenor; Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80627

02:20:00 00:35:35 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 7 in D minor Op 70

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 63151

02:58:00 00:39:47 Sir William Walton Façade - An Entertainment

City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Susana Walton, speaker; Richard Baker, speaker Chandos 8869

03:40:00 00:34:11 Alberto Ginastera Cello Concerto No. 1 Op 36

Bamberg Symphony Lothar Zagrosek Mark Kosower, cello Naxos 572372

04:16:00 00:32:29 Franz Schubert Three Impromptus

Maria João Pires, piano DeutGram 457550

04:50:00 00:52:24 Franz Liszt Dante Symphony

Dresden State Orchestra Giuseppe Sinopoli Dresden State Opera Chorus DeutGram 4779525

05:44:00 00:29:01 Paul Creston Choreografic Suite Op 86

Gerard Schwarz New York Chamber Symphony Delos 3127

06:15:00 00:17:02 Jean Françaix The Flower Clock Academy St. Martin in Fields

Mathias Mönius Albrecht Mayer, oboe Decca 4782564

06:34:00 00:10:02 Franz Liszt Hungarian Rhapsody No. 4 for Orchestra

Iván Fischer Budapest Festival Orchestra DeutGram 4779525

06:55:00 00:04:03 Adolphe Adam Giselle: Grand Pas de Deux

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80625

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

07:00:40 Gerónimo Giménez Intermezzo from "The Wedding of Luis Alonso"

National Orchestra of Spain Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos Alhambra 71439

07:06:08 Gerónimo Giménez Prelude to "La Leyenda del Beso" (The Legend of the Kiss)

National Orchestra of Spain Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos Alhambra 71439

07:12:39 Johannes Brahms Violin Sonata No. 2 in A, Op. 100

Jaime Laredo, violin; Jean-Bernard Pommier, piano Virgin 91454

07:35:36 Joaquín Rodrigo +Concierto de Aranjuez

Sharon Isbin, guitar New York Philharmonic José Serebrier Warner 60296

08:00:50 Leopold Mozart Trumpet Concerto in D

Arturo Sandoval, trumpet London Symphony Orchestra Luis Haza RCA 62661-2

08:11:11 Candelario Huízar Imágenes

Philharmonic Orchestra of the Americas Alondra de la Parra Sony 75555

08:30:57 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 32 in c, Op. 111

Blanca Uribe, piano MSR Classics 1117

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded March 19, 2014 - From the famous Eastman School of Music in Rochester New York, this week's show features the great flute virtuoso, Sir James Galway as our special guest. In addition to a lineup of wonderful young soloists, Sir James will perform Gounod's Petite Symphonie with an ensemble of talented kids, and talk about how he's training the next generation of superb flutists.

Annie Jacobs-Perkins, cello, age 16 from Pittsford, New York

At the Fountain Op 20/2 by Carl Davidoff (1838–1889), accompanied by Christopher O’Riley, piano

Sir James Galway, flute, and the Eastman School of Music/Rochester Philharmonic Youth Orchestra Wind Ensemble

Scherzo from Petite Symphonie by Charles Gounod (1818–1893)

Emily Helenbrook, soprano, age 19 from Alexander, New York

“Adele’s Laughing Song” from Die Fledermaus by Johann Strauss (1825–1899), accompanied by Christopher O’Riley, piano

Sir James Galway, flute, and the ESM/RPYO Wind Ensemble

Finale from Petite Symphonie by Charles Gounod (1818–1893)

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Strauss Family Waltzes with a Difference

Johann Strauss, Jr. (arr. Schoenberg): Roses from the South, opus 388,

Marie Josèphe Jude, piano, François Marie Drieux, violin, Orchestre Poitou Charentes/Jean François Heisser (Mirare 21333 CD) 8:49

Johann Strauss, Jr (arr. Schultz-Evler): The Blue Danube Waltz

Joseph Lhevinne, piano (Naxos 110681 CD) 6:59

Johann Strauss, Jr: The Blue Danube

Comedian Harmonists (The International Collection CD) 3:18

Strauss, Johann II: Voices of Spring Waltz

Beverly Sills, sop.; London Philharmonic Orchestra/Rudel (ABC 20009 LP) 6:29

Johann Strauss, Jr. (arr. Dohnányi): Treasure Waltz from The Gypsy Baron

Ernst von Dohnányi, piano (Everest 3061 CD) 6:33

11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: The Scores of Sherlock Holmes - from the classic Basil Rathbone series to contemporary versions starring Robert Downey Junior and Benedict Cumberbatch

20th Century Fox Theme – Telarc 80168 - Alfred Newman

- Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

221B Baker Street from Sherlock Holmes, 1984 - Varese Sarabande VSD-5692 - Patrick Gowers

- Larry Meyers, cond.

