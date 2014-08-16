Program Guide 08-16-2014
WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier
00:02:00 00:41:06 Peter Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 4 in F minor Op 36
Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 70901
00:45:00 00:31:22 Sir Alexander Mackenzie Violin Concerto in C sharp minor Op 32
Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Vernon Handley Malcolm Stewart, violin Hyperion 66975
01:18:00 01:25:15 Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 8 in C minor
Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra TCO 1021
02:45:00 00:31:42 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Clarinet Quintet in A
Emerson String Quartet David Shifrin, clarinet DeutGram 459641
03:19:00 00:50:22 Michael Praetorius Dances from "Terpsichore"
Philip Pickett New London Consort l'Oiseau 4759101
04:11:00 00:42:03 Richard Strauss Ein Heldenleben Op 40
Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2012
04:55:00 00:33:25 Karl Goldmark Violin Concerto in A minor Op 28
Los Angeles Philharmonic Esa-Pekka Salonen Joshua Bell, violin Sony 65949
05:30:00 00:25:52 Zoltán Kodály Symphony in C
Antal Doráti Philharmonia Hungarica Decca 443006
05:58:00 00:16:01 Germaine Tailleferre Concertino for Harp & Orchestra
Women's Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Gillian Benet, harp Koch Intl 7169
06:16:00 00:16:29 Johann Joachim Quantz Flute Concerto in G
CPE Bach Chamber Orchestra Peter Schreier Patrick Gallois, flute DeutGram 439895
06:34:00 00:13:04 Jacques Ibert Suite symphonique "Paris"
Charles Dutoit Montreal Symphony Orchestra Decca 440332
CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music
07:00:50 Pancho Amat Maria Eugenia
Joaquín Clerch, guitar; Pancho Amat, tres, cuatro; Annette Maiburg, flute; Alexander Raymat, percussion Classica Cubana MD&G 9101536
07:05:53 Isolina Carillo (arr Pancho Amat) Dos gardenias
Joaquín Clerch, guitar; Pancho Amat, tres, cuatro; Annette Maiburg, flute; Alexander Raymat, percussion Classica Cubana MD&G 9101536
07:09:38 Javier Pedrá (Arr: Pancho Amat) Merenge Clerch
Joaquín Clerch, guitar; Pancho Amat, tres, cuatro; Annette Maiburg, flute; Alexander Raymat, percussion Classica Cubana MD&G 9101536
07:12:18 Antonio Soler Three Sonatas (orchestrated by Rodolfo Halffter)
RIAS Sinfonietta Berlin Jorge Velazco Koch Schwann
07:26:06 Vincenzo Bellini O, di Capellio generosi amici…E serbato a questo acciaro from Capuleti e i Montecchi"
Juan Diego Flórez, tenor; Nikola Mijailovic, baritone Verdi Symphony Orchestra & Chorus of Milan Riccardo Frizza Decca
07:36:42 Heitor Villa-Lobos Piano Concerto No. 2
Elvira Santiago, piano Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional De Cuba Enrique Pérez Mesa Havana, Cuba
08:00:50 Silvestre Revueltas Night of Revelry, from La noche de los mayas (The Night of the Maya)
Simón Bolívar Symphony Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram
08:05:51 Silvestre Revueltas Janitzio
Orquesta Sinfínica de Xalapa Carlos Miguel Prieto Urtext 88
08:13:54 Carlos Guastavino Guitar Sonata No. 3
Victor Villadangos, guitar Naxos 557658
08:31:29 Joaquín Arias Amalia
Claudio Calderón, piano; Cheto Hurtado, cuatro; David Peña, bass; Rafael Brito, tiple Vibra Music Entertainment 2522001108
08:34:09 Emilio Murillo El trapiche (Bambuco)
Claudio Calderón, piano; Cheto Hurtado, cuatro; David Peña, bass; Rafael Brito, tiple Vibra Music Entertainment 2522001108
08:38:31 Anonymous Amalia
Claudio Calderón, piano; Cheto Hurtado, cuatro; David Peña, bass; Rafael Brito, tiple Vibra Music Entertainment 2522001108
08:42:41 Franz Liszt Les Préludes (transcribed for two pianos by Liszt)
Martha Argerich, Daniel Rivera, pianos Lugano Festival, June 2010 EMI 70836
09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded March 8, 2013 - From New Albany Ohio, today's program features the Sacred Lullaby by Brahms performed by a young vocalist and violist from the Columbus Ohio area ... a teenage percussionist from Chicago performs a mesmerizing contemporary piece and then talks about how difficult it is to avoid being pigeonholed by other kids in high school ... and a 13-year-old pianist from the Bay Area tosses off one of the most entertaining, but difficult pieces by Franz Liszt.
