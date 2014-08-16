Program Guide 08-16-2014

WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:41:06 Peter Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 4 in F minor Op 36

Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 70901

00:45:00 00:31:22 Sir Alexander Mackenzie Violin Concerto in C sharp minor Op 32

Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Vernon Handley Malcolm Stewart, violin Hyperion 66975

01:18:00 01:25:15 Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 8 in C minor

Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra TCO 1021

02:45:00 00:31:42 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Clarinet Quintet in A

Emerson String Quartet David Shifrin, clarinet DeutGram 459641

03:19:00 00:50:22 Michael Praetorius Dances from "Terpsichore"

Philip Pickett New London Consort l'Oiseau 4759101

04:11:00 00:42:03 Richard Strauss Ein Heldenleben Op 40

Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2012

04:55:00 00:33:25 Karl Goldmark Violin Concerto in A minor Op 28

Los Angeles Philharmonic Esa-Pekka Salonen Joshua Bell, violin Sony 65949

05:30:00 00:25:52 Zoltán Kodály Symphony in C

Antal Doráti Philharmonia Hungarica Decca 443006

05:58:00 00:16:01 Germaine Tailleferre Concertino for Harp & Orchestra

Women's Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Gillian Benet, harp Koch Intl 7169

06:16:00 00:16:29 Johann Joachim Quantz Flute Concerto in G

CPE Bach Chamber Orchestra Peter Schreier Patrick Gallois, flute DeutGram 439895

06:34:00 00:13:04 Jacques Ibert Suite symphonique "Paris"

Charles Dutoit Montreal Symphony Orchestra Decca 440332

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

07:00:50 Pancho Amat Maria Eugenia

Joaquín Clerch, guitar; Pancho Amat, tres, cuatro; Annette Maiburg, flute; Alexander Raymat, percussion Classica Cubana MD&G 9101536

07:05:53 Isolina Carillo (arr Pancho Amat) Dos gardenias

Joaquín Clerch, guitar; Pancho Amat, tres, cuatro; Annette Maiburg, flute; Alexander Raymat, percussion Classica Cubana MD&G 9101536

07:09:38 Javier Pedrá (Arr: Pancho Amat) Merenge Clerch

Joaquín Clerch, guitar; Pancho Amat, tres, cuatro; Annette Maiburg, flute; Alexander Raymat, percussion Classica Cubana MD&G 9101536

07:12:18 Antonio Soler Three Sonatas (orchestrated by Rodolfo Halffter)

RIAS Sinfonietta Berlin Jorge Velazco Koch Schwann

07:26:06 Vincenzo Bellini O, di Capellio generosi amici…E serbato a questo acciaro from Capuleti e i Montecchi"

Juan Diego Flórez, tenor; Nikola Mijailovic, baritone Verdi Symphony Orchestra & Chorus of Milan Riccardo Frizza Decca

07:36:42 Heitor Villa-Lobos Piano Concerto No. 2

Elvira Santiago, piano Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional De Cuba Enrique Pérez Mesa Havana, Cuba

08:00:50 Silvestre Revueltas Night of Revelry, from La noche de los mayas (The Night of the Maya)

Simón Bolívar Symphony Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram

08:05:51 Silvestre Revueltas Janitzio

Orquesta Sinfínica de Xalapa Carlos Miguel Prieto Urtext 88

08:13:54 Carlos Guastavino Guitar Sonata No. 3

Victor Villadangos, guitar Naxos 557658

08:31:29 Joaquín Arias Amalia

Claudio Calderón, piano; Cheto Hurtado, cuatro; David Peña, bass; Rafael Brito, tiple Vibra Music Entertainment 2522001108

08:34:09 Emilio Murillo El trapiche (Bambuco)

Claudio Calderón, piano; Cheto Hurtado, cuatro; David Peña, bass; Rafael Brito, tiple Vibra Music Entertainment 2522001108

08:38:31 Anonymous Amalia

Claudio Calderón, piano; Cheto Hurtado, cuatro; David Peña, bass; Rafael Brito, tiple Vibra Music Entertainment 2522001108

08:42:41 Franz Liszt Les Préludes (transcribed for two pianos by Liszt)

Martha Argerich, Daniel Rivera, pianos Lugano Festival, June 2010 EMI 70836

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded March 8, 2013 - From New Albany Ohio, today's program features the Sacred Lullaby by Brahms performed by a young vocalist and violist from the Columbus Ohio area ... a teenage percussionist from Chicago performs a mesmerizing contemporary piece and then talks about how difficult it is to avoid being pigeonholed by other kids in high school ... and a 13-year-old pianist from the Bay Area tosses off one of the most entertaining, but difficult pieces by Franz Liszt.

