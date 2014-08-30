Program Guide 08-30-2014
WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier
00:02:00 00:31:58 Antonín Dvorák Piano Trio No. 4 in E minor Op 90
Ahn Trio EMI 56674
00:36:00 00:39:22 Felix Mendelssohn Concerto for Violin, Piano & Strings in D minor
London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert David Lefèvre, violin; Alain Lefèvre, piano Analekta 9283
01:17:00 00:39:07 Richard Strauss Don Quixote Op 35
Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Pierre Fournier, cello; Abraham Skernick, viola; Rafael Druian, violin Sony 63123
02:03:00 00:47:08 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Requiem in D minor
Orchestre des Champs-Élysées Philippe Herreweghe Sibylla Rubens, soprano; Annette Markert, alto; Ian Bostridge, tenor; Hanno Müller-Brachmann, br; La Chapelle Royale Harm Mundi 2908304
02:52:00 00:43:03 Sir George Dyson Violin Concerto
City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Lydia Mordkovitch, violin Chandos 9369
03:37:00 00:43:59 Franz Schubert Symphony "Grand Duo" in C
Claudio Abbado Chamber Orchestra of Europe DeutGram 423655
04:25:00 00:20:00 Igor Stravinsky The Firebird: Suite (1919)
Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80587
04:49:00 00:41:18 Paul Dukas Symphony in C
Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80515
05:33:00 00:52:00 Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No. 10 in E minor Op 93
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 430844
06:28:00 00:14:01 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Flute Quartet No. 1 in D
Emerson String Quartet Carol Wincenc, flute; Members of DeutGram 431770
06:45:00 00:10:02 Bernhard Crusell Divertimento for Oboe & Strings in C Op 9
Allegri String Quartet Sarah Francis, oboe Helios 55015
CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music
07:00:50 Santiago de Murcia / Gaspar Sanz Marionas
Constantinople Analekta 29989
07:04:52 Santiago de Murcia / Lucas Ruis Rib Pabanas
Constantinople Analekta 29989
07:08:12 Santiago de Murcia Fandango
Constantinople Analekta 29989
07:14:12 Robert Schumann Piano Concerto in a Op 54
Claudio Arrau, piano Boston Symphony Orchestra Sir Colin Davis Musical Heritage 512860Y
07:50:06 Juventino Rosas Over the Waves, waltz (Sobre las Olas)
Cuarteto Latinamericano Sono Luminus 93224
08:00:50 Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov Capriccio Espagnol Op 34
Mexico City Philharmonic Enrique Bátiz ASV 6089
08:17:36 Federico Mompou Canciones y Dances Nos. 7-12
Gustavo Romero, piano Koch Int'l 7185
08:43:32 Johann Sebastian Bach Violin Sonata No. 1 in b BWV 1014
Jaime Laredo, violin; Glenn Gould, piano Sony 52615
09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded June 8, 2013 - This week's From the Top comes to you from the Texas State International Piano Festival in San Marcos, Texas. Appropriately, all the performances on the program include the piano. We'll enjoy one of Maurice Ravel's best-loved pieces for solo piano performed by an expressive 16-year-old from New Jersey and we'll hear a new piece for piano and voice written by a composer who's just 13-years-old.
Festival Duo: Jeremy (J.T.) Hassell, age 16 and Melvina Kuoshu, age 14
Moderé & Brazileira from Scaramouche for 2 Pianos Op 165b by Darius Milhaud (1892-1974)
The Brioso Trio featuring Hannah Ryu, violin, age 11, Evan Hsu, cello, age 12, and Andrew Li, piano, age 13
Allegro from the Piano Trio in C Hob XV:27 by Franz Joseph Haydn (1732-1809)
Elbert Gong, age 16
Ondine from Gaspard de la Nuit by Maurice Ravel (1875-1937)
J.P. Redmond, composer, age 13 (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist)
Three Poems to Sing, featuring FTT alum Kara Sainz, mezzo-soprano and Christopher O'Riley, piano [I. There Was an Old Person (Edward Lear), II. The Eagle (Lord Alfred Tennyson), III. How Doth the Little Crocodile (Lewis Carroll)]
5-piano concert finale: Piano 1 – Christopher O'Riley; Piano 2 – Martin Kesuma, age 18 from Jakarta, Indonesia; Piano 3 – Jenny Park, age 23 from Fort Worth, TX; Piano 4 – Helen Nebeker, age 15 from Austin, TX; Piano 5 – Eunice Lee, age 14 from Austin, TX
Stars and Stripes Forever - Homage to Cohan and Sousa by Peter Petroff (b.1942)
10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Passionate Personality – Carlton Woods, BlueWater Chamber Orchestra
Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 82 (“The Bear”) IV
BlueWater Chamber Orchestra/Carlton Woods (BlueWater Private Recording CD) 4:05
Sir Hamilton Harty (arr): Londonderry Air
BlueWater Chamber Orchestra/Carlton Woods (BlueWater Private Recording CD) 4:00
Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Concerto III
Kenneth Johnson, violin; BlueWater Chamber Orchestra/Carlton Woods (BlueWater Private Recording CD) 9:58
Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5: Aria
Bidú Sayão, soprano; Leonard Rose, cello; Ensemble of 8 cellos & double bass/ Heitor Villa-Lobos (Sony 62355 CD) 7:05
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata 82 Aria “Ich freue mich auf meinen Tod”
Mack Harrell, baritone; Orchestra & Chorus/Robert Shaw (RCA 1468 LP) 4:07
Samuel Barber: Capricorn Concerto - 3rd Movt.