Audrey Watkins, flute, age 17 from Worthington, OH and a student at the Interlochen Arts Academy
Presto giocoso from the Sonata for Flute & Piano by Francis Poulenc (1899-1963), accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano
Eric Goldberg, percussion, age 17 from Chicago, IL
Scirocco for solo marimba by Michael Burritt (b.1962)
Michaella Cipriani, mezzo-soprano, age 17 from Westerville, OH and Eva Kennedy, viola, age 18 from Worthington, OH
Geistliches Wiegenlied (Sacred Lullaby) Op 91/2 by Johannes Brahms (1833-1897), with Christopher O'Riley, piano
Sung Moon "Bryan" Park, cello, age 16 from Bloomington, IN
Capriccio by Lukas Foss (1922-2009), accompanied by Christopher O’Riley, piano
Eden Chen, piano, age 13 from Rowland Heights, CA
Concert Paraphrase on Rigoletto S 434, by Franz Liszt (1811-1886)
10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: In Black & White and Technicolor
Jean-Philippe Rameau: The Hen
Albert Fuller, harpsichord (Nonesuch 71278 LP)
Ottorino Respighi: The Birds: The Hen
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra (DG 437533 CD
Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition (Promenade, Tuileries, Bydlo)
William Kapell, piano (RCA 68997 CD)
Mussorgsky (arr. Maurice Ravel): Pictures at an Exhibition (Promenade, Tuileries, Bydlo)
Chicago Symphony/Rafael Kubelik (Mercury 434378 CD)
Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 3 in F
Idil Biret, piano (Naxos 550355 CD)
Brahms (arr Brahms): Hungarian Dance No. 3 in F
Budapest Festival Orchestra/Ivan Fischer (Philips 5161140 CD)
Manuel de Falla: “Love the Magician”- Ritual Fire Dance
Alicia de Larrocha, piano (Decca 6881 LP)
Manuel de Falla: “Love the Magician”- Ritual Fire Dance
Fritz Reiner, cond. Chicago Symphony (RCA 5404 CD)
Maurice Ravel: “Le Tombeau de Couperin” – Forlane
Arthur Rubinstein, piano (RCA 5665 CD)
Maurice Ravel: “Le Tombeau de Couperin” – Forlane
Symphonie Orchestre de Montreal/Charles Dutoit (Decca 410-254-2 CD)
Frederic Chopin: Mazurka Op 67/2
Arthur Rubinstein, piano (RCA 60822 CD) 2:49
Frederic Chopin (arr Roy Douglas): Mazurka Op 67/2
Philadelphia Orchestra/Eugene Ormandy (Sony 46550 CD) 2:25
Bach: Cantata No. 22, BWV 22: Chorale “Ertöte uns durch deine Güte”
Kings College Choir, Leonhardt Consort/Gustav Leonhardt (Teldec/Telefunken 6/1-2 LP)
Bach: Cantata No. 22, BWV 22: Chorale “Ertöte uns durch deine Güte”
Angela Hewitt, piano (Hyperion 67309 CD)
11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Bad Movies/Great Scores - We'll hear first-rate scores from films that were critical flops, including The Postman, Waterworld, and The Last Airbender
20th Century Fox Theme – Telarc 80168 - Alfred Newman
- Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.
New World from Judge Dredd, 1995 – Sony 7464 67220-2 - Alan Silvestri
- Sinfonia of London
The Tomb from The Curse of the Mummy's Tomb, 1964 – Silva SSD 1137 - Carlo Martelli
- Westminster Philharmonic Orchestra/Kenneth Alwyn, cond.
Love Theme from The Scars of Dracula, 1970 – Silva SSD 1137 - James Bernard
- City of Prague Philharmonic/Paul Bateman, cond.
Suite from Raise the Titanic, 1980 – Silva 1128 - John Barry
- City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine, cond.
Suite from The Cotton Club, 1984 - Silva 1128 - John Barry
- City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine, cond.
Escaping the Smokers from Waterworld, 1995 – MCA 11282 - James Newton Howard
- original soundtrack/Artie Kane, cond.
Main Titles from The Postman, 1997 - Warner Bros. 9.46842 - James Newton Howard
- original soundtrack/Artie Kane, cond.
Suite from The Last Airbender, 2010 – Lakeshore LKS34152 - James Newton Howard
- original soundtrack/Artie Kane, cond.