Main Title and Moriarty-Genius of Evil from The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes, 1939 - Varese Sarabande VSD-5692 - Cyril Mockridge

- Larry Meyers, cond.

End Title from Sherlock Holmes and the Voice of Terror, 1942 - Marco Polo 8.225124 - Frank Skinner

- Slovak Radio Symphony Orchestra (Bratislava)/William T. Stromberg, cond.

Main Title and Legend of the Hound of the Baskervilles, 1959 - Varese Sarabande VSD-5692 - James Bernard

- Larry Meyers, cond.

Suite from The Seven Percent Solution, 1974 - Varese Sarabande VSD-5692 - John Addison

- Larry Meyers, cond.

The Red Circle from Sherlock Holmes, 1984 - Varese Sarabande VSD-5692 - Patrick Gowers

- Larry Meyers, cond.

Holmes and Elizabeth-Love Theme from Young Sherlock Holmes, 1985 – Intrada MAF 7131 - Bruce Broughton

- Sinfonia of London/Bruce Broughton, cond.

The Riddle Solves from Young Sherlock Holmes, 1985 - Varese Sarabande VSD-5692 - Bruce Broughton

- Larry Meyers, cond.

Ah, Putrefaction and Discombobulate from Sherlock Holmes, 2009 – WaterTower 391752 - Hans Zimmer

- original soundtrack/Gavin Greenaway, cond.

221B Baker Street from Sherlock Holmes, 1984 - Varese Sarabande VSD-5692 - Patrick Gowers

- Larry Meyers, cond.

The Red Circle from Sherlock Holmes, 1984 - Varese Sarabande VSD-5692 - Patrick Gowers

- Larry Meyers, cond.

Opening and The Game is On from Sherlock, 2010 – Silva SILCD 1377 - David Arnold/Michael Price

- original soundtrack

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 – Sony 51333 - John Williams

- London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

12:00 COMPOSERS DATEBOOK; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Johann Sebastian Bach’s Life

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling

12:08:00 00:05:26 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 140: Chorale "Wachet auf"

Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2004

12:19:00 00:04:43 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart La clemenza di Tito: Overture

Martin Pearlman Boston Baroque Telarc 31827

12:23:00 00:05:07 Francisco Tárrega Capricho árabe

Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71287

12:39:00 00:06:00 Peter Tchaikovsky Waltz from Symphony No. 5 Op 64

Pierre Monteux Boston Symphony Orchestra RCA 300350

12:46:00 00:02:38 Domenico Scarlatti Sonata in F

Sergei Babayan, piano ProPiano 224506

13:00 OPERA IN AMERICA: San Francisco Opera

Giacomo Puccini: Tosca

Cesare Angelotti… Christian Van Horn

Sacristan… Dale Travis

Mario Cavardossi… Brian Jagde

Floria Tosca… Patricia Racette

Baron Scarpia… Mark Delavan

Spoletta… Joel Sorensen

Sciarrone… Ao Li

Shepherd boy… Ryan Nelson-Flack

Jailer… Ryan Kuster

Conductor: Nicola Luisotti

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

15:45:00 00:06:06 Sir William Walton Coronation March "Crown Imperial"

Chicago Symphony Brass CSO Res 9011101

16:01:00 00:13:18 Richard Wagner Tannhäuser: Overture

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS 38486

16:19:00 00:10:41 Franz Liszt Hungarian Rhapsody No. 9 in E flat

Roberto Szidon, piano DeutGram 4779525

16:39:00 00:10:31 Maurice Ravel Introduction & Allegro

Cleveland Orchestra Louis Lane Alice Chalifoux, harp; Maurice Sharp, flute; Robert Marcellus, clarinet Sony 63056

17:00 CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY OF LINCOLN CENTER with Elliott Forrest: High Drama

Ludwig van Beethoven: Sonata No. 14 in C-Sharp Minor for Piano, Op. 27, No. 2, Moonlight

Alessio Bax, piano

Cesar Franck: Lento & Finale from Quintet in F Minor for Piano, Two Violins, Viola, and Cello

Gilbert Kalish, piano; Ani Kavafian, Ida Kavafian, violin; Richard O'Neill, viola; Mihai Marica, cello

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Unrequitedly Yours - If you’ve ever gotten dumped in a romance, or you’ve ever fallen hard for someone who didn’t return your affection … this hour is for you!

