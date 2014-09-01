RCA Living Stereo Collection Vol. 2

This amazing box contains 45 legendary Living Stereo recordings on 60 standard CDs packaged in mini-sleeves with the original artwork, plus a 252-page perfect-bound book with track listings and original liner notes.

In the 1950’s, RCA Victor made a substantial body of recordings which have come to be identified with their first stereo label, Living Stereo. At the beginning of the widespread adoption of stereo audio in the home, Living Stereo offered a wide range of music, performances, and audio quality that are still considered to be definitive today. The first commercial stereophonic recording was made by RCA in 1954 of the Boston Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Charles Munch, performing The Damnation of Faust. This began the practice of simultaneously recording orchestras with both stereophonic and monaural equipment. Living Stereo influenced many classical recordings made since and represents an important part of audiophile history.

Living Stereo Collection Volume 2 features performances from great artists and orchestras, including Vladimir Horowitz, Byron Janis, Arthur Rubinstein, Fritz Reiner, Erich Leinsdorf, Arthur Fiedler, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Boston Pops Orchestra, Boston Symphony Orchestra, and many more.