Audrey Watkins, flute, age 17 from Worthington, OH and a student at the Interlochen Arts Academy

Presto giocoso from the Sonata for Flute & Piano by Francis Poulenc (1899-1963), accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano

Eric Goldberg, percussion, age 17 from Chicago, IL

Scirocco for solo marimba by Michael Burritt (b.1962)

Michaella Cipriani, mezzo-soprano, age 17 from Westerville, OH and Eva Kennedy, viola, age 18 from Worthington, OH

Geistliches Wiegenlied (Sacred Lullaby) Op 91/2 by Johannes Brahms (1833-1897), with Christopher O'Riley, piano

Sung Moon "Bryan" Park, cello, age 16 from Bloomington, IN

Capriccio by Lukas Foss (1922-2009), accompanied by Christopher O’Riley, piano

Eden Chen, piano, age 13 from Rowland Heights, CA

Concert Paraphrase on Rigoletto S 434, by Franz Liszt (1811-1886)

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: In Black & White and Technicolor

Jean-Philippe Rameau: The Hen

Albert Fuller, harpsichord (Nonesuch 71278 LP)

Ottorino Respighi: The Birds: The Hen

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra (DG 437533 CD

Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition (Promenade, Tuileries, Bydlo)

William Kapell, piano (RCA 68997 CD)

Mussorgsky (arr. Maurice Ravel): Pictures at an Exhibition (Promenade, Tuileries, Bydlo)

Chicago Symphony/Rafael Kubelik (Mercury 434378 CD)

Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 3 in F

Idil Biret, piano (Naxos 550355 CD)

Brahms (arr Brahms): Hungarian Dance No. 3 in F

Budapest Festival Orchestra/Ivan Fischer (Philips 5161140 CD)

Manuel de Falla: “Love the Magician”- Ritual Fire Dance

Alicia de Larrocha, piano (Decca 6881 LP)

Manuel de Falla: “Love the Magician”- Ritual Fire Dance

Fritz Reiner, cond. Chicago Symphony (RCA 5404 CD)

Maurice Ravel: “Le Tombeau de Couperin” – Forlane

Arthur Rubinstein, piano (RCA 5665 CD)

Maurice Ravel: “Le Tombeau de Couperin” – Forlane

Symphonie Orchestre de Montreal/Charles Dutoit (Decca 410-254-2 CD)

Frederic Chopin: Mazurka Op 67/2

Arthur Rubinstein, piano (RCA 60822 CD) 2:49

Frederic Chopin (arr Roy Douglas): Mazurka Op 67/2

Philadelphia Orchestra/Eugene Ormandy (Sony 46550 CD) 2:25

Bach: Cantata No. 22, BWV 22: Chorale “Ertöte uns durch deine Güte”

Kings College Choir, Leonhardt Consort/Gustav Leonhardt (Teldec/Telefunken 6/1-2 LP)

Bach: Cantata No. 22, BWV 22: Chorale “Ertöte uns durch deine Güte”

Angela Hewitt, piano (Hyperion 67309 CD)

11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Bad Movies/Great Scores - We'll hear first-rate scores from films that were critical flops, including The Postman, Waterworld, and The Last Airbender

20th Century Fox Theme – Telarc 80168 - Alfred Newman

- Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

New World from Judge Dredd, 1995 – Sony 7464 67220-2 - Alan Silvestri

- Sinfonia of London

The Tomb from The Curse of the Mummy's Tomb, 1964 – Silva SSD 1137 - Carlo Martelli

- Westminster Philharmonic Orchestra/Kenneth Alwyn, cond.

Love Theme from The Scars of Dracula, 1970 – Silva SSD 1137 - James Bernard

- City of Prague Philharmonic/Paul Bateman, cond.

Suite from Raise the Titanic, 1980 – Silva 1128 - John Barry

- City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine, cond.

Suite from The Cotton Club, 1984 - Silva 1128 - John Barry

- City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine, cond.

Escaping the Smokers from Waterworld, 1995 – MCA 11282 - James Newton Howard

- original soundtrack/Artie Kane, cond.

Main Titles from The Postman, 1997 - Warner Bros. 9.46842 - James Newton Howard

- original soundtrack/Artie Kane, cond.

Suite from The Last Airbender, 2010 – Lakeshore LKS34152 - James Newton Howard

- original soundtrack/Artie Kane, cond.

