Program Guide 08-31-2014

SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone: Vladimir Jurowski & Michael Tilson Thomas, conductors; Khatia Buniatishvili, piano

00:04:00 00:05:00 Alexander Scriabin Rêverie in E Op 24

00:11:00 00:34:17 Sergei Rachmaninoff

00:45:00 00:17:34 Claude Debussy Jeux

01:02:00 00:23:17 Claude Debussy La mer

01:26:00 00:32:40 Sergei Prokofiev Symphony No. 3 in C minor Op 44

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

02:02:00 00:12:27 Christian Sinding Suite for Violin & Orchestra in A minor Op 10

Pittsburgh Symphony André Previn Itzhak Perlman, violin EMI 62590

02:16:00 00:36:21 Peter Tchaikovsky Suite No. 1 in D minor Op 43

Sir Neville Marriner Stuttgart Radio Symphony Capriccio 10227

02:54:00 01:01:28 Carl Orff Carmina burana

Bavarian Radio Symphony Daniel Harding Patricia Petibon, soprano; Hans-Werner Bunz, tenor; Christian Gerhaher, baritone; Tölz Boys Choir; Bavarian Radio Chorus DeutGram 4778778

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Jeffrey Mumford: revisiting variazioni elegiac… once more

Martha Baldwin, cello (CCG 04-27-14) 10:05

Jeffrey Mumford: three short duos for violin and harp

Emma Shook, violin; Shelly Du, harp (CCG 04-27-14) 4:50

Chris Auerbach-Brown: Piano Quartet (2012)

No Exit Ensemble: Cara Tweed, violin; Tom Bowling, viola; Nick Diodore, cello; Nicholas Underhill, piano (private CD) 18:00

Daniel McCarthy: Chamber Symphony No. 2 for Bassoon & Winds

Barrick Stees, bassoon; Michigan State University Wind Ensemble/John Whitwell(private CD) 16:16

04:54:00 00:03:57 Charles Tomlinson Griffes Bacchanale

JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 559164

05:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Passionate Personality – Carlton Woods, BlueWater Chamber Orchestra

Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 82 (“The Bear”) IV

BlueWater Chamber Orchestra/Carlton Woods (BlueWater Private Recording CD) 4:05

Sir Hamilton Harty (arr): Londonderry Air

BlueWater Chamber Orchestra/Carlton Woods (BlueWater Private Recording CD) 4:00

Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Concerto III

Kenneth Johnson, violin; BlueWater Chamber Orchestra/Carlton Woods (BlueWater Private Recording CD) 9:58

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5: Aria

Bidú Sayão, soprano; Leonard Rose, cello; Ensemble of 8 cellos & double bass/ Heitor Villa-Lobos (Sony 62355 CD) 7:05

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata 82 Aria “Ich freue mich auf meinen Tod”

Mack Harrell, baritone; Orchestra & Chorus/Robert Shaw (RCA 1468 LP) 4:07

Samuel Barber: Capricorn Concerto - 3rd Movt.

BlueWater Chamber Orchestra/Carlton Woods (BlueWater Private Recording CD) 5:13

05:58:00 00:01:20 Gregorian Chant Pater Noster

King's Singers Naxos 572987

06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: From the Imperial Court

MUSICA SACRA

07:04:00 00:04:28 Francis Poulenc Salve Regina

City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 108

07:10:00 00:14:12 Ralph Vaughan Williams Benedicite

London Symphony Orchestra David Willcocks Heather Harper, soprano; Bach Choir EMI 64722

07:26:00 00:29:51 Frank Martin Mass for Double Chorus

Robert Shaw Robert Shaw Festival Singers Telarc 80406

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded June 8, 2013 - This week's From the Top comes to you from the Texas State International Piano Festival in San Marcos, Texas. Appropriately, all the performances on the program include the piano. We'll enjoy one of Maurice Ravel's best-loved pieces for solo piano performed by an expressive 16-year-old from New Jersey and we'll hear a new piece for piano and voice written by a composer who's just 13-years-old.

