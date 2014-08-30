Program Guide 08-30-2014

WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:31:58 Antonín Dvorák Piano Trio No. 4 in E minor Op 90

Ahn Trio EMI 56674

00:36:00 00:39:22 Felix Mendelssohn Concerto for Violin, Piano & Strings in D minor

London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert David Lefèvre, violin; Alain Lefèvre, piano Analekta 9283

01:17:00 00:39:07 Richard Strauss Don Quixote Op 35

Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Pierre Fournier, cello; Abraham Skernick, viola; Rafael Druian, violin Sony 63123

02:03:00 00:47:08 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Requiem in D minor

Orchestre des Champs-Élysées Philippe Herreweghe Sibylla Rubens, soprano; Annette Markert, alto; Ian Bostridge, tenor; Hanno Müller-Brachmann, br; La Chapelle Royale Harm Mundi 2908304

02:52:00 00:43:03 Sir George Dyson Violin Concerto

City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Lydia Mordkovitch, violin Chandos 9369

03:37:00 00:43:59 Franz Schubert Symphony "Grand Duo" in C

Claudio Abbado Chamber Orchestra of Europe DeutGram 423655

04:25:00 00:20:00 Igor Stravinsky The Firebird: Suite (1919)

Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80587

04:49:00 00:41:18 Paul Dukas Symphony in C

Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80515

05:33:00 00:52:00 Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No. 10 in E minor Op 93

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 430844

06:28:00 00:14:01 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Flute Quartet No. 1 in D

Emerson String Quartet Carol Wincenc, flute; Members of DeutGram 431770

06:45:00 00:10:02 Bernhard Crusell Divertimento for Oboe & Strings in C Op 9

Allegri String Quartet Sarah Francis, oboe Helios 55015

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

07:00:50 Santiago de Murcia / Gaspar Sanz Marionas

Constantinople Analekta 29989

07:04:52 Santiago de Murcia / Lucas Ruis Rib Pabanas

Constantinople Analekta 29989

07:08:12 Santiago de Murcia Fandango

Constantinople Analekta 29989

07:14:12 Robert Schumann Piano Concerto in a Op 54

Claudio Arrau, piano Boston Symphony Orchestra Sir Colin Davis Musical Heritage 512860Y

07:50:06 Juventino Rosas Over the Waves, waltz (Sobre las Olas)

Cuarteto Latinamericano Sono Luminus 93224

08:00:50 Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov Capriccio Espagnol Op 34

Mexico City Philharmonic Enrique Bátiz ASV 6089

08:17:36 Federico Mompou Canciones y Dances Nos. 7-12

Gustavo Romero, piano Koch Int'l 7185

08:43:32 Johann Sebastian Bach Violin Sonata No. 1 in b BWV 1014

Jaime Laredo, violin; Glenn Gould, piano Sony 52615

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded June 8, 2013 - This week's From the Top comes to you from the Texas State International Piano Festival in San Marcos, Texas. Appropriately, all the performances on the program include the piano. We'll enjoy one of Maurice Ravel's best-loved pieces for solo piano performed by an expressive 16-year-old from New Jersey and we'll hear a new piece for piano and voice written by a composer who's just 13-years-old.

Festival Duo: Jeremy (J.T.) Hassell, age 16 and Melvina Kuoshu, age 14

Moderé & Brazileira from Scaramouche for 2 Pianos Op 165b by Darius Milhaud (1892-1974)

The Brioso Trio featuring Hannah Ryu, violin, age 11, Evan Hsu, cello, age 12, and Andrew Li, piano, age 13

Allegro from the Piano Trio in C Hob XV:27 by Franz Joseph Haydn (1732-1809)

Elbert Gong, age 16

Ondine from Gaspard de la Nuit by Maurice Ravel (1875-1937)

J.P. Redmond, composer, age 13 (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist)

Three Poems to Sing, featuring FTT alum Kara Sainz, mezzo-soprano and Christopher O'Riley, piano [I. There Was an Old Person (Edward Lear), II. The Eagle (Lord Alfred Tennyson), III. How Doth the Little Crocodile (Lewis Carroll)]

5-piano concert finale: Piano 1 – Christopher O'Riley; Piano 2 – Martin Kesuma, age 18 from Jakarta, Indonesia; Piano 3 – Jenny Park, age 23 from Fort Worth, TX; Piano 4 – Helen Nebeker, age 15 from Austin, TX; Piano 5 – Eunice Lee, age 14 from Austin, TX

Stars and Stripes Forever - Homage to Cohan and Sousa by Peter Petroff (b.1942)

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Passionate Personality – Carlton Woods, BlueWater Chamber Orchestra

Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 82 (“The Bear”) IV

BlueWater Chamber Orchestra/Carlton Woods (BlueWater Private Recording CD) 4:05

Sir Hamilton Harty (arr): Londonderry Air

BlueWater Chamber Orchestra/Carlton Woods (BlueWater Private Recording CD) 4:00

Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Concerto III

Kenneth Johnson, violin; BlueWater Chamber Orchestra/Carlton Woods (BlueWater Private Recording CD) 9:58

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5: Aria

Bidú Sayão, soprano; Leonard Rose, cello; Ensemble of 8 cellos & double bass/ Heitor Villa-Lobos (Sony 62355 CD) 7:05

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata 82 Aria “Ich freue mich auf meinen Tod”

Mack Harrell, baritone; Orchestra & Chorus/Robert Shaw (RCA 1468 LP) 4:07

Samuel Barber: Capricorn Concerto - 3rd Movt.