Main Title from Caesar and Cleopatra, 1945 – Chandos 9774 - Georges Auric

- BBC Philharmonic/Rumon Gamba, cond.

Love Theme from Cleopatra, 1963 - Varese Sarabande 302 066 224 2 - Alex North

- original soundtrack/Alex North, cond.

End Title from Cutthroat Island, 1995 – Telarc 80682 - John Debney

- Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

The Avengers Theme and The Final Conflict from The Avengers, 1998 - Chapter III Records COMO100 - Joel McNeely

- original soundtrack

Judge Dredd from Judge Dredd, 1995 – Sony 7464 67220-2 - Alan Silvestri

- Sinfonia of London

The Battle from Caesar and Cleopatra, 1945 – Chandos 9774 - Georges Auric

- BBC Philharmonic/Rumon Gamba, cond.

Main Title and Exit Music (Anthony and Cleopatra) from Cleopatra, 1963 - Varese Sarabande 302 066 224 2 - Alex North

- original soundtrack/Alex North, cond.

Opening Titles and End Titles from Plan 9 From Outer Space, 1959 - Red Bitch Music – various

- taken from DVD

Main Titles from Ed Wood, 1994 – Silva 1261 - Howard Shore

- City of Prague Philharmonic/James Fitzpatrick. cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 – Sony 51333 - John Williams

- London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

12:00 COMPOSERS DATEBOOK; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart & Janissary Music

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling

12:09:00 00:10:21 Heinrich Marschner Der Templer und die Jüden: Overture Op 60

Alfred Walter Slovak State Philharmonic MarcoPolo 223342

12:22:00 00:04:44 Richard Wagner Die Walküre: Ride of the Valkyries

Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 4778773

12:26:00 00:03:14 Richard Wagner Lohengrin: Act 3 Prelude

Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Sony 544071

12:33:00 00:10:36 George Gershwin Cuban Overture

Jeff Tyzik Rochester Philharmonic Harm Mundi 807441

12:46:00 00:09:10 Gabriel Pierné Ramuntcho: Rapsodie Basque

Juanjo Mena BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10633

12:55:00 00:02:51 Gabriel Pierné March of the Little Lead Soldiers

Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion 66998

13:00 OPERA IN AMERICA: LA Opera

Gaetano Donizetti: Lucia di Lammermoor (1835)

Normanno… Joshua Guerrero

Enrico… Stephen Powell

Raimondo… James Creswell

Lucia… Albina Shagimuratova

Alisa… D'Ana Lombard

Edgardo… Saimir Pirgu

Arturo… Vladimir Dmitruk

Conductor: James Conlon

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

15:42:00 00:08:10 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Romeo and Juliet Before Parting

Yoel Levi Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80089

15:52:00 00:07:47 Jean Sibelius Finlandia Op 26

Yoel Levi Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80095

16:00 CENTER STAGE FROM WOLF TRAP with Bill McGlaughlin & Rich Kleinfeldt

Johann Heinrich Schmeltzer: Sonata VIII in D minor

Chatham Baroque

Off the Beaten Track - Derek Bermel: A Short History of the Universe

Jack Quartet; Derek Bermel, clarinet

Théophile-Casimir Lalliet: Terzetto Op 22

Peter Kolkay, bassoon; Deirdre Chadwick, oboe; Alexandra Nguyen, piano

Johann Heinrich Schmeltzer: Sonata Quarta

Chatham Baroque

CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY OF LINCOLN CENTER with Elliott Forrest: Focus on Clarinet

17:04:00 00:11:28 Leonard Bernstein Clarinet Sonata

Anne-Marie McDermott, piano; David Shifrin, clarinet

17:21:00 00:36:47 Johannes Brahms Clarinet Quintet in B minor Op 115

David Shifrin, clarinet: Escher String Quartet: Adam Barnett-Hart, Wu Jie, violin; Pierre Lapointe, viola; Andrew Janss, cello

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Wild Kingdom - Lions and tigers and bears … oh my! It’s an audio zoo featuring monkeys, elephants, fish, a snake and … a very famous wolf and cricket.

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm

Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:54 00:02:52 Elton John-Tim Rice I Just Can't Wait to Be King

Scott Irby-Ranniar The Lion King -- Original B'way Cast Disney 60802-2

18:03:46 00:01:36 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg If I Were King of the Forest

Bert Lahr The Wizard of Oz -- Original Soundtrack MGM MGMLP-975

18:05:45 00:01:47 Ann Ronell-Frank Churchill Who's Afraid of the Big Bad Woof?