Main Title from Caesar and Cleopatra, 1945 – Chandos 9774 - Georges Auric
- BBC Philharmonic/Rumon Gamba, cond.
Love Theme from Cleopatra, 1963 - Varese Sarabande 302 066 224 2 - Alex North
- original soundtrack/Alex North, cond.
End Title from Cutthroat Island, 1995 – Telarc 80682 - John Debney
- Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.
The Avengers Theme and The Final Conflict from The Avengers, 1998 - Chapter III Records COMO100 - Joel McNeely
- original soundtrack
Judge Dredd from Judge Dredd, 1995 – Sony 7464 67220-2 - Alan Silvestri
- Sinfonia of London
The Battle from Caesar and Cleopatra, 1945 – Chandos 9774 - Georges Auric
- BBC Philharmonic/Rumon Gamba, cond.
Main Title and Exit Music (Anthony and Cleopatra) from Cleopatra, 1963 - Varese Sarabande 302 066 224 2 - Alex North
- original soundtrack/Alex North, cond.
Opening Titles and End Titles from Plan 9 From Outer Space, 1959 - Red Bitch Music – various
- taken from DVD
Main Titles from Ed Wood, 1994 – Silva 1261 - Howard Shore
- City of Prague Philharmonic/James Fitzpatrick. cond.
Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 – Sony 51333 - John Williams
- London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.
12:00 COMPOSERS DATEBOOK; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart & Janissary Music
CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling
12:09:00 00:10:21 Heinrich Marschner Der Templer und die Jüden: Overture Op 60
Alfred Walter Slovak State Philharmonic MarcoPolo 223342
12:22:00 00:04:44 Richard Wagner Die Walküre: Ride of the Valkyries
Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 4778773
12:26:00 00:03:14 Richard Wagner Lohengrin: Act 3 Prelude
Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Sony 544071
12:33:00 00:10:36 George Gershwin Cuban Overture
Jeff Tyzik Rochester Philharmonic Harm Mundi 807441
12:46:00 00:09:10 Gabriel Pierné Ramuntcho: Rapsodie Basque
Juanjo Mena BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10633
12:55:00 00:02:51 Gabriel Pierné March of the Little Lead Soldiers
Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion 66998
13:00 OPERA IN AMERICA: LA Opera
Gaetano Donizetti: Lucia di Lammermoor (1835)
Normanno… Joshua Guerrero
Enrico… Stephen Powell
Raimondo… James Creswell
Lucia… Albina Shagimuratova
Alisa… D'Ana Lombard
Edgardo… Saimir Pirgu
Arturo… Vladimir Dmitruk
Conductor: James Conlon
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
15:42:00 00:08:10 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Romeo and Juliet Before Parting
Yoel Levi Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80089
15:52:00 00:07:47 Jean Sibelius Finlandia Op 26
Yoel Levi Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80095
16:00 CENTER STAGE FROM WOLF TRAP with Bill McGlaughlin & Rich Kleinfeldt
Johann Heinrich Schmeltzer: Sonata VIII in D minor
Chatham Baroque
Off the Beaten Track - Derek Bermel: A Short History of the Universe
Jack Quartet; Derek Bermel, clarinet
Théophile-Casimir Lalliet: Terzetto Op 22
Peter Kolkay, bassoon; Deirdre Chadwick, oboe; Alexandra Nguyen, piano
Johann Heinrich Schmeltzer: Sonata Quarta
Chatham Baroque
CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY OF LINCOLN CENTER with Elliott Forrest: Focus on Clarinet
17:04:00 00:11:28 Leonard Bernstein Clarinet Sonata
Anne-Marie McDermott, piano; David Shifrin, clarinet
17:21:00 00:36:47 Johannes Brahms Clarinet Quintet in B minor Op 115
David Shifrin, clarinet: Escher String Quartet: Adam Barnett-Hart, Wu Jie, violin; Pierre Lapointe, viola; Andrew Janss, cello
FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Wild Kingdom - Lions and tigers and bears … oh my! It’s an audio zoo featuring monkeys, elephants, fish, a snake and … a very famous wolf and cricket.
18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm
Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2
18:00:54 00:02:52 Elton John-Tim Rice I Just Can't Wait to Be King
Scott Irby-Ranniar The Lion King -- Original B'way Cast Disney 60802-2
18:03:46 00:01:36 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg If I Were King of the Forest
Bert Lahr The Wizard of Oz -- Original Soundtrack MGM MGMLP-975
18:05:45 00:01:47 Ann Ronell-Frank Churchill Who's Afraid of the Big Bad Woof?