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm

Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:54 00:04:15 Harold Arlen-Ira Gershwin The Man That Got Away

Judy Garland A Star Is Born -- Film Soundtrack Sony CK65965

18:05:15 00:02:05 Jule Styne-Sammy Cahn I Fall in Love Too Easily

Frank Sinatra Frank Sinatra in Hollywood Rhino R278265

18:07:20 00:02:16 Jule Styne-B.Comden-A.Green The Party's Over

Judy Holiday Bells Are Ringing -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK89545

18:09:49 00:01:55 Charles Strouse-Lee Adams Superman

Patricia Marand It's a Bird! It's a Plane! It's Superman! -- B'way Cast Sony SK48207

18:11:59 00:02:28 Cole Porter I Loved Him

Kaye Ballard The Decline and Fall… -- Original Cast Painted Smiles PSCD-124

18:14:35 00:02:05 Cole Porter Make It Another Old-Fashioned, Please

Ethel Merman Ethel Merman: Call Me Madam and Panama Hattie MCA 0881-10521-2

18:16:39 00:03:02 Harold Arlen-Johnny Mercer One for My Baby

Fred Astaire Astaire Rarities RCA 2337-2-R

18:20:05 00:03:54 Harold Arlen-Johnny Mercer I Had Myself a True Love

Helen Goldsby St. Lous Woman -- City Center Encores Mercury 314-538-148-2

18:24:10 00:02:24 Andre Previn-Alan Jay Lerner When Your Lover Says Goodbye

George Rose Coco --Original B'way Cast MCA MCAD-11682

18:26:30 00:01:56 Al Carmines-Maria Irene Fornes Unrequited Love

Company Promenade -- Original Cast RCA 09026-63333-2

18:29:26 00:02:39 Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart A Ship Without a Sail

Dawn Upshaw Dawn Upshaw Sings Rodgers and Hart Nonesuch 79406-2

18:32:08 00:03:43 Stephen Sondheim Losing My Mind

Dorothy Collins Follies -- Original B'way Cast Angel ZDM7646662

18:35:50 00:03:03 Cole Porter The Physician

Gertrude Lawrence Nymph Errant -- London Cast Smithsonian RD047

18:38:49 00:02:35 Mary Rodgers-Stephen Sondheim The Boy From…

Linda Lavin The Mad Show -- Original Cast DRG DRG19072

18:41:41 00:03:24 Kay Swift-Paul James Can't We Be Friends?

John Pizzarelli, Jessica Molaskey Fine and Dandy -- Studio Cast PS Classics PS-9419

18:45:19 00:02:21 Jerome Kern-Oscar Hammerstein Can I Forget You?

Sylvia McNair Sure Thing: The Jerome Kern Songbook Philips 442-129-2

18:47:40 00:03:48 Jerome Kern-Otto Harbach Smoke Gets in Your Eyes

Sylvia McNair Sure Thing: The Jerome Kern Songbook Philips 442-129-2

18:51:45 00:01:15 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down

Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:19 00:03:33 Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart Filler: Glad to Be Unhappy

Barbara Cook From the Heart DRG DRG91485

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:16:19 Ralph Vaughan Williams Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis

Robert Spano Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80676

19:20:00 00:33:34 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 20 in D minor

Kremerata Baltica Evgeny Kissin Evgeny Kissin, piano EMI 26645

19:58:00 00:00:51 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book 1: Norwegian

Leif Ove Andsnes, piano EMI 57296

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Arabella Steinbacher, violin – Recorded in Knight Concert Hall, Miami

20:04:00 00:15:00 Antonín Dvorák Othello Overture Op 93

20:23:00 00:22:30 Sergei Prokofiev Violin Concerto No. 1 in D major Op 19

20:50:00 00:47:20 Peter Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 5 in E minor Op 64

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - It’s back to school time, and we observe it with observations on kindergarten by Bill Cosby, book reports by Charlie Brown and Spermatozoa and Roe Make the Little Fishes Grow...Jan C. Snow explores “Adult Education” ...This Week in the Media

LATE PROGRAM with John Simna

23:02:00 00:09:15 George W. Chadwick Suite Symphonique: Romanza

José Serebrier Czech State Philharmonic Brno Reference 2104

23:11:00 00:06:06 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Romance from Serenade No. 13

Chamber Players of Canada Atma 2532

23:19:00 00:05:15 Wayne Barlow The Winter's Passed

Brooklyn Philharmonic Michael Barrett Bert Lucarelli, oboe Koch Intl 7187

23:24:00 00:08:58 Thomas Canning Fantasy on a Hymn Tune by Justin Morgan

Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80462

23:35:00 00:10:09 Franz Liszt Transcendental Etude No. 9 in A flat

Alice Sara Ott, piano DeutGram 4778362

23:45:00 00:08:06 Edvard Grieg Two Elegiac Melodies Op 34

Neeme Järvi Gothenburg Symphony DeutGram 437520

23:55:00 00:02:46 Francis Poulenc "C"

Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Steinway 30015