BlueWater Chamber Orchestra/Carlton Woods (BlueWater Private Recording CD) 5:13

11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Cars, A Love Affair - Americans love their cars and the movies made about them. We'll hear scores from the Fast and The Furious franchise, Clint Eastwood's Gran Torino and of course Pixar's Cars.

20th Century Fox Theme – Telarc 80168 - Alfred Newman

- Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Porto Corsa from Cars 2, 2011 - Walt Disney D000650792 - Michael Giacchino

- original soundtrack/Tim Simonec, cond.

Main Title and Instant Chase from It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World, 1963 – RYKO RCD 10704 - Ernest Gold

- Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra/Ernest Gold, cond.

The Cafe/Truck Attack from Duel, 1971 – Silva SILCD 1182 - Billy Goldenberg

- City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/James Fitzpatrick, cond.

Gran Torino from Gran Torino, 2008 – WaterTower digital release - Michael Stevens/Kyle Eastwood

- Clint Eastwood, vocals

Used Cars End Credits from Used Cars, 1980 - La-La Land Records LLLCD 1205 - Ernest Gold

- original soundtrack/Ernest Gold, cond.

Used Cars March from Used Cars, 1980 - La-La Land Records LLLCD 1205 - Ernest Gold

- original soundtrack/Ernest Gold, cond.

Suite from Monte Carlo or Bust (aka Those Daring Young Men in Their Jaunty Jalopies), 1969 – Chandos CHAN 10262 - Ron Goodwin

- BBC Philharmonic/Rumon Gamba, cond

The Piston Cup from Cars, 2006 - Walt Disney 61349-7 - Randy Newman

- original soundtrack/Randy Newman, cond.

Dirt is Different from Cars, 2006 - Walt Disney 61349-7 - Randy Newman

- original soundtrack/Randy Newman, cond.

Captain of Industry from Tucker: The Man And His Dream, 1988 - A&M records CD 3917 - Joe Jackson - original soundtrack

Let Us Drink Milk from Speed Racer, 2008 - Varese Sarabande 302 066 898 2 - Michael Giacchino

- The Hollywood Studio Symphony/Tim Simonec, cond.

My Best Enemy and 1976 from Rush, 2013 - WaterTower - Hans Zimmer

- original soundtrack

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift from The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, 2006 - Varese Sarabande 302 066 900 2 - Brian Tyler

- The Hollywood Studio Symphony/Brian Tyler, cond.

Fast Five from Fast Five, 2011 - Varese Sarabande 302 066 185 2 - Brian Tyler

- original soundtrack

End Title from Driving Miss Daisy, 1989 - Varese Sarabande 302 066 460 2 - Hans Zimmer

- original soundtrack

Bumblebee and Bumblebee Captured from Transformers, 2007 - Warner Bros 298812-2 - Steve Jablonsky

- The Hollywood Studio Symphony/Nick Glennie-Smith, cond.

The Big Race from Cars, 2006 - Walt Disney 61349-7 - Randy Newman

- original soundtrack/Randy Newman, cond.

Tarmac The Magnificent, Porto Corsa and Going to the Backup Plan from Cars 2, 2011 - Walt Disney D000650792 - Michael Giacchino

- original soundtrack/Tim Simonec, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 – Sony 51333 - John Williams

- London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

12:00 COMPOSERS DATEBOOK; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and other Child Prodigy Composers

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling

12:09:00 00:08:54 Samuel Barber Overture to "The School for Scandal" Op 5

Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 8958

12:20:00 00:14:04 Don Gillis Symphony No. 5 1/2 "A Symphony for Fun"

Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion 67067

12:37:00 00:10:00 Jack Gallagher Diversions Overture

JoAnn Falletta London Symphony Orchestra Naxos 559652

12:50:00 00:08:03 John Williams War Horse: The Homecoming

John Williams Symphony Orchestra Sony 797528

13:00 OPERA IN AMERICA: San Francisco Opera

Arrigo Boito: Mefistofele (1868)

Mefistofele… Ildar Abdrazakov

Faust… Ramon Vargas

Wagner… Chuanyue Wang

Adam… Luke Lazzaro

Eve… Brook Broughton

Margherita… Patricia Racette

Marta… Erin Johnson

Elena… Patricia Racette

Pantalis… Renee Rapier

Nereo… Chuanyue Wang

Conductor: Nicola Luisotti

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

15:35:00 00:23:32 Aaron Copland The Red Pony: Suite

JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 559240

16:00 CENTER STAGE FROM WOLF TRAP with Bill McGlaughlin & Rich Kleinfeldt

Franz Schubert: Nacht und Träume

Steven Isserlis, cello; Kiril Gerstein, piano

Off the Beaten Track - David Sargent: Kaleidoscope (2007)