Ensemble The Music of Disney: A Legacy in Song Disney 60957-2
18:07:32 00:02:09 Jule Styne-Bob Merrill Snubbed
Cyril Ritchard The Dangerous Christmas of Little Red Riding Hood ABC ABC536
18:10:00 00:00:43 Bob Hilliard-Sammy Fain I'm Late
Bill Thompson The Music of Disney: A Legacy in Song Disney 60957-2
18:10:43 00:00:28 Terry Gilkyson The Bare Necessities
Phil Harris The Music of Disney: A Legacy in Song Disney 60957-2
18:11:33 00:02:01 Peggy Lee-Sonny Burke He's a Tramp
Peggy Lee The Lady and the Tramp -- Original Soundtrack Disney 60951-7
18:13:34 00:01:48 Peggy Lee-Sonny Burke The Siamese Cat Song
Peggy Lee The Lady and the Tramp -- Original Soundtrack 60951-7
18:15:22 00:00:52 Andrew Lloyd Webber-T.S. Eliot Mr. Mistoffelees
Ensemble Cats -- Original London Cast Geffen 92017-2
18:16:40 00:03:09 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg Monkey in the Mango Tree
Ricardo Montalban Jamaica -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-68041-2
18:20:02 00:02:33 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein The Tide Pool
Will Chase, Tom Wopat Pipe Dream -- 2012 Encores Production Ghostlight CD8-4463
18:22:32 00:03:16 Alan Menken-Howard Ashman Under the Sea
Samuel E. Wright The Little Mermaid -- Original Soundtrack Disney CD-018
18:26:56 00:07:27 Stephen Sondheim The Frogs
Nathan Lane, Roger Bart The Frogs -- Original B'way Cast PS Classics 03607-0525
18:34:14 00:03:52 Jerome Kern-Anne Caldwell The Bullfrog Patrol
Rebecca Luker, Jeanne Lehman A Jerome Kern Treasury Angel 7777-54883
18:38:47 00:03:10 AJ Lerner-Frederick Loewe A Snake in the Grass
Bob Fosse The Little Prince -- Original Soundtrack Decca B'way 80092-02
18:41:54 00:03:54 Lynn Ahrens-S.Flaherty Alone in the Universe
Kevin Chamberlain, Anthony Blair Hall Seussical -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 012-159-792-2
18:41:10 00:07:57 Frank Churchill-Ned Washington Pink Elephants on Parade
Barbara Cook Barbara Cook: The Disney Album MCA MCAD-6244
18:49:14 00:02:05 Ned Washington-Larry Morey When You Wish Upon a Star
Cliff Edwards The Magical Music of Walt Disney Ovation OV5000
18:51:38 00:01:22 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down
Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659
18:53:15 00:03:38 Lynn Ahrens-Stephen Flaherty Filler: Horton Hears a Who
Kevin Chamberlain Suessical -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 012-159-792-2
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:26:52 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 5 in B flat
Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 60803
19:31:00 00:25:18 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 7 in C
Adam Fischer Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orch Nimbus 5240
SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra, Brett Mitchell, conductor; Amanda Russo, soprano; Cleveland Orchestra Youth Chorus - Severance Hall concert of 03/09/14
20:04:00 00:06:49 Ludwig van Beethoven Fidelio: Overture Op 72
20:13:00 00:28:11 Paul Hindemith Symphony "Mathis der Maler"
20:44:00 00:16:00 John Corigliano Fern Hill
21:05:00 00:20:00 Felix Mendelssohn Three Spiritual Songs Op 96
21:24:00 00:35:29 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 41 in C
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 436421
22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Peter Cook discusses “Tramponuns” and with Dudley Moore, “European Music”...selections from Shelly Berman’s appearance at the Improv in Hollywood...Mark Levy asks for “No More Greeting Cards”...This Week in the Media
LATE PROGRAM with John Simna
23:02:00 00:05:54 Gabriel Pierné Impromptu-Caprice Op 9
Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71273
23:07:00 00:11:00 Robert Schumann Adagio from Symphony No. 2 Op 61
Franz Welser-Möst London Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 54898
23:21:00 00:07:33 Bill Evans Peace Piece
Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 455512
23:28:00 00:09:46 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante from Piano Concerto No. 17
Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Leif Ove Andsnes, piano MAA 10406
23:40:00 00:04:16 Bill Evans Song for Helen
Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 455512
23:44:00 00:09:34 Franz Schubert Andante from Symphony No. 5
Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 60803
23:55:00 00:02:58 Gabriel Pierné Pastorale Op 14
Reykjavik Wind Quintet Chandos 9362