BlueWater Chamber Orchestra/Carlton Woods (BlueWater Private Recording CD) 5:13
11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Cars, A Love Affair - Americans love their cars and the movies made about them. We'll hear scores from the Fast and The Furious franchise, Clint Eastwood's Gran Torino and of course Pixar's Cars.
20th Century Fox Theme – Telarc 80168 - Alfred Newman
- Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.
Porto Corsa from Cars 2, 2011 - Walt Disney D000650792 - Michael Giacchino
- original soundtrack/Tim Simonec, cond.
Main Title and Instant Chase from It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World, 1963 – RYKO RCD 10704 - Ernest Gold
- Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra/Ernest Gold, cond.
The Cafe/Truck Attack from Duel, 1971 – Silva SILCD 1182 - Billy Goldenberg
- City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/James Fitzpatrick, cond.
Gran Torino from Gran Torino, 2008 – WaterTower digital release - Michael Stevens/Kyle Eastwood
- Clint Eastwood, vocals
Used Cars End Credits from Used Cars, 1980 - La-La Land Records LLLCD 1205 - Ernest Gold
- original soundtrack/Ernest Gold, cond.
Used Cars March from Used Cars, 1980 - La-La Land Records LLLCD 1205 - Ernest Gold
- original soundtrack/Ernest Gold, cond.
Suite from Monte Carlo or Bust (aka Those Daring Young Men in Their Jaunty Jalopies), 1969 – Chandos CHAN 10262 - Ron Goodwin
- BBC Philharmonic/Rumon Gamba, cond
The Piston Cup from Cars, 2006 - Walt Disney 61349-7 - Randy Newman
- original soundtrack/Randy Newman, cond.
Dirt is Different from Cars, 2006 - Walt Disney 61349-7 - Randy Newman
- original soundtrack/Randy Newman, cond.
Captain of Industry from Tucker: The Man And His Dream, 1988 - A&M records CD 3917 - Joe Jackson - original soundtrack
Let Us Drink Milk from Speed Racer, 2008 - Varese Sarabande 302 066 898 2 - Michael Giacchino
- The Hollywood Studio Symphony/Tim Simonec, cond.
My Best Enemy and 1976 from Rush, 2013 - WaterTower - Hans Zimmer
- original soundtrack
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift from The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, 2006 - Varese Sarabande 302 066 900 2 - Brian Tyler
- The Hollywood Studio Symphony/Brian Tyler, cond.
Fast Five from Fast Five, 2011 - Varese Sarabande 302 066 185 2 - Brian Tyler
- original soundtrack
End Title from Driving Miss Daisy, 1989 - Varese Sarabande 302 066 460 2 - Hans Zimmer
- original soundtrack
Bumblebee and Bumblebee Captured from Transformers, 2007 - Warner Bros 298812-2 - Steve Jablonsky
- The Hollywood Studio Symphony/Nick Glennie-Smith, cond.
The Big Race from Cars, 2006 - Walt Disney 61349-7 - Randy Newman
- original soundtrack/Randy Newman, cond.
Tarmac The Magnificent, Porto Corsa and Going to the Backup Plan from Cars 2, 2011 - Walt Disney D000650792 - Michael Giacchino
- original soundtrack/Tim Simonec, cond.
Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 – Sony 51333 - John Williams
- London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.
12:00 COMPOSERS DATEBOOK; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and other Child Prodigy Composers
CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling
12:09:00 00:08:54 Samuel Barber Overture to "The School for Scandal" Op 5
Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 8958
12:20:00 00:14:04 Don Gillis Symphony No. 5 1/2 "A Symphony for Fun"
Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion 67067
12:37:00 00:10:00 Jack Gallagher Diversions Overture
JoAnn Falletta London Symphony Orchestra Naxos 559652
12:50:00 00:08:03 John Williams War Horse: The Homecoming
John Williams Symphony Orchestra Sony 797528
13:00 OPERA IN AMERICA: San Francisco Opera
Arrigo Boito: Mefistofele (1868)
Mefistofele… Ildar Abdrazakov
Faust… Ramon Vargas
Wagner… Chuanyue Wang
Adam… Luke Lazzaro
Eve… Brook Broughton
Margherita… Patricia Racette
Marta… Erin Johnson
Elena… Patricia Racette
Pantalis… Renee Rapier
Nereo… Chuanyue Wang
Conductor: Nicola Luisotti
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
15:35:00 00:23:32 Aaron Copland The Red Pony: Suite
JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 559240
16:00 CENTER STAGE FROM WOLF TRAP with Bill McGlaughlin & Rich Kleinfeldt
Franz Schubert: Nacht und Träume
Steven Isserlis, cello; Kiril Gerstein, piano
Off the Beaten Track - David Sargent: Kaleidoscope (2007)
Gerralyn Giovannettie, oboe; Christian Smith, bassoon; Jed Moss, piano (Centaur CRC 2961)
Johannes Brahms: Clarinet Quintet in b Op 115
Jack Quartet; Derek Bermel, clarinet
17:00 CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY OF LINCOLN CENTER with Elliott Forrest: Bruckner & Dvorák
Anton Bruckner: Adagio from String Quintet (1879)
Joseph Silverstein, Lily Francis, violin; Paul Neubauer, Teng Li, viola; Fred Sherry, cello
Antonín Dvorák: Piano Quartet No. 2 in E-Flat Op 87 (1889)
Wu Han, piano; Erin Keefe, violin; Beth Guterman, viola; David Finckel, cello
FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Over That Rainbow - It’s the rainbow sung about in “The Wizard of Oz,” of course — the MGM classic that’s now celebrating its 75th anniversary. Our guest is Ernie Harburg, son of lyricist Yip Harburg, the man who wrote the “Oz” score with Harold Arlen.