Gerralyn Giovannettie, oboe; Christian Smith, bassoon; Jed Moss, piano (Centaur CRC 2961)

Johannes Brahms: Clarinet Quintet in b Op 115

Jack Quartet; Derek Bermel, clarinet

17:00 CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY OF LINCOLN CENTER with Elliott Forrest: Bruckner & Dvorák

Anton Bruckner: Adagio from String Quintet (1879)

Joseph Silverstein, Lily Francis, violin; Paul Neubauer, Teng Li, viola; Fred Sherry, cello

Antonín Dvorák: Piano Quartet No. 2 in E-Flat Op 87 (1889)

Wu Han, piano; Erin Keefe, violin; Beth Guterman, viola; David Finckel, cello

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Over That Rainbow - It’s the rainbow sung about in “The Wizard of Oz,” of course — the MGM classic that’s now celebrating its 75th anniversary. Our guest is Ernie Harburg, son of lyricist Yip Harburg, the man who wrote the “Oz” score with Harold Arlen.

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm

Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:01:12 00:05:23 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg Overture from "The Wizard of Oz"

Orchestra and Chorus Behind the Scenes at "The Wizard of Oz" Jass 17

18:16:57 00:00:58 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg Over the Rainbow

Harold Arlen Behind the Scenes at "The Wizard of Oz" Jass 17

18:17:51 00:01:31 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg Over the Rainbow

Judy Garland The Wizard of Oz -- Deluxe Edition Rhino R271964

18:26:16 00:06:40 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg Ding Dong! The Witch Is Dead!

Ensemble The Wizard of Oz -- Original Cast Album CBS AK45356

18:35:47 00:03:15 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg If I Only Had a Brain

Harry Connick, Jr. Harry Connick Jr. - 20 Columbia CK-44369

18:40:52 00:04:17 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg If I Were King of the Forest

Bert Lahr Behind the Scenes at "The Wizard of Oz" Jass 17

18:47:08 00:04:44 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg Over the Rainbow

Gwyneth Paltrow, Matthew Morrison Matthew Morrison Mercury 2766930

18:52:42 00:00:18 Harold Arlen End Title Orchestra

The Wizard of Oz -- Deluxe Edition Rhino R271964

18:53:13 00:02:03 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg Filler: The Jitterbug

Judy Garland American Songbook Series: E.Y. Harburg Smithsonian RD046

18:55:16 00:01:43 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg Over the Rainbow

Yip Harburg American Songbook Series: E.Y. Harburg Smithsonian RD046

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:08:16 Robert Schumann Genoveva: Overture Op 81

Thomas Dausgaard Swedish Chamber Orchestra Bis 1569

19:12:00 00:42:14 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 4 in D minor Op 13

Libor Pesek Czech Philharmonic Orchestra VirginClas 91144

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; Gil Shaham, violin - recorded in Knight Concert Hall, Miami

20:04:00 00:29:02 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 2 in B flat

20:36:00 00:25:06 Erich Wolfgang Korngold Violin Concerto in D major Op 35

21:04:00 00:12:45 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz "From the Mountains" Op 292

21:16:00 00:04:49 Johann Strauss Jr Ritter Pázmán: Csárdás Op 441

21:25:00 00:04:42 Josef Strauss Polka-Mazurka "The Dragonfly" Op 204

21:29:00 00:05:50 Johann Strauss Jr Kiss Waltz Op 400

21:35:00 00:08:11 Johann Strauss Jr Die Fledermaus: Overture

21:48:00 00:10:49 Felix Mendelssohn Hebrides Overture "Fingal's Cave" Op 26

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 46536

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad

Some classic National Lampoon pieces including “The Immigrants” and “The Alternative Child”...Bill Crosby tells about the radio program “Lights Out” and the “Chicken Heart” episode...We’re facing a zucchini surplus and Jan C. Snow and Mary Lu Walker talk and sing about it...This Week in the Media

LATE PROGRAM with John Simna

23:02:00 00:15:40 Georg Muffat Chaconne from Concerto Grosso in G

Reinhard Goebel Cologne Musica Antiqua Archiv 453418

23:20:00 00:06:48 Josef Suk Elegy in D flat major Op 23

Ahn Trio EMI 56674

23:26:00 00:11:21 Sergei Rachmaninoff Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 18

Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 440653

23:40:00 00:05:19 Richard Strauss Four Last Songs: Beim Schlafengehn

Berlin Radio Symphony George Szell Elisabeth Schwarzkopf, soprano EMI 56241

23:45:00 00:08:53 Guillaume Lekeu Larghetto for Cello & Ensemble

Ensemble Musique Oblique Isabelle Veyrier, cello Harm Mundi 901455

23:55:00 00:03:01 Jules Massenet Impromptu "Eau dormant"

Aldo Ciccolini, piano EMI 64277