Festival Duo: Jeremy (J.T.) Hassell, age 16 and Melvina Kuoshu, age 14

Moderé & Brazileira from Scaramouche for 2 Pianos Op 165b by Darius Milhaud (1892-1974)

The Brioso Trio featuring Hannah Ryu, violin, age 11, Evan Hsu, cello, age 12, and Andrew Li, piano, age 13

Allegro from the Piano Trio in C Hob XV:27 by Franz Joseph Haydn (1732-1809)

Elbert Gong, age 16

Ondine from Gaspard de la Nuit by Maurice Ravel (1875-1937)

J.P. Redmond, composer, age 13 (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist)

Three Poems to Sing, featuring FTT alum Kara Sainz, mezzo-soprano and Christopher O'Riley, piano [I. There Was an Old Person (Edward Lear), II. The Eagle (Lord Alfred Tennyson), III. How Doth the Little Crocodile (Lewis Carroll)]

5-piano concert finale: Piano 1 – Christopher O'Riley; Piano 2 – Martin Kesuma, age 18 from Jakarta, Indonesia; Piano 3 – Jenny Park, age 23 from Fort Worth, TX; Piano 4 – Helen Nebeker, age 15 from Austin, TX; Piano 5 – Eunice Lee, age 14 from Austin, TX

Stars and Stripes Forever - Homage to Cohan and Sousa by Peter Petroff (b.1942)

MILWAUKEE SYMPHONY with Suzanne Nance: Edo de Waart, conductor; Timothy McAllister, saxophone

10:04:00 00:13:12 Igor Stravinsky Concerto for Strings in D

10:21:00 00:30:00 John Adams Saxophone Concerto

10:54:00 00:44:16 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 3 in E flat Op 55

11:42:00 00:14:52 Bonus: Igor Stravinsky Concerto in E flat

Roberto Minczuk, conductor

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

12:03:00 00:41:24 George Gershwin Catfish Row Suite with Scenes from "Porgy and Bess"

San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas Audra McDonald, soprano; Brian Stokes Mitchell, bar. RCA 68931

12:47:00 00:10:20 Morton Gould American Symphonette No. 2

David Alan Miller Albany Symphony Orchestra Albany 1174

13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week the life and music of Emil Gilels.

Peter Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No.1 in b-Flat (1874-75)

Emil Gilels, piano; Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Fritz Reiner (Naxos 9.80068 CD)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No.5 in E-Flat (1809-11)

Emil Gilels, piano; State Symphony Orchestra of the USSR/Kurt Masur (Brilliant Classics 94291 CD)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No.21 in C Op 53 "Waldstein" (1803-04)

Emil Gilels, piano (DeutGram 419162 CD)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No.23 in f Op 57 "Appassionata" (1804-05)

Emil Gilels, piano (DeutGram 419162 CD)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No.26 in E-Flat Op 81a "Les Adieux " (1809-10)

Emil Gilels, piano (DeutGram 419162 CD)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No.27 in B-Flat (1791)

Emil Gilels, piano; Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Karl Bohm (DeutGram E4776373 CD)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata in a K 310 (1778)

Emil Gilels, piano (DeutGram 0289 477 6373 4 GM 2 CD)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Etude-tableau No.5 in e-Flat Op 39 (1911)

Emil Gilels, piano (Brilliant 92615 CD)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Piece No.6 Op 71 "Forbi" (1901)

Emil Gilels, piano (DeutGram 449721 CD)

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

15:03:00 00:19:27 Jerome Kern Show Boat: A Scenario for Orchestra

John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 446404

15:25:00 00:16:44 Aaron Copland Concerto for Clarinet & Strings

London Symphony Orchestra Michael Tilson Thomas Richard Stoltzman, clarinet RCA 61790

