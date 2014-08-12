Dances by R. Strauss, Liszt, Korngold, Busoni & Schreker—Orchestre de la Suisse Romande/Kazuki Yamada (PentaTone 518)

This is the second CD in a dance music series on the PentaTone label and concentrates on vibrant compositions from the German-speaking countries (Ferruccio Busoni, an Italian, spent most of his life in Germany). Kazuki Yamada, Principal Guest Conductor of the Orchestra of French-Speaking Switzerland, conducts the Dance of the Seven Veils by Richard Strauss, the Mephisto Waltz No.1 by Liszt, a delightful bon-bon called ‘Straussiana’ by Korngold, Tanz-Walzer by Busoni, Franz Schreker’s Tanzspiel and the First Waltz Sequence from Der Rosenkavalier.

