Live from KeyBank Studio: Opera per Tutti

We welcomed four singers and a pianist to the KeyBank Studio this afternoon. Opera per Tutti, the resident opera company of Cleveland Public Theatre, is about to open its 9th season.

Don't miss "Opera in the Park," Saturday, August 15 at 7:00PM in Tremont's Lincoln Park.

"Pirates of Penzance" opens September 12. Visit operapertutti.org for details on the entire season.

Performers in the KeyBank Studio:

Andrea Anelli - soprano

Rebecca Freshwater - soprano

John David Nevergall - tenor

Benjamin Czarnota - baritone

Jeanette Davis - pianist

Works performed:

“Sempre libera” from Verdi’s La Traviata (Andrea and John)

“Questo amor” from Puccini’s Edgar (Ben)

“Nessun dorma” from Puccini’s Turandot

“Senza mamma” from Puccini’s Suor Angelica (Andrea)

Rinuccio’s aria from Puccini’s Gianni Schicchi (John)

“O mio babbino caro” from Puccini’s Gianni Schicci (Rebecca)

“Comme autrefois” from Bizet’s The Pearlfishers (Andrea)

“Avant de quitter” from Gounod’s Faust (Ben)

“That’s all I ask of you” from Lloyd Webber’s Phantom of the Opera (John and Rebecca)

“If ever I would leave you” from Lerner & Lowe’s Camelot (Ben)

“Lily’s Eyes” from Lucy Simon’s The Secret Garden (Ben and John)

“Vanilla Ice Cream” from Jerry Bock’s She Loves Me (Rebecca)