15:45:00 00:12:36 Florence Price The Oak

Apo Hsu Women's Philharmonic Koch Intl 7518

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Simon Keenlyside, baritone – recorded in Knight Concert Hall, Miami

16:04:00 00:16:48 Richard Strauss Don Juan Op 20

16:23:00 00:05:00 Richard Strauss Hymnus Op 33

16:28:00 00:03:59 Richard Strauss Ruhe, meine Seele Op 27

16:31:00 00:05:00 Richard Strauss Des Dichters Abendgang Op 47

16:36:00 00:03:00 Richard Strauss Traum durch die Dämmerung Op 29

16:39:00 00:03:50 Richard Strauss Morgen! Op 27

16:43:00 00:04:00 Richard Strauss Pilgers Morgenlied Op 33

16:50:00 00:23:36 Claude Debussy The Martyrdom of St. Sebastian: Suite

17:16:00 00:32:46 Igor Stravinsky The Rite of Spring

17:51:00 00:08:11 Johann Strauss Jr Die Fledermaus: Overture

Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 70901

DINNER CLASSICS

18:02:00 00:08:51 Amilcare Ponchielli La Gioconda: Dance of the Hours

Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10634

18:13:00 00:15:43 Franz Liszt Hungarian Fantasy

Budapest Symphony Orchestra Karl Anton Rickenbacher Leslie Howard, piano Hyperion 67403

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

21:55:00 00:04:14 Lyndol Mitchell Kentucky Mountain Portraits: Shivaree

Howard Hanson Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Mercury 434324

22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: In the Field: Finland, Part I

Kaija Saariaho: Concerto for Cello and Orchestra, Notes on Light, I (excerpt)

Orchestre de Paris/Eschenbach; Karttunen, cello (Ondine 11302 CD) 1:20

Kalevi Aho: Concerto for Oboe and Orchestra, II (Presto)

Lahti Symphony Orchestra/Brabbins; Piet Van Bockstal, oboe (Bis 1876 CD) 6:12

Esa-Pekka Salonen: Concerto for Violin and Orchestra, III (Pulse II)

Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra/Salonen; Josefowicz, violin (DeutGram 17521 CD) 5:22

Lotta Wennäkoski: Love and Life of a Woman (excerpts)

Avanti Ensemble/Hanniakinen; Räisänen, soprano; Rantanen, mezzo-soprano (Alba 253 CD) 4:27

Osmo Räihälä: Barlinnie Nine (excerpt)

Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra (Alba 367 CD) 4:26

Tomi Räisänen: Stheno

Erik Bosgraaf, recorder tubes; Izhar Elias, guitar (Phenom Records 0713 CD) 7:22

Kaija Saariaho: Concerto for Cello and Orchestra, Notes on Light, V

Orchestre de Paris/Eschenbach; Karttunen, cello (Ondine 11302 CD) 7:16

LATE PROGRAM

23:02:00 00:05:32 Jules Massenet Thaïs: Méditation

London Symphony Orchestra Daniel Harding Nicola Benedetti, violin DeutGram 6154

23:07:00 00:09:56 Franz Joseph Haydn Adagio from String Quartet No. 26 Op 20

Daedalus Quartet Bridge 9326

23:19:00 00:06:14 Felix Mendelssohn Andante from Piano Trio No. 1 Op 49

Emanuel Ax, piano; Itzhak Perlman, violin; Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 52192

23:25:00 00:09:00 Ludwig van Beethoven Andante cantabile from Septet Op 20

Chamber Music Soc Linc Center Delos 3177

23:36:00 00:09:15 Béla Bartók Andante tranquillo from Violin Concerto

Swedish Radio Symphony Daniel Harding Isabelle Faust, violin Harm Mundi 902146

23:45:00 00:07:59 E. J. Moeran Lonely Waters

Ulster Orchestra JoAnn Falletta Rebekah Coffey, soprano Naxos 573034

23:55:00 00:03:10 Sergei Rachmaninoff Prelude in E flat Op 23

Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9348