18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm
Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2
18:01:12 00:05:23 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg Overture from "The Wizard of Oz"
Orchestra and Chorus Behind the Scenes at "The Wizard of Oz" Jass 17
18:16:57 00:00:58 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg Over the Rainbow
Harold Arlen Behind the Scenes at "The Wizard of Oz" Jass 17
18:17:51 00:01:31 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg Over the Rainbow
Judy Garland The Wizard of Oz -- Deluxe Edition Rhino R271964
18:26:16 00:06:40 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg Ding Dong! The Witch Is Dead!
Ensemble The Wizard of Oz -- Original Cast Album CBS AK45356
18:35:47 00:03:15 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg If I Only Had a Brain
Harry Connick, Jr. Harry Connick Jr. - 20 Columbia CK-44369
18:40:52 00:04:17 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg If I Were King of the Forest
Bert Lahr Behind the Scenes at "The Wizard of Oz" Jass 17
18:47:08 00:04:44 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg Over the Rainbow
Gwyneth Paltrow, Matthew Morrison Matthew Morrison Mercury 2766930
18:52:42 00:00:18 Harold Arlen End Title Orchestra
The Wizard of Oz -- Deluxe Edition Rhino R271964
18:53:13 00:02:03 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg Filler: The Jitterbug
Judy Garland American Songbook Series: E.Y. Harburg Smithsonian RD046
18:55:16 00:01:43 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg Over the Rainbow
Yip Harburg American Songbook Series: E.Y. Harburg Smithsonian RD046
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:08:16 Robert Schumann Genoveva: Overture Op 81
Thomas Dausgaard Swedish Chamber Orchestra Bis 1569
19:12:00 00:42:14 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 4 in D minor Op 13
Libor Pesek Czech Philharmonic Orchestra VirginClas 91144
SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; Gil Shaham, violin - recorded in Knight Concert Hall, Miami
20:04:00 00:29:02 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 2 in B flat
20:36:00 00:25:06 Erich Wolfgang Korngold Violin Concerto in D major Op 35
21:04:00 00:12:45 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz "From the Mountains" Op 292
21:16:00 00:04:49 Johann Strauss Jr Ritter Pázmán: Csárdás Op 441
21:25:00 00:04:42 Josef Strauss Polka-Mazurka "The Dragonfly" Op 204
21:29:00 00:05:50 Johann Strauss Jr Kiss Waltz Op 400
21:35:00 00:08:11 Johann Strauss Jr Die Fledermaus: Overture
21:48:00 00:10:49 Felix Mendelssohn Hebrides Overture "Fingal's Cave" Op 26
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 46536
22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad
Some classic National Lampoon pieces including “The Immigrants” and “The Alternative Child”...Bill Crosby tells about the radio program “Lights Out” and the “Chicken Heart” episode...We’re facing a zucchini surplus and Jan C. Snow and Mary Lu Walker talk and sing about it...This Week in the Media
LATE PROGRAM with John Simna
23:02:00 00:15:40 Georg Muffat Chaconne from Concerto Grosso in G
Reinhard Goebel Cologne Musica Antiqua Archiv 453418
23:20:00 00:06:48 Josef Suk Elegy in D flat major Op 23
Ahn Trio EMI 56674
23:26:00 00:11:21 Sergei Rachmaninoff Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 18
Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 440653
23:40:00 00:05:19 Richard Strauss Four Last Songs: Beim Schlafengehn
Berlin Radio Symphony George Szell Elisabeth Schwarzkopf, soprano EMI 56241
23:45:00 00:08:53 Guillaume Lekeu Larghetto for Cello & Ensemble
Ensemble Musique Oblique Isabelle Veyrier, cello Harm Mundi 901455
23:55:00 00:03:01 Jules Massenet Impromptu "Eau dormant"
Aldo Ciccolini, piano EMI 64277