Ensemble The Music of Disney: A Legacy in Song Disney 60957-2

18:07:32 00:02:09 Jule Styne-Bob Merrill Snubbed

Cyril Ritchard The Dangerous Christmas of Little Red Riding Hood ABC ABC536

18:10:00 00:00:43 Bob Hilliard-Sammy Fain I'm Late

Bill Thompson The Music of Disney: A Legacy in Song Disney 60957-2

18:10:43 00:00:28 Terry Gilkyson The Bare Necessities

Phil Harris The Music of Disney: A Legacy in Song Disney 60957-2

18:11:33 00:02:01 Peggy Lee-Sonny Burke He's a Tramp

Peggy Lee The Lady and the Tramp -- Original Soundtrack Disney 60951-7

18:13:34 00:01:48 Peggy Lee-Sonny Burke The Siamese Cat Song

Peggy Lee The Lady and the Tramp -- Original Soundtrack 60951-7

18:15:22 00:00:52 Andrew Lloyd Webber-T.S. Eliot Mr. Mistoffelees

Ensemble Cats -- Original London Cast Geffen 92017-2

18:16:40 00:03:09 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg Monkey in the Mango Tree

Ricardo Montalban Jamaica -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-68041-2

18:20:02 00:02:33 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein The Tide Pool

Will Chase, Tom Wopat Pipe Dream -- 2012 Encores Production Ghostlight CD8-4463

18:22:32 00:03:16 Alan Menken-Howard Ashman Under the Sea

Samuel E. Wright The Little Mermaid -- Original Soundtrack Disney CD-018

18:26:56 00:07:27 Stephen Sondheim The Frogs

Nathan Lane, Roger Bart The Frogs -- Original B'way Cast PS Classics 03607-0525

18:34:14 00:03:52 Jerome Kern-Anne Caldwell The Bullfrog Patrol

Rebecca Luker, Jeanne Lehman A Jerome Kern Treasury Angel 7777-54883

18:38:47 00:03:10 AJ Lerner-Frederick Loewe A Snake in the Grass

Bob Fosse The Little Prince -- Original Soundtrack Decca B'way 80092-02

18:41:54 00:03:54 Lynn Ahrens-S.Flaherty Alone in the Universe

Kevin Chamberlain, Anthony Blair Hall Seussical -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 012-159-792-2

18:41:10 00:07:57 Frank Churchill-Ned Washington Pink Elephants on Parade

Barbara Cook Barbara Cook: The Disney Album MCA MCAD-6244

18:49:14 00:02:05 Ned Washington-Larry Morey When You Wish Upon a Star

Cliff Edwards The Magical Music of Walt Disney Ovation OV5000

18:51:38 00:01:22 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down

Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:15 00:03:38 Lynn Ahrens-Stephen Flaherty Filler: Horton Hears a Who

Kevin Chamberlain Suessical -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 012-159-792-2

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:26:52 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 5 in B flat

Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 60803

19:31:00 00:25:18 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 7 in C

Adam Fischer Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orch Nimbus 5240

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra, Brett Mitchell, conductor; Amanda Russo, soprano; Cleveland Orchestra Youth Chorus - Severance Hall concert of 03/09/14

20:04:00 00:06:49 Ludwig van Beethoven Fidelio: Overture Op 72

20:13:00 00:28:11 Paul Hindemith Symphony "Mathis der Maler"

20:44:00 00:16:00 John Corigliano Fern Hill

21:05:00 00:20:00 Felix Mendelssohn Three Spiritual Songs Op 96

21:24:00 00:35:29 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 41 in C

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 436421

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Peter Cook discusses “Tramponuns” and with Dudley Moore, “European Music”...selections from Shelly Berman’s appearance at the Improv in Hollywood...Mark Levy asks for “No More Greeting Cards”...This Week in the Media

LATE PROGRAM with John Simna

23:02:00 00:05:54 Gabriel Pierné Impromptu-Caprice Op 9

Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71273

23:07:00 00:11:00 Robert Schumann Adagio from Symphony No. 2 Op 61

Franz Welser-Möst London Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 54898

23:21:00 00:07:33 Bill Evans Peace Piece

Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 455512

23:28:00 00:09:46 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante from Piano Concerto No. 17

Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Leif Ove Andsnes, piano MAA 10406

23:40:00 00:04:16 Bill Evans Song for Helen

Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 455512

23:44:00 00:09:34 Franz Schubert Andante from Symphony No. 5

Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 60803

23:55:00 00:02:58 Gabriel Pierné Pastorale Op 14

Reykjavik Wind Quintet Chandos 9362